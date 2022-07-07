Damian Lewis is dating Alison Mosshart, 14 months after his wife passed away

In April 2021, Helen McCrory passed away after a lengthy cancer battle. Helen and her husband Damian Lewis didn’t talk about her cancer battle, and it felt like only close friends and family really knew how bad it was. It made Helen’s passing feel very sudden, and Damian seemed incredibly raw. He grieved her publicly in a statement, as did all of her coworkers and friends. Now, fourteen months later, Damian has moved on. He’s dating an American rocker! Alison Mosshart is 43 years old and the frontwoman for The Kills. They attended the Alchemist’s Feast a few weeks ago, and they stepped out in London again this week.

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart confirmed their romance as they cosied up together at private members’ club The House of KOKO’s summer party on Wednesday. The Homeland actor, 51, and the American rocker, 43, have now been pictured together four times in two weeks during a variety of high-profile outings. Damian’s new romance comes 14 months after he was devastated by his beloved wife Helen McCrory’s death at the age of 52 after a secret battle with breast cancer. They had been married since 2007. Although he appears ready to embark on a new romance with Alison, Damian kept his wedding ring firmly on during their latest outing. The new couple’s appearance comes as Alison’s mother told MailOnline she had given the relationship her seal of approval.

[From The Daily Mail]

I bet he probably still feels married to Helen, but I also think he’s trying to move on and he knows it’s going to be messy and painful and it is what it is. A lot of men are like this too – they have a hard time being alone, especially after being married for so long. It also seems more than possible that Damian and Alison have been friends for a long time, and she’s been there for him in a big way since Helen’s passing. Damian also has two teenagers at home, I wonder how he’s dealing with being a single parent and figuring out his dating life.

