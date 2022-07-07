Elon Musk apparently welcomed twins with a top Tesla executive last year

Elon Musk has/had six children with his first wife, Justine Musk. Their first child passed away from SIDS, then Justine gave birth to twins and then triplets. Elon Musk managed to not have any children with his second wife, Talulah Riley. Then Musk became involved with Grimes. Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii in 2020, then Grimes and Musk welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogacy last year. So we’re up to seven known living Musk children, although one of Musk’s daughters has already gone to court and asked to remove “Musk” from her name. And I’d also like to state that I don’t even think Elon sees his kids with Grimes. Concurrently with Exa Dark’s gestation, it appears that Elon Musk was also having children with one of his top Tesla executives.
Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis – one of his top executives – late last year, a new report from Business Insider claims.
According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the Tesla mogul expanded his family with Neurolink’s Zilis in November 2021.
Business Insider reports that Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”
The order was reportedly approved by an Austin, Texas, judge in May, though the children’s names remain unknown.
Zilis and a rep for Musk did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
Per Business Insider, the twins were born just weeks before Musk and now-ex Grimes welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021. They also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.
This is perhaps why Grimes and Elon were officially over so soon after welcoming Exa. Did Grimes know? I think she might have? I also think this thing with Shivon Zilis sounds like a straight-up affair with a subordinate. Yes, she’s a “top executive,” but he’s still her boss. He got a subordinate pregnant while he was technically with Grimes. What a mess. And this also puts Musk’s baby count at NINE. Nine Musk children. He’s like a douchebag Duggar.
What a messy person he is. I’m enjoying the unraveling.
I feel for shivon a bit. Imagine you work so hard on your life to rise up and you make international news because you had an affair with your taken boss and gave birth to twins. Worse that your boss is in a downward spiral and people are trying to distance themselves from his name.
Cue the misogynists who will bash this woman for sleeping her way to the top. Women who have relationships at work are always accused of sleeping their way to the top and it’s such BS.
At my last company there were at least 2 executives that had lots of rumors swirling about affairs with their bosses. It sounds like this exec was already at the top, so it’s far more likely that they work in close proximity and there is a mutual attraction there.
Elon Musk has had significant issues come out about widespread sexual harassment in one of his companies — I think Tesla. I wouldn’t be surprised if he groomed and manipulated this much younger and subordinate woman. He’s very gross.
I cannot fathom that anyone could find EM attractive… aside from his wealth, which I guess is a turn on for some. God, he is just so repulsive.
@NotSoSocialB, to those not in his orbit, he’s repulsive… but most narcissists and sociopaths are extremely charming in person. Look up “love bombing” + narcissism. I’ve seen this firsthand with a few people I’ve worked with over the years applied in a business context (maybe that would be “flattery bombing” or something, I don’t know).
The fact he convinces these women to name their children bizarre, impossible names that will cause the children a lifetime of grief in every legal form they have to fill out tells me a lot about his mindset and disordered personality behavior.
And we already know he won’t lift a finger when it comes to actual parenting.
Is he even lifting a “finger” to get these women pregnant? It sounds like everything is being done via IVF. No shade to women needing IVF of course, but it seems an unusual pattern here.
He always looks off.
Which ok if just a genius…
Scary if having some many kids and doing misguided big ventures
He probably thinks he’s doing the world a huge favour by populating it with so many of his offspring.
Yes, he is a huge proponent of increasing the birth rate etc… he probably believes he is helping society. Sleeping with an employee is so dicey…. He better pay her child support with a smile on his face she could make his life even more complicated
He does believe he is helping society. I read yesterday that he is quoted as saying that mankind is doomed if humans do not increase population. That’s why he has so many kids. It’s absolutely intentional.
It makes sense that he is a Republican. The women who have his children have to have discussed this stuff with him. I haven’t seen his thoughts on Dobbs, but I don’t seek him out. He just terrorizes the news cycles.
It’s what Jeffrey Epstein wanted to do—populate the Earth with his superior genes. Eugenics without Nazis, per se, but white supremacists, for sure. Ew to them and all Duggars. Poor children of these total creepoid narcissists.
Yes. “Transhumanism” is very big in those SV circles. It’s eugenics 2.0 with the added weirdness of hoping to make the “right” people live forever. At a certain point, too much money rots your brain.
Exactly. He wants to populate the earth. He says it is about numbers, but he is so ego driven that he is not saying the quiet part out loud. He will slip, though. Tesla is being sued for racism again. Shock of shocks…
A Douchebag Duggar or a Nick Cannon acolyte. Good luck to the Musk baseball team (aka his nine offspring).
Just like BoJo and Drumpf.
You mean like a Duggar? I think douche is implied when ya say Duggar.
He’s just gross.
How are these people having sex with that giant toad?!? Money is not that great of an aphrodisiac.
ITA but no mega-billionaire has ever offered to impregnate and support me. I’ve never wanted children, and I’d like to think I’d pass on the offer to be a kept woman raising the offspring of a truly horrible person at the expense of doing what I actually want with my life, but who knows. There are definitely days I just wish I was rich enough to live a life of leisure. You gotta figure the contract includes all the support staff you could ever need. (I’m vomiting a little from even joking about this, but honestly none of us know what we’d choose given that kind of offer, and if a young single woman really wanted children, it’s not the worst set up in the world to have an absentee super rich baby daddy).
Have to disagree: I don’t think he’s having sex with them. He seems like a sperm donor, who uses genetic selection to ensure that he only gets boys. Anyway, when Nick Cannon announces another baby, people clutch their pearls and demand his balls be cut off, so the same needs to happen here. There’s no difference between the two — other than Nick’s baby mamas seem to keep in touch with him!
I’ve suspected this too. Given the number of children he has, the lack of girls is somewhat unusual.
What tips me off more is how many sets of multiples there have been. I don’t think that is happening without some help.
I agree with M, it’s the multiples that make me suspect something else.
It’s conjecture as to how he’s procreating unless there’s solid evidence, but the results R the same, nonetheless. Anyway, I do agree that Musk & Cannon need to be snipped, like as N yesterday.
Yeah, the amount of boys plus the twins and triplets? That’s not natural conception. The odds are way too high for that. Speculating that they’re getting medical assistance.
Snip, snip, Musk.
Okay, so a mega billionaire offers you the chance to raise his children with massive financial support but no expectation of sex or limitations on who you can date/marry in the future. . . I can’t stand Musk but this actually isn’t the worst job description in the world.
Procreating with a toad has implications for the resulting children. Firstly, the man is a raging narcissist, would you want your children to be a carbon copy of this human? I’m very confused by women who procreate with him and Nick Cannon. So odd.
Someone please explain to me whilst this fool is admired?
He is an untalented creep and a fraud.
Supposedly he has a lot of money?
The likelihood of spontaneously producing THREE multiple birth pregnancies (especially when any genetic link leading to multiples is carried by the mother) is ….unlikely.
Now, I suppose his first wife could have been legitimately using fertility treatments, and the twins from the affair could have been natural, but given everything we know about Elon and his creepy god-complex, absolutely nothing would surprise me. Including some kind of Clomid kink.
Justine Wilson and he used IVF to get pregnant after their first son tragically died of SIDS which is known to produce a higher rate of multiple births. To conceive twins and triplets naturally back to back is almost unheard of though I am sure it has happened.
As for these new twins, who knows!
IVF is pretty controlled now (especially if you have money), but it was still a bit of a clown car in 2004. If it was in the last 5-10 years, no responsible doctor is putting back three fertilized eggs in a young, healthy woman with unlimited funds who’s already been successful with a natural pregnancy and IVF multiples.
The second lady with twins raised my eyebrow. I still vote self-obsessed creep, but you’re right, who knows!
Maybe it’s because Boris Johnson is freshly on my mind this morning, but these ego maniacs that just go around having affairs and impregnating their mistresses willy nilly (snort) baffle me. Are they TRYING to populate the world with their superior DNA?!
Yes. I am quite sure he believes that and is deliberately picking boys only. To think the Right wants him to be president.
His second child with Grimes is a girl.
maybe she wanted a girl and he went along with it. who knows? maybe the ivf place screwed up!
Does anyone remember that L&O SVU episode with John Stamos? I’ve always felt similar vibes from Musk.
I do remember that one.
There was another episode, on the OG L & O, where a fertility doctor used his own sperm to get women pregnant, thinking HIS genes were superior. They caught him because almost 3/4 of all the babies were CF carriers, and none of the parents were.
DUN_DUN! 😄
Musk, esp in that pic, reminds me of a puffed toad. As I said here once before, I expect a split tongue to snap out and grab a fly any second!
There’s a documentary in my Netflix queue called ‘Our Father,’ which is about a woman finding out that her mother’s doctor pulled that in real life. When I saw the trailer, my mind *immediately* flashed to that very same O.G. L&O episode.
I have not watched it yet as there are about six thousand other titles in my queue with it, but the algorithm seems to think I’ll like it (a dicey endorsement, I know, especially since it still hasn’t grasped that I have no desire to ever sit through anything featuring Kevin Hart), so we’ll see once I get to it through the other six thousand things clogging my queue up – so in approximately seventy-seven years. If anyone here has already seen it, I’d appreciate a thumbs up or down.
I agree with all here saying that Musk is egotistical and high enough own his own bullsh!t to think he’s doing the world a favor by creating as many little hims as possible for the good of the future. These men can’t imagine that the world would keep spinning without their genes present and accounted for to ensure it. They are integral to the process. Never mind logic – who needs that when there are eggs to fertilize, amirite?
@Terra,
I’ve watched that documentary and it’s really good, although a difficult watch in places. I don’t want to say anything more as it’s better to let the story unfold, but it’s worth moving it up your Netflix queue!
@Waitwhat?, thanks so much for the review. It looked like it was going to be a tough one, so I’m not surprised. I’ll mentally move it forward.
I’ll probably watch it or the new Keep Sweet doc they’ve just released when I next get the true crime urge, although I just know that Keep Sweet is going to be extra tough for me due to my childhood Mormon best friend whose stepfather abused her and her sisters and barely dealt with any consequences at all thanks to support from their church – and his wife, who stayed with him despite knowing he’d abused her young daughters.
Just once I’d like to hear about men actually facing real, significant consequences for crimes they’ve committed against women.
Just quick correction, the baby mama works for Neuralink not Tesla. Which is his brain implanting company, which could explain how Zilis could have sex with that douchebag.
Hahaha, comment of the day!
I kinda find him interesting.
At least I did a few years ago. Now I realize I was under a PR spell. Which, ala Tom Cruise, when your personal PR team is doing their job 24/7/365… They keep your messy and crazy on lockdown.
Gotta laugh at Musk these days, he is being revealed as a new Wizard of Oz.
Do not look behind the curtain. Talented Wizard my fat arse!
Wealth hoarding billionaires, ALL of them, suck!
Egos the size of football fields, “I’m so great, the planet needs more of ME!”
OTOH, I am financially paycheck to paycheck, but my personal life isn’t tabloid fodder and a dumpster fire every damn day. Thanks, Elon, I feel a little better now.
great insight about the PR. no one knew how nutty TC was until he fired Pat Kingsley and got his scilon sister doing his PR. that didn’t last long and he has really bounced back.
Elon, I just doubt he listens to anyone who isn’t sucking up to him. he thinks he’s the smartest man in the room and nothing will convince him otherwise!
I swear, he is such a turd.
eta: sorry, mods. is turd a bad word? thanks for all you do!
Gross
Darn, so many multiples! I just read Justine and Elon conceived their kids through IVF so it makes sense she gave birth to twins and triplets back to back (otherwise that’s like a one in a million chance or something). I do wonder why Grimes decided to have another kid with him via surrogate, I thought that was super odd given how on-off they were. I’m guessing this Tesla executive gave birth to twins naturally… and yeah probably the reason he and Grimes broke up. Talulah Riley is probably so relieved she never had kids with him. She’s now dating Thomas Brodie-Sangster, they are super cute together. I hope she finds happiness with him, he’s always seemed like a decent person.
He and Nick Cannon, I don’t get it. Two people obsessed with working and have no time for their kids but obsessed with having too many.
Shivon Zilis is a smart, accomplished young woman and I wish her and her babies well.
Her LinkedIn has already been set to private.
I realize the cited article says “top executive,” but a simple LinkedIn search has this woman identifying her position at the Director-level. That’s neither an executive nor an officer of the company. There are likely many layers of management between her level and Elon. Doesn’t change the situation but seems much more icky and predatory to me. Obviously it’s confidential, but I do wonder how much HR knew about this relationship.
According to another article she doesn’t work at Tesla but rather a smaller Musk start-up Neurolink for implantable brain chips.
Could his offspring count now be at 10? I remember him taking Amber Heard to court to have the embryos they created together destroyed and he lost. Btw, does his far right sycophants know about that? Anyway, iirc she kept the embryos and later had a child,a girl, via surrogate – the baby’s father has not been revealed. The judge also ruled that he wouldn’t have to pay child support should their embryos be implanted and birthed. The more that’s revealed about him, the more disgusting he is. Its odd that his kids are conceived via IVF. I didn’t know about his obvious preference for male offspring. There has been much talk about the declining birth rates in the US over the past few decades (specifically the low number of white children) which has alarmed many. He’s another one who’s all smoke and mirrors. I’m glad we’re finding out the truth sooner rather than later.
He and Nick Cannon should form a support group
I am mostly just frustrated that she spells her name “Shivon” and is now all over the news. Just makes it more likely noone will ever be able to pronounce my name or think that the Gaelic spelling is actually a made up spelling.
this was my first thought! my name is not Siobhan, but I had a childhood friend by that name and I immediately thought of her. it is such a pretty name! shame about the spelling. (I love Gaelic names in general)
I have a friend with what I think is another variation of that name, but it’s spelled “Shavonne” – is that the way the Gaelic spelling and Shivon Zillis’ would be pronounced?
This boy is just a massive tool.
This Thred is a nightmare. He is such a tool and the idea that he might just go up to women and talk them into being implanted with his kids to help grow the white population ….shudder. He really is a weirdo
I can not look at him without thinking “human-alien hybrid”.
I think he has a serious case of womb envy. All his talk about AI and downloading his brain into a computer, or maybe it’s fear of death. Weird.
He’s a baby hoarder like Alec Baldwin’s Spanish wife. See, he’s the only immigrant I’ve ever said is ruining the country. And he should be deported. Damn straight.
*Alec Baldwin’s not-at-all-Spanish wife
How you say, cucumber?
What I’d like to know is, where are all the indignant right-wingers crying about how Musk is a prime example of the breakdown of the nuclear family, and how irresponsible he is to be having all these children, by all these women, and cheating on his wives/girlfriends, etc. etc.?
Except of course, he’s a man with a certain skin tone, and that makes his abominable behavior invisible to them all….
So he’s impregnating his staff. Doesn’t that sound like an abuse of power?
Agree with you guys upthread who think it’s genetic narcissism.
This asshole was recently quoted, saying that not enough people were having children to sustain humanity. Pretty rich coming from a perceived billionaire that wouldn’t even “buy a mattress” for Grimes. Her words.
Ladies, please stop fucking this guy. And if he’s sexually harassed you, tell everyone you know.
Neuralink is a company owned by Musk (appropriate name) and she is an executive. Should this have been disclosed to shareholders/board members? I wonder if there will be repercussions. The answer is most likely no.