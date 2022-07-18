Brad Pitt wore an awful orange suit at the Paris ‘Bullet Train’ photocall

I still remember the awkwardness during the promotion for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie had to do a lot of promo together, and it was clear that Brad was the odd man out, that Margot and Leo were tight and… yeah. I think about that sometimes. Currently, Brad is ramping up the promotion for Bullet Train. Over the weekend, he was in Paris for a photocall with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. He posed happily with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bryan Tyree Henry. Bryan seems affectionate towards Brad, putting his hand on Brad’s shoulder for many of the photos. Joey King seems happy in Brad’s presence too, which seems pretty common for the younger women who haven’t been around for Brad’s decades of drama.

Let’s talk about Brad’s outfit here because it’s awful. It feels like Brad is trying to remake himself into some kind of super-casual boho artist who strums his guitar, sculpts and keeps it peaceful. I suppose these clothes are supposed to invoke that – their purpose is to look like vintage finds, but he probably spent thousands on this terrible Creamsicle suit. The buttons, my God. The pants are drawstring! It seems to be made of a cotton-knit? Brad’s face is also looking shockingly tight. Someone got a little nip-and-tuck before promotion.

Meanwhile, don’t wait for any of the American or international outlets to ask Brad about his bullsh-t lawsuit against Angelina, or the fact that Brad is still financially abusing his ex-wife, or the fact that their divorce still hasn’t been finalized, or the fact that the private judge was thrown off the case because he had a financial relationship with Brad’s lawyers, or any of the other dramas which have consumed Brad in recent years.