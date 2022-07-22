The January 6th Committee has Donald Trump’s terrorist blooper reel

The January 6th Committee was in primetime again last night. I took a CBD gummy and went to bed, but I’m catching up on what was covered in Thursday evening’s proceedings. The committee used their primetime slot to focus on Donald Trump’s response to the unfolding terrorist attack on the Capitol. We knew, at the time, that Trump was glued to the TV in the White House, watching the attack unfold. We also knew that there was a very obvious lack of law enforcement or security response to the insurrection – the National Guard was not called in for hours and hours. Notably – and I don’t think this was covered in the hearing – the FBI didn’t really arrive en masse at the Capitol either. We still don’t know why the National Guard wasn’t called in for hours and hours though. I think the answer is simply “because Trump didn’t want to authorize the Guard to come in and disperse his MAGA terrorists.” So what was highlighted in Thursday’s hearing? From the NYT:
Trump ignored pleas to call off his supporters: Members of Congress, aides and his own daughter, Ivanka, made pleas to Mr. Trump to call off the violence as it unfolded in front of him on television. But witnesses told the committee that Mr. Trump not only ignored them but repeatedly signaled that he did not want anything done. Text messages and audio obtained by the committee showed that protesters massing at the Capitol were paying close attention to Mr. Trump’s words. Representative Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican who helped lead the hearing, said that the president, after learning of the Capitol breach, resisted putting out a tweet saying “Stay peaceful.” “He told Mark Meadows that the rioters were doing what they should be doing and the rioters understood they were doing what President Trump wanted them to do,” Mr. Kinzinger said, referring to what Mr. Trump told his chief of staff, Mr. Meadows.
Trump never spoke to the Pentagon or law enforcement: Through a range of witness testimonies, the committee demonstrated that Mr. Trump never reached out to the heads of any law enforcement or national security department or agency in the government to seek help in responding to quell the violence. Fox News footage, which Mr. Trump was watching from his dining room, showed how the Capitol Police were under siege, massively outmanned and struggling to repel the crowd. But the president remained unmoved.
VP Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives: Testimony from a White House security official, who had access to what Secret Service agents in the Capitol protecting Vice President Mike Pence were saying to each other over their radios, showed how agents feared for their lives as protesters drew near. The committee declined to identify the official and masked the official’s voice. “There was a lot of yelling,” the official told the committee. “A lot of very personal calls over the radio, so it was disturbing. I don’t like talking about it, but there were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth. It was getting — for whatever the reason was on the ground the V.P. detail thought that this was about to get very ugly.”
Cassidy Hutchinson was a credible witness: The committee helped bolster the credibility of Cassidy Hutchinson, the West Wing aide who provided dramatic and damning testimony to the committee last month and quickly was attacked by Mr. Trump and his allies. One of the most significant disclosures from Ms. Hutchinson was that there was an angry dispute between Mr. Trump and his security detail in his car when the detail refused to drive him to the Capitol to join his supporters. Testimony played on Thursday from an anonymous White House security official and a sergeant in the Metropolitan Police Department who was driving in Mr. Trump’s motorcade corroborated that claim. “The only description I received was that the president was upset and was adamant about going to the Capitol,” Sergeant Mark Robinson said in testimony of his deposition played at the hearing. “And there was a heated discussion about that.” Other testimony played by the committee showed that White House aides believed that if Mr. Trump headed to the Capitol he would have been joining a violent event.
Trump refused to admit that the election was over on Jan. 7: A day after the assault, Mr. Trump taped an address, but he still could not bring himself to say that the election was over. Outtakes from that address obtained by the committee showed an angry Mr. Trump telling the teleprompter operator to edit out of the address a phrase about the election now being over. His daughter, Ivanka, can be heard responding to some of Mr. Trump’s edits.
I’m including some of the relevant videos below. The fact that the Jan. 6th committee has the f–king outtakes – a terrorist blooper reel! – of Trump’s on-camera statement is f–king wild. The chaos of the Secret Service recordings at the Capitol… it’s so upsetting and disturbing. Like, I think Mike Pence is a complete a–hole and I don’t agree with him politically whatsoever, but the fact is that he does deserve credit and sympathy for his actions that day. He stayed in the Capitol, with his family, and he and Speaker Pelosi still f–king certified the g–damn election even though Donald Trump sent a terrorist mob to murder him.
His voiced and face disgust me but I still watched this reel and was nauseated. He really treated the presidency like a personal play pen and this reel proves that and that he’s just some shitty game show host. What a disgrace. I don’t think we will ever truly recover from the damage the republicans and the millions of racists who voted for him have done.
Josh Hawley running for his life out of the Capital was a delight though.
Yes me too, re: his face and voice. Grotesque. And Kaiser’s “terrorist blooper reel” is brilliant.
Yestradah, all my troubles seemed so far away…
Wait, no.
Yesturday, all my–
Yahtaday, all–
Forget it.
The day before today, all my troubles seemed so far away…
I needed that laugh, thanks!
His true crazies will never let him go but you can already see the rest of the Republican party inching away. It’s looking like DeSantis and Pence but if course it could change.
I can see Pence’s agents being afraid of being killed but isn’t that what they signed up for? My understanding is they are trained with the idea that they give their life if needed to protect the ones they are guarding. One reason I couldn’t imagine ever taking the job.
Yes but no? I mean you obviously sign up for that, but I also think they did not expect that they would be in danger from a mob being incited by the president.
True. You don’t expect the president to basically take out a hit on the VP.
They probably all believed that were it to happen, it would be by catching a stray bullet aimed at a president, not beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and hockey stick, while bear spray rains down, by an insane mob sent to kill the VP by the President.
I think it would be utterly crazy to NOT be afraid of being killed. That is human and not something you should ever try to train out of someone. It’s a healthy response. I would imagine the Secret Service people simply learn how to channel that. There’s also a chance that you’ll get killed every time you get into a car but it’s the worst outcome we accept, we don’t really sign up for it I would say.
I feel like this horrific fact, that the President of the United States pretty much egged them on to come after his Vice President, doesn’t get stressed enough? I know the world is burning and the past decade has desensitized many of us but the PRESIDENT wanted his VICE PRESIDENT KILLED! WTF??? 5 years ago, if someone had written a screenplay with that in it, people would have thrown them out of the room.
These outtakes … my god.
He is unhinged. Truly not living in reality. The testimony and tapes will form the basis for a not guilty plea due to insanity
The world’s biggest narcissist was our President. He is a dangerous man and has demonstrated that he was willing to destroy our country in order to build up his own ego. I honestly believe that he would have let that mob murder Pence for not carrying out Trump’s orders.
Wikipedia says: Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a mental disorder characterized by a life-long pattern of exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration, and a diminished ability to empathize with others’ feelings.
We watched this last night for about an hour, and omg. “yesterday is hard for me to say”??? WTF. The outtakes were so disturbing, because it was 24 hours later, and by that point you would think he and the people around him would have realized how effing BAD this was. And yes, the election was over by that point Trump, no matter what you said, because congress effing did their job and certified the results.
He is an utterly repulsive human being. Everything about him makes my skin crawl.
Same here, KBeth. I’m from Australia, and have always detested this creature, Long before his stupid reality show even. He is repugnant. I cannot think of one redeeming quality this maggot has. He should be drawn and quartered for what he has done to America and her citizens. I cannot wait for this to be over so we don’t have to ever see or hear from him again, even though he will likely be that bad smell you can never get rid of.
As a DC resident who only lives a couple of miles from the Capitol, I am still traumatized and fearful of similar attacks in the future. We had a citywide curfew beginning at 6pm that day… sirens and helicopters blaring for hours… MAGA attacks on residents in neighborhoods where they were staying.
What sticks out for me if his body language. He physically recoils when he’s forced to tell the truth. He can’t even admit to himself that he lost; can’t say the words. Narcissist,
Yes – this right here.
There’s nothing worse to a narcissist than being humiliated and those outtakes are bad. He looks both incompetent and crazy.
Spot on observation!
Why won’t Pence testify? THEY ALL KNEW WHO TRUMP WAS yet they did nothing to stop him. Everyone in his administration is complicit
Pence really is a coward, but not for the reasons Trump says.
Pence is saving it for his book and POTUS run. Both will flop.
I just don’t understand what the end game is here. We know what he did. The facts are more disturbing than we could have imagined. Are these hearings supposed to dissuade people from voting for him again? Discourage him from running? My favorite — charge him and lock him up? He definitely belongs in jail for treason or supporting a coup or something, but is it going to happen? My guess is no. All these Republicans who criticized him on Jan. 7th have collective amnesia.
Same same same
It’s the money. He made millions being president, running for president, saying the election was stolen. If he runs again and gets the nomination I’m pretty sure he will win again. Putin will see to it. Who knows how many national security secrets he stole. How much money he got from all the pardons he gave. All the deals they made at trump properties. Who knows what was in all those boxes of documents he stole when he left the white house. Not to mention the 2 billion dollars Jared Kushner got from Saudi Crown Prince 6 months after he left the white house.
For the GOP it’s a way to stay in power as a minority. The big lie has been the justification for over 400 voter suppression bills have been introduced in many states and many have passed.
When we watched I thought he said anus instead if heinous. Lol an anus attack… it actually tracks with President PoopyPants.
I will never say that life doesn’t imitate art again.
That blooper reel reminded me of an actual old SNL sketch with Darrel Hammond (I think) playing Trump being interviewed.
I really really want to know what the SS is trying to hide with those deleted texts.
I watched the Netflix documentary on that day – man it was terrifying, esp the body cam footage of the police in the building. Those morons who made up the mob were like feral rabid animals – I shudder to think that would have happened if they had got into the senate floor before the lawmakers were evacuated.
Trump only told them to back off when it became clear that the mob wasn’t going to be able to do his dirty work for him – which was to get their hands on Pence and the certificates to stop Biden becoming President. His coup failed but only by the grace of god.
“‘Yesterday’ is a hard work for me to say”
?!?!?!?!
JAYSUS.
I want to know what transpired that led the National Guard to take orders from Pence, who had no authority to command the Guard unless the 25th was invoked
I want to know what the texts read from Secret Service, esp since we know MAGA members were amongst their ranks. Did Trump order the detail to physically remove Pence and keep him away? Chuck Grassley “somehow” thought Pence would be unavailable and Grassley (next in line as president pro tempore) was prepared to accept the false slates of electors, certifying Trump instead.
I think the 25th was basically unofficially “invoked” once the commander-in-chief refused to contact military & law enforcement as the insurrection unfolded. The 25th had been referenced more than once during Trump’s tenure & we know after January 6, he was threatened with it. That threat suggests to me that Pence knew he had a majority of the heads of executive departments willing to sign off on a statement Congress that Trump was unfit for office. So the Guard likely treated Pence as Acting President with the idea that by the time Trump allies challenged Pence’s authority, the 25th would be in place. Trump couldn’t bear the humiliation, so they never had to formally invoke it.
the outtakes OMGGGGGG. No words.
So let me get this straight. This POS can’t pronounce yesterday and there are still a**holes waiting to elect him again in 2024.
It’s a hard word to pronounce!!!!
Equality, too bad all the police forces in Uvalde, Texas didn’t believe they took on the duty of sacrificing their lives if need be. And these are fucking local, state and federal POLICE cowardly allowing a bunch of CHILDREN to be assassinated by a madman.
Carol Mengel, Yes, that is exactly the case.
He is a horrible, evil person who belongs in Jail
Trump says “I don’t want to say the election is over!” like a petulant child says “I don’t wanna take a nap!”