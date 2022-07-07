Elon Musk apparently welcomed twins with a top Tesla executive last year

Elon Musk has/had six children with his first wife, Justine Musk. Their first child passed away from SIDS, then Justine gave birth to twins and then triplets. Elon Musk managed to not have any children with his second wife, Talulah Riley. Then Musk became involved with Grimes. Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii in 2020, then Grimes and Musk welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogacy last year. So we’re up to seven known living Musk children, although one of Musk’s daughters has already gone to court and asked to remove “Musk” from her name. And I’d also like to state that I don’t even think Elon sees his kids with Grimes. Concurrently with Exa Dark’s gestation, it appears that Elon Musk was also having children with one of his top Tesla executives.

Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis – one of his top executives – late last year, a new report from Business Insider claims. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the Tesla mogul expanded his family with Neurolink’s Zilis in November 2021. Business Insider reports that Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The order was reportedly approved by an Austin, Texas, judge in May, though the children’s names remain unknown. Zilis and a rep for Musk did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. Per Business Insider, the twins were born just weeks before Musk and now-ex Grimes welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021. They also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

This is perhaps why Grimes and Elon were officially over so soon after welcoming Exa. Did Grimes know? I think she might have? I also think this thing with Shivon Zilis sounds like a straight-up affair with a subordinate. Yes, she’s a “top executive,” but he’s still her boss. He got a subordinate pregnant while he was technically with Grimes. What a mess. And this also puts Musk’s baby count at NINE. Nine Musk children. He’s like a douchebag Duggar.