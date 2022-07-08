“James Caan has passed away at the age of 82” links

Rest in peace, James Caan.[Dlisted]

Jared Leto’s “mystery girl” looks very, very young. [LaineyGossip]

I love all of these “you had one job” photos. [OMG Blog]

Madame Tussauds’ Boris Johnson wax figure is super-creepy. [Seriously OMG]

North West held up a “stop” sign during a fashion show? [Just Jared]

People are obsessed with The Bear & Jeremy Allen White’s dirtbag hotness. [Pajiba]

When I saw those photos of Ashley Roberts, I couldn’t wait to hear what the Fug Girls had to say about her very strange dress. [Go Fug Yourself]

What’s going on at Reveal? [Gawker]

Here are some creepy f–king stories to end the week. [Buzzfeed]

American tennis player Taylor Fritz is dating an influencer named Morgan Riddle, and Riddle got more air time at Wimbledon than Fritz. [Egotastic]

Herschel Walker lies to everyone, including his campaign staff.[Jezebel]

"My dad never told me he loved me, and consequently I told Scott I loved him every other minute" James Caan (1940 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/xr2yGzPIlA — Scott-Caan.Com (@ScottCaanCom) July 7, 2022

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022