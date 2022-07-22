Prince Harry won his bid to have a judicial review of his royal protection case

A few weeks ago, Prince Harry’s lawyers were back in court for the ongoing Judicial Review proceedings re: the Sussexes’ security. Their security was withdrawn in March 2020, but the main thrust of the Judicial Review is that Harry wants some form of royal protection when he visits the UK solo or with his family, and he wants to be able to “pay back” the cost of the royal protection. He has repeatedly offered to pay back the cost of the protection, only to have those offers not presented to RAVEC, the secretive committee which determines who gets royal protection. In the hearing a few weeks ago, Harry’s lawyers argued that the Queen’s private secretary Edward Young was screwing over the Sussexes in ten different ways, but especially about the security issue and whether Harry could pay back the cost. Well, now some news: the Judicial Review can proceed.

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring part of his high court claim against the Home Office over his security arrangements while in the UK. Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK. At a preliminary hearing last month his lawyers sought permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office decision. He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protection when visiting. In a judgment on Friday, the high court judge Mr Justice Swift said the case could proceed, granting permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review. Mr Justice Swift said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”

Personally, I believe Harry is continuing with this case for multiple reasons. One, he genuinely wants high-level royal protection when he visits, especially given the white supremacist terrorist threats against his family. Two, he is carrying so many grudges and, much like Arya’s recitation of her kill list, Harry’s ultimate aim is to bring down several people methodically and legally. Harry wants information – he wants to know how Ravec operates, he wants to know how they make decisions, he wants to know who screwed him over and when. I also believe there’s a lot of history here – Diana didn’t have royal protection in the last months of her life, and the story was always that Diana rejected royal protection. I feel like we didn’t get the full story on that. I wonder if Harry feels the same way. Anyway, it’s always good to remember that Harry is a Virgo. We carry and nurse our grudges for years/decades. We believe that revenge is a dish best served cold.