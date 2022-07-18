Ivana Trump’s cause of death revealed: she died from blunt force trauma

Maybe I was wrong! When we learned last week that Ivana Trump had passed away in her home, I thought about the rumors that Ivana had been in poor health in recent years, and her just general look of not being in the best health. I thought “well, this is a natural death, of course.” The conspiracies began right away and I just didn’t believe that there was a “reason” why Ivana’s death would benefit her ex-husband Donald Trump or their three children together. Yes, Donald Trump has depositions and a million criminal and civil issues across the board, but how would Ivana’s death make any difference either way? Cui bono? Well, the autopsy was done and I can admit that maybe I was wrong. Something’s fishy.
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, died from “blunt impact injuries of torso,” the New York City medical examiner announced Friday. The 73-year-old was found dead Thursday afternoon at the bottom of the staircase of her Manhattan home. Her death has been ruled an “accident,” the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that she died as the result of a fall.
The revelation comes after a close friend said the Trump matriarch couldn’t walk and struggled to leave her house in the weeks that preceded her death. Zach Erdem, who declined an interview but confirmed previous comments to the New York Post, said Trump had a hip issue that limited her ability to walk. He added that the former model “was feeling bad” the last time he spoke to her two weeks ago.
“She said she was having pain in her leg,” he told the paper. ”She couldn’t get out of her house.” When Erdem insisted Trump visit a doctor, he says the former model responded: “No, I hate going to doctors. I get more sick going to doctors.”
Trump was spotted out and about the night before she was found dead. The Daily Mail reported she dined at her “favorite Italian” restaurant, Altesi’s—located just a few blocks from her home—and was “in good spirits,” the eatery’s owner said.
While her attitude was bright, Aletesi’s owner Paola Alavian said the Czech-American looked “maybe a little bit tired” and ordered a “very, very small amount of food.”
Cops say Trump went into cardiac arrest before falling down a flight of stairs in her four-story townhouse on the Upper East Side. A staff member discovered her body when she arrived for work and called 911.
[From The Daily Beast]
No, it’s fishy, right? Just because the cops say that Ivana had a heart attack, doesn’t make it so. It’s just their theory. If Ivana was having such a hard time getting around, why did she go out to eat the night before, and why was she planning on flying to St. Tropez? Both things can be true, that she was having mobility issues AND she went out to dinner and was about to go on a trip. But her mobility issues are being used as a blanket explanation for why she fell down the stairs… and died of blunt force trauma on her TORSO? The torso blunt-force trauma could absolutely be from the fall, but again… when someone dies from a fall down the stairs, it’s usually from a broken neck, not whatever this is.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Ivana Trump and Gianluca Mech announce ‘major fight against obesity’ – Ivana Trump and Gianluca Mech hold press conference to announce the ‘Italiano Diet’, a ‘major fight against obesity’. They also discuss a new report on adult obesity Plaza Hotel, 10 Central Park South, New York, NY,Image: 515376813, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dennis Van Tine / Avalon
-
-
10-19-11 (L-R) Children Donald Trump Jr. mother Ivana Trump. Ivanka Trump. Eric Trump at the launch of Ivana Living Legend Wine Collection at her home. 10 East 64th St. Tuesday night 10-18-11,Image: 518464619, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aubrey Reuben / Avalon
-
-
167587, Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trumo, is seen relaxing on a yacht in Saint Tropez. Saint Tropez, France – Friday July 14, 2017. USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: Ã?â??Ã?Â© CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533132196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Ivana Trump is seen out in Saint Tropez, FRANCE on June 30, 2019. USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 536477671, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
IVANA TRUMP ARRIVING AT THE BILLY ELLIOT MUSICAL GALA PERFORMANCE, AT THE VICTORIA PALACE THEATRE, LONDON. 13TH JUNE 2005. PICTURES /
IVANA TRUMP,Image: 541621511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marc Larkin / Avalon
-
-
IVANA TRUMP AT THE 2006 COSTUME INSTITUTE GALA, CELEBRATING BRITISH DESIGNER ANGLO MANIA, HELD AT THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART IN NEW YORK. 1 MAY 2006. PICTURES: / CPA *RESTRICTED* NO USA
IVANA TRUMP,Image: 545663491, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA OUT – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: VINCE FLORES / Avalon
-
-
NIKKI HASKELL LAUNCHES THE STARCRUNCHER ‘FITNESS IN A BAG’ AT Z CHEMISTS. NEW YORK CITY. 08 DECEMBER 2005. PICTURES JOY E. SCHELLER/
IVANA TRUMP,Image: 547051653, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joy Scheller / Avalon
-
-
Ivana Trump and Donald Trump at the Todd Odlham Show, Fashion Week in NYC,Image: 547347445, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Nick Elgar / Avalon
Yup. Shady as hell. Everything around that man and his family is dark and wicked. HOW does one get contusions on their torso from falling down STAIRS but not their head?
Wow this reminds me so much of that show “The Staircase” which was based off a true story.
I believe it could happen, especially to an elderly woman if there was nobody to get help right away. My brother broke two ribs after a snowboarding fall, and doctor said it was “this close” to puncturing his lung. I can see someone dying from internal bleeding or a punctured lung, etc., if she couldn’t get up and there was no one to call for help.
But if there is any kind of cover-up, my guess is the most likely thing they are covering is the contribution of drugs and/or alcohol to her fall. To protect her “brand” and memory.
eh, as much as I want to believe it’s shady, the tweet I saw included pelvic fracture. You do NOT mess around with pelvic fractures – you can easily bleed out die even if the skin has no lacerations (source: I survived a broken acetabulum from a car accident and didn’t break the skin. I required two units of blood, three units of iron and was in ICU for 5 days). If she suffered enough trauma to break her pelvis, it’s very likely her torso was banged up as well. It’s extremely probable that she fell from the top of her stairs and ended up dying as a result.
It’s “The Staircase” round two.
I was coming here to say this. Did someone in the Trump team watch the show and then decide to enact in in real life? This situation is so strange…
Well none of them are very bright or original thinkers.
They normally don’t release autopsy results until after the blood screen comes back in to confirm no drugs etc. Blood work and toxicology screens take a few weeks. To come out with cause of death so quickly is odd to say the least.
Of course Trump cancelled his deposition, but I hear went ahead with a rally the day after.
This all sounds off. Nothing medical and Trump related reads truthfully.
If she was having serious mobility issues she was probably having serious pain issues as well. I think an accidental opioid overdose may be the actual cause of death.
That is how my mom died. After an accident she had a series of back surgeries that left her in pain. She died of an accidental opiate overdose. This was back when doctors handed them out like candy. And the county coroner, who is a friend of the family, ruled “natural causes” on her death certificate at the request of my step dad. If my step dad can get the coroner to fudge the death certificate, the trump family certainly can.
The combination of has trouble walking, in pain unable to leave the house, followed by a happy evening out, followed by a fall the next day makes me wonder if she took anything (pain relievers etc) the night before.
And cause of death being torso injuries … from a fall down a stairs is ???? (Granted, I once broke a rib playing badminton when I fell and landed on my arm in such a way that my elbow poked me in the side when I landed hard, so I get falls can be weird). I’m trying to imagine what that would be … ruptured spleen? ruptured blood vessel?
I am certainly not a specialist but I have worked in the care of older folks for much of my adult life… I have heard of a lot of falls down the stairs. Head injuries, broken neck, even being knocked unconscious leading to an inability to get adequate care.
I have never heard of blunt force torso injuries. How do you land on that part of your body that hard in a fall? Even unconscious you would have to fall so specifically. Unless she had one of those stair chairs to hit her torso on.
I’ll say I know nothing about this kind of accident, but it would seem far more likely that she hit her head/neck or her limbs. Not that damage couldn’t transfer as with North of Boston’s injury, but… did she lose consciousness and just absolutely plant on the stairs? It all seems very odd. But I suppose I think that way because of who this repellent family is.
Who knows, there could have been something at the foot of the stairs that she fell onto (a walker that she left there, a flower pot or a hat rack or something). This doesn’t sound impossible to me. I don’t know, if I’ve learned anything watching the January 6th hearings it’s that these people aren’t sneaky. They’re blatant.
Blunt force trauma could be the factor that led to her staircase tumble.
Tin foil hat theory: Rudy came over for a drink with her. Just like his hair dye running down the side of his face, he made sure that she fell down the stairs.
Her building has security and cameras. Anyone coming in to visit would be on video and would have to be vetted before going to her apartment.
Um, hip issues are often painful and since they are painful and an drastically reduce mobility, a fall can happen so easily. The years before my mother had her hip replacement, we were constantly worried because sometimes her leg would just give out while she walked. During her recovery, we took turns staying with our parents to help out because she couldn’t do much for weeks after rehab.
Afterwards we made her text us every single morning and night so we know she hasn’t been lying at the bottom of the basement stairs for 2 days. Now her other hip is acting up and since our dad died, we worry even more. She’s fit for her age but a bad hip is a disaster if you live alone.
So WHY would this woman be completely alone in the house??? If her health was so poor that a fall could kill her? Apparently without her head being injured? What?
I get that older people can be incredibly stubborn and reluctant to admit they need support but it does seem strange that she didn’t have a live in assistant of any kind.
Oh my mom would fight us hard before she let anyone in the house but she isn’t filthy rich and used to having people around.
Ivana didn’t have a housekeeper? I don’t know about this.
This has to be the first rich woman in history who has trouble walking but doesn’t have a live-in to help her down the stairs. If she was that feeble then she could have fallen just as easily during the daytime with her help around. In fact, most rich women wouldn’t attempt the stairs and risk falling when they were alone. Who says she wasn’t assaulted in real time then placed at the bottom of the stairs? And are they insinuating she also made her own coffee? FISHY.
My gram wouldn’t let any of us stay with her when her mobility faded. She wanted to live independently for as long as she could. Eventually dementia set in and we could press the issue, but I can absolutely see a woman like Ivana saying no to any full-time or live-in help that smacked of “nurse”. Doubly so in a family that abhors perceptions of weakness.
My son and his crew found a man unconscious on the floor in the basement of the home they had arrived at for work. He was quite elderly and completely nude, and he died before the ambulance got there. His family said he had sold the house reluctantly and had wanted to spend one last night there. No one knows why he was in the basement in his condition, just that he had fallen the night before.
Kind of implausible that her fatal injuries were to her torso, but not her HEAD or neck. No injuries to her extremities? It’s maybe possible. I slipped and fell on my sister’s hardwood stairs a few months ago and hit my butt and back so hard that I had bruises and big swelling for weeks, probably cracked a rib(s). If she was impaired with pain meds, and if she had the mobility issues this report describes, I guess it’s possible. BUT WHAT A FORTUITOUS COINCIDENCE FOR TRUMP!
Honestly, the fact that it happened right before his scheduled deposition is crazy and casts doubt on everything, imo.
Yup. This doesn’t pass the stink test to me. How convenient for Ivana to pass away the night before the legal depositions.
WHY and HOW did Ivana die from suffering from torso injuries??? Please……
@BothSidesNow – pretending the provided answers are legit, bleeding. If she fell in such a way, maybe twisting and wrenching herself on the stairs, she could have torn an aorta. It doesn’t take long to bleed out from that amount of blood loss I wouldn’t imagine. I still think it sounds fishy af.
My only question is the motive. To send a message to his kids to stay in line/take the fall? Especially after Ivanka testified to J6 — he must have been pissed that she flipped.
There is no doubt Ivana knew where all the bodies were buried, but was she even planning on testifying? Maybe to save her kids from going to prison? I don’t know.
When I read that a spilled coffee cup was found next to her body I started to wonder how a coffee cup would not go flying down the stairwell and not be conveniently positioned next to her. Fishy, yes. Agree.
There’s no way in hell a dead Trump turning up, at this particular juncture in time, is anything but suspicious.
Not that I give the Trumps a pass on anything, but as people age everything in our bodies just doesn’t heal the way it used to. I went to the hospital with a friend and his grandma after she fell down a couple stairs and the entire left side of her body was black with bruises. I can see blunt force trauma to a torso doing in someone who wasn’t well and already had mobility issues, and I’m imagining this staircase like the one in Beauty and the Beast of course.
@ Penelope; interesting that you say her body was black with bruises. If Ivana died of that fall from trauma, could she have lain there for hours, slowly bleeding out from the bruising?
My mom also had crazy bruising due to the medications that she was on. She could tap her forearm against the door frame and it would be a massive black and purple spot within minutes.
I’m not sure what I think happened in this case, but if she hit the upper rail at the torso and happened to be on blood thinners or other meds that have a similar effect, that could absolutely look like she’d been hit with a 2×4.
I wonder if the Trump kids (other than Tiffany) are scared. I think I would be – especially knowing that Jared is dumb enough to drag that family into even darker territory.
I saw a medical examiner on TikTok explain this more eloquently than I can, so I’m going to share the link to the video
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRrWQYmT/?k=1
The biggest issue with all of this is that we are (including me, who is usually allergic to conspiracy theories because it’s what my paranoid uber-conservative friends and relatives eat for every meal) , questioning a recent PRESIDENT and saying with some credibility, “Yeah, this is super fishy”. That says everything you need to know about Trump – that many people would say, “Makes sense” if it was revealed he had her knocked off. That’s terrifying in so many ways. Especially with 2024 on the horizon. He did say he could shoot someone in broad daylight on an iconic NY thoroughfare and no one would blink.
The assassin asked if Trump wanted a two-for-one deal, bumping off Tiffany at the same time. Trump said, “Who?”
ommggggg 🤣
I’d like to think if I were stinkin’ rich, with hip problems, I’d move myself to the bottom floor of my four-story apartment. Or better yet, move myself to a single floor apartment. Then again, if I were stinkin’ rich with hip problems, I’d sure as heck see a doctor. In fact, I’m not stinkin’ rich but recently had hip problems & did go to a doctor. Touch of arthritis, six weeks with a physical therapist, and I am much, much better. Ivana had no problem seeing doctors for her various cosmetic surgeries, I don’t know why she wouldn’t go now. Yes, we can all get stubborn, especially as we age for some reason, but still. Nothing about this seems right.
Nah. A frail old lady fell down the stairs, wasn’t found for a few hours, and bled out. End of boring story.
I don’t see any conspiracy theories here. A bad fall on a staircase can absolutely badly injure and kill someone. My grandpa was so frail towards the end before he and my grandma moved into assisted living. He would literally crawl up the staircase to the second floor every night and then sit on the stairs in the morning and scoot down one by one sitting on his butt to avoid a bad fall.
If Ivana had some sort of medical episode and passed out or tripped and fell forward down the stairs, she’d land on her torso and she could bruise that way easily. That is very logical to me. There isn’t one single way of falling in a staircase. And if she was having mobility issues, that makes even more sense. People dealing with mobility issues will have their legs give out with no warning and collapse. My own grandma fell and broke her hip in assisted living and she wasn’t even going down the stairs, she was walking around her assisted living apartment. My own mom’s leg gave out on her while she was in the stairwell of her apartment building due the arthritis in her knees flaring up.
Yes, to everything you said. I’m 73 years old and fortunately, very active, work-out regularly, mow my grass weekly, etc., but I’ve had incidences of my knee/leg just giving out and have fallen, luckily nothing broken. But, I go to the doctor, I have a single story house and zero entry shower…in other words, I’m smart about my limitations and age. Doesn’t appear that Ivana was very smart, she refused to go to the doctor, she lived in inappropriate housing, when she could have afforded something different. She was all about how she looked on the outside, hair colored, cosmetic tweeking, sexy clothes and didn’t think practically. IMO she died from her own vanity.
I am thinking much the same way. Also looking at recent photos she looks incredibly puffy and this could be due to other health problems. Ultimately though trying to keep up appearances impedes safety. I saw a video just the other day of her climbing a curvy flight of stairs in a townhome and I thought it looked like a huge safety risk.
Something is afoot at the Circle K.
I would be surprised if she didn’t have an elevator in her home (it’s four-story and swanky). If she really was having issues with her hips/legs, wouldn’t she just hop on the lift rather than tackling the stairs?
Edit: Confirmed; it has an elevator! But according to a friend, Ivana never used it. Hmm. https://nypost.com/2022/07/16/ivana-trumps-friends-worried-about-treacherous-staircase/
Color me jaded but I feel like it Trump can get away with OPENLY inciting insurrection, he can get away with anything. Like, if FOX News had live coverage of him pushing her and laughing maniacally wouldn’t amount to much. So what if she had sung like a canary under oath? There are never going to be any legal ramifications for anything he ever has done or ever will do. That’s IF Ex #1 had anything to say at all, which I highly doubt. So… Idk. It doesn’t matter any way you look at it.
The orange monster and its family are pure evil. No doubt killing a member isn’t off limits when there isn’t a shred of morality in any of them. Savages!
Why did she use the stairs? Why didn’t she have an elevator in her apartment? Or did she…..they are very cheap to retrofit
She had an elevator in her 4 story apartment but refused to use it, I think she was in denial about her health and mobility issues. My mother certainly was. She lived with me up until she died and I had a multi-story townhouse. I could have had one of those elevator chairs installed for next to nothing because in Canada, if you’re looking after a senior family member in your home, they will pay for a good portion of the cost because you’re taking some of the burden off long-term care facilities. She adamantly refused, and fell a couple of times on the stairs — once she fractured her wrist, the other time she banged up her hip and knee.
I got one of my young adult children to move in with my mom for a summer after a visit where I saw she was struggling, but not ready to face it. Sold it as “can you do me a huge favor by helping her 22-year-old granddaughter through a spot of young adulthood. A few nights before the end of her stay, Mom fell down the stairs at 1am after taking a wrong turn on the way from the loo. It was an open-tread staircase and her arm caught on the third rung from the top, but if Granddaughter hadn’t heard the thud and come running, she’d’ve laid there all night. After spending a month with me (I flew out and brought her to where I live for a month while we regrouped), she activated her long-term care insurance and got some regular help and eventually moved to assisted living near me (she was always emphatic about not wanting to live with her children) and 18 months after that, to the memory care unit where she spent her last four years. Every decision she made was ultimately hers, but it took a combination of time and a lot of reassurance that, metaphorically speaking, not being able to tie her shoes anymore didn’t make her any less deserving of respect and dignity. It’s unfortunate that Ivana either didn’t have people to do something like that for her, the capacity to accept and listen to that message if they did, or some combination of both. My sympathies to all of you with older parents in denial about their reduced capacity. It’s really hard.
Overheard at Mar a Lago, “They postponed the Grand Jury interviews for Ivana’s funeral… let’s see… we got Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Melania and that new kid… I could stretch out that Grand Jury investigation until WELL after I announce my intentions to run for President, again!”
“Blunt force trauma” always sounds like murder to me. Why weren’t her head/neck damaged? Too bad she didn’t have a bodyguard who couldn’t be paid off or threatened. I wouldn’t put it past her first ex-husband by any means.
The dog charity that the family of Ivana suggest funeral attendees and general public donate seems off. I looked around and a lot of posts show up that this charity may be funding T’s campaign so the money goes to him rather than charity