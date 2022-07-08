The Cambridges are ‘itching’ to go back to Mustique for a ‘change of scenery’

The Cambridge kids are finally out of school, which means that after Wimbledon, we’re probably not going to see much of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the rest of the summer. The creepy polo kiss and Wimbledon appearances will probably be the last times we see them until September, maybe even October. Last year, Kate was not seen at any public event for over two months. So instead of getting royal commentary about how it’s completely absurd that these lazy, expensive royals are going on a three-month holiday, we’re hearing about what they’ll likely do during their “well earned” summer off. Ingrid Seward suggests that Will and Kate will probably go to Mustique this summer. Hm.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward says William and Kate will have a raft of plans to keep the children busy.
“The three children are incredibly sporty and, of course, their parents are too,” she tells The Sun. “The focus will very much be on outdoor pursuits, with swimming, fishing, walking, riding and sailing.”
While the couple embraced the staycation trend last year, visiting the Scilly Isles, Ingrid believes they’ll be returning to more exotic climes – and calling on Kate’s parents for babysitting duties.
“It’s a long holiday so I suspect that Carole and Michael Middleton, as grandparents, will probably have the kids to themselves for a little bit of the summer,” she says. “They usually go up to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen and the rest of the family for a while and, this year, I think they will also go abroad for a short time, probably to Mustique, because William and Kate will want a change of scenery.”
Due to the pandemic, they haven’t been to the island since 2019, when they rented a private villa for two weeks, and celebrated George’s sixth birthday there, on July 22.
“William and Kate haven’t been abroad much with the kids in recent years, apart from a trip to Jordan in the autumn, so I think they’ll be itching to get back to Mustique this year,” says Ingrid. “They have all the infrastructure they need there, they have a no fly zone and all kinds of things in place so they can actually have some privacy. The Middletons are pretty helpful with all this and Carole organises the Mustique trips.
“The family used to go to Barbados in the summer when Kate was young and Pippa’s husband’s family, the Matthews, also own an exclusive resort in St Barts. Although it is a bit hot and wet in the Caribbean at that time of year, there are lots of places you can go that are relatively private.”
[From The Sun]
Seward also says that the Cambridges will have to make a dutiful trip to Balmoral, as all royals are expected to make the journey for at least a few days, hopefully longer. My guess is that Mustique is first up, then they’ll visit Balmoral for less than a week, then… who even knows. They probably have several more vacations planned for this summer. And no one in the media says anything other than “William and Kate will want a change of scenery” and “they’ll be itching to get back to Mustique this year.” SMH. We don’t even know if they’ve officially moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor yet! Four homes and they’re apparently in dire need of lavish, multiple summer vacations just for a change of scenery!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
The biggest problem with these two and the scenery is that wherever they go, there they are. Wonder when (if) they’ll ever figure *that* out.
Lol
Wait a minute. Wasn’t the Cambridge family on a skiing holiday at a luxury resort in Courchevel, France in April 2022 when Harry and Meghan stopped by to visit the Queen on their way to Invictus?? Did Ingrid Seward forget about that or is France no longer considered ‘abroad’?
Cost of living crisis. Taxpayers are struggling. They just keep on spending. Abolish the monarchy!
Ok, I’ll try to be nice today, because friday. She has a nice muscle tone to her arms.
Excellent taste when it comes to sunglasses?
Lmao even that’s a credit to Meghan. They’re the Finlay and Co. Sunglasses, the company Meghan wore on her first public appearance with Harry. This particular make, Meghan wore to Wimbledon when she watched Serena play on Court One with her two most loyal best friends in 2019.
But yeah Sunglasses really do suit her face
Nooo please not! Her arms are nearly as big as her husband’s!! Look at queen Letizia, she has nice arms!
Yes, because all women come in one shape and size, everything else should be punished, criticized and compared to other women.
Look at Viola Davis for arm goals!! She is THE QUEEN! (or King, as per her new movie 😄 )
@SAM, dude, are you ok?
So, in order to have nice arm tone, you can’t have big arms eh? Not that her arms are that big. Let’s not revert to talking about her appearance when there are many other things to criticize. We all come in different shapes and sizes. Her arms look great.
She has nice arms. Let’s give her that. She is tall so her arms are going to be longer than, say, mine. I do think this is one of her better looks, except for the M.
@Isabella, I think the giant “M” monogram design is brilliant! Seemed like a prank that slipped by her notice.
Subtle enough on the front maybe but I think the back has the same, so she is a walking billboard for MM.
Goodness @Sam WTF?
Big arms? Really? smh
But will someone please tell her to drop that maniacal smile, or whatever the hell she is doing. It’s unnerving and scares all of the children.
My arms have muscle tone like that, but it’s hard to see under all the protective fat. 😉
same, BeanieBean, same.
She probably worked harder on them than anything else in her life.
She’s a pro at vacationing! LOL
Lots of changes of scenery for them each year. Vacation time.
So going to mystique is well earned since they had to come straight from their other vacation and grind for days, DAYS people. Days of watching tennis and polo are so exhausting don’t you know. I wonder where they were to get those tans before they deigned to show up at Wimbledon?
Plus those events like Movie Premieres and watching sports (Rugby, et al).
The Commonwealth Games are coming up at the end of July, so we will see if they’re forced to tag along to a few events, before finally jetting off for a well-deserved vacation. Those poor souls! *sarcasm*
Yeah, they went somewhere sunny & tropical already. Those are natural tans, particularly on Ws big ol’ head.
Poor royals really need a tropical vacation where the locals are servants and know their place, allowing their colonialist cosplay and crack baby consumption without comment.
What happened to wanting so badly to bring their children to the places they went in their so-successful tour? And I thought wanting privacy was a bad thing because “public figures”, etc. They likely wouldn’t stay at Balmoral long since PW doesn’t “care about Scotland”. It seems to me that someone who is supposed to be promoting tourism to the UK, should be high-lighting tourist spots in the UK, instead they are anxious to get out of the place.
I don’t begrudge them for wanting to go on a holiday outside of the UK. Many brits do. In fact many Europeans go on holiday outside of their country, especially now that it’s allowed again.
But this is also the summer they are moving into their 4th taxpayer funded home. So costs wise this is looking a bit wrong.
I wouldn’t judge for that EXCEPT last summer we got a big story about how they were only going to vacation in the UK for the foreseeable future (something something line of succession something something future future king etc). and then 3 months later they went to Jordan. We all knew they were going to keep up with their international vacations – but the lies about it are what are so annoying for many of us.
that and their laziness lol.
But many brits aren’t justifying their high-paid existence by claiming to promote tourism in the UK.
But last summer they made a big to-do about the fact that they were ONLY going to vacation in UK/Commonwealth because they were the FFK&Q or some such nonsense. Not sure how Jordan fit into that, but hey, I’m not good with geography and I’m guessing they aren’t either.
Well, they were skiing in France in April. Did France join the Commonwealth? (lol)
Someone should tell France they joined the commonwealth, LOL.
Well, they are by extension promoting Britain regarding travel, just not in the way that they intended. They are merely showing how utterly tone deaf, utterly useless as well as lazy they both are for taking off on another luxurious vacation, all at the cost of the taxpayers. Topped off with an additional home with grounds that those who pay for their lifestyle is again fallen on deaf ears, or any imagination of how badly this looks on them.
Love the unintentional burn on Incandescent and Buttons’s parenting. They are going to keep their beloved children busy by — checks notes — dumping them off with their grandparents and traveling the world?
They should go back to the Bahamas. They did promise to bring the kids and it would be good PR for the monarchy.
There are so many places in the world to visit, the lack of curiosity is shocking.
Yes @ Athena!! Didn’t we hear how keen George was on the eco system in the Caribbean? Or was it Charlotte? I can’t keep up with which child they use to excuse their blatant disregard for their own selfish actions…..
Hopefully, CopyKeen will have to lose her “hair” during their luxurious trip to Mystique as still look’s equal to a rats nest.
That’s right! Wasn’t Kate quoted as saying she wanted to come back with the kids? Was it the Bahamas? Do we think they’d have the nerve to do that? It’d be a nice act of contrition, pay their own way, actually participate in the local culture, have the kids kick around a football with the local kids (i.e., bring those kids inside the fence). Nah, who am I kidding.
She probably thinks going to Mustique is the same thing.
I used to think it was William who liked Mustique because of the Princess Margaret connection but it seems more Caroles influence.
No one needs to influence those 2 to go on holidays on a tropical paradise of an island. Lazy 💀 and 🦴🦴 are the absolute worst of the wasteful royals.
While the couple embraced the staycation trend last year… apart from a trip to Jordan in the autumn – these two sentences are at odds. And yes, how awful, they only got one vacation abroad last year so let’s all feel sorry for them 🤦🏻♀️
Weren’t they skying in Switzerland a few months ago?
They also went to France in April for skiing
Will and Kate are so wildly out of touch. Like his insisting on the Train tour in the midst of a pandemic.
Yep. Tone deaf, entitled, annoying, and lazy. Plus let’s be real, they’ve flopped at every turn so why should they be rewarded for being objectively terrible?
I mean, I too am itching for a change of scenery. My ‘holiday’ this year is having time off to focus on my studies and maybe head to the park for a day of reading in the sun. Maybe spend a couple days doing massive meal prep to put in my freezer so I can try to survive this massive increase in food prices.
But you do you boo. You’ve earned it. Sitting at Wimbledon, attending movie premieres, and counting meetings with your secretary as official engagements is such hard work.
Given Britain’s economic crises, jetting to private islands seem tone deaf. Not to mention, the ongoing airport chaos for ordinary citizens, this, confirming that the KKleens will travel private. That real Earth shot instead of Earthsave.
I mean, do people read this and take it seriously? Does Seward take herself seriously? Poor lambs, they haven’t been abroad in years, last year they had to rough it with a staycation in Scilly, and except for a secret trip to Jordan, they haven’t had a real vacation in years! (well I would argue that Caribbean Flop Tour was a vacation for the parents.)
They’re so busy so they deserve to take the next two months off and spend it jetsetting to Mustique and wherever else they “need” to go.
I mean I get that its a normal lifestyle for the uber rich, right? But its a big contrast with the idea that they’re so normal and down to earth and are raising their kids “differently.”
Also I find it interesting they have never gone (as far as we know) to St. Barts.
I think they’re such a nonentity to people who aren’t blindly championing the royals (because of tradition, archaic values etc) that people just don’t care enough to pay attention to news about them.
Nothing they do impacts the average person’s life and there’s a lot more pressing news to have to process; so they don’t make the news outside of royal columns. (Which are only read by those who think the monarchy has a point anyway (and Celebitchy lol))
Taxes impact the citizenry. The Cambridges are an egregious cost to support when the average citizen is struggling hard to keep her head above water.
450 million a year in taxpayer funds for these leeches. Yes, that impacts the citizenry.
I agree Ceej, I really think most people just don’t think about them (other than for some occasional gossip) and don’t care about the cost, otherwise there would be a much stronger push for change in the UK.
I’ve never seen the annual cost quoted as $450M notasugarhere, is there a link you can provide as I’m
interested to read more given official numbers provided by the UK govt are much lower.
I actually think this is deliberate. Putting out there “they haven’t had a vacation”…please, they 100% have. Nobody knew about Jordan until they released the Christmas photo. They could go away every month and we’d never know because nobody talks about it. But now it’s on record that they “haven’t had a vacation”
Also didn’t they just go skiing for a week in April?
Yeah, in France skiing in April and in France for James’ wedding in Sept. 2021. I guess that’s why she said they hadn’t been abroad “much” with the kids in recent years. Maybe she doesn’t count France as “abroad” since its in Europe or only “exotic” locations count as “abroad”?
It always amazes me. Kindness is what transforms a face into a truly attractive one for me. You can have all the features society defines as “most attractive”, but when your nastiness shows on your face, none of that matters.
@Eowyn, totally agree…!
Kindness seems to feed something inwardly that just translates into a radiant loveliness on the outside. Yes, it can utterly transform a face into a truly attractive one.
Hence why neither of these two are attractive, in any sense of the word. Their lack of attraction externally and internally are all on display for the masses.
How British citizens are not up in arms about this, plus with the additional stately home that will be renovated to the detriment of all taxpayers, escapes me entirely……
Hey BlanketyBlank – What’s your problem with kindness? Are you just a troll?
Staycation trend, huh? Not you two promising to vacation domestically in perpetuity anymore, is it? You’d think Seward was directly in their pay as their PR head.
Love how it erases not only another of their promises to do better, but wiped Covid off the map as the cause of the “trend.”
We finally got word on when the Jordan trip was…sort of.
What I do not understand is how they manage to survive in each other’s presence? They can not *kiss* each other without wincing and causing a second hand shiver. How does being together 24/7 in one place work?
This is all Seward speculating — any of us could have written this. The kids and parents are sporty so they’ll spend time on outdoor pursuits. They always spend time with the Midds, so they’ll do that. They always make the pilgrimage to Balmoral, so they’ll do that. Their tropical vacay destination has been sitting bereft since 2019, so she thinks they’ll have to go there this summer — situation normal for the Cambridges — profligate spending on transportation and villas for weeks. Jeez, these people are stunningly tone deaf and boring.
I love the part about embracing the “staycation trend” like it was something fashionable. Maybe she forgot about the travel restrictions.
I agree this is 100% speculation and she has no source. Ol’ Ingrid had owed 1,000 words and had to make some stuff up, as they do.
Well since Harry and Meghan were spotted at Jackson Hole then I guess the Keens need to let it be known that they will be vacationing too. Only it will be somewhere “exotic”. And of course on Charles and the taxpayers dime instead of their own. So predictable.
The Commonwealth Games are at the end of this month so I think they will spend a few days in Birmingham and then they will disappear until October.
The problem is these two can’t stick to a single narrative. They are so dysfunctional and shameless, they act before they even think. Hence why rats like Seward have to come out with nonsense like this as an attempt to clean things up. It’s pathetic. The Keens have had MANY vacations since the pandemic began, so this angle that they haven’t had a proper vacation in years is absolute tripe. Pull the other leg, Ingrid.
Oh the poor things! They need their vacation after doing… and what? 300 or so engagements between them?
I’m almost certain that their numbers would be really up this year.. by counting in the Cambridge way..😆😆
Fabulous idea. Already spent 225,000 pounds to send them to the Caribbean, given them a 4th free estate, planning tours of New Zealand and Australia, and bringing earth shot to NY (for no reason whatsoever). Yes, funding another vacation sounds like the right idea.
At least when they are gone we get a break from the Ugly Dress and Wig Parade in the df.
You forgot Jordan and France!
I did! also the ski vacation.
She looks like she is going to win the 1st place in body building competition.
Good job, i think.
These pictures really highlight her arms…which don’t seem to match her very thin body.
Her forearms appear even larger than Wills.
And her walking gait is so very lumbering.
There was a video on YouTube that claimed she was transgender because she has numerous masculine physical features. ( a straight back instead of arched, Long torso relative to legs, no hips, no waist, no chest before she had implants at school, very thick strong obliques, wide shoulders). The video got taken down. I don’t believe she is transgender. But she is very masculine. Commenters on the forum royal dish used to talk about her “man hands” and “man feet” which they thought were bigger than usual, and her “man strides” because she takes big steps, her large Adam’s apple, and the way she used to get out of cars with her legs wide open, as a man would. Kate was quoted as saying when she was little, the other little girls were into barbie, but she was mad about planes.
She looked perfectly fine while she was pregnant and post-partum. She looked healthy and pretty, but I guess in her mind that’s not a good look? Looking at these pictures of her, you just know she looks scary gaunt in person.
Her arms do look sturdy, and this dress does her no favors, I must say. But I think that between her extreme thinness and the sleeveless dress the arms tend to stand out more.
On the other hand, I have never noticed when people kept saying that William is getting a “dad body.” In the pictures above, I finally see a slight difference in his stomach; however, maybe it’s a bit of undigested mutton, as Charles Dickens would say.
They want a change of scenery? The Caribbean Last Chance/Last Dance Tour wasn’t enough for them? And why talk about off-loading the kids onto the grandparents? Isn’t that sort of what they do already, grandparents & nannies mind the kids? Would W&K really want alone time?
And those earrings were a bad choice with that dress. They add nothing to the outfit. Wrong color, wrong style, wrong material, wrong everything.
They’re both very tanned — they already went somewhere recently and I don’t think it was to a tanning studio or spray-on colour.
So much for their great announcement of only vacationing in Britain (just when H&M were in France).
Except for secret trips to Jordan and skiing.
On a more positive note, if they merely go on vacation, rather than official visits, then hopefully they won’t cause more commonwealth countries to bail! 🤣🤣🤣 Seriously, I want to know where to sign up for this…half-baked “work” with most of the prep being done by “the help” (unless you all REALLY thought she created those Early Years charts and graphs), and then vacationing for months on end.
It blows my mind that people excuse their work shy/constant vacationing way of life. Oh, poor William and Kate. They have been working so hard. They deserve an exorbitant vacation…. Why can’t people be honest and say, yes, these two people hardly contribute anything to the British public but vacation like crazy?
Because they’re trying to preserve the monarchy. It’s nothing personal to William and Kate. If they were minor royals they’d be flamed for it. But they’re the next king and queen so they have to be propped up no matter what. The monarchy is about more than the individuals, the journalists don’t want it to end, just because this particular heir is lazy.
During the years 2018-3019, William did more public engagements than Harry.
As William should since he is second in line to the throne. He however did fewer than Anne, Edward and Sophie, all significantly below him in succession.
But he has always been and remains exceedingly lazy along with his even lazier and more useless wife. While there are boot lickers who don’t question this, more and more people are noticing how little they do.
I love this dress. It’s a pretty summertime ,simple sleeveless dress that looks good with her very toned arms. I hope she takes this on one of her many vacations.
Her arms look good in those pictures. That’s all I’ve got lol.
When will the people learn? The Cambridges and other royals are at the TOP of the feeding chain. They don’t LEAD, GIVE or SERVE, they poach from and decimate the population below them. The Cambridges are the top PREDATORS of this English eco-system. F-ck sustainable, they’ll burn it to the ground if the can’t eat it all up. And they will eat it up because they can.
This kind of kills me. They have the resources to do some serious favors for British tourism. All the places they could go and take the kiddies: the museums in London and elsewhere, Stonehenge, Hadrian’s Wall, Lindesfarne, Historic sites of all sorts, Haworth, Chawton, Stratford upon Avon – and that’s just in England. ….It really is disgraceful what they aren’t doing when they so easily could.
My grandkids have never had a holiday. Their parents work all hours but housing costs are too high to allow it
Cairidh, I find your post very intriguing. I conflate it in my mind with another poster saying William has “feminine” hips because of putting on some weight. So the way things are going, they’ll end up looking like Stan and Ollie (a wonderful comedy duo, but in a better way than K and W).
I have never taken a vacation trip in my life, currently 60 years old.
W&K live a life of absolute luxury that most of us can’t even imagine.
Yet, here we go again….we need a change, we need a break, etc., etc. etc.
Hogwash!
It’s Friday, so I will stop.
Have a good weekend CB’ers 😀
Unlike Victoria Arbiter, Ingrid Seward escaped the wrath of the “pre-Oprah Interview” prank because she is a liar also. Perhaps it’s because no one cares about her and the 1950s bangs today.
The Cambridges are on constant leisure time. Occasionally the children are included, and their work projects never last more than an hour. Hopefully, while away, they will practice being Harry and Meghan more dutifully because presently, they are bad actors.