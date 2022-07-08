Pippa Middleton went back to college to get her master’s in physical education

I think it’s extremely cool when people go back to college later in their lives to complete their degrees or try for a masters or law degree or a PhD. I find it inspirational and a great reminder that formal education doesn’t have to stop in your late teens or early twenties. So it is with Pippa Middleton. Since marrying Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, Pippa has lived a life of a privileged stay-at-home wife and mother. She and James have two children, Arthur and Grace, and a third on the way. Think about how easy it would be for Pippa to just raise her kids and have lunch with other “yummy mummies” and do some light charity work a few times a year. Instead, Pippa went back to school and got her master’s.
Pippa Middleton is set to graduate from her Master’s degree with a distinction as one of her papers will be presented at a key summit. Studious Pippa, 38, who conducted research into how parents encourage their children into activity from a young age, has just finished her degree at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
After completing her studies, the mother-of-two, who is rumoured to be pregnant with her third child, opened up about the challenges of studying while parenting.
She said: ‘Getting back into studying took some getting used to but I felt really well supported by the team at UWTSD. The nature of the course being divided into specific modules also meant that it was easier to compartmentalise what was required each term… I have enjoyed the balance of work and motherhood and getting back into reading, writing, and learning again.’
She carried out her study as part of her degree in physical education, sport and physical literacy. It looked into how parents of children who have not yet started nursery can encourage and promote movement that will benefit them in later life.
A statement from the University said the ‘star student was able to bring a unique perspective to the study as a parent and scholar and a passion for the work that was informed by her own experiences with a young family.’
She said her experience raising her young children inspired her to look into the activity of preschool kids. ‘I am passionate about sport and exercise and also love being with children. I wanted to find a topic that combined these two and felt that there wasn’t enough information, knowledge or focus on early years physical development for mums particularly. I wanted to learn to not only help my own children but to also continue work in the field to stress the importance of children moving from an early age.’
The mother’s findings suggested parents need to be better informed about how to increase physical activity in their young children.
The fact that Pippa’s Early Years research is more coherent and data-intensive than her sister’s Early Years busywork is not lost on me. I mean, it doesn’t sound like Pippa’s “physical fitness in the Early Years” is anything more than “parents should encourage their kids to play sports,” but still. At least Pippa didn’t have a huge staff create an “Keenwell Early Years foundation” to host symposiums on how people should be more aware of the importance of the Early Years. Pippa went back to school and – GASP – actually became a credible expert with a master’s in her field of interest. Also: there’s legitimate work and study being done about the importance of playtime and sports for kids’ development. This isn’t some vague sh-t like Kate’s Five Big Questions.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty and Backgrid.
Cool. Congratulations Pippa.
I like that she’s not just talking circles and learning but she completed it without leaks (afaik).
Pipa’s gonna be working undercover to cover for her lazy sister who isnt competent like she might be in some
areas of the early years. Oh boy is Kate not going to like reading comments like these lol
One obvious angle is that this degree will give Pippa the credentials to work for one of Kate’s foundations (or charities/research groups/whatever).
I bet that within 12 months she will be a “head of X” for one Kate’s initiatives. I’m not saying Pippa’s interest isn’t sincere, but I do think this is going to be used as a gateway to a cush royal foundation job.
Beenie, my thinking is the same as yours.
@Beenie-I was actually thinking the same. Put Pippa on the payroll to lazy around like her sister too.
Pipa’s gonna be working undercover to cover for her lazy sister who isnt competent like she might be in some
areas of the early years. Oh boy is Kate not going to like reading comments like these lol congrats Pipa
How long until rumors of Pippa cheating / moderately wealthy husband cheating/ Pippa’s botox or cosmetic surgery etc surface?
Harry wasn’t allowed to overshadow William. I think Bones will be LIVID that Pippa stole her “Early Years” thunder and looks waaay better and more credible at it.
You know their playbook has only one tactic. Tabloid smears in 10…9…8…
Ooooh, good call. Let’s remember this date, lol.
@lurker25 totally!
Yeah, this is gonna get ugly. And it’s a shame, because Pippa is smarter and more admirable for getting her Masters–and doing something worthwhile with her life. She makes Kate’s excuses look even more lousy than they are–and Sis ain’t gonna be cool with that alone.
No shade here. Love this for her, kudos. I agree-it’s inspiring to see people, especially those who could rest on their laurels, prioritise education. I am going back to school in my mid-thirties now, and it is kicking my butt. I’ve wanted to quit a couple times but I’ve stuck with it, and I’m proud I have because I’m so grateful for the journey I am on now.
Went back in my thirties too! The cost felt prohibitive, but living on the other side of it is great.
Yessss thanks for the inspo!! <3
I went back at 36 with a 1 year old and a 3 year old (and working full time). I’m 39 now and I will wrap up in December! I’m a career-changer and I’m loving it.
I was 48 and it took me six years around a full-time job, moving my mom across six states to assisted living and then memory care, and it was worth every minute. Props to Pippa. Even with child care help
and a supportive family, grad school is a lot.
Applause to all of you who have said you went back to college later in life!You inspire me as I am 46 with a nursing degree that I haven’t used and don’t plan to and was a SAHM for 19 years now.
I really want to go back and pursue a degree in philosophy as it was such a favorite subject of mine in college,but we have the expense of our 19 year old daughter in college now,but I’m going to find a way!
Again mad respect to you who have done this!🙌
Spice Cake, many community colleges and state universities have very inexpensive programs that allow you to audit classes as a life-long-learner. There is also a LOT available free or at low cost online. I’ve been able to access an amazing resources through university alumni groups. Maybe something like this might interest you while you’re on your way to pursuing your philosophy degree?
Love you #SpiceCake
I went back to school at 54 and got certified in restoration. Kudos to all who continue their educations, degree or not. Keep learning, keeping growing!
@Megs283. Same❤️ I did a Masters at 33, when one was 3 and the other was still a baby. I wrote my essays at midnight when they were finally asleep. My husband was working abroad, and my Dad died. But I was determined to finish. Good for Pippa – she still had to do the work.
Many congratulations to all of you for pursuing in expanding your education, all while you are all working full time with families to care for as well!! I can’t imagine it would be easy. I had a very hard time being married, with one child and pregnant with another while I finished my Bachelors in my mid 20’s.
I hope that you all shout it from the rooftops as I am incredibly impressed by each and every one of you!!! May I say congratulations to all of you!!! You should be immensely proud as well as not shy in sharing your incredible achievements!!!
Respect as well as brava to you all!!! 👏👏👏👏👏
Thank you BothSidesNow, and all, for your lovely support <3 it's making me tear up. I've had a heck of a day at work/with school, but seeing all this love and energy and support is so uplifting 🙂
Also, for people doing this around a job, some workplaces offer tuition reimbursement programs. I was really fortunate that my former employer paid a major chunk of my grad degree.
^^ Yes @Amy T! I read your comment after posting mine right below. This is exactly what I took advantage of. 👍 I’m a lifetime learner as well.
After graduating from college, I started out in the working world. But I always wanted to study for a master’s degree. I got the opportunity in my 30s via a full paid tuition program offered at my job for a degree program related to the work I did. Once I got my first master’s, I began studying for a second in which I received 75% paid tuition. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to complete that program due to being laid off from my job. A few years ago, I began taking advantage of free university study for seniors (but it comes without receiving a degree, which is fine). I’m doing it because I love learning. If I wanted to get another degree, I’m sure I could apply and receive grants as a senior. Learning never really stops. 😊🎓📘
^^ Thanks so much for your words of praise @BothSidesNow! And many congratulations to you too! 💯👍Thanks also to everyone for sharing their learning journey. 💖
Many Kudos and much respect to all of you going back to school as older adults!!!
Congrats to all of you in your formal education pursuits. I went back in my 40s and switched careers (required UG first, then got master’s). A few points:
1. Community colleges are fantastic;
2. Many universities allow a certain number of challenge hours where you can test out of taking some courses;
3. Some progressive universities allow credit hours for ‘experiential learning program’ (or similar) where you write papers on what you have been doing (good for volunteers);
4. Universities have had to change the way they do things in pandemic, much more remote learning opportunities, etc. Hubby had either zero or virtually zero local students in his graduate program classes, and successfully argued to state uni that they drop out-of-state surcharge for his program. Made sense since they were targeting professional level students who might get sent out of town by employer at moment’s notice. Now there’s only one lone holdout professor opposed to remote learning in the whole department. SO don’t limit yourself to local only options when looking. (Pippa found Wales program taught in modular units.)
^^ Do modular programs, such as the one at Wales offer remote learning?
Too bad that Pippa actually studying and working to learn something related to ‘early years’ development and well-being won’t actually rub-off on her older sister. I think lazy Katie is too far gone in her royal grifter lifestyle to ever change her stripes. As someone mentioned up-thread, Pippa might become Katie’s third wheel spare and idea person to cover for Katie’s big load of nothing Early Years Mcbuttons embiggening hustle.
Went to grad school in my 40’s. I made new friends, learned a lot, and had fun. I’m considering a phd now because I enjoyed it so much.
^^ That’s so cool @Aang. Good luck with your PhD plans! 👍
There goes Pippa upstaging her sister again. Congrats on the master’s and having her paper presented at a summit.
I wonder if Pippa kept this secret from Kate so she wouldn’t interfere. Because this does make Kate look bad in my opinion.
Generally it’s a good thing to keep your work from friends, acquaintances and relatives until you’ve achieved a milestone. Avoid the naysayers, negativity and evil eye (for some cultures).
She may not have kept this a secret from Kate, or anyone else; she’s just not in the public eye & there’d be no reason to announce to the press that she was attending grad school. Now that her degree is completed, and she’s presenting at a conference, there’s some press behind it.
@ Alexandria, or a delusional and jealous sister…..
Especially since it’s in the same topic the press touts Kate as an “expert” in.
Maybe this was the reason Kate cried that day…on top of everything in her life already sucking, she’d just learned that Pippa was *actually* going to become credible in this area and make her look like more of a joke than she already does.
I always thought Pippa would have been better than Kate for Kate’s role. And that’s saying a lot considering that one “Pippa Tip” was to freeze water to make ice cubes. Yet I still think she’d be running circles around Kate, and probably would have been able to handle the competition once Meghan came along much better than Kate did.
Lol, Pippa’s the smart one.
Congrats to her – unlike her sister she clearly took it seriously and put in the work plus it just proves what has been said in the past, that Pippa always was the smarter one.
I agree 100%. It seems like she put in the work, otherwise I don’t think her work would be discussed at a legitimate summit. Remember, Kate is only ever invited to listen and ovserve.
I hope Kate won’t use her sister’s work to make her own busywork more legitimate, but I know I will be disappointed. Queue the, “just like her sister with an MA degree in the field, the duchess is very data-driven about EY. See the pie charts”
^^ Yeah, actually I hope that Pippa is too smart to get involved with covering for her sister’s lazy incompetence. Unfortunately, it’s because Katie landed an heir to the British throne that the Midds were brought to public prominence in the first place. So, either Pippa does her thing on her own and continues to receive legitimate credit for real worth and contributions, or she gets entangled in the Lamebridges’ royal mess. Time will tell.
@Smart&Messy, I ALREADY saw a couple of headlines like that yesterday. Infuriating
And it’s a real paper at a real conference, too! Good for her. Sounds like it must have been an online course, which makes sense during a pandemic. Plus, more & more universities are moving toward granting online degrees. That really helps the adult student with adult commitments as you can structure your time however necessary to do your work. Although I do remember being an undergrad in my late 20s, with many classmates that age or older; the parents in my classes would talk about doing their homework at 3AM at the kitchen table, because that was the only time they had to theirselves. Another one talked about having to complete a paper in an airport while traveling with a 3yo over the Thanksgiving weekend. All things are possible, even if they can be really really hard!
The tabloids are loathe to report anything that upstages dolittle. They’ve probably known all along.
@ Lizzie, you are probably right. Now that Pippa has completed her masters, as well as having her paper submitted to the summit.
I guess the rumors are true. It’s Pippa that is the smarter of the two.
Coach CarolE dropped the ball on this for certain….
Good for her. And who again doesn’t say anything until the project is finished? Pippa chose a good role model!
No matter how much money or at-home support you have, getting a graduate degree is no easy task. Cheers to Pippa on this achievement. I think it’s cool the sisters have a common interest in early childhood years.
Pippa’s interest seems to be genuine which is the difference.
Kate’s interest is merely performative, Pippa’s is actually educating herself and working hard towards an actual goal.
^^ Right @C and @Jaded. I have no respect for lazy, mumbling Katie and her useless pie charts. Her sister Pippa doesn’t try to put on a posh accent. Plus from all evidence, Pippa found someone who really loves her, and she seems happy in her marriage. It’s not a small thing to actually make the effort to study for an advanced degree while raising young children. Hopefully, Pippa will continue to go her own way, and make a separate, distinctive life for herself. Apparently, Pippa, at least, doesn’t have the lazy gene that Kate exhibits.
Pippa wasn’t successful when she flirted with trying to work in network broadcasting. And the book she wrote didn’t get good reviews. So we’ll see how far she takes this on her own. Time will tell whether Pippa aims to get on the royal payroll and cover for Kate. I would love it if Pippa does her own thing and continues to rival her sister at living a truly meaningful and authentic life.
So at medical and academic summits there are what we call poster board events. These are easy to submit and almost always accepted. I just had one accepted for a national pharmacist conference. That’s what I think she has going. But because she is notable she may get more play and visibility.
Well, I guess this means Kate will have to go back to school too. I guess that will give her more excuses to disappear. Congrats to Pippa.
She’d have to start by going back to primary school.
@Jaded 🤣
Seriously, though, I am surprised Kate hasn’t gone back to school as a way to disappear. I know, I know, she hated work in any form. But if she went back to school she could be there for years and years.
Going back could actually look good: promote flexibility of pursuing an advanced degree for someone in her 40s, gain credibility for her, make her look serious and smart, and possibly meet students in the program from diverse backgrounds.
Huh. did not really see that one coming. good for Pippa. And this is something that is easy to then use in charity – raise funds for a new playground, or start a sports “league” for little kids (I know in my area, we have a ton of sports leagues but people are always asking for options for kids younger than 4 or 5 – no they aren’t expecting their kids to be playing organized soccer games, but they want them to interact with other kids and get some energy out and be active.)
honestly this is the exact kind of thing Kate should have done with her early years -maybe not the degree( although why not) but focus on something more specific and concrete. “Increasing physical activity in the early years” is an easier sell IMO than just “the early years are important.”
Exactly. Why not the degree? It’s not like her “work” schedule would have prevented it. Pippa also has young children and managed. Probably with lots of paid helpers but Kate certainly has access to paid help.
Yes took me a while to pinpoint but I absolutely applaud her for doing the course in the first place and completing the course while pregnant. The nannies can help with the other kids but no one can take the full burden/symptoms of pregnancy off your shoulders. Working and studying while pregnant is always a game changer, especially if you’re an older mom, even if the pregnancies are smooth. Good for her.
Upstaged by her own sister…
This is hilarious because it really shows how little Kate has done and how much she’s being propped up to be an expert. If Pippa had time then so would Kate. It’s not like she was working so much that she could not do this.
I believe that Pippa was always viewed as the smarter sister anyway and this only confirms it. Kate’s own words over the years shows she’s not a very bright person and too lazy to do real work on any issue.
And I think we can pretty safely assume that she gets a lot less help with her kids from CarolE than Kate does, because it seems like CarolE is always far too busy helping and “managing” Kate
What’s so SAD about William & Kate is that they HAD the PERFECT supporting cast to shine their bright bland light for DECADES regarding their philanthropic messaging with Harry & Meghan and now Pippa and W&K are SUCH bad Managers and so emotionally & psychologically STUNTED that they couldn’t pull it off☹
If kate actually wanted to be an early childhood expert she could have gone back to school to to get her masters as well. Instead she spent 10 years figuring out what exactly she wanted to do (note: team KP calls this “listening & learning”) and went with early childhood because it gives her easy brownie points.
Perhaps in the future her sister can hire her as an expert consultant for Early Years? Maybe I’m too cynical…
Not too cynical. I thought it too. Maybe she can be paid a consultancy fee or create a charity that Kate’s research center thing funds money into. But working with pippa who now has credentials might make Kate look less than in comparison so she might not actually want that. So not too cynical considering the RF shenanigans. But pippa did do the work and got a degree so that’s cool.
That’s not too cynical and its certainly a possibility. But Kate also could have brought Pippa on without the degree, just in a “look! Pippa has small children too!” kind of way, since that’s the basis of Kate’s qualifications.
It’s not too late for Kate to go back and earn a master’s degree, or a PhD, or a QTS instead of cosplaying with pie charts. Maybe this will be good motivation for her.
Well done Pippa!
^^ Right @Lala11_7! Will and Kate are very insecure, petty, selfish and emotionally stunted. To be so lazy and entitled on top of that is not only sad. It’s reprehensible! This is especially so because of the royal embiggening advantages they have. They need to be called out continually, instead of always being coddled and covered because of Cain’s heir to the throne status. SMH!
Congratulations well done
She has my respect for this. Congrats to Pippa for graduating.
Wonder what the Cambridge response will be; Kate is so busy being of service that she was unable to attend university to further her formal education.
Better yet, her findings don’t amount to “stop being poor” and “get a husband.” Encouraging physical activity isn’t limited to the privileged.
Exactly! Well done, Pippa. I’m guessing Kate wouldn’t have the attention span or the intellectual capacity to get a master’s degree, unless that degree was in pretending to work.
Congrats to anyone who earns a degree later in life. It’s so impressive.
@Suzie, you’re being ridiculous. How could we possibly expect Kate to take on any more—she’s already as busy as a Top CEO! /s
That family is so cringe everyone got the same causes, hobbies, passion lol. At least she come across more credible than her sister. If Kate had come in 2017 saying hey I got a degree now that I’m a full time working royal I intend to use it to do this and that I would have more respect for her.
Yes, the Middletons’ self-belief that everyone should be exactly like that is beyond cringe. 3 children with the best educations money can buy and 0 careers. Most even upper middle class families do not have the money support and float 3 different failures to launch.
Do they? Is Kate coming across as really passionate about this? Maybe she sank her teeth into it as a means of competing with Pippa or as an easy idea to cosplay. Or maybe Pippa got tired of Kate being mum’s favorite and decided to show her up?
Kate really looks genuine I think she care about the issue. The problem is her approach she took the issue at an academic level by bringing expert and such but it’s clear it’s superficial and it’s safe and don’t have direct impact on the cause. Fundraising efforts highlighting all the initiatives already there these sort of things would’ve been more beneficial.
What has she done that gives the idea she cares about this? She shows up for 20 minute “roundtables” a few times a year and does nothing in between except maybe go on tours to drink “crack baby” cocktails.
Kate has put more effort into attending tennis matches than any alleged issue she supposedly cares about. Besides if you study something allegedly for eight years and still need cue cards to say anything on the topic ? Yeah there is. I genuine interest there.
She also has spent more time at the Downton Abbey set than any of her early years engagements.
Kate came up with early years aka broken Britain in 2018 on the Friday before Meghan launched her cookbook in autumn 2018. There is no passion there other than to try and compete with Meghan. She did sweet eff all on the issue of early years from 2011 to September 2018.
It is purely PR spin and puffery that Kate ever worked on any issue.
@ Nic919, that is exactly how this played out. CopyKeen only became “interested” when Meghan entered the scene. Since her Early Years has been such a disaster of epic proportions, they came out with the “excuse” that the Queen personally dictated that CopyKeen not “work” during the first 8+ years of being the FFQC. This again are nothing but excuses for her laziness as well as her utter lack of “sinking her teeth” into any program of her own doing. Now we are getting the excuse that CopyKeen is in the “listening and learning” stage, all while she speaks with experts that have been committed to this work, as well as educating themselves, for decades.
She had years to get a another degree while waiting for will to propose Kate could have pursued another degree but exams and papers might have interfered with being with will
She worked hard for her MRS, chile.
Very cool. Good for her. So has Kate been copykeening her sister all this time with her early years work? Or pippa looked and said let me show you how this is done.
omg. I didn’t even think of that! Not sure how long it took Pippa to get this degree (or how Master’s programs work in the UK) – here a full time program is usually a year or two years, but if you go PT (if the program allows for it) then it can stretch out to be more like 3 years. I wonder if Pippa was talking about this back in 2018 and THATS why the Broken Britain thing was brought up for Kate, and THATS why there’s been such an emphasis on the early years once she started back at school.
We all thought it was always about upstaging Meghan, and of course that’s a big part of it, but wonder if there was some attempt to upstage Pippa as well?
I have a friend who’s finishing off her masters and she’s been working on it for about 3 years now part time (around work and being a mum). The topic actually fits in with her interests – she’s big into sports etc..
I’ll always say that the wrong Middleton married into the RF – Pippa would have been better suited to the role.
Broken Britain was first mentioned the Friday before Meghan’s cookbook was launched. Kate wasn’t thinking about Pippa when she had Catherine Quinn whip this up.
@Nic – not for the specific announcement, no, that was clearly about competing with Meghan. But then remember we didn’t hear anything about it for months (years?) and Quinn departed and then all of a sudden Kate was all about the Early Years. I wonder if she was listening to Pippa talk about research and thought “oh huh. Maybe I should do that too.” We know she doesn’t have an original bone in her body lol.
I’m liking this theory. That could be how Kate (& husband) ended up at that school where someone brought a baby to class & everyone sat around watching the baby. I’m wondering now if maybe Pippa talked about that particular program with Kate. Pippa’s actually doing the work in early years physical development & Kate just appropriated it; except in her appropriation, she understands none of it & just keeps repeating the same empty thoughts–early years are important, early years affect brain development, early years blah di blah di blah.
Even Uncle CokeHead told the press that the sisters are very competitive. Could be Keen heard her sister enthuse about this and thought, “I can do this WITHOUT having to do all that dreary WORK! I can get others to do the heavy lifting.”
To be honest, this wouldn’t surprise me at all.
100% – I think Kate was desperate for something, *anything* to announce ahead of Meghan’s cookbook, and since she’s never had an original thought in her life she co-opted her sister’s latest interest.
I was shocked by Pippa’s actually coherent quote about the program and her interest; IMO that creates such a stark contrast and really shows who’s truly interested in the subject and who’s mumbling through cosplay.
The timeline fits and it follows Kate’s copycat behavioral pattern.
And Pippa has had 2 babies since late 2018, so it’s possible she started this even earlier (like 2017) and took a couple of terms off when she had babies. Now that this is out, it does seem unlikely that Kate came up with the early years on her own.
@ Jan90067, how interesting!!! I didn’t know that they were that competitive. Though I do know that CopyKeen is threatened by any woman that is within a 5 mile radius of Bullyiam but I didn’t realize that it extended to her own sister as well.
No wonder CopyKeen has no girlfriends within her circle, not even from childhood to university as well. Possibly CopyKeen has always been a little jealous of Pippa. I do believe that CopyKeen is jealous of the fact that Pippas choice of a husband bothers her immensely, possibly is jealous.
I don’t think Kate was desperate to have a project like Meghan – if she wanted to be seen as hard working and accomplished she would actually do something. Or tell her staff to do something, and then she could put her name on it, and take credit. I think Kate doesn’t care about her Royal “career”.
She sees her job as dressing up in expensive clothes and jewellery and posing for photos. Any other kind of royal work, she’s not interested. She doesn’t care that she’s seen as lazy and work shy, and with no achievements. She thinks getting William to marry her was the ultimate, biggest achievement. She thinks she beat every other woman of her generation by doing that, and there’s no need for anything more.
It was the palace courtiers who were desperate for Kate to have a project because Meghan was highlighting how little Kate has done with her role.
The only positive thing they can say about her is she’s a good mother of three young children (which may or may not be true, but that’s their spin, and their excuse for her not working). So they used that to come up with a project for her. They tried to make young children her “thing”.
Re: the theory – I actually think it’s the other way around. I think Katherine Quinn pitched the Early Years idea to Kate. Kate then shared it with Pippa and Carole.They thought it was a good idea. Pippa, after hearing about it and even reading some of the research, asked questions and thought “what about sports and movement for small children?” One of the experts likely said, “yeah, that’s definitely an area parents want to know more about.” Pippa’s likely curiosity and interest level as well as Carole saying “Pips, you could be a part of the Foundation” were probably the deciding factors.
As far as it being kept quiet, Pippa rightly thought after that celebrate fiasco that she’ll keep this one locked down. 😂
It’s a four year part-time course. You complete two courses in the first two years and write a paper in years 3 and 4. It’s about a lightweight course as is possible (assessment is reflective blogging…) and I highly doubt qualifies Pips as an expert on anything but she’s still more of an “expert” than Katie.
Came here to say the same thing: Kate is just copykeening Pippa’s interests! Good on Pippa for furthering her education and all that, but holy cannoli, does Kate not have an ounce of her own personality?! The more I learn about Kate, the worse she sounds. No interests, no skills, no personality, no friends, no style, just oodles of jealousy and laziness.
Good for Pippa! Congrats!
Pippa took initiative to get her MPEd while Khate stopped at getting her MRS. Good for Pippa for getting something useful that she can use independent of a partner, that has real-world value, and that demonstrates a real commitment to the cause. I’m (cautiously) impressed!
The irony of all this, is that thus would be a perfect cause for Kate!
Shortly after the marriage when it was so painful to watch Kate fail at the public side of being married to William many of us said that her handlers should have her do things with kids around sports.
Congrats to Pippa on her degree… but why do I feel like we’ll get an announcement in the next year that Kate’s Early Years Institute has hired Pippa as a special consultant?
Well, at least Pippa would have a half-decent chance at being actually qualified to do the role. If it’s going to be a nepotism hire anyway, may as well be someone who knows what they’re on about
Because the Middletons don’t miss a trick. She didn’t get this degree to not monetize it in some way.
Totally agree. I do thinks it’s an area of interest for her. However, if not the Foundation, then the mommy blogs, magazine articles, and/or daytime talk shows. Sports with Pippa at 8!! She will monetize it greatly.
Absolutely. It cannot be a coincidence that “Early Years” is the Middleton obsession. My tinfoil hat theory is that Kate’s Keenwell Foundation for Early Years is a scheme to graft in her family members in the RF. Don’t be surprised if their brother (can’t remember his name) announces completing a diploma course in Importance of Cuddling Pedigree Dogs in the Early Years or something.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I think his name is James, though he married a French citizen, they possible live in France. If James is smart, they live in his wife’s home country.
Kate’s brother’s name is James @VERDA
Nah, they just bought a place near the Middletons.
Since she would be qualified for the role, I don’t see a problem with it. In fact, hanging out with Pippa might actually motivate Kate to do some work for the causes she allegedly supports (or at least show up for photo ops more often.)
Or she’ll do what William does to Harry to her own sister; sits back while one does the work
^^ Oh no @TeeCee! That’s never going to happen. It’s way too late for Khatie to change her stripes. Lazy Keen is a goner. She doesn’t know what actual work is, much less having any self-awareness regarding the need for authenticity.
Pippa and Kate will “co-author” a paper. Lol
^^ We’ll have to wait and see. I’d prefer seeing Pippa convincingly usurp Kate’s do-nothing ‘airly years Mcbuttons’ fake keenery. Pippa should continue going her own way, but who knows. 🍿👀
I absolutely believe that Kate will try to co-opt this and take credit for it for her Early Years Center for Preening and Keening.
Wait for it. Pretty soon we’re going to be hearing how Kate inspired her to focus on early years, how she’s guiding her, how she’s the silent force behind Pippa’s success.
Good for her!
Good for her! Well done. Just be careful and keep your ideas to yourself so they don’t get “co-opted” and passed off as belonging to another! Again, well done!
I’ll have to be the one to pour cold water on this. The Middletons’ obsession with molding other people’s children into their own image is disturbing. The fact that the University released a statement to The Daily Mail calling her a star student is the Middletons again not only cooperating with but encouraging and conspiring with the worst of the British tabloids. Her conclusions breach the same political issues as Kate. Parents who need two incomes to survive and whose work days ever increase, or single parent homes where the single parent must work full time hours to live, cannot take their children out to “move” in the middle of the day or at night when they get home and have other responsibilities. Even these two deeply privileged women are moving to “the countryside” claiming they need more space. A farce is a farce. But I’ll give you she does show a need for credentials and challenge that simply doesn’t reside in Kate.
Your points are excellent. First, the collusion with the Daily Fail again, as well as the privileged POV, in which they turn their noses up at those who cannot afford or be there to do the things Middletons say will make healthier adults. If Pippa were to use her privilege and turn her work into ways of helping lower-, single-parent-, and even two-income (where both parents work) households find safe programs or methods aimed at encouraging children’s physical activity in the “early years,” she’d actually come across as legit, in my book. I’ll reserved my more infectious enthusiasm for her and her accomplishments/intentions until then.
I quite agree with you. BUT: If Pippa ‘s achievement (and likely branded line of active wear for the tot set) nudges Kate to actively (ok, passively) support implementing early childhood initiatives that, in the end, provide actual services through neighborhood and national programs — like drop in play centers and after-school programs that actually support families, then I’d count that as an overall good thing.
The DM statement is major cringe though. I can’t imagine any university actually doing that.
D*mn!! I didn’t think of branded active wear. That was a good grifter catch, Blythe, a real good one.
Yes, I appreciate this comment and completely agree. It’s not so simple for many parents, or even schools, to invest in the time for well balanced physical education. Michelle Obama also talked about this to some extent, and even tried to change the culture. Waiting for Kate to copy keen her own sister in 5,4,3,2…
One of the first things to go, when schools I taught at had budget cuts, was PE, Music & Art Teachers. Even then, when PE time was mandated, it was basically just another recess due to lack of equipment to teach actual “sport”. And even then, when test scores became paramount (teach to the test), even that time was cut back.
I agree with you about the DM, but that’s par for the course – for the Middletons AND the royals to collude with the tabloid.
As for the rest – for graduate degrees (I would say more so than undergrad) people study what interests them. That’s not necessarily “obsessed with molding others into their own image.” Pippa likes exercise and physical activity and she got a Master’s in physical education, with her paper focusing on how to promote physical activity for the early years. I’m not saying she’s the be all and end all for educational goals, but until she comes out saying “everyone should have a house in the country so they can play outside” I’m going to reserve some judgment.
The issue with Kate isn’t that she’s privileged and in a bubble and has access to activities that most people don’t; the issue is that she seems to be completely unaware of her bubble. If going forward we see the same from Pippa and her whole focus going forward is “being rich is better for kids than being poor” then I’ll jump on the “cold water” train with you.
Is there a lot of bs from the DM here? Sure no disagreement. But at least Pippa made the effort of getting a degree even if the results are flimsy. Kate is so lazy she can’t even be arsed to do that. She just wants the media establishment to label her an expert based on nothing.
So it’s a low bar but Pippa managed to clear it more than her sister.
@ Blujfly, your synopsis is so spot on!!! Every point that you have made is clearly staring us right in the face!! CarolE absolutely conspired with the BM with regards to the exact wording regarding the “statements” made by the University!!!
eee gads!!! This has CarolE’s fingerprints ALL over it!
Your cold water has been executed perfectly!! Thank you for the transcription of the code!!
I’ve said this before, but I absolutely believe Pippa would have been more suited to the BRF and Kate would have been happier with Pippa’s life. I’m aware Pippa’s done some silly stuff-the Pippa tips and all, too. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a stay at home mother/wife, but in the BRF people need to have other, additional interests and Kate…doesn’t seem to have any other, additional interests beside that.
Pippa is a stay at home mom wife, but she also seems to have those more outside, additional interests: schooling, she used to be fairly active in athletic training/events linked to charity, and she seemed to do actual work at her parent’s party planning business unlike James and Kate.
Also, I low key think she made the right choice in marrying terribly moderately wealthy James and running with a society set that isn’t full of nobility like the Turnip Toffs…even though I bet Carole wasn’t happy. The upper crust aristocrats absolutely look down on the Middletons, and while Pippa couldn’t land a Duke or a high ranking noble I do believe her connection to her sister would have at least netted her a Baron/Viscount if she kept trying. But people mocked her for that failed relationship or whatever it was with that one Duke and would have never accepted her…and I think she recognized that.
Anyway, I find it interesting that out of all the Mids she turned out to be the one who seemed to basically have the happiest/most fulfilling life and the one who seems to have the least issues.
I too have said that Pippa and Kate should have swapped lives. Kate is a lot more suited to the “Yummy Mummies” lifestyle and doing the odd charity work and while Pippa isn’t a huge workhorse in general, she seems to have a more active attitude towards doing things compared to Kate.
But Pippa is probably a lot happier to have married James even if she wanted to marry an aristo when she was younger. And that’s fine: you can realise the thing you have now is a lot better than the thing you wanted in the past.
I think that’s exactly it, @sofia. I think Pippa seems pretty happy and relatively well adjusted now (she certainly seems the happiest and best adjusted out of the three Middleton siblings) and I think she is probably really happy that the life her mother wanted for her (married to a titled aristocrat) didn’t pan out. I mean I know the life of a titled aristo who is NOT a royal is very different from the royals, but I feel like as it is Pippa has a lot of freedom and is just living her best life.
I think for sure Pips is happier married to a wealthy guy who truly loves her for herself rather than being married to a two-timing, snobby, over-entitled aristo who mostly loves himself. Pippa epitomizes the saying: “What you want, isn’t always what you need.” And doubly so, if it’s what a mother like CarolE wants for you! 😳
Perhaps Pippa at some level felt she was “settling” for marriage to James Matthews. Or maybe her mother felt that way. But it’s obvious that Pippa has discovered the sublime benefits of being with a guy who puts her first, always. She seems confident and content. I would hazard a guess that being with an aristo for the sake of the title is not the best way to go.
Pippa also has the fringe benefits of being close to royalty but not really trapped inside the nonsense. While Pippa’s personality and active interests might make her more suitable to Kate’s royal role than Kate is, we all know that being a married-in Windsor can be hugely problematic for anyone. Pippa is better off right where she is, and surely she knows that! Especially whenever she looks at Kate’s sham of a marriage.
Good for Pips! Haha — this should make for interesting family dinners when Pippa speaks of something she learned in her studies and K says something nonsensical about 5 Big Questions or pie charts and flips her hair.
Well done Pippa. It does show up her sister a bit though, and I wonder whether that was entirely accidental. It seems that there has always been a competitive dynamic between them.
So nobody finds it weird that both Pips and the Uni went running to the Fail for this “exclusive” ???
Pippin is a private citizen, why would anyone give a rats ass about her and this degree?
The bar is so low it’s almost nonexistent. So even this impresses me, lol.
I agree it’s shady but it still makes Kate look dumb and lazy so it’s funny as well.
That’s what’s cracking me up about this. The sisters are notoriously competitive so this definitely has an air of “I can do this better than you can” coming from Pippa.
Congrats on the Masters, I guess. Pippa’s paper will be presented at a summit? Anyone remember how well she wrote when she published that Party book that was mocked mercilessly?
“The mother’s findings suggested parents need to be better informed about how to increase physical activity in their young children.”
No offense to Pippa, but physical education in the early years in my and my husband’s family consisted of Mom yelling, “Go outside and play!” And they we played outside until we were yelled at to come back in. And we slept like logs because we’d worn ourselves out. I can’t see getting a research paper out of that.
Some kids don’t have a safe outdoor space to play.
Anyway, I don’t doubt that a paper is possible. A lot of research is just “here is a problem, this is why it needs to be fixed, and here are some solutions” + a lot of words about methodology.
In addition to Fredegunda’s major point about many kids lacking safe places to play outside, I’ve noticed a strong tendency —both in and outside of schools — to push academic and academic readiness skills, especially for very young, disadvantaged kids. So some kids are pushed into uniforms, forced to sit still for lessons, often focusing on rote learning, while wealthier kids get “forest schools”, play-based experiential learning, and get red shirted to allow them an additional, developmentally appropriate year of play.
I don’t know what Pippa’s goals are, but there’s definitely room for research that emphasizes the importance of play and physical activities, particularly if it leads to financial support for initiatives that make these opportunities more accessible to all families.
Agree with all this. But movement doesn’t need to be expensive. If educators just would acknowledge that little kids need to take breaks to move around, all children would benefit. Research shows that movement improves focus, memory, perception, etc.
If Pippa’s paper suggests that preschoolers should play polo, that’s one thing. But if it outlines practical ways to get little ones from all socioeconomic backgrounds moving, that’s another.
Either way, Kate couldn’t have pulled this off.
Early childhood teachers will emphatically state that children learn through play. However, since Bush’s No Child Left Behind and the push for standard based grading, play in public schools for the early set has been degraded. You still see it at Montessori schools and we’ll to do public schools but not in your average to subpar elementary schools.
I’m wondering or I’m thinking Pippa’s focus is not so much play but exercise and deliberate movement, e.g., yoga, biking, hiking, running. I threw biking & hiking because I can envision her writing articles for the class of people who want to stay physically but who also don’t know how to include their small kids in those activities or how to get their small kids involved in the sporting activities their parents like or center their lives around.
Good for Pippa. I would take Kate’s work more seriously if she had gone back to school to get her qualifications in Early Childhood Development.
No shade from me good for her. It would have been really easy for her to just do things regarding physical fitness in the early years with nothing but her “keenness” and her passion (that is what her sister does after all with the broader topic of Early Years…) but she decided to put in the effort and got herself a masters.
I actually have said before that Kate should focus her EY stuff to physical fitness or something because she likes that because her EY stuff seems so broad and directionless and it turns out, that’s what her sister did instead.
Pippa actually outdid her with the physical fitness stuff also. She got a sports/all rounder scholarship to Marlborough.
Could they switch Pippa in for Kate? She seems to be intellectually curious, which would be nice for a future-future-queen.
Perhaps Carole threw the wrong sister into William’s path.
But then Williams wouldn’t want anyone to outshine his grand dullness. And Pippa definitely would.
But they have petty in common- excluding Meghan from her wedding b/c they knew it would be the only thing anyone talked about- super petty.
^^ It’s not accurate to say the Middletons ‘excluded’ Meghan from Pippa’s wedding. Harry and his + one (Meghan) were invited. Of course, the Midds did not want Meghan to show up, so CarolE did the next best thing she could do, which was leak to the BM. In the lead-up to Pippa’s wedding the “No ring, no bring” nonsense was leaked. Pippa and CarolE also took every advantage they could of M&H’s popularity to promote Pippa’s big day.
Then, the eve b/f Pip’s wedding day, Meghan’s whereabouts at a spa was leaked to The Sun tabloid. Paps took a pic of Meghan from behind as she was waiting for her ride back to KP. The next morning paper’s headline: “Bum War.” When M&H saw that, it was M&H who made the decision for Meg not to show up at the church ceremony. In the evening, Meghan discreetly attended the private reception with Harry.
So, for sure it was shenanigans by the Midds/ CarolE that led to Meghan not being seen at the church. Still, they didn’t/ couldn’t outright ‘exclude’ her.
The article stated Pippa’s focus was on pre-nursery school children, so she’s not really discussing getting kids into sports, but more generally ‘movement’ for infants & toddlers. Sounds interesting. And apropos of nothing, I completed (finally!) my bachelors at 30, my masters at 48. There’s truly no set time limit on formal education. Life happens!
I wonder if she did any research on Danish forest kindergartens and if she inspired Kate’s trip to Copenhagen!
Oh, there we go, that’s another one. Kate’s recent trips could well have come out of convos with her sister. I wonder if Pippa is cool with that?
And did she go down a slide!
CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Big deal accomplishments!
Thank you! That’s sweet of you to say so.
Good for Pippa. It seems like getting married and having a family has been really good for her.
I think they’re boring. I’d rather read a H&M press release.
So Pippa has managed to make a greater contribution to childhood health in the early years in a couple years, while raising young children and pregnant than her sister has in over a decade. Good for Pippa, embarrassing for her sister.
I mean, what else does she have to do? It’s certainly not comparable to a working mother of two, without multiple full-time staff and everything paid for since birth.
No shade here that is a fantastic accomplishment. It is a bit of a stark contrast to her sister, but no one can expect her to bury her shine for her sister’s grace…only “spare” royals are expected to do that.
Congrats to Pippa, one my cousins is in grad school studying to become a physical therapist for kids with disabilities , it’s great she went back to school and got her degree
I get the feeling Kate and Pippa don’t really have a close sisterly bond. We all know how competitive and jealous Kate is and resents being outshone by anyone, especially a woman. This may put more distance between them because Pippa has clearly done the hard work and is lightyears ahead of Kate’s pathetic attempts.
I don’t hate on anyone who goes for more education.
I’m around Pippa’s age (37 this year) and currently back in school. Honestly I value my education a lot more now than I did at 18-22… back then I was more about social life, partying, etc. Now it’s strictly school.
I found something similar, it’s an attitude change. As an older student, I was more focused, knew exactly what I wanted & had had a taste of life not doing what I wanted to do, plus I was then spending my hard-earned money & I wanted value for those dollars!
I feel for James, the baby brother to Kate and Pippa. He dropped out of university after one year, has dyslexia and depression and is still trying to find his way, it seems. Life just hasn’t dealt him an easy hand.
Or it’s dealt him an extremely easy hand. He lives a very privileged life and he has zero accomplishments. Failed business after failed business and he can just start up a new one with no repercussions
Okay, I am all for someone going back to school in later years. However, let’s be real, this was a correspondence / online course of study. So she sat at home and studied courses online while the nanny watch the kids. She likely also had the option of studying part-time. I just don’t think that this is the flex that some of you believe it might be! Also, I checked the university’s website and they don’t even offer an online Masters in physical education. This program of study appears to have been tailored for Pippa so that the university could get some attention and press as they laud their “star student.” I would not at all be surprised if they let Pippa slide through. I would, however, love to read Pippa’s Tips for Active Kids! It might be a hoot!
Lol, Mary, yep!! Knew there was more to it than this.
Online school is real school. The idea that it isn’t is pretty outdated in 2022. And I mean of course her nanny watched the kids while she studied. I mean, so? no one here is saying otherwise. I am laughing that you took the time to check the university’s website though so you know what her course was like.
Online doesn’t mean “correspondence school” anymore. Post-pandemic it has become the future for bona fide accredited colleges and universities. I’m not particularly defending Pippa’s courses one way or another, but both of my kids spent their last several years of college online and their degrees are as valid as anyone else’s.
I teach a class online at a decent-sized university. I assure you, as have the commenters just above, that online school is REAL school.
Thank you.
Late to this thread and don’t know where to start. Here goes
1. This family has unhealthy relationship with food. Mitigating eating by over exercising is similar to not eating
2. Pupa is a CX customer experience case study so probably didn’t have to do much since she is effectively publicizing the program
3. She not changing diapers or cleaning the house or even grocery shopping.