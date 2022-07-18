Ricky Martin’s ‘alleged domestic violence accuser’ is his 21-year-old nephew

A couple of weeks ago, a curious story appeared about Ricky Martin. Martin was the subject of a domestic abuse restraining order in Puerto Rico. Ricky and his husband live in Puerto Rico, and my first thought was that the restraining order possibly had something to do with Ricky’s husband Jwan Yosef. It does not. I’m also really side-eyeing the f–k out of the fact that Ricky’s publicist blanketed the media two weeks ago with denials and promises that Ricky will be vindicated. The story absolutely went to the worst case scenario:

Ricky Martin’s alleged domestic violence accuser is one of his own family members … and now the pop star’s reportedly staring down the possibility of a half-century behind bars. A new report Friday from Spanish news website Marca identifies Ricky’s accuser as his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, which would introduce incest into the case in Puerto Rico. The singer’s brother, Eric Martin, reportedly identified the alleged victim … and Ricky is going to court July 21. Under Puerto Rican law, there are harsher penalties for certain sexual crimes when the alleged victim is related to the accused, but it is unclear exactly what Martin is facing. Nevertheless, Marca is reporting that Martin faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted. As we reported … Ricky was accused of domestic violence earlier this month, and the alleged victim, whose identity was previously unknown, got a temporary restraining order against Ricky, who has denied the allegations. Now, Marca is reporting the nephew allegedly ended a 7-month relationship with Ricky … Ricky allegedly did not take it well, continuing to contact his nephew and showing up at his nephew’s home.

His nephew. His 21-year-old blood-relative nephew. I feel sick. After Marca’s report was widely picked up across the globe, Ricky Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer (who is the top, top crisis manager/lawyer in Hollywood) then went to TMZ and other outlets with this denial:

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew…. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Ricky’s brother Eric Martin has also been in blanket-denial mode and claiming similar things, which is that this young man is mentally unwell and estranged from the family. Eric makes the point that the restraining order was granted not because they believe the nephew is credible, but because the police are currently investigating his claims. I don’t know about any of it, but I find the public dismissal of “this young man struggles from mental health issues” to be incredibly damaging. Especially since both things can be true – the nephew can have mental health struggles AND be a victim of a predatory relative. What an incredibly disturbing story.