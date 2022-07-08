“James Caan has passed away at the age of 82” links

Rest in peace, James Caan.[Dlisted]
"My dad never told me he loved me, and consequently I told Scott I loved him every other minute" James Caan (1940 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/xr2yGzPIlA
— Scott-Caan.Com (@ScottCaanCom) July 7, 2022
Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3
— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022
“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring…I’m gonna miss him," said Al Pacino in remembrance of James Caan https://t.co/0IKnCUT6dr pic.twitter.com/ot1skE87Vm
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 7, 2022
One of my favorite character actors, Gregory Itzen died today. He was President Logan on 24. He was one of those actors who seemed to pop up everwhere. I just loved him. I follow his hot son on Instagram and he made the announcement this morning.
OMG. He was one of those actors that is in everything but no one knows their name. He was good in everything that he was in. I loved 24 and he was so good as President Logan.
RIP
Brian’s Song was the first movie that I can remember watching that made me cry. Only later did I realize how important the movie and the actors were in both breaking barriers and in showing their audience how smoothly it could be done.
That was the first time I ever saw my dad cry.
I couldn’t stop crying. Just hearing the theme music after would set me off. I was only about 13 or so when it was on, but I still remember it so clearly. I think it was one of the best films ever.
“I love you Brian Piccolo”. The line from the movie that made it OK for men to cry.
That girl is much much too young, barely 18 if she is even that old.
Lest we forget, Leto was photographed numerous times at “photographer to the stars” Terry Richardson’s studio in the most godawful, lurid, misogynistic, violent, abusive photoshoots. Many of the girls involved looked underage, drunk/stoned out of their minds, some looked like junkies they’d picked off the street, and numerous models came forward with stories of being raped by Richardson and others there. Terry seems to have become a pariah and banished from the fashion photography world, I wonder how it is Leto skated?
North needs to blame her mom. She parades North around like an accessory and Kim is the one who calls the paps to make sure they get the right shots. North was so upset she even threw a flower walking out of one of the fashion shows or something. Poor North is realizing that this is her future. This is the family she belongs to. Maybe when she’s old enough she can escape it all.
I’ve been concerned about North ever since Kim dragged her through the streets in Italy during Kourtney’s wedding, in front of a an enormous crush of paparazzi. North always look so unhappy when she is being paraded about by her mom, and her body language tends to lean away from her mom. My heart goes out to her, and all of the children in that family who are exploited.
Poor kid doesn’t understand that when she’s with mom, she will be photographed.
No one else could’ve played Sonny Corleone as well as he did. RIP.
I remember James Cann in Elf I think he played the dad
Yes, he played Buddy’s bio-dad. It’s one of the films that I *have* to watch that every holiday season 😊
Me too, Jan90067, each Christmas season. Re-watched Elf yesterday along with Henry’s Crime, a little-seen but fun caper with Caan, Keanu Reeves, and Vera Farmiga.
I know a lot of people who re-watch The Godfather and The Godfather II every Christmas. Neither is a Christmas movie, and yet…. I vaguely recall discussions about Caan not being Italian–as so many in the cast were–but I agree, nobody else could have been Sonny Corleone.
Did anyone else see that Shinzo Abe was assassinated?
I just saw that!
Yes, it’s terrifying. Extremism is becoming such a threat all over the world.
So upsetting.
shinzo abe was a horrible man, denier of japanese crimes against humanity and especially women. look into it. hope trump and his cronies are next.
The scariest of those creepy stories are the ones where a mystery male is heard when the person is supposed to be alone. For all you know, that was a potential serial killer (the living are much more frightening than the dead).
I find Herschel Walkers candidacy to be a blessing. He clearly has mental health issues that make him unfit for public office, especially one as high level as the US Senate. Raphael Warnock is pretty much guaranteed to win, and he’s a brilliant politician that Georgia deserves
Tony “Paulie Walnuts” died today. This is also the day my dad died in 1983. July 8th SUCKS.