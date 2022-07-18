Duchess Camilla celebrated her 75th birthday with two new portraits

The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday finally happened on Sunday. She spent the better part of two months being the subject of sugary birthday keenery, to mixed results. Yes, Camilla probably got the best press of her life in the past two months, but it really didn’t make much of a dent? If anything, I feel like most people either ignore her or have a visceral dislike of her. She reportedly spent her birthday at Highgrove with Charles, and there was a family dinner or something like that.

Anyway, Clarence House released two new birthday portraits, surprisingly not taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. These were done by Chris Jackson at Getty, who is a favorite of the royals. Much like the Country Life photos (done by Kate), Camilla is pictured at Ray Mill, her Wiltshire country home. People are always so squirrelly about Ray Mill, but yes, Charles bought it for her after she and Andrew Parker Bowles divorced. The idea was that Charles’s mistress needed a certain amount of upkeep. Charles bought Ray Mill for her (it’s a short distance from Highgrove) and Camilla got a clothing allowance, a makeover and use of Charles’s staff. Camilla maintains Ray Mill because she likes having her own space, especially when it comes to her children and grandchildren. Which is what she’s leaning into with the birthday keenery – yes, she’s a woman with a torrid past, but now she’s a country grandma. Also: the peaches in one of the photos? Camilla grew those herself in her Ray Mill garden.

This weekend, there was a lot of extra birthday keenery and glowing media pieces about how Camilla is much nicer, funnier and prettier (I sh-t you not) in real life than her reputation would have you believe. One source claimed that Camilla has finally “passed” the probationary period: “I suppose it’s been a bit like when you take on a new job and you have a probation period. You’re working really hard, but you always have one eye over your shoulder knowing at any minute it might be taken away. The Queen’s proclamation of the Queen Consort title was effectively the end of that probation and puts the Duchess right at the heart of the future of the family. She’s passed, and it allows her to relax into the job without worrying about making a mistake and losing support from either the public or the institution.” Keep in mind that Camilla has been Charles’s lover/mistress since the early 1970s, been married to him since 2005 and she’s his second wife. Is it really a probationary period if it’s decades long? Jeez.

Photos courtesy of Chris Jackson for Clarence House, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Duchess Camilla celebrated her 75th birthday with two new portraits”

  1. Becks1 says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:08 am

    I think its hilarious that Chris Jackson took the portraits. It just shows that using Kate for the magazine cover was a PR move to generate interest in the cover/story, nothing more (which we all knew but still.) Like Kate’s good enough for the cover of Country Life but the official birthday portraits? oh no no no, we need a professional for those, not Kate, lolol.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      July 18, 2022 at 9:18 am

      So true!

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 18, 2022 at 10:30 am

      I also wonder if Chris Jackson was there the same day as Kate and helped her set up some of the photos. Or if he was the one who took the photos of kate taking photos of Camilla.

      Anyway you can tell he’s a professional because his composition is way better and it’s a much more complex portrait than whatever nonsense that basic kate was trying to do.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 18, 2022 at 11:14 am

      Common sense prevailed. So glad Charles decided to use someone else.

      Reply
  2. Merricat says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:11 am

    That is a cute little dog. Fox terrier, maybe?

    Reply
  3. Sunshineinfiji says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:13 am

    There’s probationary periods and growing into the role that take decades with these royal wives…such slow learners lol

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 18, 2022 at 1:11 pm

      Slow learners indeed. And they’re OK with that! I suppose if you’ve got your ‘job’ for life, it doesn’t matter how long it takes you to ‘get it’. As for me, my probationary period at work lasted a year, which is long enough for us peasants.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Not impressed. Everything but Cam seems blurred out. Even the dog is a little fuzzy. It’s annoying to me. I can see having a softer focus on some things but this is outright blurred like he did it in photoshop. Amusingly, a softer focus on Cam would have done her some favors.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 18, 2022 at 1:12 pm

      I was thinking, it seems close to Kate’s photography ‘style’, it’s just composed better & is more visually interesting around her.

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      July 18, 2022 at 4:24 pm

      I’m not impressed either. She looks like a smiling super villain.

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:17 am

    If Camilla has really won over the public as the press says how come her birthday photo wasn’t on the front pages yesterday?

    Reply
  6. VespaRed says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:22 am

    I used to work in sub-acute rehab. Camilla reminds me of patients who seemed nice, had flowers in their room but minimal visitors. You always knew that they would be nice to you on a superficial level, but if you tried to exert any limitations on them ( like you need a full driving evaluation before you will be cleared to drive) the crap would get real, fast.

    Reply
  7. WiththeAmerican says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:34 am

    Hiding behind a super cute dog was a brilliant idea and very obvious PR. Still not buying, Cam Tam.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:36 am

    It’s been a surprise to find out I share a birthday with her, although 34 years younger. The Jack Russell’s make me like her some, I had one growing up and they’re not easy dogs- smart, self motivated and total lunatics if they don’t run for four hours a day. So, I guess that’s my something nice to say 😂

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 18, 2022 at 9:43 am

      Happy birthday!!

      Reply
    • Scarlet Vixen says:
      July 18, 2022 at 12:51 pm

      @Lucy: I also just learned yesterday I share a birthday with Camilla (also not the same age). Happy belated to you, as well! (I was unfortunately sick yesterday & spent much of my 43rd bday watching movies & on my phone, which is where I saw a list of my ‘celebrity birthday buddies.’)

      Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Did she make the empty cup and saucer in pottery class?

    Reply
  10. Beach Dreams says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:42 am

    All the PR in the world will never quite be able to disguise this awful woman’s true character. She can keep trying though, the efforts at rehabbing her image are quite comical.

    Reply
  11. Sasha says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Blegh.

    Reply
  12. SarahCS says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:49 am

    I’m just going to focus on the photos as it’s way too hot here to start getting into her life and character. I’m ok with the composition of the dog one but what’s with the weird line of sight from peaches to cup to her in the other one. I’m no photographer but it just seems odd, like they’re trying to do a perspective shot from 007 credits.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 18, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      I’d’ve moved those peaches off-center, to the right; I think that would have been better balance.

      Reply
  13. Renae says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:53 am

    The four-legged dog looks great. Perky and attentive.
    The two-legged one looks like a dim mutt.

    Reply
  14. Yo says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:55 am

    Just had a vision, she’s gonna die, in her mistress house, before ever becoming Queen thank GOD.

    Reply
    • Rebecca Cruz says:
      July 19, 2022 at 2:23 am

      You had a vision she was gonna die?! What kind of comment is that? I’m no Camilla fan but to wish death on someone you don’t know is quite scary and unhinged.

      Reply
  15. Dee says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:59 am

    That dog is all of us, right? Chris Jackson gets points for composition for including the dog and his expression. Ten times better than Kate’s snaps, but still not great. More dog, less duchess would’ve helped.

    Reply
  16. Kittenmom says:
    July 18, 2022 at 10:04 am

    I’m firmly in the visceral dislike camp.

    The doggo, on the other hand, is adorable.

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      July 18, 2022 at 4:30 pm

      She looks like she’s offering tea with arsenic, just like the Arsenic and Old Ladies women. “Come here my pretty and have a spot of tea.”

      Reply
  17. Seaflower says:
    July 18, 2022 at 10:10 am

    What no 80’s glamour shots, or Gone with the Wind hair extensions photos in B&W?

    Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    July 18, 2022 at 11:10 am

    One portrait looked like her teeth were heavily touched up to look bright white. Very heavily touched up.

    Reply
  19. Tessa says:
    July 18, 2022 at 11:11 am

    Charles had enough sense not to use Kate’s photos for the official portrait.

    Reply
  20. Shawna says:
    July 18, 2022 at 11:22 am

    How many new photos have we seen of Camilla lately? Getting really monotonous.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 18, 2022 at 11:24 am

      I notice they don’t show the pictures of Camilla with Lady Diana escorting her to events involving Charles.

      Reply
  21. Nic919 says:
    July 18, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    Is it a real birthday portrait though if she doesn’t look like a civil war widow?

    Reply
  22. Margaret says:
    July 18, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    The cute dog was used as a distraction, from the evil stepmother. I don’t trust that woman, and her pickled husband, and never will. Full stop.
    .

    Reply
  23. jferber says:
    July 18, 2022 at 6:24 pm

    I think if she drank less during her lifetime and had used sunblock she would look way better than she now does. But I know she prefers her drinking to her face, so whatever.

    Reply
  24. Minerva says:
    July 18, 2022 at 9:53 pm

    Nice picture! She does have a down to earth air that none of the other royals have.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment