“James Caan has passed away at the age of 82” links
  • July 08, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rest in peace, James Caan.[Dlisted]
Jared Leto’s “mystery girl” looks very, very young. [LaineyGossip]
I love all of these “you had one job” photos. [OMG Blog]
Madame Tussauds’ Boris Johnson wax figure is super-creepy. [Seriously OMG]
North West held up a “stop” sign during a fashion show? [Just Jared]
People are obsessed with The Bear & Jeremy Allen White’s dirtbag hotness. [Pajiba]
When I saw those photos of Ashley Roberts, I couldn’t wait to hear what the Fug Girls had to say about her very strange dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
What’s going on at Reveal? [Gawker]
Here are some creepy f–king stories to end the week. [Buzzfeed]
American tennis player Taylor Fritz is dating an influencer named Morgan Riddle, and Riddle got more air time at Wimbledon than Fritz. [Egotastic]
Herschel Walker lies to everyone, including his campaign staff.[Jezebel]

24 Responses to ““James Caan has passed away at the age of 82” links”

  1. Driver8 says:
    July 8, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    One of my favorite character actors, Gregory Itzen died today. He was President Logan on 24. He was one of those actors who seemed to pop up everwhere. I just loved him. I follow his hot son on Instagram and he made the announcement this morning.

    Reply
    • olliesmom says:
      July 8, 2022 at 12:40 pm

      OMG. He was one of those actors that is in everything but no one knows their name. He was good in everything that he was in. I loved 24 and he was so good as President Logan.

      Reply
  2. Blithe says:
    July 8, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    RIP

    Brian’s Song was the first movie that I can remember watching that made me cry. Only later did I realize how important the movie and the actors were in both breaking barriers and in showing their audience how smoothly it could be done.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      July 8, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      That was the first time I ever saw my dad cry.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      July 8, 2022 at 2:27 pm

      I couldn’t stop crying. Just hearing the theme music after would set me off. I was only about 13 or so when it was on, but I still remember it so clearly. I think it was one of the best films ever.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 8, 2022 at 4:09 pm

      “I love you Brian Piccolo”. The line from the movie that made it OK for men to cry.

      Reply
  3. NorthernGirl_20 says:
    July 8, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    That girl is much much too young, barely 18 if she is even that old.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      July 8, 2022 at 2:37 pm

      Lest we forget, Leto was photographed numerous times at “photographer to the stars” Terry Richardson’s studio in the most godawful, lurid, misogynistic, violent, abusive photoshoots. Many of the girls involved looked underage, drunk/stoned out of their minds, some looked like junkies they’d picked off the street, and numerous models came forward with stories of being raped by Richardson and others there. Terry seems to have become a pariah and banished from the fashion photography world, I wonder how it is Leto skated?

      Reply
  4. ME says:
    July 8, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    North needs to blame her mom. She parades North around like an accessory and Kim is the one who calls the paps to make sure they get the right shots. North was so upset she even threw a flower walking out of one of the fashion shows or something. Poor North is realizing that this is her future. This is the family she belongs to. Maybe when she’s old enough she can escape it all.

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      July 8, 2022 at 3:21 pm

      I’ve been concerned about North ever since Kim dragged her through the streets in Italy during Kourtney’s wedding, in front of a an enormous crush of paparazzi. North always look so unhappy when she is being paraded about by her mom, and her body language tends to lean away from her mom. My heart goes out to her, and all of the children in that family who are exploited.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        July 8, 2022 at 4:11 pm

        Poor kid doesn’t understand that when she’s with mom, she will be photographed.

  5. Valerie says:
    July 8, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    No one else could’ve played Sonny Corleone as well as he did. RIP.

    Reply
  6. Puppetgirl says:
    July 8, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    I remember James Cann in Elf I think he played the dad

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      July 8, 2022 at 2:28 pm

      Yes, he played Buddy’s bio-dad. It’s one of the films that I *have* to watch that every holiday season 😊

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        July 8, 2022 at 3:31 pm

        Me too, Jan90067, each Christmas season. Re-watched Elf yesterday along with Henry’s Crime, a little-seen but fun caper with Caan, Keanu Reeves, and Vera Farmiga.

      • BeanieBean says:
        July 8, 2022 at 4:25 pm

        I know a lot of people who re-watch The Godfather and The Godfather II every Christmas. Neither is a Christmas movie, and yet…. I vaguely recall discussions about Caan not being Italian–as so many in the cast were–but I agree, nobody else could have been Sonny Corleone.

  7. Rural Juror says:
    July 8, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    Did anyone else see that Shinzo Abe was assassinated?

    Reply
  8. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    July 8, 2022 at 3:41 pm

    The scariest of those creepy stories are the ones where a mystery male is heard when the person is supposed to be alone. For all you know, that was a potential serial killer (the living are much more frightening than the dead).

    Reply
  9. Tara says:
    July 8, 2022 at 9:18 pm

    I find Herschel Walkers candidacy to be a blessing. He clearly has mental health issues that make him unfit for public office, especially one as high level as the US Senate. Raphael Warnock is pretty much guaranteed to win, and he’s a brilliant politician that Georgia deserves

    Reply
  10. Maryam says:
    July 8, 2022 at 9:57 pm

    Tony “Paulie Walnuts” died today. This is also the day my dad died in 1983. July 8th SUCKS.

    Reply

