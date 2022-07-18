Bower: Prince Charles & the Queen wanted Meghan to reconcile with her dad

Jason Knauf has returned to the royal fold, if he even left in the first place. One of the worst things Knauf ever did was break his royal employer’s confidentiality to turn over highly selective work product to the Mail on Sunday’s lawyers. Knauf turned over texts between himself and the Duchess of Sussex from 2018. That summer, Thomas Markle was blanketing the British media, doing unhinged weekly interviews with Piers Morgan, the Sun and the Mail. In some of the texts, Meghan tells Knauf that Harry’s family has been “berating” him about Thomas Markle’s interviews and that’s why she thinks it’s a good idea to handwrite a letter to her father. The infamous letter was the one Thomas gave/sold to the Mail in 2019, which started Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail, etc. I bring up this history because a very strange version of this appears in Tom Bower’s stupid new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors. Bower tries to do a revisionist history on the whole mess and it’s extremely strange:

The Queen and Prince Charles were left exasperated after Meghan resisted their demands to fix the crisis-hit relationship with her dad Thomas Markle, a major new book reveals. Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, by Tom Bower tells how senior royals held a conference call just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018 to try to persuade her to reconcile with her father. Thomas, now 77, had spoken out saying he didn’t attend the wedding because he was embarrassed after staging paparazzi photos. This contradicted Meghan’s version of events that it was because he was too ill after suffering a heart attack. The retired lighting director even slammed the “outdated” Royal Family in TV interviews, claiming he had no way of contacting his daughter and feared he would die without ever speaking to her again. Biographer Bower writes that the reasons given by Meghan not to fly to his home in Mexico to visit him for a reconciliation had started to anger Charles and the Queen. Bower says that, by July 2018, Charles’s irritation had come to a head. He writes: “He had never really understood her or what she wanted. That week, his irritation about Thomas Markle’s TV appearances, especially his criticism of the Royal Family, came to a head. ‘Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?” Charles “berated” Harry. Charles could not understand Harry’s ‘explanations’. Harry did not tell his father about Thomas’s fury at being ignored by his daughter. Harry explained that Meghan refused to telephone Thomas Markle because she suspected that ‘his phone was not in his possession’ and ‘his email account was compromised’. The inconsistencies of Meghan’s excuses not only irritated Charles but perhaps also the Queen.” Bower reveals that Prince Charles, Harry and Meghan gathered for the call during a break together at the Castle of Mey, the Queen’s Mother’s former home in Caithness, Scotland. The Queen, now 96, was on the other end. He writes: “She joined Charles in a conference call with Meghan and Harry. At the outset, Charles and his mother urged Meghan to fly to America for a reconciliation.” Meghan could not accept the suggestion, saying: “It was completely unrealistic to think I could fly discreetly to Mexico, arrive unannounced at his doorstep (as I had no means of secure communication with my father), to a location and residence I had never visited or known, in a small border town . . . and somehow hope to speak privately to my father without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the Royal Family.” The conference call ended with both the senior royals vexed. “I was especially sensitive to this” Meghan later admitted, “as I had very recently married into the family and was eager to please them.”

“‘I was especially sensitive to this’ Meghan later admitted” – she texted that to Jason Knauf. All of the quotes “from Meghan” are her 2018 texts to Jason Knauf, before she knew that he was merely Prince William’s henchman. Bower presents those texts without context, like they weren’t presented in court as part of Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail. As if Meghan didn’t have to release the full texts after Knauf only released selections. It’s from those texts that we know that Charles was badgering Harry about how Meghan should fly to Mexico to see Thomas. Meghan did refuse, because she knew that her father would gleefully sell her out and it would be an even bigger issue.

This is completely infuriating too: “Thomas, now 77, had spoken out saying he didn’t attend the wedding because he was embarrassed after staging paparazzi photos. This contradicted Meghan’s version of events that it was because he was too ill after suffering a heart attack.” That was not Meghan’s version of events. That was Toxic Tom’s cover story. He faked a heart attack and told TMZ first. Bower is an idiot. Knauf is a clown. Thomas is a compromised liar. Why are those men still attacking her?