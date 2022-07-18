Brad Pitt wore an awful orange suit at the Paris ‘Bullet Train’ photocall

I still remember the awkwardness during the promotion for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie had to do a lot of promo together, and it was clear that Brad was the odd man out, that Margot and Leo were tight and… yeah. I think about that sometimes. Currently, Brad is ramping up the promotion for Bullet Train. Over the weekend, he was in Paris for a photocall with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. He posed happily with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bryan Tyree Henry. Bryan seems affectionate towards Brad, putting his hand on Brad’s shoulder for many of the photos. Joey King seems happy in Brad’s presence too, which seems pretty common for the younger women who haven’t been around for Brad’s decades of drama.
Let’s talk about Brad’s outfit here because it’s awful. It feels like Brad is trying to remake himself into some kind of super-casual boho artist who strums his guitar, sculpts and keeps it peaceful. I suppose these clothes are supposed to invoke that – their purpose is to look like vintage finds, but he probably spent thousands on this terrible Creamsicle suit. The buttons, my God. The pants are drawstring! It seems to be made of a cotton-knit? Brad’s face is also looking shockingly tight. Someone got a little nip-and-tuck before promotion.
Meanwhile, don’t wait for any of the American or international outlets to ask Brad about his bullsh-t lawsuit against Angelina, or the fact that Brad is still financially abusing his ex-wife, or the fact that their divorce still hasn’t been finalized, or the fact that the private judge was thrown off the case because he had a financial relationship with Brad’s lawyers, or any of the other dramas which have consumed Brad in recent years.
Oh dear. That suit is quite awful. Why so baggy? Why so grungy?
Because scruffy Chris Pine is MEGA HOT and is what everyone is buzzing about. Brad should not do scruffy, facial hair or laid back. He should do sobriety and apologetic. He should listen and learn. And leave A alone.
I don’t mind it for a more casual use IF not in that color.
As for A., she gives me a pain in my A.
Hear me out: I actually like the suit. You had me with “creamsicle”.
I kinda like it too, and I like the shirt, but then “clothes that are basically pjs” is something I enjoy. The colour is a bit “elderly lady who retired to Florida to play mini-golf with her hubby” but other than that, I’m not offended by it. To my eyes it’s more of a peach or pale salmon than orange, though, so maybe more salmon salad than Creamsicle.
Lol I was going to call this the “hungover at the golf course” look hahaha!
The suit needs a light blue tee, white or possibly navy tee underneath. That earth tone distracts from the cream sickle suit. Brad needs to read up on color theory. And the sunglasses need to be tortoiseshell, gold or navy trim. The sunglasses are a third earth tone. Usually, this is a sign that the artist is creatively unfulfilled when they wear colors like this.
Yeah, it’s the shirt that brings down the whole look.
Anyway, this looks like a B-movie. Has he really fallen that far in Hollywood? Is he going out like Bruce?
I like the suit too. I just don’t think he has the right complexion for that shade? Like it’d look better on someone with dark skin so it was more of a colour contrast. But then I often feel the same way about white womxn on the red carpet in pastel and pale outfits.
Meanwhile, I wish media outlets would ask the questions Kaiser outlined. Sick of men being able to get away with being abusive in the public eye without being held accountable.
The prolonged male midlife crisis is jaw-dropping to behold.
Brad Pitt is just miscast in this role. He’s too old and let’s not talk about the whitewashing going on here. Brad Pitt has Asian children and he did this. He’s a terrible person.
Too bad most of us can’t turn up to a work function in unkempt formal pajamas.
Lol how could he think this was a good look? Clownish. Atj’s face in the first pic. Zoolander?
Perhaps he’s moving into the Adam Sandler phase of his career!
But yeah, famous men get to do this all the time, and the women have to be all done up in full hair, makeup, uncomfortable clothes and shoes, hours of prep.
The suit is doing what it was designed to do—draw attention from the surgery face.
Looks like he’s wearing scrubs from Mercy West lol
(Grey’s Anatomy reference)
It is a look for sure. It looks like he’s wearing formal scrubs. I was thinking he looked his age more than ever, though, and not so nipped and tucked.
ATJ’s getup is pretty atrocious, too. He looks like a sleazy yacht owner or something.
I think we’re missing part of the broader picture here, THE SHOES.
Oh the horrors and what a sad state of affairs. If he hadn’t shown himself to be such a terrible human being I’d be embarrassed on his behalf.
White slip-on sneakers? Crocs? WTH happened? This is an ‘I give up’ look. And I’ll bet it did cost a lot, but it looks cheap as all get out.
I actually like the suit, it’s my favorite color, but the buttons on the cuff are too much.
I love this color and I love it on a man. My only issue with the suit is how baggy the pants are – what the Steve Harvey is going on with the bagginess of the bottom of the suit? They do look like scrubs. The elastic waistband? No. If the pants were slim fit this would have looked really good. I have no interest in seeing this film. I loved him in Babel though.
I like this suit.
It may have worked with a not-so-sloppy looking tee shirt underneath.
He doesn’t have a wife or girlfriend to copy, so this is probably his attempt to finally figure out what to wear.
LOL
I don’t mind the suit or the color but it would have been much better if his tee was white and more figure forming.
Joey King is a gorgeous woman but her outfit was a little to “just rolled out of the night club” for a photo call.
Maybe I’m just getting old, but Joey looks like an underage kid who slapped on her older sister’s makeup & leather to get into a nightclub but couldn’t.
Suit looks alright, he’s just a turd
I remember him wearing draw string pants a lot when he was with Angelina, because at the time I couldn’t believe he got away with it 😂. Sad he turned out to be so awful, him as Achilles and the Pikey in Madonna’s husbands movie are some of my favorite hot man roles.
I like the color and think it would make a sharp summer suit, similar to what Ryan Gosling was wearing to the Gray Man premiere the other day. But it looks so messy as-is. That’s something to wear on vacation, not a photo call.
Honestly Joey King’s outfit is the odd one out here. A full leather suit with a… bra(?). Unsure what her stylist was thinking suggesting this for a day photo call in Paris during the summer.
God that is awful, she makes creamsicle look good.
The pants have ties on them, by default making them lounge pants. I’m all for being comfortable but orange lounge pants on a red carpet in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background?? Yeah, no. He literally exhibits every single stereotype of the “Ugly American” tourist. This is what you wear at your subdivision retirement community in Florida.
Not sure what Joey King is going for, but Paris is going through a heatwave right now so she must have been sweating in all that leather. Why not be normal and wear a regular dress?
Just yuck. I thought this guy was the hottest thing since sliced bread in the Thelma & Louise / River Runs Through It days.
Same, but he’s so gross now. That interview with GQ and accompanying wretched photographs…I cannot. And this outfit, much like he himself, not good. The sunglasses, the weird, baggy, rust-colored t-shirt that looks like it came from the set of the Downy commercial about the half-washed V-neck…all of it. Mostly, though, it’s because he’s a terrible person whose grown children want nothing to do with him and who blew up a relationship with certified bad-ass Angelina Jolie so he can man-baby all over town and have an extended post-mid-life crisis (because he’s damn near to 60.) Gross. Just ew.
Suit, hell… whose face is he wearing? I wouldn’t have recognized him but for the headline.
I do like the color of the tee shirt. I’ve always loved subtle earth tones and “antique cameo” tones. But it doesn’t go with the more pastel orange suit at all. Discordant variations on a theme.
I think Brad needs to stick to classic because otherwise his douchiness can’t help but show.
His face shape looks different. It’s the chin I think
It’s weird how the media never asks him any questions re his kids. He is childless now lol
I wish I had that suit. I would wear it everyday.
Me too!
He looks great and so does the suit 🤷♀️
He’s never really been a *stylish* man, has he? Always a little disheveled and grungy.
Or the fact that he hasn’t been spotted with any of his kids in 6years,it’s ridiculous how much he gets away with!
I love it!
My grandma has the same suit. Very age appropriate for a classy lady.
Remember that women’s clothing line—I think it was celebrity designed, can’t remember but we discussed it on here—that you can sleep in and then wear the next day, without having to change? Maybe that’s where this suit came from. #Rumpledtightskin
it feels like a throwback to a Miami Vice episode.
Brad has obviously had some face work recently and it looks good. Maybe laser tightening? The 87 thousand dollar face life Marc Jacobs had that I’ll never be able to afford. But something. The vanity of that one.
sorry, face lift
Thought they look cool. He is looking good… despite the colour though some seem to like it.