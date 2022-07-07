Prince Harry’s UK police protection case goes to the High Court today

During the Jubbly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only attended two events, Trooping the Colour and the St. Paul’s Cathedral service. It’s possible that their limited public appearances were entirely their call. In fact, I think it’s become clear that they were invited to several additional Jubbly events but they declined, because the sole point of the trip for them was seeing the Queen and introducing Lili to her. All that being said, I do wonder if their limited public schedule was the result of the lack of protection. Pre-Jubbly, much was made in the British tabloids about how of course the Sussexes could “visit” whenever they want, just as long as they’re attached to another royal with protection, and no, they can’t pay for police protection, nor are they allowed to bring their own armed security with them.
Harry was suing the Home Office over all of it, but the British tabloids claimed that the security issues had been “worked out” ahead of the Jubbly. As I said at the time, the bigger issue of security had not been worked out, it’s just that Harry had figured out a temporary work-around to briefly visit his grandmother and go to two Jubbly events. All of which to say, he’s still suing the Home Office and it’s headed to the High Court today:
Prince Harry’s legal battle against the Home Office over his access to police protection while in the UK will go to the High Court today. The Duke of Sussex is taking legal action against the department after being told he would no longer be given the ‘same degree’ of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
The royal, 37, says he wants to bring wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet to visit from the US. But he and his family, who now live in Montecito, California, are ‘unable to return to his home’ because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said. They returned last month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after reportedly being given ‘cast iron assurances’ they would be protected by specialist police.
Today Prince Harry’s lawyers will ask Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London to grant permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office’s decision. At a previous hearing in March, the judge ruled that parts of the court documents in the case should be remain private. Harry is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) – which has delegated powers from the Home Secretary – over his security.
At a preliminary hearing earlier this year, the High Court in London heard an application by both sides for some parts of the court documents in the case to be kept private. Mr Justice Swift said the bid to withhold or redact documents – including a confidential witness statement made by Harry – was allowed.
This is not one of the sexier, more compelling Sussex stories but I’ve still been trying to follow the different threads. It seems to me like the Home Office got caught out playing politics instead of assuring a prince of the realm (and a veteran who has been under extremist threats for years) that of course he would have the protection he needs when he visits the UK. While the tabloids have screamed and cried and tried to make it sound like Harry is flat-out wrong to want his family protected or pay back the cost of security, it feels like no one in Salt Island is looking forward to Harry pushing this issue further. The Ravec issue is particularly important here, and I feel like this might simply be the beginning of Harry doing real damage to the royal ecosystem. Speaking of, Harry’s argument seems to be that the Queen’s private secretary Edward Young was likely the one who made the call about withdrawing Harry’s security, and that Young did so for personal, petty reasons.
Prince Harry has argued that a Gov committee decision on his security was not independent as it was made with the involvement of members of the Royal household, inc the Queen’s private secretary, with whom there were “significant tensions”
He argues that Gov policy allows for state security to be provided to all within the “immediate line of succession” but that the policy has been applied in an “overly rigid” manner as he was excluded from that scope
I really, really don’t understand the endgame here. Is this all about control and making sure Harry remains with other royals (like Charles) at all times when he’s in the UK? That just doesn’t seem practical/realistic for the rest of Harry’s life. and if they are denying him security, and not letting him pay for the level of security he wants/needs, again what’s the end game?
Diana’s death was one of the biggest crises for the monarchy of the 20th century, and there were a lot of crises in that century. Can you imagine the outcry if something happened to her son or DIL or grandchildren on English soil because *someone* prevented them from getting the security they needed?
By now I’m believing they’re too dumb to understand the endgame. If I’m wrong and that’s not true then it shows the family is evil enough to want them dead. A drastic statement, I know.
It did feel like that when their security was yanked when the Sussexes first left.
nah, after everything that’s happened, it’s not a dramatic statement tbh.
Yanked their security and exposed their location to the press!
TBH the royal family seems like they all think in terms of dog-eat-dog and “might makes right.” I think we have seen that with a lot of the moves they have made, ruthlessly protecting themselves and not caring about the consequences to others. Andrew is clearly that type of ruthless thug, and while the queen and Charles are not so obviously depraved, I think they have the same view of life: their own culture of their superiority would have fostered it even if they had been born as decent humans. I think they are absolutely capable of inhumane cruelty to those perceived as threats or those they despise, and their little gray servants even more so than the masters. It’s just like in colonialism.
Also, Edward Young is the queen’s personal secretary? I really don’t think Grandma is that sweet little old lady…
Idk Becks1. I feel like the answer is yes to your first question about control. Maybe not realistic but it feels like his family doesn’t mind him being exiled and only brought home for events when it serves them and what ever story they’re currently deflecting or projecting.
@jais I agree!
They don’t want to be overshadowed by Harry and Meghan in the Uk so for them it’s easier to control their comings and going’s. But the RF probably feel it’s even better if they just stay away completely.
William wants control of both the Uk and US and that’s why he’s now going hard for the US/trying to repair their image in the US.
Problem for them is that none of it is authentic and people can see through that….it’s all a copy of Harry and Meghan.
It may work on some people but not to the levels and with the people they want. Aka they are still stuck with the MAGA crowd.
Good points @Jais and @Polo @Mac.heath. Control and punishment in an attempt to keep the spotlight where the royals think it belongs, on William and Kate (and charles obviously.) but thats not how public attention works unfortunately. And the royals aren’t that realistic in general.
Seems to me to be an issue of both control and punishment. A lot of people remain salty with Harry’s decision to step back, move away and speak out.
Absolutely about control and abuse. They want to control Sussex Family’s ability to move freely and safely in the UK. W&K are trying to ‘take the US by storm’ but do not want Harry and Meghan setting foot in the UK unless they are under W&K’s heels. William wants absolute control of the Diana Awards, just as he tried to steal the Hubb Money, InvictusGames, Endeavour Awards, and Harry’s mental health partnership with the military.
See the tabloids chasing Harry’s car after the WellChild event last year, but him being ‘safe’ at the Diana statue unveiling while with William the following day. After that, Harry refused to come back for the second/public statue event because of lack of security. William used that opportunity to talk smack about Harry to all the attendees. IMO this all comes from William with Charles kowtowing to Billy the Basher because he’s afraid of what William will do next.
I figured the endgame was to discourage Harry from ever returning.
I think the reason it’s so confusing is that the end game is changing. Whatever the intentions when H&M were forced out of the RF, things have changed a lot for the RF in the past 2 years. TQ is obviously failing, Charles’ fitness to be king is being questioned, W&K have been total failures at everything they’ve touched, TQ and Charles seem to be softening toward H&M (for whatever reasons), it’s become clear that William has been the primary/immediate source of the problems for H&M – and H&M are thriving. We’ve gone from “everything H&M do is disrespectful” to “everything H&M do must be copied.” We’ve gone from “Harry should abandon his family” to emotional visits with Grandpa Charles and Lilibet. The original plan isn’t working anymore.
The endgame was to unalive Meghan and Archie so that Harry would come back and be a puppet. Or unalive them all so that the crown could ride the grieving family narrative for 2 more generations like they did with Diana. They didn’t plan on Meghan having real friends and real resources or Harry actually loving his family enough to fight back.
They unthinkingly launched the bullying investigation with no end game. The courtiers, and rf, are supposed to be long term strategists but apparently they are just entitled little men with the control and instincts of a scorned teenager. Apologies to teens.
There need be no logic or long term gain, these clowns just say or do anything to tear at Harry, his safety and his reputation.
The monarchy has been around for 1,000 years. The only long-term strategy they’ve ever needed is to make sure there’s an heir to continue the succession.
THIS. They’ve clearly not encountered many members of the RF who keep receipts and actually follow up on things. Because most of them float from crisis to crisis, constantly throwing meat at stories to distract from something worse, they have no response to “soooooo, where are we on that bullying investigation? Can I send you MY documents yet?”
H&M now have the time, money, and power, and they aren’t about to let things slide.
The RF has never had anyone who’s defected like this who they still can’t maintain control of, so this has really put them into a tailspin with someone who they consider to be a loose cannon and ready to spill to defend his family. Up to now, loyalty has only been to this corrupt institution with the expendables being thrown to the dogs and they just can’t handle this situation with someone who’s capable of burning it all. No barriers. It’s to be so fascinating to see everything collapse once the queen passes.
Well, they have had to deal with the loss of a direct line of succession (even in quite recent times), international conflict with enemies trying to take the throne, civil war, etc. Monarchs weren’t necessarily great strategists (quite a few of the English rulers were just inept) but their men behind the curtain had to be.
The only member of the royal family who is less popular with the British public than the Sussexes is Prince Andrew. There would not be a huge outpouring of sympathy or anguish.
Yep, I believe members of the royal householdS, including family members, might be outed in this action. Clearly, there’s a scramble to tamp this down a la the bullying inquiry. Man, they are lousy at this.
The royal’s efforts to put Harry and his family at risk as a punishment tells you all you need to know about how hateful and spiteful they are. I hope it reveals both Willy and Chuck at the heart of it.
Get them Harry! I hope he wins and stick it to them
It sounds like the Queen’s Private Secretary had undue influence over the Home Office’s decision. How did Palace staff get so much power over people who supposed their bosses? This is what Oprah couldn’t get her head around when she was interviewing Harry and Meghan. According to Omid’s book Harry was the only family member in the actual negotiations for his departure from the Royal Family. That’s just crazy to me.
The senior staff has had great influence over the royals for a very very long time – at least from the 1930s and onwards, probably even longer. It happens when the leader is weak and none to bright.
You’re so right. QEII relied so heavily on the courtiers when she ascended the throne, and they never let her go. She’s not terribly educated, and in her early days as Queen, she relied on them for everything. They took advantage of that, and 70 years later, here we are. She may have the title and all the crowns, but she has no power and never did. I think Phillip could have given her strength, but he was so relegated to the background of her official life, that he forged his own path without her. Diana called these men out, but there wasn’t the awareness of the real situation, and after she died, it seems like the men in gray dug in even harder, given how close the monarchy came to falling in their terrible handling of that situation.
The queen has always had all the power. That’s what being sovereign means. Everyone bows to her. Every honor flows from her. Among other things, she can choose her own courtiers and servants.
Very, very few people would have been up to the task of wielding that kind of power in this day and age, though, and this queen definitely was not. The fundamental flaw of a hereditary monarchy.
I will say, I’m not here for excusing away the queen’s flaws and failures by suggesting she has no control. She’s the queen. She’s just a shook one. 🎶
Ooh, the Queen’s secretary being involved doesn’t look good at all. Wasn’t Edward handpicked by Charles? I wonder if we’re going to find out that Edward has been going rogue a bit. Wasn’t he the one that told Harry he was not allowed to see the queen, and when Harry called her directly, she turned out not to have anything on? That would also explain the secret visit to the Queen earlier this year without telling her staff, for fear of leaks. Something seems to be rotten there.
I love that Harry is pursuing what’s right, and is evidently not afraid to name names. Let this serve as a warning to the others – when pushed, Harry knows where all the bodies are buried. FA and FO at your own peril.
Staff always takes the fall for the poor judgement of blood royals. He may not have gone “rogue” here.
Yes, that was Young. See Omid’s Yahoo column from April 26.
It is also worth mentioning that it is personal for Edward Young – it has been reported that he detests Meghan (and that the feeling is mutual).
If the Queen’s private secretary, who has a tremendous amount of power in the Firm, detests Meghan, then it explains so much about the last 4 years, especially if Young is twisting what the Queen knows and how she knows it etc.
I also remember reading the same thing some time ago, not sure where, that Young didn’t like Meghan. Wouldn’t be surprised if she saw right through him from the start, and he realized it, though being Meghan, I doubt she was particularly overt. It’s one thing for Harry, a blood royal, to look askance at Young; Meghan of course is a whole other story.
Reminds me of two things Harry said – during the Oprah interview, that TQ gets bad advice from those around her; and more recently, the remark to Hoda that caused such a furor – that he (and Meghan) did that quick trip to the UK to ensure TQ “is protected and has the right people around her.” He was referring to more than AK47…
Now we also have confirmed in court where the leaks came from. Edward Young is the one briefing Nicholas W and BBC about lilibeths names because Harry didn’t “ask him for permission.” He also kept Harry from talking to the Queen at sussexit and the one probably briefing about the Queen “banishing” them from taking a family picture.
He’s also the one Harry was talking about in regards to the Queen getting bad advice.
I know a lot of this will be sealed but I do hope Edward is fully exposed.
I just remembered that Edward Young is also a Tory. So this would explain why the right wing racists and bigots went after Meghan..
Edward probably whispered here and there to his colleges in government/media giving them the green light to turn Meghan into a politician figure in their culture wars..
I never understood why the right wing political pundits in the Uk went after her so hard…Now it makes sense.
Members of the royal family do not want Sussex’s in the UK. If with a few days during the jubilee and one and a half appearances (the service and just a few pictures from a balcony) they are still talked about, imagine if they travel frequently and start playing polo there? many will be overshadowed.
Edward and W&K are behind this imo.
F—- it up, Harry!!!
Edward Young! Edward Young!! Edward Young!!!
BP, CH, and KP were all involved when the committee decided against Prince Harry’s security.
The season of throwing themselves under the bus is about to start. Folks, get your popcorn ready.
Do not sleep on this issue. It may not be one of the sexier stories, but it’s the MEAT of the story.
This is where the names will be dropped hence it’s now in a private hearing.
We will find out more of this as time rolls on. It’s important to follow as it happens to make sure everything lines up later. No doubt it will get spun.
I find this situation very compelling too so I’m all in for updates as well. The lengths that the RF and RR will go to control and punish Harry and Meghan are just insane.
I agree, this right here is a HUGE story with the potential to expose the RF in a truly horrifying way.
I’m curious though about names being dropped. Absolutely, family members like William and Charles were behind this. Maybe even the queen. Who knows? But will their names really be dropped? What if it just comes down to Edward young taking the fall? Once the queen passes, would he be let go if Charles doesn’t move him into his household? Maybe he’ll just be let go and become the scapegoat for the family. For this part of the story. Jason Knauf can’t be forgotten.
Its interesting bc isn’t Young Charles’ guy anyway? didnt he pick him after forcing out Geidt? Will he just not hire him as his own private secretary when he’s king and phase him out that way?
Yeah, that’s what I’d assume becks1. At the end of the day though, he could be sacrificed a la Michael Fawcett but honestly they could also just say it was miscommunication. EY just misunderstood the situation and oh dear blah blah blah. And he could still work for Charles. But who is Charles’ private secretary now? Can they both do that or is there competition and a who will be the least man standing situation in terms of who will be Charles’ secretary when he’s king.
Agreed this is the meat of the story. However, since it involves security much of the details will have to be private. Would be fabulous to force Ravec reconsideration that bypasses the overly influential Meghan haters.
Kudos to Prince Harry for fighting for his rights.
“Parts of the suit may remain private”, could it be some very graphic threats against Meghan and children to cause bodily harm or death need to be kept under wraps to avoid giving some nut job any ideas? I don’t think the royal family truly understands the danger she is in. Being a biracial royal has put a target on her back and they just don’t get it.
I agree. The same thing happened when Obama became president. The amount of threats against the 1st family went through the roof. I really don’t think most people understood how much was going on.
They understand because they created the danger.
They understand. They saw what happened to Diana. They just don’t care. They’re vindictive, small-minded, selfish, arrogant people.
Isn’t Edward the one Prince Edward and Princess Anne want gone? I remember an article coming out that they pretty much blame him for all the crap that’s happened these past 4-ish years. Seems like they were on to something.
Yes both of them didn’t like Young.
Supposedly Christopher Geidt was great at getting William and Harry on same page to work together. Unfortunately he also proposed reducing Andy’s public role, wanted more coordination between BP-CH and was too strong for Chuck to boss around. So, gotta go. Too bad all Chris’s concerns proved true with Andy, Chuck’s bucks, etc. This Tatler article is snarky about Meghan and Harry needing to be sat down and talked to, but yet Edward Young remains… https://www.tatler.com/article/princess-anne-prince-edward-sack-sir-edward-young-queens-private-secretary
I agree. I think that they might not have had an endgame. Or perhaps different people had different endgames in mind. William may have just wanted to cause trouble for Harry and Meghan. Charles might have thought that denying Harry and Meghan security — among other things, would bring them to heel, chastened, ,back into the Royal fold, under his control.
I’ve always wondered how the Queen gets her information, particularly now that her husband is no longer with her. Does she read the papers? Including the rags? Or does she rely on her staff, and perhaps her sons, for briefings? In any case, clearly at least some members of her staff have their own motives. It’s possible that the very isolated Queen never really understood — or never cared to know — the depth of the racism and threats towards Meghan. I think she, and others, didn’t really think things through, while malevolent staffers possibly did.
I agree with Becks1 about the potential for crisis rivaling Diana’s death if anything were to happen to the Sussex family while they were denied security. I’ll add though, that POC in and outside of the Commonwealth countries are paying attention. The racial aspects of this could potentially explode in grief and pent up rage — well beyond the crisis of even Diana’s shocking death.
Isn’t Edward Young basically Charles’s man? He ousted Christopher Geidt in Charles/Andrew led “coup?” Does anyone know why Edward Young hates Meghan? What could she have possibly done to merit such hatred to the point of leaving her vulnerable to being harmed both mentally and physically? i remember a scene in “The Crown” where the Queen could not choose who her private secretary. I saw it as a bit of an eye-opener and gives credence to the power of the “grey men” that Diana apparently talked about. The Queen seems to be at the complete mercy of “the court” which makes her look like a puppet. But then, she serves the monarchy, so I guess that’s
the reality of her reign.
A critical point made by Becks. Edward Young was put into place by Charles. After Charles and Andrew coordinated to force out Geidt. Geidt wanted Andrew’s public profile curtailed. And he felt Charles was seizing too much power with the way he was using the Duchy and his charities. He wanted more coordination from BP/CH with BP having more say in Charles’s activities. No way Young acted without Charles’s approval. As for what the end game was. I don’t think they had an end game initially. IMO. They thought Harry wouldn’t go through with leaving if they told him he wouldn’t have security. Of if he did go through with it. He would quickly change his mind out of fear. They didn’t expect Harry to be able to arranged his own security. Since then, they’ve been in cover up mode. Trying to justify a decision that was a threat they never expected to have to go through with. I do think however that William wanted everything taken from Harry. IMO. He is that pathologically obsessed/angry/jealous. He doesn’t care about the risk because in his mind Harry is responsible for this situation.
Harry was deliberately not informed that the Royal Household was involved in the decision to withhold security arrangements when he’s in the UK. AND, his lawyer said there were “significant tensions” between Harry and Edward Young at that time. Harry was never given a clear explanation of who was on Ravec or who was involved in the decision-making which, as it turns out, included members of the Royal Household. From the time this issue first came up he was told he couldn’t make representations directly to Ravec and his offer to pay for his own security was not conveyed to Ravec before the decision was made to pull security. His lawyer clearly stated “It is arguable that, if there had been a fair process, Ravec would or could have reached a different decision.” Between the Home Office and Edward Young, getting RPO protection was deliberately shut down for no other reason than sheer spite. Well this is a perfect FAFO moment and I hope enough is revealed to sink them.
I think they are using this to try to force his hand to come back to the family. The RF is one trajedy away from a possible Andrew reign of Harry completely ops out. That would absolutely destroy the monarchy.
Andrew is so far removed. William and his blood line and Harry and his bloodline would have to be unable to serve for that.
Plus Charles.
No he isn’t. I said if Harry is all out, it’s one trajedy away. William travels with all his children in the same vehicle/helicopter a lot.
Queen Elizabeth was not well-educated or knowledgeable about how a monarchy operates. Young and naive, she ascended the throne in a patriarchal society. Her husband, the courtiers, and her overbearing mother played a significant role in her decisions. Time has not been kind to the Queen. She played the game according to the archaic rules. The quality of life for women and immigrants under her direction has not improved. I cringe because people are using excuses for her disconnect. She must share the accountability for today’s sad state of affairs in the UK. She chose to die on the throne. Sadly when the time comes, the decline of the monarchy may begin. In the interim, I’m pleased that Harry is willing to attach names to the moniker “Men in grey suits,” although I prefer to call them “Bullies in grey suits.”
Until they remove RPOs from Andrew and he is refused any further security linked to the Home Office, they can’t justify any decision made regarding Harry in denying him security. Andrew is further behind Harry in the immediate line of succession and he isn’t working at all anymore.
It remains ridiculous to not let Harry have full security paid for by himself when he does visit the UK.
Royal supporters claim the royal family brings in tourists. I don’t believe that, but whatever — for the sake of argument, let’s assume that’s true. But then, do they realize just how BAD England looks on the world stage when they treat Harry like this? If they want to salvage their country’s reputation, this is a place to start.
The data has never fully separated the royals as living individuals from royals as part of the scenery. Except being jubbly and weddings.
It’s been argued removing the royals will open up lands to be toured, jewels to be freed up and savings in not having to fund their lifestyles.
It’s most cost effective to abolish.
I agree that what might have begun as a way to control H and get him back in the fold backfired when Tyler Perry stepped in and offered them a home and security in CA. It gave H&M breathing space to figure out what they would do. Within months they not only had their own home and security, but a Netflix deal. I think this really took the brf and the grey men aback. They didn’t once consider this was possible. Since then, they’ve scrambled to change direction and now they want to control H&M. The only way they can do that is to control their movements within the UK. That’s all they’ve got. This is very short sighted. Once Harry can show the court the level of threats and risk involved with his family, I can’t see how the Home Office can refuse to give him the necessary protection.
IF, and I do mean IF, H&M don’t get the protection they need, I would anticipate them doing things undercover. They’ve got friends in the UK, don’t count them out. Instead of anyone knowing they’re in the UK, everyone will know after they’re home again. I could certainly see that happening. I can’t imagine that the rr would be happy about that.
Yes, l can see Harry and Meghan doing events in the UK sub rosa. They have a good network of friends to aid them and they have enviable ninja skills to whisk them in and out before anyone realizes they’re been and gone. It’s just a shame that it may come to this because of the petty vengeful forces in play against them. But l hope Harry burns it all down if he can’t get the protection that’s needed.
S&S, I hear you, but this is far too dangerous for Harry and Meghan, especially if they have hostile people studying their m.o. (which I’m sure they do). All it takes is one f-ck-up and then what? Even though Harry has ties to England, I believe he needs to operate strictly from the U.S. to maintain he and his family’s safety. There are some crazy mofos in his homeland (his brother being the leader of them) and there is nothing, absolutely nothing in England that they really need. Let their friends and other loved ones come to them (as Eugenie did). They are royalty happily ensconced in a country that loves them (for the most part) and it happens not to be England. So be it.
Sounds like the requested “judicial review” (not lawsuit) is going to be a two-parter, with the 2nd part being why Harry is not allowed to pay for his own protection while in U.K. per Newsweek (James Crawford-Smith).
kirk, do you think that if the say he can’t pay for the security it will give the brf some control? Would the Home Office tell the brf when H&M were in the UK and their locations? This whole issue is completely head scratching. This all seems like a no brainer to me. Give them the security–WHICH THEY NEED! Sorry for shouting. Have they even considered what this looks like globally? Have they thought about what it looks like in the US? ‘Cause I gotta say, this is a very poor look for them all. Just what do they want to happen to the Sussexes?
That Edward man had no business doing this without informing Harry about this decision which would involve the some royal family members-it seems some royal family members had imput about Harry’s security when in the UK visiting-bringing his family Meghan and the two children evidently was not a consideration for those people making this decision-the Sussexes health and well-being was not given any thought-They better start praying that God has mercy on their souls for a disgusting act-reading about those two men threatening Harry and Archie made me almost vomit-all the results will be printed in the press after a decision has been made. they need to get behind closed doors and solve this problem with Harry and Meghan’s complete knowledge and understanding.