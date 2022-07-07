Boris Johnson will resign as prime minister in October after a wave of scandals

I’m committed to doing as much research into British politics as the British tabloids do when writing about American politics. Therefore, I assume the Benny Hill theme song is playing at 10 Downing Street as Boris Johnson runs around, being chased by Larry the Cat, various Tory kingmakers and Rupert Murdoch. That’s British politics in a nutshell, right? Anyway, as previewed, the Johnson government has had a terrible reign, especially in recent months. The past week has seen a wave of Tory cabinet and sub-cabinet resignations, to the point where the Johnson government would simply be unable to do anything because there was no one IN the Johnson government but Boris and Larry (actually, Larry belongs to 10 Downing Street and has no political affiliation, and Larry will oversee the transfer of power). So, it’s actually happening – Boris Johnson is resigning. In October.

Boris Johnson is to stand down as Conservative Party leader after losing the support of his ministers and MPs. A Conservative leadership contest will take place this summer and a new prime minister will be in place in time for the party conference in October. In the meantime, Mr Johnson will continue as prime minister.

He had vowed to “keep going” following a wave of resignations from the government over his leadership but has now decided to step down. Senior members of his cabinet, including chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, urged him to resign and “leave with dignity”.

Mr Johnson is expected to give a resignation statement outside No 10 Downing Street later.

Mr Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 after winning a Tory leadership contest, and went on to win an historic landslide general election victory five months after that. He won the election vowing to “get Brexit done” but his government has been dogged by a series of controversies in recent months, not least a police investigation into parties in Downing Street during lockdown. The revolt this week was triggered by revelations about the prime minister’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

BBC political editor Chris Mason said Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, has met the prime minister to tell him he has lost the confidence of the party.