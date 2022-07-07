Anti-blister balm for feet, collagen peptide serum and slip on sneakers



From CB: I was looking through my order history to think of what to feature here and I realized I’ve ordered these colorful KN95 masks four times. We wear them more than once but my son and I go through masks quickly. You get 50 masks in five different colors for under $24, making them less than .50 a piece. They fit our faces securely and the colors help us match just about any outfit. Unfortunately I’ll probably need to order them a couple more times at least. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon

A collagen peptide serum that will transform your skin



From CB: This collagen peptide complex by trusted brand Eva Naturals is under $15 for two full ounces. There’s also a $2 coupon that doesn’t require a subscription. This serum has over 13,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s formulated with amino acids and hyaluronic acid and is sulfate and paraben free. Reviewers say that it reduces acne scars, evens out age spots and minimizes wrinkles. “My face is glowy and the wrinkles definitely less noticeable.” “I don’t look like I had a face lift but my skin is tighter and smoother. I was specifically wanting to decrease the crepe skin on my cheeks and neck. These really work.”

A cranberry prebiotic for UTI prevention



From CB: I’ve had a recurrent UTI so my doctor put me on a stronger antibiotic. After doing some searches I ordered this product, Cystex Urinary Health Maintenance Cranberry Prebiotic, and it’s coming today. I asked my doctor about it and she said it should be fine as long as I don’t take it long term. She also recommends the active ingredient, D-mannose. This has almost 2,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it prevents recurrent UTIs like nothing else they’ve tried. “I finally broke down and bought this and within 3 days my infection was gone.” “I found this just researching on Amazon and I tried it. Literally within 3 days of two doses of this everyday, drinking A LOT of water, and taking the AZO brand antibacterial medicine, it was finally gone.” “After taking 1 dose of this every morning for 3 months she took me off the antibiotic I was taking after every intimate moment for the last 2 years. It’s been almost 2 months & I am UTI free!!” “It has prevented me from contracting UTI’s after using for about 4-5 years now.” (This is not medical advice, please consult your doctor.)

Comfortable slip on sneakers you’ll want in several colors



I keep getting ads on Instagram for no-touch slip on sneakers which cost $130. I try not to spend that much on sneakers. These knit slip ons from Tioseban come in 9 colors and in sizes 5 to 13, all under $45. They have 10,500 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Women say they’re comfortable, stylish and get compliments. “I was very apprehensive about ordering a brand I’ve never tried before, but so far I’m really happy with these shoes!! They are slip on, light weight, have memory foam-like cushioning and fit great!” “ I absolutely love these sneaks. They are extremely comfortable. I’m already planning on buying several other pairs in different colors.” Some styles take longer to ship so look to see whether your choice is in stock.

A portable and tangle-free tie out to give your dog more freedom outdoors



From CB: This portable 50 foot dog lead by Jenico features a line you attach between trees and a trolly system with a lock. People use it to take their dogs camping, to the park and over to friends’ houses. It gives your dog more freedom while giving you peace of mind. The rope is strong, flexible and reflective. It easily connects to trees with carabiners and does no damage. There’s no complicated tying or setup required. This is under $21 and has 177 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Pet owners like how secure it is and say their dogs love it. “I used this on my nine day camping trip. It was awesome!! My three [big] dogs were so happy that they could move around the campsite. Just added two more carabiners.” “Well made. Easy to set up. Perfect for our dog while in a campground.”

An anti-blister balm that marathon runners love



From Hecate: I have had three pairs of slip-on sandals break on me in the last two months (they were cheap and old, but still). Between those and the tread of my running shoes being ground to a smooth slide, I am replacing shoes right and left, which has led to breaking in shoes, which means blisters. So I was particularly pleased to see this over the weekend. It’s an anti-blister balm. Apply this little stick prior to putting on your shoes to prevent blisters before they happen – now they tell me! It has Vitamin A and C to keep skin soft, it doesn’t clog pores and it’s vegan approved since it’s made with plant based ingredients. It’s also cruelty free and child safe. Each balm is $9, which is a small price to pay for pain free feet. It earned over 9,100 reviews, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Possibly the best endorsement is that this balm survived the Boston Marathon, “I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain.” A bunch of other people from the military to nurses all endorsed it as well. And I’m with this customer who sees a cross-promotion as the next step for this, “I was pretty skeptical about this stuff. If it works so well, why don’t they come with heels when you buy them?!”

Pet waste bags that trap odor and are compostable



From Hecate: I never really thought about all the bags I put my waste in. But when I add them all up, they’re a big contributor to landfill. So I’m looking for compostable products wherever I can, especially on things that already break down, like our kitchen scraps and my pets’ waste. These bags are made with vegetable starches and the cardboard core they’re rolled on is made with recycled materials. They really are strong and odor stays trapped. I prefer them to my old, non-compostable bags. They come 105 bags for $14 or you can get 75 bags plus a bag holder for $15. They earned 4.8 stars from almost 1,500 reviews and have an A on Fakespot. For an economical brand, they function like a pricier version, “It really feels and behaves as you would expect a premium product to perform. The compostable nature is also amazing.” And they won’t fight you, “I LOVE these bags. First because they are compostable but second because they are SO EASY TO OPEN.” If you ever use pet bags, you know what a plus that is.

A thickening spray for thicker-looking hair that lasts



From Hecate: Age and waiting too long between haircuts have left my hair in less than desirable shape. My daughter said I looked like I was “going for a mullet” the other day, which was just hurtful. So I’m thinking about this to plump up my do until a professional can help me out. I like John Frieda products and this one promises to give me volume. This spray is under $7.50 for six ounces. Over 23,000 people reviewed the John Frieda line and ReviewMeta gave it 4.3 stars. People with thin hair say it’s a game changer, “I will soon be 70, and my hair is thinning silver hair. I used this on my bangs and the front sides of my hair, applying it generously to the roots as it said — and then some. I dried it, and WOW, my hair, which used to lay flat after drying, was raised from the roots and stayed together, looking like much thicker hair.” “I have the flattest hair ever and this did the trick I’m guessing as good as or better than anything professional I’ve tried for volume.”

