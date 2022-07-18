Ivana Trump’s cause of death revealed: she died from blunt force trauma

Maybe I was wrong! When we learned last week that Ivana Trump had passed away in her home, I thought about the rumors that Ivana had been in poor health in recent years, and her just general look of not being in the best health. I thought “well, this is a natural death, of course.” The conspiracies began right away and I just didn’t believe that there was a “reason” why Ivana’s death would benefit her ex-husband Donald Trump or their three children together. Yes, Donald Trump has depositions and a million criminal and civil issues across the board, but how would Ivana’s death make any difference either way? Cui bono? Well, the autopsy was done and I can admit that maybe I was wrong. Something’s fishy.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, died from “blunt impact injuries of torso,” the New York City medical examiner announced Friday. The 73-year-old was found dead Thursday afternoon at the bottom of the staircase of her Manhattan home. Her death has been ruled an “accident,” the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that she died as the result of a fall.

The revelation comes after a close friend said the Trump matriarch couldn’t walk and struggled to leave her house in the weeks that preceded her death. Zach Erdem, who declined an interview but confirmed previous comments to the New York Post, said Trump had a hip issue that limited her ability to walk. He added that the former model “was feeling bad” the last time he spoke to her two weeks ago.

“She said she was having pain in her leg,” he told the paper. ”She couldn’t get out of her house.” When Erdem insisted Trump visit a doctor, he says the former model responded: “No, I hate going to doctors. I get more sick going to doctors.”

Trump was spotted out and about the night before she was found dead. The Daily Mail reported she dined at her “favorite Italian” restaurant, Altesi’s—located just a few blocks from her home—and was “in good spirits,” the eatery’s owner said.

While her attitude was bright, Aletesi’s owner Paola Alavian said the Czech-American looked “maybe a little bit tired” and ordered a “very, very small amount of food.”

Cops say Trump went into cardiac arrest before falling down a flight of stairs in her four-story townhouse on the Upper East Side. A staff member discovered her body when she arrived for work and called 911.

No, it’s fishy, right? Just because the cops say that Ivana had a heart attack, doesn’t make it so. It’s just their theory. If Ivana was having such a hard time getting around, why did she go out to eat the night before, and why was she planning on flying to St. Tropez? Both things can be true, that she was having mobility issues AND she went out to dinner and was about to go on a trip. But her mobility issues are being used as a blanket explanation for why she fell down the stairs… and died of blunt force trauma on her TORSO? The torso blunt-force trauma could absolutely be from the fall, but again… when someone dies from a fall down the stairs, it’s usually from a broken neck, not whatever this is.

  1. girl_ninja says:
    July 18, 2022 at 7:10 am

    Yup. Shady as hell. Everything around that man and his family is dark and wicked. HOW does one get contusions on their torso from falling down STAIRS but not their head?

    Reply
    • ME says:
      July 18, 2022 at 1:55 pm

      Wow this reminds me so much of that show “The Staircase” which was based off a true story.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      July 18, 2022 at 2:10 pm

      I believe it could happen, especially to an elderly woman if there was nobody to get help right away. My brother broke two ribs after a snowboarding fall, and doctor said it was “this close” to puncturing his lung. I can see someone dying from internal bleeding or a punctured lung, etc., if she couldn’t get up and there was no one to call for help.

      But if there is any kind of cover-up, my guess is the most likely thing they are covering is the contribution of drugs and/or alcohol to her fall. To protect her “brand” and memory.

      Reply
    • Larelyn says:
      July 18, 2022 at 3:34 pm

      eh, as much as I want to believe it’s shady, the tweet I saw included pelvic fracture. You do NOT mess around with pelvic fractures – you can easily bleed out die even if the skin has no lacerations (source: I survived a broken acetabulum from a car accident and didn’t break the skin. I required two units of blood, three units of iron and was in ICU for 5 days). If she suffered enough trauma to break her pelvis, it’s very likely her torso was banged up as well. It’s extremely probable that she fell from the top of her stairs and ended up dying as a result.

      Reply
  2. Roma says:
    July 18, 2022 at 7:16 am

    It’s “The Staircase” round two.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      July 18, 2022 at 8:23 am

      I was coming here to say this. Did someone in the Trump team watch the show and then decide to enact in in real life? This situation is so strange…

      Reply
  3. Seaflower says:
    July 18, 2022 at 7:18 am

    They normally don’t release autopsy results until after the blood screen comes back in to confirm no drugs etc. Blood work and toxicology screens take a few weeks. To come out with cause of death so quickly is odd to say the least.

    Of course Trump cancelled his deposition, but I hear went ahead with a rally the day after.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      July 18, 2022 at 7:22 am

      This all sounds off. Nothing medical and Trump related reads truthfully.

      Reply
    • MeganC says:
      July 18, 2022 at 7:40 am

      If she was having serious mobility issues she was probably having serious pain issues as well. I think an accidental opioid overdose may be the actual cause of death.

      Reply
      • aang says:
        July 18, 2022 at 9:16 am

        That is how my mom died. After an accident she had a series of back surgeries that left her in pain. She died of an accidental opiate overdose. This was back when doctors handed them out like candy. And the county coroner, who is a friend of the family, ruled “natural causes” on her death certificate at the request of my step dad. If my step dad can get the coroner to fudge the death certificate, the trump family certainly can.

  4. North of Boston says:
    July 18, 2022 at 7:41 am

    The combination of has trouble walking, in pain unable to leave the house, followed by a happy evening out, followed by a fall the next day makes me wonder if she took anything (pain relievers etc) the night before.

    And cause of death being torso injuries … from a fall down a stairs is ???? (Granted, I once broke a rib playing badminton when I fell and landed on my arm in such a way that my elbow poked me in the side when I landed hard, so I get falls can be weird). I’m trying to imagine what that would be … ruptured spleen? ruptured blood vessel?

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      July 18, 2022 at 10:29 am

      I am certainly not a specialist but I have worked in the care of older folks for much of my adult life… I have heard of a lot of falls down the stairs. Head injuries, broken neck, even being knocked unconscious leading to an inability to get adequate care.

      I have never heard of blunt force torso injuries. How do you land on that part of your body that hard in a fall? Even unconscious you would have to fall so specifically. Unless she had one of those stair chairs to hit her torso on.

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        July 18, 2022 at 5:01 pm

        I’ll say I know nothing about this kind of accident, but it would seem far more likely that she hit her head/neck or her limbs. Not that damage couldn’t transfer as with North of Boston’s injury, but… did she lose consciousness and just absolutely plant on the stairs? It all seems very odd. But I suppose I think that way because of who this repellent family is.

    • tealily says:
      July 18, 2022 at 10:55 am

      Who knows, there could have been something at the foot of the stairs that she fell onto (a walker that she left there, a flower pot or a hat rack or something). This doesn’t sound impossible to me. I don’t know, if I’ve learned anything watching the January 6th hearings it’s that these people aren’t sneaky. They’re blatant.

      Reply
  5. Moira's Rose's Garden says:
    July 18, 2022 at 7:56 am

    Blunt force trauma could be the factor that led to her staircase tumble.

    Tin foil hat theory: Rudy came over for a drink with her. Just like his hair dye running down the side of his face, he made sure that she fell down the stairs.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      July 18, 2022 at 5:18 pm

      Her building has security and cameras. Anyone coming in to visit would be on video and would have to be vetted before going to her apartment.

      Reply
  6. Emmi says:
    July 18, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Um, hip issues are often painful and since they are painful and an drastically reduce mobility, a fall can happen so easily. The years before my mother had her hip replacement, we were constantly worried because sometimes her leg would just give out while she walked. During her recovery, we took turns staying with our parents to help out because she couldn’t do much for weeks after rehab.

    Afterwards we made her text us every single morning and night so we know she hasn’t been lying at the bottom of the basement stairs for 2 days. Now her other hip is acting up and since our dad died, we worry even more. She’s fit for her age but a bad hip is a disaster if you live alone.

    So WHY would this woman be completely alone in the house??? If her health was so poor that a fall could kill her? Apparently without her head being injured? What?

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 18, 2022 at 8:38 am

      I get that older people can be incredibly stubborn and reluctant to admit they need support but it does seem strange that she didn’t have a live in assistant of any kind.

      Reply
      • Emmi says:
        July 18, 2022 at 8:46 am

        Oh my mom would fight us hard before she let anyone in the house but she isn’t filthy rich and used to having people around.

        Ivana didn’t have a housekeeper? I don’t know about this.

    • Harper says:
      July 18, 2022 at 8:44 am

      This has to be the first rich woman in history who has trouble walking but doesn’t have a live-in to help her down the stairs. If she was that feeble then she could have fallen just as easily during the daytime with her help around. In fact, most rich women wouldn’t attempt the stairs and risk falling when they were alone. Who says she wasn’t assaulted in real time then placed at the bottom of the stairs? And are they insinuating she also made her own coffee? FISHY.

      Reply
    • MK says:
      July 18, 2022 at 9:51 am

      My gram wouldn’t let any of us stay with her when her mobility faded. She wanted to live independently for as long as she could. Eventually dementia set in and we could press the issue, but I can absolutely see a woman like Ivana saying no to any full-time or live-in help that smacked of “nurse”. Doubly so in a family that abhors perceptions of weakness.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      July 18, 2022 at 10:04 am

      My son and his crew found a man unconscious on the floor in the basement of the home they had arrived at for work. He was quite elderly and completely nude, and he died before the ambulance got there. His family said he had sold the house reluctantly and had wanted to spend one last night there. No one knows why he was in the basement in his condition, just that he had fallen the night before.

      Reply
  7. C-Shell says:
    July 18, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Kind of implausible that her fatal injuries were to her torso, but not her HEAD or neck. No injuries to her extremities? It’s maybe possible. I slipped and fell on my sister’s hardwood stairs a few months ago and hit my butt and back so hard that I had bruises and big swelling for weeks, probably cracked a rib(s). If she was impaired with pain meds, and if she had the mobility issues this report describes, I guess it’s possible. BUT WHAT A FORTUITOUS COINCIDENCE FOR TRUMP!

    Reply
    • Orangeowl says:
      July 18, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Honestly, the fact that it happened right before his scheduled deposition is crazy and casts doubt on everything, imo.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        July 18, 2022 at 10:32 am

        Yup. This doesn’t pass the stink test to me. How convenient for Ivana to pass away the night before the legal depositions.

        WHY and HOW did Ivana die from suffering from torso injuries??? Please……

      • Betsy says:
        July 18, 2022 at 5:03 pm

        @BothSidesNow – pretending the provided answers are legit, bleeding. If she fell in such a way, maybe twisting and wrenching herself on the stairs, she could have torn an aorta. It doesn’t take long to bleed out from that amount of blood loss I wouldn’t imagine. I still think it sounds fishy af.

  8. FC says:
    July 18, 2022 at 8:13 am

    My only question is the motive. To send a message to his kids to stay in line/take the fall? Especially after Ivanka testified to J6 — he must have been pissed that she flipped.

    There is no doubt Ivana knew where all the bodies were buried, but was she even planning on testifying? Maybe to save her kids from going to prison? I don’t know.

    Reply
  9. Julia K says:
    July 18, 2022 at 8:20 am

    When I read that a spilled coffee cup was found next to her body I started to wonder how a coffee cup would not go flying down the stairwell and not be conveniently positioned next to her. Fishy, yes. Agree.

    Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 18, 2022 at 8:23 am

    There’s no way in hell a dead Trump turning up, at this particular juncture in time, is anything but suspicious.

    Reply
  11. Penelope says:
    July 18, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Not that I give the Trumps a pass on anything, but as people age everything in our bodies just doesn’t heal the way it used to. I went to the hospital with a friend and his grandma after she fell down a couple stairs and the entire left side of her body was black with bruises. I can see blunt force trauma to a torso doing in someone who wasn’t well and already had mobility issues, and I’m imagining this staircase like the one in Beauty and the Beast of course.

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      July 18, 2022 at 8:51 am

      @ Penelope; interesting that you say her body was black with bruises. If Ivana died of that fall from trauma, could she have lain there for hours, slowly bleeding out from the bruising?

      Reply
    • swiftcreekrising says:
      July 18, 2022 at 1:31 pm

      My mom also had crazy bruising due to the medications that she was on. She could tap her forearm against the door frame and it would be a massive black and purple spot within minutes.

      I’m not sure what I think happened in this case, but if she hit the upper rail at the torso and happened to be on blood thinners or other meds that have a similar effect, that could absolutely look like she’d been hit with a 2×4.

      I wonder if the Trump kids (other than Tiffany) are scared. I think I would be – especially knowing that Jared is dumb enough to drag that family into even darker territory.

      Reply
  12. Sarah says:
    July 18, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I saw a medical examiner on TikTok explain this more eloquently than I can, so I’m going to share the link to the video
    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRrWQYmT/?k=1

    Reply
  13. nutella toast says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:00 am

    The biggest issue with all of this is that we are (including me, who is usually allergic to conspiracy theories because it’s what my paranoid uber-conservative friends and relatives eat for every meal) , questioning a recent PRESIDENT and saying with some credibility, “Yeah, this is super fishy”. That says everything you need to know about Trump – that many people would say, “Makes sense” if it was revealed he had her knocked off. That’s terrifying in so many ways. Especially with 2024 on the horizon. He did say he could shoot someone in broad daylight on an iconic NY thoroughfare and no one would blink.

    Reply
  14. CC says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:19 am

    The assassin asked if Trump wanted a two-for-one deal, bumping off Tiffany at the same time. Trump said, “Who?”

    Reply
  15. BeanieBean says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:29 am

    I’d like to think if I were stinkin’ rich, with hip problems, I’d move myself to the bottom floor of my four-story apartment. Or better yet, move myself to a single floor apartment. Then again, if I were stinkin’ rich with hip problems, I’d sure as heck see a doctor. In fact, I’m not stinkin’ rich but recently had hip problems & did go to a doctor. Touch of arthritis, six weeks with a physical therapist, and I am much, much better. Ivana had no problem seeing doctors for her various cosmetic surgeries, I don’t know why she wouldn’t go now. Yes, we can all get stubborn, especially as we age for some reason, but still. Nothing about this seems right.

    Reply
  16. Ami says:
    July 18, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Nah. A frail old lady fell down the stairs, wasn’t found for a few hours, and bled out. End of boring story.

    Reply
  17. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 18, 2022 at 10:57 am

    I don’t see any conspiracy theories here. A bad fall on a staircase can absolutely badly injure and kill someone. My grandpa was so frail towards the end before he and my grandma moved into assisted living. He would literally crawl up the staircase to the second floor every night and then sit on the stairs in the morning and scoot down one by one sitting on his butt to avoid a bad fall.

    If Ivana had some sort of medical episode and passed out or tripped and fell forward down the stairs, she’d land on her torso and she could bruise that way easily. That is very logical to me. There isn’t one single way of falling in a staircase. And if she was having mobility issues, that makes even more sense. People dealing with mobility issues will have their legs give out with no warning and collapse. My own grandma fell and broke her hip in assisted living and she wasn’t even going down the stairs, she was walking around her assisted living apartment. My own mom’s leg gave out on her while she was in the stairwell of her apartment building due the arthritis in her knees flaring up.

    Reply
    • Sudie says:
      July 18, 2022 at 12:18 pm

      Yes, to everything you said. I’m 73 years old and fortunately, very active, work-out regularly, mow my grass weekly, etc., but I’ve had incidences of my knee/leg just giving out and have fallen, luckily nothing broken. But, I go to the doctor, I have a single story house and zero entry shower…in other words, I’m smart about my limitations and age. Doesn’t appear that Ivana was very smart, she refused to go to the doctor, she lived in inappropriate housing, when she could have afforded something different. She was all about how she looked on the outside, hair colored, cosmetic tweeking, sexy clothes and didn’t think practically. IMO she died from her own vanity.

      Reply
      • what's inside says:
        July 18, 2022 at 7:47 pm

        I am thinking much the same way. Also looking at recent photos she looks incredibly puffy and this could be due to other health problems. Ultimately though trying to keep up appearances impedes safety. I saw a video just the other day of her climbing a curvy flight of stairs in a townhome and I thought it looked like a huge safety risk.

  18. Mamasan says:
    July 18, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    Something is afoot at the Circle K.

    Reply
  19. Jazz Hands says:
    July 18, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    I would be surprised if she didn’t have an elevator in her home (it’s four-story and swanky). If she really was having issues with her hips/legs, wouldn’t she just hop on the lift rather than tackling the stairs?

    Edit: Confirmed; it has an elevator! But according to a friend, Ivana never used it. Hmm. https://nypost.com/2022/07/16/ivana-trumps-friends-worried-about-treacherous-staircase/

    Reply
  20. Jezzebeelzebub says:
    July 18, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    Color me jaded but I feel like it Trump can get away with OPENLY inciting insurrection, he can get away with anything. Like, if FOX News had live coverage of him pushing her and laughing maniacally wouldn’t amount to much. So what if she had sung like a canary under oath? There are never going to be any legal ramifications for anything he ever has done or ever will do. That’s IF Ex #1 had anything to say at all, which I highly doubt. So… Idk. It doesn’t matter any way you look at it.

    Reply
  21. Duchess of Corolla says:
    July 18, 2022 at 2:08 pm

    The orange monster and its family are pure evil. No doubt killing a member isn’t off limits when there isn’t a shred of morality in any of them. Savages!

    Reply
  22. Lynne says:
    July 18, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    Why did she use the stairs? Why didn’t she have an elevator in her apartment? Or did she…..they are very cheap to retrofit

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      July 18, 2022 at 5:34 pm

      She had an elevator in her 4 story apartment but refused to use it, I think she was in denial about her health and mobility issues. My mother certainly was. She lived with me up until she died and I had a multi-story townhouse. I could have had one of those elevator chairs installed for next to nothing because in Canada, if you’re looking after a senior family member in your home, they will pay for a good portion of the cost because you’re taking some of the burden off long-term care facilities. She adamantly refused, and fell a couple of times on the stairs — once she fractured her wrist, the other time she banged up her hip and knee.

      Reply
      • Amy T says:
        July 19, 2022 at 7:41 am

        I got one of my young adult children to move in with my mom for a summer after a visit where I saw she was struggling, but not ready to face it. Sold it as “can you do me a huge favor by helping her 22-year-old granddaughter through a spot of young adulthood. A few nights before the end of her stay, Mom fell down the stairs at 1am after taking a wrong turn on the way from the loo. It was an open-tread staircase and her arm caught on the third rung from the top, but if Granddaughter hadn’t heard the thud and come running, she’d’ve laid there all night. After spending a month with me (I flew out and brought her to where I live for a month while we regrouped), she activated her long-term care insurance and got some regular help and eventually moved to assisted living near me (she was always emphatic about not wanting to live with her children) and 18 months after that, to the memory care unit where she spent her last four years. Every decision she made was ultimately hers, but it took a combination of time and a lot of reassurance that, metaphorically speaking, not being able to tie her shoes anymore didn’t make her any less deserving of respect and dignity. It’s unfortunate that Ivana either didn’t have people to do something like that for her, the capacity to accept and listen to that message if they did, or some combination of both. My sympathies to all of you with older parents in denial about their reduced capacity. It’s really hard.

  23. Rad says:
    July 18, 2022 at 5:35 pm

    Overheard at Mar a Lago, “They postponed the Grand Jury interviews for Ivana’s funeral… let’s see… we got Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Melania and that new kid… I could stretch out that Grand Jury investigation until WELL after I announce my intentions to run for President, again!”

    Reply
  24. jferber says:
    July 18, 2022 at 6:40 pm

    “Blunt force trauma” always sounds like murder to me. Why weren’t her head/neck damaged? Too bad she didn’t have a bodyguard who couldn’t be paid off or threatened. I wouldn’t put it past her first ex-husband by any means.

    Reply
  25. Rea says:
    July 18, 2022 at 11:21 pm

    The dog charity that the family of Ivana suggest funeral attendees and general public donate seems off. I looked around and a lot of posts show up that this charity may be funding T’s campaign so the money goes to him rather than charity

    Reply

