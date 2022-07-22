Prince George is ‘definitely a daddy’s boy,’ he & William have the same hobbies

I’m old enough to remember when Prince William was growing up, we would hear all kinds of stories about how he was a “deep thinker,” and “very smart” and “cautious.” Maybe he was all of those things as a kid, but maybe the palace just has certain words and descriptors they use for “the heir” as a kid. The narratives between Harry and William were set so early on – William the wise/astute/cautious/smart prince, Harry the rowdy/funny/joker/dumb/sassy prince. Well, we’re already seeing the same kind of royal branding for the Cambridge children now. Prince George is being pulled aside from his younger siblings and he’s already being assigned certain characteristics. Charlotte and Louis will get their own brands too – Charlotte will be “just like Kate” and “a perfect little lady.” Louis will be rowdy, temperamental, a bit wild. But George will need “heir” qualities, like this:
A royal role model! Prince George does his best to set a good example for his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he gets older and settles into his role as the future king.
“George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class,” a source says exclusively of the 8-year-old royal in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”
The young monarch, who is gearing up to celebrate his birthday later this month, is a “well-grounded down-to-earth little boy,” who has similar interests to other children his age. “He’s very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really,” the insider says, adding that he and his father, Prince William, frequently bond over their shared passions.
“He’s definitely a daddy’s boy,” the source says. “It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”
Though he and Duchess Kate have done their best to give George a relatively normal childhood, he is already aware of his role in the British Royal family. “He’s well aware that one day he’ll be King and what that entails because William and the other senior royals including his grandpa [Prince] Charles and great grandmother the Queen have told him from an early age about his destiny,” the insider reveals. “He sees it as a huge honor and frequently asks his dad to loan him books about history, he loves listening to stories about his ancestors and the history of the Commonwealth, not just England. It’s very clear he takes it all very seriously and is dedicated to serving the Crown when his time eventually comes.”
[From Us Weekly]
I suspect George is very “normal,” all things considered, but he definitely notices that he’s treated differently than his siblings. I suspect that in addition to the special favor he gets from William, Charles and the Queen, he also gets special favor from his Middleton relations too. God knows how Carole has tried to “prepare” George. I also think that George probably is more of a “daddy’s boy” right now. While William might be lazy and unfaithful, he does seem to care a lot about how the children are raised, with a special interest in George, obviously. Sometimes I wonder if William is self-aware enough to understand that his own heir-status was the only reason why the Middletons trapped him, and if he’s trying to undo some of that with George. Very complicated dynamics, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Backgrid.
Jul 10, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Prince William sitting between his parents William and Kate in the Royal Box watching Nick Kyrgios (AUS) return a shot during his men's singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
10 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP Tour – Wimbledon, Singles, Men, Final. Djokovic (Serbia) – Kyrgios (Australia). Kate (l-r), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George sit in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 10 Jul 2022
Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
10 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP Tour – Wimbledon, Singles, Men, Final. Kate (l-r), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, sitting in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Frank Molter/dpa
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 10 Jul 2022
Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
“Sometimes I wonder if William is self-aware enough to understand that his own heir-status was the only reason why the Middletons trapped him, and if he’s trying to undo some of that with George.”
William: Now George, when you get older and look for a wife, don’t marry the girl whose mother makes you cheesy toast while you’re dating. That will only lead to trouble.
George: But didn’t granny Carole make you cheesy toast when you dates mom?
William: Exactly, son. Exactly.
Self aware is the key.
Very engaging photo of George. Definitely seems to takes after the Middleton side at the moment. Kate always does release nice pictures of her kids. From what I can see from videos and have read, Charlotte is the boss of both of her brothers. Even the Queen said once that Charlotte bosses her older brother.
And I love it! You do your thing, Charlotte! I suspect she may always be a little powerhouse, in a good way.
He cares deeply about the commonwealth and not just England? He borrows Will’s history books? Come on. If you’re going to lie, at least try to make it believable.
Right? Like William has any history books, lol.
Didn’t William essentially say f*ck the commonwealth after the Caribbean tour?
Maybe after he reads them he can summarize some of the highlights for his Dad?
Actually, George probably does borrow his dad’s books. What isn’t said here is that most of TOB’s reading material is written at a 10-year old level so Prince Idiot of Rage can comprehend.
Curious about what kind of history lesson he’s getting on the commonwealth countries and his ancestors. So we took over these countries and owned and exploited them for our own wealth. Good times.
He’s getting British versions of history where they went in and saved “the hopeless savages who didn’t even know to wear shoes” because white history must reinforce current industrial capitalism at all cost. Heaven forbid people think taking it easy or enjoying the environment are appropriate ways of living when there is still money to be siphoned out of the economy!
Of course, not the real version!
This is where they always go wrong in these fluff pieces. I don’t understand why they always have to make these kids seem like they’re 25-year-old recent grads of elite universities. Literally no one is going to think less of a 9-year-old for only caring about playing with their friends and being interested in their limited hobbies. This desire to make them all seem like mini adults and dress them like Junior bankers is so bizarre to me. He’s a kid regardless of his”destiny”no one is going to begrudge him having kid interests.
^^ Yeah, I find it impossible to believe that a 9-year-old is “dedicated to serving the Crown when his time eventually comes.” SMH! Ummm, Nope. It’s more like that’s what this palace p.r. nonsense is designed to peddle.
Hopefully, that ‘time’ won’t come for George. Hopefully, he will be allowed to develop as a person and to contribute his creative gifts outside of ancient BRF’s trapped conditions.
Yeah I don’t believe this.
Wow-talk about fan fiction. This whole story from beginning to end sounds made up.
He needs to be a child and have friends his age this destiny business is annoying
“frequently asks his dad to loan him books about history, he loves listening to stories about his ancestors and the history of the Commonwealth, not just England.”
OMG…they need to stop with this propaganda. No way in hell does this happen. Just let him be a kid for 5 seconds.
-As a very curious, committed bookworm from an early age, I have no reason not to believe this. Maybe it’s peculiar propaganda. Maybe he’s a kid who truly likes both reading AND sports. There are all kinds of ways to be a kid. If these are genuinely his interests at the moment, then it’s great that he has the resources to support them. I hope he has friends and peers that he can share at least some of his interests with— in ways that are meaningful and fun for him.
I read a ton of books when I was growing up (still do), always loved history, and always played a ton of sports, and this is definitely propaganda. You notice his interests are specifically tailored to what someone thinks a young future king should be interested in – some sports, but oh he loves hearing about the commonwealth! and his ancestors! and he borrows history books from his father because he’s just so committed to his future role!
If this was just about George loving to read and loving history, they could have gotten that across in a different way.
Some kids are bookworms at that age, but this is all propaganda to help set up that George will be a suitable future king. They did the same about William when he was a kid and he doesn’t seem very historically aware having no idea about wars in Europe in the 90s when he was supposedly enjoying history himself.
The real George won’t be known until much later. They also pretend he looks like William when anyone with eyes can see he resembles Mike Middleton right now.
Yeah, Becks1, I did notice that. I hope for George’s sake that it’s a clumsy description of genuine interests. I also hope he does enjoy hearing about and, eventually visiting, the Commonwealth. If so, this would put him head and shoulders above his Dad.
I was thinking less about George’s future role, and more : how cool it must be to read the King Arthur tales, or whatever, then spend time in some of the actual settings, read more historical versions, and know that your family history has actual connections to all of that.
Nic919, I’ve always thought he looks like Mike Middleton, even when he was a baby. I didn’t know that this echoes what they did with William as a kid. I agree – William seems startlingly unaware of history and it’s implications. Or maybe it’s that he just doesn’t care. Randomly, I’ve also wondered what William was like BEFORE he got hit in the head with a golf club.
Thinking through this, I feel sad for George. To me, this does feel like using George as PR to make William seem more palatable.
@Blithe oh I agree with you – it would be so cool to read a book about the medieval period and then go visit Great granny at Windsor Castle, you know? or to read about Victorian England and know that Queen victoria is buried right over there or whatever. But I don’t get the vibe that the Cambridges think that way about history.
This family just keep repeating the same mistakes and passing the same generational trauma onto the kids. George seems so shy and reserved he deserve to not feel this pressure. Also already instilling in hi that he’s the keeper of his siblings lol, that’s This mentality that made William so entitled to dictate Harry’s life. William will be exactly like the queen I think protecting maybe Charlotte but leaving Louis to fend for himself just like she did by protecting Andrew and neglecting the others.
“The young monarch”? Monarch to be, that is if it even happens Got a few years yet, let’s not rush this poor kid into the hot seat right now. Where’s a good copy editor when you need one ? And the embiggening of this child is just awful.
Right? I’d believe it more and feel more assured if they focused on his “soft” skills – great listener, always thoughtful, asks “why” and tries to understand the world, etc. There’s plenty of time for dusty old books.
Exactly what chores is Kate doing that George is helping her with?
Lol. Maybe he helps de-tangle the wiglets.
Snort. Now I’m picturing Kate having a wiglet wall a la Moira Rose.
Making chutney?
I cannot wait for Kate and Carole to meet their match when George is old enough to date. Hopefully he’ll be strong enough to make his own good choices.
Giving the servants instructions?
Yes exactly. What a crock of crap Kate is not doing any household chores. And George requesting history books? The only books in the Cambridge household are coloring books and connect the dots.
Carol Mengel, do you think Kate passes them on to the kids when she is finished with them?
This whole article was ridiculous.
It is unlikely that George’s childhood resembles anything “normal.” I think preparing the fffk should be about giving him a thorough education and moral compass, not burdening an eight year old with absurd suits and other expectations of his future responsibilities.
I hope will does not have little George giving speeches about the environment or will quoting George about his views of the environment George needs to be a child and work on getting a good education
“asks his dad to loan him books about history” maybe it’s just me, but when I was a kid, I could pick off any of my parent’s books off the shelf and read them anytime. I didn’t have to “ask to loan” a book like my parent’s books were a separate library, since we all lived under the same roof. Why does every article sound like William doesn’t actually live with his kids?
Also, yeah it’s total BS that they are actually teaching George the full history of Commonwealth when Kate and William seem like they’ve never attended a single Colonization 101 lesson and learned what their ancestors did. (Re: “we are very much not a racist family.”)
This is all vague and fake. What ever happened to “show, don’t tell”? Instead of saying “George and William love history” how about telling us about a time when William drove George around the battlefield at Hastings or Tewkesbury or Normandy Beach or…something like that? If I were going to write drivel like this, I would at least lie and say “tourists and beefeaters were astonished to see William giving George a personal tour of the Tower of London,” just to punch up interest. But no, it’s always “they both love helicopters and tennis,” “he’s very helpful around the kitchen,” and meaningless things like that.
it is US Weekly — how likely is this low level staffer even to know what a beefeater is? It is clearly a space filler since the kid’s birthday is recent.
Gabby, what makes me suspicious of fan fiction is the “fact” that William actually has books. As a teacher, I balk at this and just don’t believe it. This is a man who is incurious, self-satisfied and a non-reader. All my teacher instincts right there. Or if he has books, they are all leather-bound in a library nobody uses.
I would think twice about comparing George to Bill, the UK doesn’t need another lazy rose bush trimmer.
George is being brought up as a member of the British aristocracy, that could never be a normal childhood.
Prince George: “deep thinker,” and “very smart” and “cautious.”
Prince William: “deep thinker,” and “very smart” and “cautious.”
Prince Charles: “deep thinker,” and “very smart” and “cautious.”
Queen Brenda: “deep thinker,” and “very smart” and “cautious.”
History tells us that Queen Victoria was a “deep thinker,” and “very smart” and “cautious.”
I suspect that Prince George is being given a diet of Walter Bagehot as his great-grandmother was.
This is just silly.
Yeah, sure I really believe Kkkhate does household chores. 🙄
George is turning into Willnot, complete with clenched fists and angry, tight jaw. I’ll bet he’s already an incandescent racist as they say he takes after his father. Racism is instilled in the Early Years and reinforced through societal norms. With parents like Won’t and Can’t it’s inevitable. The apple never falls far from the tree.
All I can say is, I hope George isn’t reading all this garbage about himself. It’s just ludicrous.
I guess if they don’t brainwash them early enough, they might not want to be king. I remember Princess Victoria was asked once if she looked forward to becoming Queen one day, and she pointed out to the assinine reporter that in order for that to happen, her father has to die.
When the Cambridges did those zoom meetings, the only book that was more prominent was one of William’s biographies!
IIRC, the Zoom meetings featured copies of Khate’s photography books and a book about Earthshot with a forward by Billy Boy. And I’m thinking those are the ONLY books in the Cambridge household: books for which they “wrote” a forward, or books that feature a contribution by them.
Kate took none of the photographs and was only one of the judges was that the book that she placed copies around london so people would find copies
Don’t forget the console table loaded with newly-purchase pastel classics. Purchased at the shop PR trip days before lockdown started, because Kate had to get in her pap stroll with the kids.
Just for a debate, what if George is interesting in his own right?
Would it be a rehash of Prince Harry’s?? These statements make one think deja vous.
I have a hard time believing anything written about the Cambridge kids They always look so sullen and unhappy All of the fluff written about them is just fluff We saw the behavior at the Jubilee This is not the kids fault Every time something is written about Archie and Lili they try to tamp it down Even the woman from Wy said how well mannered & sweet Archie is Then shortly Tominey writes about Harry reading to them It seems like the Cambridge kids want to be everything the people say the Wessex kids are
Don’t shake that particular tree too hard, George. You are eventually going to end up with your direct ancestor beheading his wives, your grandpa’s mess of a life…, and eventually your parents.
No family is this into their child having the exact same interests as the generation before them.