Prince Harry won his bid to have a judicial review of his royal protection case

A few weeks ago, Prince Harry’s lawyers were back in court for the ongoing Judicial Review proceedings re: the Sussexes’ security. Their security was withdrawn in March 2020, but the main thrust of the Judicial Review is that Harry wants some form of royal protection when he visits the UK solo or with his family, and he wants to be able to “pay back” the cost of the royal protection. He has repeatedly offered to pay back the cost of the protection, only to have those offers not presented to RAVEC, the secretive committee which determines who gets royal protection. In the hearing a few weeks ago, Harry’s lawyers argued that the Queen’s private secretary Edward Young was screwing over the Sussexes in ten different ways, but especially about the security issue and whether Harry could pay back the cost. Well, now some news: the Judicial Review can proceed.
The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring part of his high court claim against the Home Office over his security arrangements while in the UK. Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK.
At a preliminary hearing last month his lawyers sought permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office decision.
He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protection when visiting.
In a judgment on Friday, the high court judge Mr Justice Swift said the case could proceed, granting permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.
Mr Justice Swift said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”
Personally, I believe Harry is continuing with this case for multiple reasons. One, he genuinely wants high-level royal protection when he visits, especially given the white supremacist terrorist threats against his family. Two, he is carrying so many grudges and, much like Arya’s recitation of her kill list, Harry’s ultimate aim is to bring down several people methodically and legally. Harry wants information – he wants to know how Ravec operates, he wants to know how they make decisions, he wants to know who screwed him over and when. I also believe there’s a lot of history here – Diana didn’t have royal protection in the last months of her life, and the story was always that Diana rejected royal protection. I feel like we didn’t get the full story on that. I wonder if Harry feels the same way. Anyway, it’s always good to remember that Harry is a Virgo. We carry and nurse our grudges for years/decades. We believe that revenge is a dish best served cold.
Good for him! Bring it all out.
All I see is a man protecting his family….good on him!
That’s all I see. Charles the future King of England has two sons, he’s leaving one without security. Charles keeps making one bad decision after another.
@ swaz, he really is a piss poor father, isn’t he? Such a coward and ill equipped at being a loving, protective father to his son. Here he was bellowing about how awful his own parents were and he is one tenth of the parent his parents were.
“ Two, he is carrying so many grudges and, much like Arya’s recitation of her kill list, Harry’s ultimate aim is to bring down several people methodically and legally. Harry wants information – he wants to know how Ravec operates, he wants to know how they make decisions, he wants to know who screwed him over and when.”
This. I think Harry has very strong (and probably accurate) suspicions and he wants them confirmed and on the record. And I agree about Diana. Maybe after all this shit went down with him, he’s starting to reassess what happened to Diana. We all are. At this point I believe at the bare minimum the intentionally took her security away to leave her vulnerable because they hoped something would happen to her.
Totally agree that like many of us, Harry is looking at this “Diana refused royal protection” with a different set of lens, so many questions left unanswered. Hopefully how RAVEC works, once exposed and understood, might shed some little light on how these people manipulate and then put other people’s lives at risk. And I have always believed and still do, that “Diana refused royal protection” was another lie to cover up the BRF’s involvement in her death.
Go Harry, keep win, win, win no matter what, and every time you step up in the building, everybody hand go up..
Agree with you as well. Also I would add I am pleased this young man is creating a paper trail, because if an incident happens as a result of his lack of security, the disdain for this film would be global and just.
Help me understand.
So, this case can now be heard and RAVEC has to reveal parts of themselves to Harry or at least his legal team within the court system? Or just the Court?
I’m actually shocked it’s come this far. I thought someone would have caved by now and just allowed him security at his own cost.
That’s a really good point: it would probably be easier for them to just cave and give him security. The fact that they haven’t suggests that they have something to hide or an ulterior motive to deny him protection.
He may not want them to at this point. If something is approved, it’s better in the long run to have it via the legal system and on the record.
“Revenge is a dish best served cold.” Apt that you’d use a Godfather reference on this fine morning…
Teflon Sussexes.
They keep winning. At this point I can’t wait for his book to come out. He’s determined to shed a light on so many lies, I bet it’s going to shake crusty old institutions
@ Denise,I can’t wait for his book either!!! Now that he has chosen to write one, I wonder if Meghan would grant us the same opportunity to hear from her? I would pay whatever price she was selling it for!!!! But I am certainly purchasing Harry’s book!!
I definitely plan to buy Harry’s book because I admire the man he has become despite the challenges. I fantasize about Meghan getting a chapter in his book to tell her side of something and later a book to follow.
Go Harry! This is going to be really interesting.
Can anyone explain which parts are moving forward and which aren’t? It says allowed in part and refused in part so I’m just wondering about the parts?
Parts 1 and 3 were dismissed. Part 1 : harry wanted to know who was part of Ravec
Part 3 : he wanted the ability to comment on the appropriateness of some of the members of ravec.
That’s super interesting. I’m guessing BP intervened and pushed to keep the committee members hidden. It’ll still come out, but it’s funny how they really do want to hide from the public. It also would support things Diana and Kanga both said about the BRF.
The judge refused points 1 and 3 on the grounds that there was no evidence of bias against Harry. Let’s see what happens next
So what parts were allowed?
That he be allowed to make representations to ravec and comment on the information ravec took into account
Umm, not sure how they already know there was no evidence of bias but okay sure. Also wish we could know who was on RAVEC. Is there a reason the public can’t know? Is it bc of security?
@ Jais, I agree. We already know that that side of Charles’s is on it, that toad of a man, if you could call him a man. They obviously want it kept secret as it has the tentacles of the BRF in the committee. They have their tentacles in everything, including their ability to defer paying taxes or having a diverse staff.
@Jais — Sir Edward Young is a member of RAVEC…you know, QE’s Private Secretary and Keeper of The Queen’s Archives. It was said that it was Young who prevented Harry from seeing his gran at the last minute when he wanted to visit her during a trip to the UK . He was also key in the Firm’s efforts to stifle Meghan and the Sussex’s wishes to be part-time royals. Remember during Harry’s interview with Hoda Kotb at the Invictus Games, he commented, “I’m just making sure she’s [the Queen] protected and got the right people around her.”
I love a methodical take-down. Don’t get mad, get justice.
@ Merricat, well said!!! Harry is no dummy, he knows exactly how to slay this situation. Harry knows all of their petty games as he was in the Firm long enough. He knows how petty his father is and how jealous and imbalanced his brother is. And his grandmother is just listening to what her awful, conniving aides tell her.
Harry will certainly be the victor in this battle. As for who are the RAVEC members are, he can certainly find out on his own. Harry knows who to trust and not trust. Harry is just getting started.
Supporters and fair-minded people sometimes play into the false narratives about Prince Harry’s intentions. To write that Prince Harry is “carrying many grudges” in this case is a disservice even if this is done in a tongue-in-cheek way. Prince Harry is making sure the truth comes out about how others influenced the RAVEC no security decision. I’m glad Prince Harry knows when the fight should be in the public sphere.
As @Merrica stated “I love a methodical take-down. Don’t get mad, get justice.”
Merricat, short for Mary Catherine, I hear.
Yikes! I’m sorry I dropped the t @Merricat. I rushed to submit it before leaving for a meeting.
Hope info about Ravec comes out. I don’t think revoking security for a member of the royal family would come without input from the royal family through their private secretaries.
@ tasmin, this has Charles fingerprints ALL over it……
See my comment above – Sir Edward Young is TQ’s private secretary AND a member of RAVEC. He was the one who stone-walled Harry’s request to pay for security. He hates the Sussexes.
Good! I think Harry is trying both to secure protection for his family when in the UK (obviously his top priority here) and also trying to pull back the curtain a bit on who is making these decisions and why.
@ Becks1, they always under estimate Harry, don’t they? They think he will quietly whipper off into the sunset, tail behind his legs…..
I love, love, love it!!!!!
Good for him. No one can objectively say he doesn’t deserve heightened security with official involvement when he visits the UK.
My recollection about Diana’s security at the time was that she was refusing it on the grounds that it would have meant the RF would have maintained knowledge of all her movements, who she was meeting and spending time with. I think as she started dating it became untenable. This is why I don’t buy into they pulled it from her purposely theories. There really wasn’t a way for her to have official, government supplied security that didn’t include the near certainty that information about her would get back to anyone in government who wanted it. Remember the Squidgy tapes? She was being spied on.
@ Concern Fea, of course Diana couldn’t accept royal protection as she was legitimately fearful of the ability to report back to the BRF as to what and who she was seeing and who she was intimate with. Plus, why would she put her security into the hands of the people that tried to destroy her? Luckily Dodi had the money and the means to protect her at all times. Unfortunately, his staff was less than capable of protecting all of them. Unless Diana was entitled to choose who she would have from the Monarchy’s protection service, which I doubt, she would still be kept under their thumb, as their service men/women would result in calls from Charles about what and who she was with. Diana was in a no win situation back then.
Harry has learned to cool his temper so he can funnel that energy into providing meaningful consequences. Using the courts ensures that BOTH sides are shown on record. And the U.S. loves the guy with the slingshot bringing down giants.
@ Merricat, I love your comment!!!
I like that he’s picking his battles and prioritizing safety and reputation. And refusing to play the game and go quietly. That the powers that be keep testing him is amazing to me. All the comments about shining a light and pulling back the curtain are so right. He’s lost so much respect and reverence for the institution that he’s not intimidated about challenging it now.