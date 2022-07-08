Prince Harry won his libel case against the Mail, the Mail’s claims were ‘defamatory’

Prince Harry’s “security case” was heard by the High Court yesterday, and while some of the details are close-hold, we did learn some interesting and new stuff. Basically, we learned that Prince Harry repeatedly offered to “pay back” the cost of his British police protection whenever he visited the UK, but his offers were declined at the Sandringham Summit, then Harry’s offers were not presented to RAVEC, the committee which decides who gets royal protection and who doesn’t. We also learned that Harry places the blame for a lot of the royal protection mess at the feet of Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary. Harry’s legal team told the High Court that there were “significant tensions” between himself and Young, and that he did not know that Young was part of RAVEC, meaning Young was screwing Harry over during the Sussexit, then Young was one of the people deciding to withdraw Harry’s protection.
There’s also a theory – which seems pretty accurate right now – that Young was perhaps the source of all of the leaking to the Daily Mail about what Harry offered and whether he “lied” about this or that. Remember, Harry is not only taking this royal protection issue to the High Court, he also sued the Daily Mail for running several “exclusives” about this royal protection fight. The Mail claimed Harry lied about offering to pay for his security and then tried to “hide” the story. And now Harry has won that lawsuit.
A Mail on Sunday article on the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the Home Office contained parts that were defamatory, the High Court has ruled. It marks a victory for Harry in the first stage of his latest libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited.
The Duke of Sussex is suing the Mail on Sunday’s publisher over a story on a separate High Court case on his security arrangements in the UK. The February article carried the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”
Lawyers for Harry had argued the article was defamatory and suggested the duke had “improperly and cynically” tried to manipulate public opinion. A judge ruled parts of the article were defamatory on Friday. This judgment only relates to the “objective meaning” of the article and is the first stage in the libel claim, Mr Justice Nicklin said.
Discussing one of the meanings, he said a reader would think Harry “was responsible for public statements” issued on his behalf that “claimed that he was willing to pay for police protection in the UK, and that his legal challenge was to the government’s refusal to permit him to do so”. The judge added: “The true position, as revealed in documents filed in the legal proceedings, was that he had only made the offer to pay after the proceedings had commenced.”
He also said the article would have been read as alleging Harry “was responsible for trying to mislead and confuse the public as to the true position, which was ironic given that he now held a public role in tackling ‘misinformation”’.
Mr Justice Nicklin said: “It may be possible to ‘spin’ facts in a way that does not mislead, but the allegation being made in the article was very much that the object was to mislead the public. That supplies the necessary element to make the meanings defamatory at common law.”
[From The Independent]
I hope Harry issues a statement referencing “the daily fail” like Meghan did when she won her lawsuit against the Mail. The Sussexes keep on winning, especially against the miserable Mail. Basically, the judge found that the Mail was purposefully and willfully misleading the public about Harry’s legal action to figure out this security issue. That was clear at the time, by the way. I even said it at the time, as did others, that the Mail’s exclusives were completely unhinged and written entirely in bad faith. It makes me wonder who “leaked” those quotes to the Mail, that they thought they were bulletproof to run those exclusives.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
I get the sense that the portions of the trial that are kept private are the ones that directly implicate actual royal family members (I.e. William and Charles). The royal family seems to be immune from litigation. The only reason Andrew got nailed was because his trial was in the U.S.
No you can sue other members of the royal family. Only the Queen can’t be sued.
Good for you, Harry. Keep giving them hell!
I agree, I LOVE that they are willing to fight back and throw their lawyers at these stories.
Ikr? I’m hoping they go after the bullying report too. It should be made public. What a crock of shite!
Congrats Harry!
Good thing he doesn’t care about the naysayers in the British media, and saw this through.
The Daily Fail, doing what it does best, failing daily!
While i am happy with the judge ruling, i do think it’s important to note that this is simply phase 1 of the libel case. The MoS is now allowed to submit a defense. He hasn’t won the trial yet. https://twitter.com/royal_suitor/status/1545348588829433857?s=21&t=GullUi4pFooe8OdWQXJuGQ
True, but putting up a defense means discovery and possible exposure of their sources. Something the royal family might be keen to put the kibosh on. They might end up settling.
Absolutely. I am very interested to see what happens next as I have a sneaky suspicion that the story also leads right back to royal staffers and they will NOT want that out in public. It’s a bit like the low level criminals being paid well to keep quiet and go to prison rather than get away by informing on those higher up.
The Fail gon’ learn today.
All these people close to the heads of houses feeling or being given permission to brief outright lies against the Sussexes are having to fall on their swords and “move on” to other jobs because they’re getting caught red-handed. First Jason Knife. Now let’s see Young’s fall from grace.
Charles had a long time staffer that took the damage from his scandals somewhat recently too.
^^ Right. That was in regard to the ‘cash for access’ scandal. The staffer who resigned is Michael Fawcett.
FWIW, Edward Young happens to be a Charles ‘guy’ too. Young worked on Chuck’s staff b/f being promoted to the Queen’s private secretary role, after Sir Christopher Geidt was forced out by Andrew’s and Charles’ people. So, essentially Young probably led the coup against Geidt, and was later rewarded with Geidt’s position. 🤪
Sussex are chipping away properly. This is the best tactic.
Yup and not with a small hammer but with a sledge hammer that is certainly taking away the bits of lies with greater force.
As C-Shell, I think it was her, pointed out with Harry and Meghan, when you mess with them it a case of FARO!!
I am extremely glad of Harry’s latest victory!! May those that continue to try and defame not only Harry but Meghan as well be victims of their consequences.
It’s amazing to me that there are people on twitter who want to defend the DM. (Of course could be those being paid to.) Even if I dislike somebody, I do not want a media source to tell me lies about them. Who is happy with being constantly lied to by their supposed news outlets? And, ironically, these same defenders of the DM want to go on and on about lies they claim H&M told in their interview.
I’d say that’s a good indicator of who is worth having a conversation with–defender of DM? Why bother? May as well converse with a bowl of mush flavored with racism.
Or trying to have a discussion with a MAGAT supporter. It’s all a degree of madness that you can’t engage with as their brain is utterly useless to any form of open discussion. There is no point. You are wasting your time. Life is too short.
They’ve shown themselves incapable of rational thought or conversation. Nothing we say is going to be taken rationally or provoke a thoughtful conversation.
To engage is to justify their nonsense viewpoint. As the saying goes “Never argue with stupid people. They will just drag you down to their level and then beat you with their experience.”
I know it’s probably not their intentio, but I hope H&M expose the whole royal machine for the rotten corrupt cesspool that it is
And Edward Young? I think we know one of the people that Harry was worried about when he referenced having good people around his grandmother.
Edward Young, the rota..they are all part of the “royal machine” that I hope he blows up
The Sussexes stay winning against that rag. I hope they bankrupt the Fail.
I’m so happy they keep suing so hopefully people will think twice about writing lies about them. And I’m happy to see Edward Young and Jason Knauf getting exposed with all roads leading back to Chuck and TOB. What a vile and dangerous family.
No bankruptcy no matter how often they lose. In addition to very deep pockets, the publicly alone is a money maker because of clicks. The Daily Fail can’t really fail. The only business I know of where bad news is good news.
Yeah, unfortunately the Fail is cashed up and the stories about the lawsuits (as with anything H&M) generates lots of clicks on their site. I saw they had the pics from the Sussex visit to Wyoming on the website today which surprised me tbh.
good for Harry!
Part of me wonders if the DM has decided that its worth it to keep printing lies about H&M, because then they get them in court and get more information about them than they would have otherwise.
Like here – ““The true position, as revealed in documents filed in the legal proceedings, was that he had only made the offer to pay after the proceedings had commenced.”
So in legal proceedings for this case DM got more info about security case. And that line is interesting, that Harry only made the offer to pay after the proceedings began – they mean the official offer, right? He made the offer at Sandringham and was turned down and RAVEC was unaware of that offer until he made a separate one after it came out that RAVEC was unaware of the initial offer?
DM will have to walk a fine line here though. If original offer was at Sandringham and the RF was present, that could lead to RF members being called for testimony. If it came down to that you know something will happen like the Queen suddenly “recalling” something that ends the case, like with Di’s butler.
That’s an intriguing idea. Still, that’s a costly and inefficient way to get a few new insights — not that the Fail gives a fig about cost or efficiency LOL. I’m also intrigued by the outing of Young in this matter, while other parts are being kept private. 🤔 Someone(s) is/are being protected while Young’s being tossed to the wolves, just like Knauf. All in all, a bad stretch for the Tory crowd these days.
Maybe there’s a job in India for Young.
I mean its not the most cost effective strategy for sure but this is the DM we’re talking about, so who knows LOL.
@equality!!! 😂
@ C-Shell, I support this form of equality!!!
But wasn’t RAVEC being unaware of the initial offer only because EY purposely did not reveal the offer? As in EY, working alone out resentment or as a proxy for William and Charles, did not reveal Harry’s offer in order to assure that Harry would lose the security. Or was EY out of the loop? Or RAVEC knew and yanked the security anyways and are now pretending they didn’t. I think I’m talking in circles and getting myself v confused.
No I hear what you’re saying and I’m confused about it too, but I think that’s what happened. Harry made the offer at Sandringham (with Young present), it was turned down. Young is part of RAVEC, and did not reveal the offer from Harry until the security was turned down from RAVEC. Then Harry “officially” offered to pay directly to RAVEC (I think?) So the part in the DM article about Harry not offering to pay until proceedings had commenced is technically true as far as RAVEC is concerned. And that’s where this could get really messy for the Firm since Young seems to have concealed that information.
I’m not even sure what RAVEC is, lol. or if its RAVEC or Ravec. but I digress.
So then was the DF purposely being misleading or were they being lied to by their source EY? Could the DF say we weren’t misled but were lied to about the initial offer? This is confusing. Not trying to give the DF any credit but aren’t they tired of the the royals getting them into lawsuits? But as you said, it might still be worth it just for the headlines.
@Jais – as I’m reading this, the libel part isn’t because of the bit about Harry offering or not offering to pay for security, the libel/defamation is because the DM said Harry was trying to twist the truth and mislead the public. I think in the next stage we’ll get more about the security and the offers to pay etc. but it seems here the judge is saying that it was correct that Harry did not offer to pay until the proceedings had started. so then we circle back to Edward Young and what he was or was not telling the Fail. I think even if it comes out that Young was lying/concealing things to RAVEC and to the Fail, then the Fail would still have a defense because according to the legal documents obtained during the proceeding, its technically correct. I think Young lying to RAVEC is a different issue that will come out in that separate case.
I think.
@ Becks1, I am so happy that you are here to decipher the language as to how this all played out.
I too am confused about what exactly EY did with his position as a RAVEC committee member and if he purposely did not disclose Harry’s initial offer of paying for his security at the time of requesting MET intelligence for his staff or MET protection solely.
Though I do recall that Harry has requested the intelligence from the MET from the beginning.
Whew thx becks1. It’s interesting bc it seems like the DF might have to go against the royals/EY/Charles/RAVEC in order to defend this case if I’m understanding right.
It’s clear the Royal Household (aka Edward Young) deliberately did not pass on Harry’s request to pay for his security, and that Harry didn’t initially know the government’s decision to reduce his security was made in consultation with BP. Because of the tensions between them, Young decided unilaterally to not share the request with RAVEC, and whatever status he has on RAVEC meant that Harry’s request should have been shared with the other members. Remember, Edward Young was the one who cancelled Harry’s visit with TQ, so he’s been gunning for Harry (and Meghan) for some time. He sounds like a truly evil man and I hope this is going to trigger a hasty departure for him.
Lol egg on their face yet again.Had they won there woulld have been some nauseating front page gloat.
Lol all day. Glorious.
Go Harry! I hope he wins significant damages.
Meanwhile Fail pushing happy families spin for Charles et al.
Im so glad that Harry and Meghan are willing to take on the Mail. It, along with the Murdoch rags, have essentially been running a protection racket for years – anyone who challenges them can expect a lifetime of bad press and snide articles. Keep quiet, give them access, and you stay in their good books, but the implicit threat is always there. Hugh Grant faced them down over phone hacking, so did Steve Coogan, and the vitriol that they both get is astonishing. Hugh is well worth a follow on Twitter.
Hugh Grant is hilarious — not just a pretty face!
So, the Daily Fail loses and is internationally embarrassed again after publishing exclusives fed to them by senior staff at royal households. How many times does this have to happen before they retaliate against the for not only being made fools of, but losing millions of dollars again?
Excellent question @ Snuffles. Yet given how unhinged that DF is, along with the other British rags, I don’t think that they care. It’s apparent that there are articles on a daily basis with regards to lies printed about Harry and Meghan. I imagine most of the rags figure that they can publish a majority without consequences, which seems like a fools errand. But they have all proven to be fools actually.
Great news! Go Harry!
I think most people are skipping over the fact that Edward Young (Queen’s priv sec) literally LIED and purposely left out the fact that Prince Harry wanted to pay for his security. It’s clear from just that alone, he wanted this story leaked and was probably saving it for the right time to do it (aka Prince Andrew’s lawsuit in Jan). No wonder there were tensions between Harry & Young. Charles and Andrew pushed the Queen to let go off Geidt in order to hire Young and it’s clear they did it in their own self interest. Not only does Young serve Charles and Andre, he also has a very close relationship with William’s priv sec (at the time) Simon Case. What do these 2 men have in common? They’ve both worked for Tory government and have cultivated a toxic environment in those work places. Recently on twitter, we also learned that when Meghan she want to a senior official to get help for her mental health, that senior official was most likely Edward Young. So Edward Young..
-Purposely leave out that Prince Harry wanted to pay for his security
-Leak the Sussexes location in Canada when they stepped back from senior duties
-Leak the story about Harry not getting permission to use the name Lilibet
-Connives with Simon Case, Jason Knauf, and Christian Jones to fabricate the fake bullying claims (even going as far as saying HE was bullied by Meghan per Camilla Tominey’s new column)
-Denies Meghan mental health services
-When the Oprah interview aired, wrote in the statement “recollections may vary” about racism directed at Archie
He’s a terrible man and I hope Harry continues to expose him. I hope the Daily Mail did what they did with Jason Knauf and also bring Young to trial just so they expose him even more.
Man, and people actually wonder why Harry hates Charles. Smh, if there were awards for selfish dad’s I think Charles would be in the running for top prize. Not to even mention his new press secretary or whatever he’s called being the former Daily Fail editor. Go get stuffed Charles!
And of course Charles uses the DM for his and Camilla’s PR spin and the DM praises the Cambridges to the skies. I am so glad Harry won!
@W, great summary 👏🏼👏🏼
Yes!! W you have certainly pointed out the dedicated layers with regards to all 3 houses determined to discredit as well as lie in regards to Harry and Meghan. I would like them to all suffer deeply from their actions.
MsIam, I agree! It’s absolutely disgusting the lengths that he goes to in inflicting as much pain as possible in the BM solely to better his standing with the public. Charles cares more about his personal reputation over the security as well as the feelings he has for his own son. Certainly doesn’t deserve any Father’s Day accolades.
@W. ITA. Also let’s not forget that Young couldn’t have leaked all these stories without the approval and imprimatur of William and Charles. Maybe William more than Charles. Bully is The Other Brother.
Nice to see the Daily Heil getting it’s just deserts.
Prince Harry is the equivalent of Arya Stark. He has a list and is taking down his enemies one by one.
Jason Knauff
Simon Case
Edward Young
Daily Fail
Daily Fail
Daily Fail.
It’s just a delight to see.
It is delightful!
Go Harry! 💪🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Please note that Samantha Cohen has been working in Downing Street and continues to do so.
Christopher Geidt, another former Palace official recently resigned from Johnson’s government.
They are all in it together.
And so the list grows….. The extent that people will go to get a cheap ribbon and some letters after their name.
I wonder if Edward Young acted of his own accord or was just following his employer’s (the queen’s) directions. Robert Lacey, in his book The Battle of Brothers, categorically states that Young screwed up Sussexit and that things would have been more positive if Geidt was there. The dots are all being connected now.
Young was Charles’ hire. If anything, he was acting on Charles order. We already know that Harry told Oprah that Charles unceremoniously yanked his security. Just connect the dots at this point. It’s clear to everyone at this point that Charles fucking with the Sussex’s security was a way to try and force them back into the fold. And now we know this security issue went all the way back to the summit. So, this is the royals trying to clean up their mess and trying to push it on Harry.
I remember watching the Oprah interview with my mom and gasping when Harry said their security was taken and their funds cut off by Charles. I turned to her and said they were trying to force Harry and Meghan back to England.
#KateManseyLied, she got lies from a senior royal insider to slander Prince Harry. The insider knew Prince Harry had offered to pay for his security. The committee was under insider’s influence. Employees/Associates of the crown (Tom Laing Baker, Edward Young, and Clive Alderton) were members of RAVEC. The RF is completely involved in the RAVEC decision not to protect Prince, and thereby his Wife and children.
#KateManseyLied for the BRF. #RoyalFamilyLIed.
the security issue was definitely a move (ploy? manipulation?) by Charles to try to get the Sussexes back to the UK. tyler perry stepping in and offering his plane, house and security (thus giving the Sussexes breathing room to figure out their next step) messed up his plans.
So security was an issue from the summit (i got the impression during Oprah that harry and meghan knew they would lose the royal security, they just didn’t expect it to be gone overnight. Like one day they had it and one day they didnt, which seems to be what happened.) So we now know that Harry was already concerned with it and was making plans to provide security for his family accordingly, and was denied that chance.
Young is going to take the fall for this, its going to be rough bc he’s the Queen’s private secretary, but he’s going to take the fall IMO.
@ Becks1, though I will be sorry to see EY be the one to ceremonially take the proverbial sword on this, as well as JK did. But there are others, SC as well, for them all to name expose those instructing these directives. Who instructed these lies to be leaked to the BM? Though I believe that the public deserve to know WHO is behind the instructions of the Three Stooges?
Though I know that the actual truth will never come to light, it’s apparent that these directives came from Harry’s family members.
@BothSides I am inclined to agree with you, that its apparent these directives came from Harry’s family members. But, I also think Young has a personal vendetta against Meghan, and I can see him getting in some digs on his own (I think the “recollections may vary” comment came from him and was meant to be uber-snarky, I can see him running to the BBC over Lilibet’s name on his own, etc.) And charles lets him do it either bc Charles agrees with him or because Young has enough dirt on Charles that he can leak as well (cough cash for access cough.) It’s interesting though bc now we have seen that Charles is trying to do a public reset on his relationship with the Sussexes (no clue about a private reset, but definitely a public one) and if Young exposes some of the messiness from charles, it could get ugly for him (again.)
Basically I think the royal households are a big backstabbing mess and I think we’re going to get more and more evidence of that over the next few months.
I made a comment on this below: Young may have been Charles’ hire but that doesn’t necessarily mean he was acting on Charles’ behest. The power structure could be reversed and I think it’s entirely possible Charles was forced (blackmailed?) into placing Young as secretary because that puts Young in one of the most powerful positions in the country, probably more powerful than the Queen herself because he’s the guy who tells the Queen what to do every day. Just throwing that out there. (Look up photos of the guy; if his eyes aren’t full of malice and greed I’ll eat my shoe…)
@QrsGeorge I don’t know if he blackmailed Charles into the position (if I were going to force my way into a position, I would probably try for Charles’ private secretary, since that’s the position that’s going to be around for a long time, you know?) but I do think its possible that Young acts on his own a lot and Charles can’t or won’t stop him (maybe blackmail, maybe charles agrees with Young, maybe something else, IDK).
But I don’t want to go TOO far down that road because I think it gives Charles too big a pass here.
@Becks1, In the Sandringham summit, the security issue was a ploy to manipulate the Sussexes into staying. The RAVEC decision was an attempt to control the Sussexes’, and make lives miserable. They thought since Prince Harry understood the risk of not having access to proper security he will run back and acquiesce to BP, CH, and KP.
I’ve always said the Firm is the dumb leading the dumbest (BRF). After Oprah’s interview, if the Firm were run by smart people, security for Prince Harry should have been reinstated pronto. And if BP, CH, and KP still wanted to punish, Prince Harry paying out of pocket was their only possible recourse of action.
Yeah I literally said it was a ploy.
Harry said in the Oprah interview that TQ was surrounded by the wrong people, and he said something similar in April about wanting to make sure TQ was protected. Now we know who he was talking about – well, at least one more person.
I think we know who was the DM source for their exclusive. The same one who briefed BBC about the Queen not knowing that Harry and Meghan were going to name their daughter Lilibet. He was also the one of the persons that said that the Queen was blindsided by Harry’s announcement to leave the family. The person who announced that there was going to be a bullying investigation and who leaked to Valentine Low that Meghan was having mental health issues and who also refused to help Meghan. A lot of blame has been placed rightfully on KP for many of the leaks and the smear campaign but BP is not an innocent partner especially in the briefing that went on after Harry and Meghan left.
@W — thanks for the recap! This sh*t gets confusing. I can’t keep all the crimes and smears straight. Eddie Young will be one to keep an eye on if this trial continues. I wonder if this will end up being settled now since any further action will fully expose the rotten, scheming actions of Eddie, Jason, Simon, Christian and maybe Dan Wooten, too. Not to mention the family members. Have these people not learned that H&M will go the distance and have all the receipts??
The title is a bit misleading – he hasn’t won the case fully yet.
Prince Harry said, “If we only knew what he knew.” I’m so proud of the Sussexes. They’ve been fighting the BP, CH, KP, and the Firm since 2016 just so they can LOVE each other.
May the Sussexes continue to be happy, safe, and free from pain and suffering.
Is it possible to sue individual reporters? Whoever wrote the article deserves smoke too.
Oh WOW.
This really seems to support the idea that the palace(s) were working aggressively to not only get Meghan and Harry out of the U.K., but to also make sure they stayed out. They knew if the Sussexes weren’t granted full protection they would be very unlikely to visit as often. I’m sure they thought: okay we want them gone and to stay away – if it is a huge hassle and battle to get security before each visit, they will visit less frequently and we will control it.
In a way, they were trying to exile the Sussexes. It is so obvious. And to now know this was being orchestrated by a higher-up in Buckingham Palace speaks volumes.
Learning things like this really makes me wonder if Harry is right – they won’t stop until Meghan is dead. They REALLY dislike her. They REALLY want them out of sight and out of mind. They are so bothered and threatened. And what makes it all the more unhinged is the lengths the Cambridges, nevertheless, go to copy-keen them.
@ Em, you bring up a good point. They really dislike Meghan and want her permanently gone. Why? To protect Kate and her Duchess Doolittle reputation. Why else. Kate feels threatened and the RF has staked their future on she and William so protect the heirs at all costs.
This is frightening from my view. You both make excellent points as to who and why this has been happening since the very first day of Meghan’s arrival. They are willing to go to the ends of the earth to protect these vile, supposed anointed by God fools!
It is frightening. And I highly doubt Edward Young is some rogue employee. I don’t think it works like that. He clearly was getting orders from someone very high up. This was all incredibly coordinated by the Royal Family and firm.
Harry and Meghan were so wise to leave that vindictive swamp.
@Em, that only leaves 2 people. Liz and Charles. William does, or didn’t, have that kind of power without the backing of the 2 highest in rank. That makes me very sad. Harry’s dear granny and his father, both out to get him?
I hope it’s Charles because if it turns out to be TQ, it will break Harry & Meghan’s hearts. I wouldn’t trust Liz if it were my call, but it’s theirs and they seem to be very fond and loyal.
I’m glad Harry won this part of the case. Despite naysayers who say they sue too much, they are very focused and deliberative who they go after and the Fail is incapable of not spreading lies and malice in it’s reporting on the Sussexes. It’s a compulsive hate they have toward the couple and their editors and lawyers seem to keep saying they don’t care if they break the law and write blatantly libelous stuff, as long as they can continue to attack the couple. They figure it’s worth the cost to continue smearing them. The level of animosity toward Meghan, even while she stays well out of their way, is truly diabolical. Some have even said this case and the way this courtier denied Harry and family protection is solidifying their beliefs that Diana was denied protection and her death was no accident.
Daily Beast headline: “Prince Harry Hands Another Legal Ass-Kicking to the MOS Who Were Sued By Meghan Last Year.”
I saw their headline and was like “damn, they just woke up and chose violence today, I love that for them”
Thanks for the heads up. It was nice to read a very straightforward article at the DB — by a writer other than Tom Sykes. I had stopped reading their BRF coverage because I didn’t like the slant that Sykes often seemed to take. Glad to know that their coverage is more balanced than I realized.
When the Home Office battle was initiated, I thought it would be a real long shot for Harry, but after yesterday…I’m not so sure now. It really does sound like the royal household hid a lot of information that they were not supposed to hide. Now I see why Harry launched this lawsuit against the Mail, he knew he had the goods. It also sounds like the senior members of the family acted in a dastardly manner in regards to this. And with Prince Andrew keeping his security but being stripped of everything…I think this will lead a judge to reinstate Harry’s and by extension his children since they are all in the Top 10 line of succession.
So as Omid says, the Mail have to submit a defence or choose to settle. They could submit a defence and create a whole drama like they did with Meghan. Or they can settle and avoid potentially losing very publicly to the Sussexes. Again.
They may be told to settle to try to keep Young’s name out of this as much as possible at this point.
Although maybe Young will pull a Knauf and run to the Mail with emails that support Harry’s case lol.
LOL
Yeah it’s one thing for the Cambridges aide to help the Mail/be involved with the case, it’s another thing for the Queen’s Private Sec to be mentioned too much.
And that would be something lol
If it involves the Sandringham summit it may skirt to close to involving the royals themselves. MOS may have to settle and then get another charity contribution from PC.
Yes @ Sophia! That would certainly not sit well with the Queen at all. I hope someone drops the bomb on her as to how her Private Secretary is being used against her grandson, as well as his wife and children.
I would like to be a fly on the wall when that news drops…..
Harry may not agree to a proposed settlement. Fail most likely option is to submit defense that points finger elsewhere and creates whole other (reportable) drama.
So it’s coming out that Edward Young was behind a lot of the abuse of Meghan and Harry and the media leaks. What I’m wondering is — giving benefit of the doubt to regent Charles — is it possible that Young blackmailed Charles into hiring him into the position of Queen’s private secretary? This would lend support to Harry’s comments about Charles & William both being trapped, “if you knew what I know,” wanting the right ppl around the queen, etc. Because we all know the power behind the throne is the “men in grey” — and Young is now one of the leaders of those grey men. It’s a very very powerful spot to be in and he gets to move and direct the Queen and successors to his own whims like chess pieces — setting up meetings, denying other meetings, encouraging signatures on certain things, etc. And it’s common knowledge that the real power in any company is really the secretary to the boss, not the boss themselves. Makes you think.
Ooooh, GoT. You’re probably right—Charles is very compromised. It was probably only a matter of time before someone took advantage, in this way. This makes me think about the timing of the bags-of-cash story: was Charles making noises about replacing Young?
Did Charles announce he was hiring the former editor of the Mail before or after the bags of cash story dropped? Or was it because the Mail knew they weren’t going to win the defamation case because it would implicate certain people?
How interesting @ QrsGeorge!!! That is an excellent analysis as to what EY is up to as well as to who is giving him these “orders” as well!! How deliciously accurate your presentation is…..
Suggesting that EY blackmailed Charles into his job relieves Charles of some of the responsibility.
Charles should have known better. In his book FF, Omid mentions how much Meghan despised EY. She’s a much better judge of character than some of the fools Chaz surrounds himself with.
Eddy better watch out…OTOH, Geidt’s available, again—thanks to BoJo!
He was an excellent administrator, ethical, whom was entrusted by the Queen. Never a whiff of a scandal under his watch.
Good at seeing the overall picture and a delegator.
I doubt Geidt will ever return to royal employment because Charles (and Andrew) forced him out in the first place. I also disagree with the idea that Young somehow blackmailed his way into his position. IMO Charles and Andrew likely saw him as more willing to cater to their whims than Geidt and so forced the change.
On a broader note, I find it quite interesting how these pivotal changes and new hires in staff occurred right around Harry and Meghan’s engagement and wedding. Young in 2017, Case in 2018…two of the major non-royal players in the horrible treatment of the Sussexes.
Peter Hunt who has been spot on with his assessments lately said Harry would have a lot to write about Edward Young in his memoirs. So I suspect everyone know where a lot of the leaks were coming from. And it’s clear Young was behind keeping Harry away from the queen.
Keep winning Harry!
ps., we would love to see you in the Mid-west sometime!
The staff will take the fall but they were just following orders. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were eaten up by jealousy and the staff did what they could to undermine and ruin the Sussexes to make their principles happy.
William- Jason Knauff
Regent Charles- Edward Young
The Cambs were stupidly obvious with their smear campaign. But it seems like they were just motivated by jealousy and wanted the spotlight and attention. Charles through Young orchestrated Sussex security to be pulled and then leaked their location. It could be argued that Charles was attempting to scare the Sussexes into coming back when he had Young leak the location, but its been 2 yrs and its clear the Sussexes are not returning full time and they STILL can’t get security. Charles clearly has more sinister intentions (repeat of Diana) and is happy to let the idiots Cambs be the face of Sussexit since its obvious the Sussexes popularity has only grown while the prestige of the British royal family has declined.
Unfortunately for Charles, Edward Young being name dropped and Harry consistently defending his grandmother makes it clear who Edward Young was taking orders from.
Well, this just goes to show that none of the members of the brf are in charge of anything, because the staff is running the asylum. I’m not going to give them a pass, because I don’t believe that everything is done that way. Did EY refuse to allow H&M to see TQ when they came from Canada. Yes, I believe so. Did EY do whatever he could to make sure H&M didn’t have security? Yes, I believe so. I believe, however, that Chuck had the ability to put a stop to that. He knew about it–that wasn’t kept from him. Is TQ being manipulated by EY, just as she is manipulated by so many members of the brf? Yes, I believe so. The difference, IMO, is that I don’t think TQ knows everything that’s been going on. I think EY makes sure that she only gets some of the information. I bet that’s why people were in a panic when H&M saw TQ without anyone knowing about it. It would quite interesting to discover what Harry told her. So, just as Won’t and Kan’t are responsible for JK, Chuck is responsible for EY.
Do we think that the Fail will just roll over and settle? Unless there’s something to bargain with, I think they’ll take this as far as possible to get something huge in return. I just hope it isn’t anything about the Sussexes. We’ll have to keep an eye on the Fail to see what happens.
Hi, I’m a longtime lurker in these parts. Greetings.
On topic, I feel not all players are enthusiastic about these reindeer games C&W are playing.
Wasn’t it been said that in 2020 that Anne and Edward wasn’t happy Young and the goings on in BP and wanted him gone also?
Hail and well met, Drusilla. Now that you’ve pointed it out, I wonder what Anne and Edward have said to Charles away from EY’s hearing? You would think Ann would say something if she thought the Queen was being treated adversely. I need to find @nota and see if Anne’s done anything she could be blackmailed for, although at this point it’s probably safe to assume they’ve all done something dishonest. 🙂
Yes, I convinced the stakes are high for everyone in the family, especially now the general public is seeing how ruthless and clueless they are. If “Say Less” could be a family crest.
Gotta say, I had to read this sentence several times, “but the allegation being made … was very much that the object was to mislead the public.” It’s such a strange structure. Shouldn’t judges be better writers?
Edward Young was known to actively dislike Meghan and so a lot of the leaks are likely his own initiation and not directed by others. I suspect he resigns if this libel action proceeds to discovery. He is likely to exit as Knauf did.
The court has given Dominion the go to pursue its billion-dollar lawsuit against Murdoch and Fox News based on the distribution of misinformation and lies. If Dominion wins and Murdoch’s wife gets a hefty settlement, his pockets won’t be as long. Oh well, Karma though sometimes slow, comes eventually.
The Crown is more fact than fiction. I watched Spencer several times to understand who was the protagonist the writer was trying to highlight before I finally realized it was the courtier. Wherever Diana turned, the stone-faced courtier was there.
They come together as they fall with puzzle pieces floating in the air. When Harry said, “If you knew what I knew,” and “I’ve seen behind the curtain, and I don’t like the model,” I realized the issues in that family are dark. I agree with Saucy&Sassy; the courtiers are running the asylum.
The members of the royal family, especially the heirs, are not highly intelligent. They focus on optics and rituals while the courtiers manage, manipulate, and control. Finally, a name drops. SIR EDWARD YOUNG, Lord Voldermort of the British Monarchy.
Like most, the article in the Daily Fail comes from information passed by a staff member considered a reputable source. The Men’s Club in the British Monarchy is creepy and kinky (Wooten, Knauf, Case, etc.). It will be interesting to see how Charles wiggles out of this one. Another stink bomb drops no sooner than he clears the stench surrounding him. He will not win.
With pending changes at #10 Downing Street, it will be interesting to see how Tories and Royal courtiers’ pieces on the playing board move. The Queen’s legacy is on fire, the reign of the heirs is contaminated, and Princess Diana will soon be able to rest in peace. Karma, though sometimes slow, eventually comes.
Harry has only been successful in the first part, that the story was defamatory. The Mail now has to submit a defense before a final ruling can be made.