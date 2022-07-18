Prince William’s Earthshot is now an independent charity, with trustee Jason Knauf

One of the things I absolutely adored about Prince William’s big keen Earthshot mess last year was how terrifically bored he was with it already. Earthshot – or Keenshot, as I like to call it – was announced in late 2019. It was nine months before we heard of it again, and there was a distinct feeling that it simply got dusted off and handed to William as some vague busywork. William, you see, is desperate to compete with his younger brother, so William needed something very big and important, so Kensington Palace told everyone that Keenshot would be more prestigious than the Nobel Prize (it is not).
By the time the Keenshot Awards finally got around to being handed out last fall, William was completely and utterly bored with the whole thing. That busywork was so exhausting! And it didn’t even accomplish what he wanted – Keenshot landed with a dull thud, even sycophantic royal commentators rolled their eyes and the American media market just sort of shrugged. Okay, William got the cover of People Magazine (but People did a second cover that week because they knew Baldemort wouldn’t sell). So now we have a 40-year-old prince who is too lazy to actually do anything with his supposed signature issue and charity. So William just decided to hand it off to other people to run. Other people like… Jason Knauf.
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is now an independent charity. After two years as part of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, the Earthshot Prize officially become an independent charity on Friday. Prince William will take on the role of president.
Four new trustees — CEO of Conservation International M. Sanjayan, former CEO of The Royal Foundation Jason Knauf, former assistant private secretary to Prince William Zoe Ware and former private secretary to Prince William Jean Christophe Gray — were all appointed to the Board. They join Chair Christiana Figueres, Vice-Chair David Fein, and Founding Trustee ‘Tokunboh Ishmael.
Figueres said: “This is an enormously exciting step for The Earthshot Prize and we’re thrilled to welcome the new Trustees to our board. This year will see the Prize deliver its most important work to date as we continue to speed and scale the ground breaking work of our 2021 Finalists, whilst searching for this year’s Winners. We are deeply grateful for the years of thought leadership, bold creativity and ambitious design of the team at The Royal Foundation as they created The Earthshot Prize, and look forward to the coming years of continued partnership.”
Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.
[From People]
The fact that Jason Knauf keeps turning up like a bad penny… yeesh. I thought he moved away when his partner got a new job? I guess Knauf can travel to help out his boy Baldemort. And what does it say about William that he keeps Knauf around? That Knauf is being rewarded with this trustee position even after Knauf broke royal confidentiality to selectively release information TO the Mail when Meghan was suing the media outlet? Knauf was also behind the completely idiotic “bullying” smear campaign, which resembled a long-con Knauf organized as a fail safe.
Now, as for Keenshot becoming independent from the Royal Foundation… that’s pretty curious too, and I don’t actually think it’s entirely about William’s boredom. Yes, he’s chronically lazy and insipid. But Keenshot actually partnered with a number of serious corporations and environmental groups. It could be that this move to become an independent charity is more about those corporations and environmental groups understanding that the Royal Foundation is an utter clownshow, and they want the financial aspects to be above-board (which they probably weren’t for two years).
I don’t know. There’s something so off about this Willliam-Knauf relationship. Yes, he’s rewarding him for being the public face of all of Willnot’s dastardly dealings and attacks on the Sussexes. But there’s more to this, I just don’t know what.
He seems to be like PC’s Fawcett. He will keep popping up in something new when his current position gets too hot. I hope the real above-board organizations involved with this prize find a way to oust him.
I’m betting on that. Aside from being morally dubious he is also sort of bad at this job? I feel like he can only last so long outside the protection of the royal foundation…
Not sure knowing where the bodies are buried is enough to keep him employed in one place so I can totally envision him moving from appointment to appointment…
My thoughts exactly – he’s like PC’s Fawcett, who always makes me wonder what really went on/still goes on between him and PC.
Knauf probably knows a lot of William’s secrets and probably participated in covering them up. Likely helped facilitate his affairs. He probably also know every last shady detail about how the Royal Foundation is really run. Plenty of reasons to keep him in the fold.
Don’t trustees get honorariums? So this would be an above board way to funnel money to Knauf to keep him quiet about whatever. Or to pay him for whatever needs to be done. I don’t trust William, the Middletons or any of that bunch.
Yep, Knauf probably has major dirt on William and he’s not afraid to use it. William made this bed for himself and now he’s stuck with it.
@MsIam and Mrs. Krabapple — honorariums are typically small, anything from $250 to $2,500 per annum, so it’s not enough to keep him quiet. This is a quid pro quo situation where “I scratch your back you scratch mine” with Knauf and William. I think it’s kind of a sick relationship based on Jason’s fealty to William and willingness to do his bidding (i.e. leaking Meghan’s letter to her dad to the press and the bullying allegations). I’m sure he has loads of dirt on the Cambs should he wish to utilize it, but I think he simply hero-worships William and loathes the Sussexes to the point where he’ll continue to be William’s lap-dog in order to keep his royal-adjacent position.
So if tabloids want Knauf to spill the Keen Dirt, all they have to do is pay him a higher price than the Keenshot gig does. Good to know. Are you listening DM?
He absolutely knows where all the bodies are buried and is going to coast on this relationship and the proximity to ‘power’ that it brings for the rest of his life.
Yes, @ SarahCS, I also believe that Nasty Knauf has zero Employment opportunities given his previous activities with the Daily Fail. Who on this Earth would hire someone that could go rogue on their employer? Of course we know that Knauf was acting at the behest of Baldemort but potential employers do NOT know that.
Knauf sealed his fate with the Lambridges as soon as he sold his soul to the Daily Fail and Baldemort.
I absolutely agree. It’s very shady.
Let the money laundering begin!
I actually think the RF umbrella is the big money laundering operation here. Kaiser’s probably right that the legitimate organizations insisted on real governance. How they accomplish that with the board loaded with Knauf and his minions, I don’t know. It’s still super shady.
Hopefully they catch Knauf at something or find a reason to ditch him.
this is kind of what I’m thinking. The Royal Foundation is sketchy (we have speculated that Meghan was appalled when she realized how sketchy it was) and if they want to keep partnering with some of these big names, Earthshot probably needs to be cleaner than the rest of the RF. Or they don’t want the RF’s finances in any way exposed if someone wants more info on Earthshot (no idea if that could happen, just throwing it out there.)
Yes, the RF is sketchy, JK was their CEO, now Earthsh?t is independent – and he’s one of the trustees. They’re off to a great start.
Meanwhile, it looks like Amanda Berry, former BAFTA CEO, became the new CEO of the RF last month. Can’t wait to see where things go from here, like with someone’s Early Childhood Center. Curious if there’s any connection between Berry’s arrival and the ES news.
His Austin Powers villain green velour suit will always be funny. 😂🤣 Seriously, who convinced him to wear that!?
I know ! William really did look like a villain in that suit when you can tell he was after a style moment.
Knauf did help get Meghan far away from William which Robert Lacey said William wanted so guess he’s being rewarded for a job well done. he probably knows a lot about what really went down with Meghan & Harry & his shenanigans with the Fail probably didn’t help his career prospects outside royal circles so William probably needs to keep him sweet. I knew he wasn’t going anywhere long term when he was very prominent in Kate’s bday fluff pieces & I bet he will have a closer role when William becomes Prince of wales. He’s probably William’s Michael Fawcett.
Moves like this means there is no plausible deniability of the role that the palace & people like William & played in the press campaign against Meghan. The invisible contract just ensures there is hardly any reporting on fact that the Fail’s star witness is back & attached to William’s star product. I also imagine things like this is why it’s space between William & Harry
@abritguest
Space indeed. I’m sure Harry was aware of how shady the Royal Foundation is because ALL of his projects were set up outside of it. Harry has made great pains not to be associated with him business wise. Or any of them for that matter.
Jason knauf is like Michael Fawcett to Charles. William can’t get rid of him if he tries because he’s being doing all of Williams dirty work.
Until some big news breaks about him and all his shady dealings in his previous job then his job at KP… William will keep him around.
As a trustee he can work virtually/keep a physical distance from KP.
I’m sure it has something to do with Harry and Invictus. Invictus is taking on corporate sponsors, maybe not being part of the Keenbridge foundation will make it easier for them to do the same. They did hire someone or were going to hire someone in charge of “strategic partnerships” so maybe this is part of it. No more shopping bags full of cash I guess, lol.
EarthFlop needs someone from the royal fold to ensure that it stays the course in copying Harry’s every move. Burger King can’t trust a lay person outside of the palace to be as obsessed with Harry as JKnife will be. There’s no point to EarthFlop if it isn’t trying to outdo Harry’s big moves and mimic Harry’s velvet tuxedos.
Harry has velvet tuxedos??
Earthshit will quietly go away as more people disassociate from the BRF. I think the royal foundation is just money laundering and putting these liars on the board is to try to cover up the financial mismanagement. In a few months Earthshit will announce that 🥚 is stepping down bc of his busy schedule. JK will dissappear into the background again and be placed back as staff for the RF or other royal thing. The other people involved in Earthshit are probably not ok with the mismanagement of the funds and will edge Baldimort out.
Agree @KFG (and love your summary of William down thread). My prediction is that the Earthshot US visit will be a damp squib and Earthshot itself will fade quietly into the background. If we even hear it mentioned this time next year, I’ll be astonished. If we do hear about it, they will be saying exactly what they are saying now because, as with the Early Years nonsense, nothing will have been done in the interim.
@BeanieBean yes, Harry wore a black velvet tuxedo to something prior to the EarthFlop gala, triggering William’s laughable copycat response. EarthFlop is nothing more than a vehicle for Keeping up with the Sussexes.
And I echo the idea that Burger King will bow out of EarthFlop. He’s all about the homeless now, remember? His fortieth birthday press didn’t feature EarthFlop at all.
American companies have to make sure donations they want beneficial tax treatment for are going to organizations with clean books, particularly in foreign countries. I think that is the sole reason for this, because the royal foundation books cannot withstand even the most superficial of reviews.
I would argue Earthshot has outgrown the Royal Foundation and probably needs wider nets and less restrictions than it has in slow-moving operatives.
Philanthrophy is a big part of the capitalistic world, and Royals are not keeping up with the times.
Business needs quick processes, not “what will the peasants say”
Agreed. Having actual partners and sponsors who want something legitimate and an outcome for their investment. The RF was never going to do that.
People on Twitter are saying Jason Knauf is William’s Michael Fawcett. I tend to agree. When his husband’s posting in India ends William will find a way to bring Knauf back into the KP fold.
It seems to me the positioning of Knauf and the DM PR guy for Cams recently would be enough to make Harry and Meghan decide to cut all ties with Willy/Kate and Chuck/Cams. The royal’s messaging could not be more clear. I hope Harry burns it down with his upcoming book. Maybe it’s just me feeling some sort of way, highly pissed and hungry, no starving for revenge.
I thought ole Jason had moved away too, another lie I see. I suspect the Cambridge’s felt they needed to keep him close because of what he knows. And I do believe he know all of the dirty deeds and secrets. Ugh, imagine embracing a liar over your own flesh in blood?
Agree with all saying that Knauf is William’s Fawcett. He’s willing to get his hands dirty for William and at this point, he knows all William’s secrets so he can’t be completely cut out as long as he wants to still be involved.
I am surprised though that William is being so public about this. This is the person who released private emails to a tabloid to help their case against a member of the royal family and William is blatantly rewarding that behavior. I mean I know William doesn’t care, that Jason was operating on William’s orders, and that no one in the press will question this so why should William even think twice, but still, its sort of breathtaking to see this playing out like this, in terms of William rewarding Jason.
Exactly, the optics should be shocking but with the deafening media silence why should anyone care?
William not distancing himself from Knauf when he had the chance confirms that Knauf was heavily involved in more than just a smear campaign against Meghan, which isn’t a secret. This is someone prepared to break NDAs and he’s being kept nearby because he knows all of William’s secrets.
Let’s not forget his 20 year tie to Katie Keen as her Uni friend and travel mate. He may know many, many Middleton secrets. That’s another reason why William wants to keep him onside, for the eventual takedown of Kate and the Midds.
This is Willnot being petulant. He is basically beating on his chest with pride, because he got away with it. He actually sent his senior aide into court with private correspondence from his sister-in-law, in order to take down Meghan, and he fucking got away with it. Not one peep from one corner of the British press. Unbelievable.
The RF never considered Meghan a member of their family.
It’s kind of hilariously obvious what is happening between Knauf and KP, and kind of hilariously awful that they think no one will pursue that story. Such a clown show.
Thats b/c they won’t follow up on this just like they never followed up on PC and Michael Fawcett. The only time Fawcett was in the news was when something really shady went down and again is used as the fall man. I imagine that’s the relationship Billy has with JK and the media will overwhelmingly turn a blind eye unless something really scandalous happens and unfortunately having his wingman break his NDA and testify against his SIL who is biracial is sadly not “scandalous” enough for most Papers. B/c how many ppl in the UK are aware of this? Most don’t even know about this unless they following RF or Meghan.
Knauf knows where all the bodies are buried. He’s got the goods on everyone, including Kate. Girlfriend doesn’t want it known how many times she has set Meghan up . They couldn’t get rid of him if they tried.
Knauf images himself to be a king maker. I don’t think he’s strategic thinking or brilliant, just petty.
I’m starting to think that what William is really bored of is himself.
I find it hysterical that William can’t/won’t hold down a job. He basically quit as head of the Commonwealth before that job started and now 2 years in he’s quitting on what was supposed to be his signature charity. He said that he wanted to continue flying with the ambulance service during Covid but never did, he stated that he wanted to train to be a crisis counselor but never did, what the hell does this man do all day?
Exactly. William does not seem to believe that anything is larger than himself. He seems to have no interest in anything beyond his immediate physical desires. If you have no curiosity/interest/passion in life beyond base pleasures, you’re as well a zombie–a wealthy zombie, in William’s case. No wonder he hasn’t divested himself of his wife; he’s her twin. But kingly? Ha, no.
We’ve talked about this a lot before but its something that I think is so weird about him. What are his interests? What does he do with his days? What does he like to do? We know he likes football/soccer, and that seems to be kind of it. Even if we play along with KP and say that William loves the environment and is passionate about saving the earth – that’s all we hear. We don’t hear about how he loves hiking on vacation or loves to fish or whatever.
Contrast that with Charles, who also “loves the environment and is passionate about saving the earth” (again going with the PR here) and that has resulted in his interest in organic farming, alternative fuels for cars, etc. We know Charles loves to garden, hunt, hike in the countryside, etc.
We know that Camilla loves to read and loves books, also likes to garden, keeps bees, loves horses.
There’s just such a blankness around the Cambridges.
Yes, exactly. Nothingness.
He’s an overindulged man child. He has no interests bc he was told he was special his entire life and catered to. He never had to develop a sense of self bc he had no incentive. 🥚 is bored bc everyone is to entertain him. His mere presence should be enough for everyone. When he couldn’t mask his lack of personality with his looks, he borrowed and stole Harry’s and Chuck’s personalities and passions. He is empty. He doesn’t know who he is bc his whole being is a facade. He’s below mediocre. He’s not attractive, he’s dim, he’s lazy, he’s ultimately a coward. Like all bullies, he hates seeing the exceptional in others because he knows he will never be anything but average at best.
It’s early in the morning and it’s already boiling hot outside. I don’t have the patience to hear about his time wasting keenshot nonsense. If Bill truly wants to “repair the earth,” he can start by ditching his helicopter & telling his rich friends to ditch theirs. There are so many things the billionaires can do to repair the planet. If they really wanted to.
My first thought, re: “we continue to speed and scale the ground breaking work of our 2021 Finalists, whilst searching for this year’s Winners.” It’s mid-July 2022 already, they’re handing out their prize in the Fall, and they don’t have a winner yet? Not even a final ten? And what the heck does ‘speed and scale’ even mean? As verbs, that is. Is this business speak?
Also, there’s this: “Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon….” I’m calling it, this thing folds in ten years. They’ve given themselves an out. If it even lasts that long.
Speed and scale are common words tossed around the tech industry, so it seems particularly out of place here.
Oh, interesting, OK. So they’re trying to sound knowledgeable but really aren’t.
Per usual, I will imagine your surprise from here.
It’s not ‘business speak’, it’s doublespeak – aka nonsense that sounds impressive and means nothing. And I said upthread that I’d be astonished if we even hear about this next year, never mind in ten years. William is already bored because this isn’t getting him the glory and praise he wanted. For him , that’s the only reason to do this stuff – he doesn’t actually care about achieving anything environmentally beneficial.
William and Kate are gonna have to accommodate this man for the rest of their lives, just like Charles has done with that vile Fawcett character. Those are the consequences of being terrible people and having your equally awful employees cover up your actions and behavior. I wonder if any of their many discarded employees (like Sophie Agnew) will ever feel brave enough to spill some dirt one day.
How independent is something that is overseen by 3 people who worked for you? How much independent thought is on a board where 75% are trained to say yes to whatever you want?? It really seems like the Royal Family have no access to (or desire to hire from) a real pool of business talent in the non profit sector. (I don’t know any of his staff to make a judgement on diversity but it also seems like all the royal family ventures, from podcasts to foundations, are… well let’s just say there’s more than a hint of the white saviour complex about their approach to being of service. (I mean good on ‘em for a podcast about human trafficking but no one blinked at the optics of one hosted by 3 privileged white women?)
Ceej, good questions. You know what immediately stuck out to me when I read this? That a private secretary and an assistant private secretary of PW’s was also named as trustees. What’s that about? I wonder when they left employment with PW? They’re both women. I wonder how old they are? Enquiring minds want to know.
This was the trajectory for the Invictus Games. Funded and launched by Harry from the Royal Foundation, then once established spun off to a private foundation.
LRob, well Harry had credibility. does PW?
Omg I didn’t realize Earthshot was taken from a Kennedy initiative! LOL at 1) Likening himself to someone like JFK and 2) Not being able to have a single original thought. These people kill me.
Lol now I have image of Kate channeling Jackie wearing suit and matching pillbox hat
Hahaha I can totally see her showing up in that when they come to the US!
I wonder if she’ll be clueless enough to wear a pink one.
Perfect picture of will chosen for headline is great laugh of the day
The two possible explanations for this becoming an independent nonprofit is to find employment for Jason Knauf and the cold war between the future and future, future has resumed.
Jason placements within the royal household were as follows:
Prince Harry and Meghan-KP,
the Cambridges-KP,
the Cambridges-Royal Foundation,
He was subsequently let go officially to emigrate with his husband for employment purposes.
(Unofficially, Prince Charles insisted that the position be vacated at that point in time.)
Did Jason Knauf became radioactive when he provided information, that became testimony for the Fail newspapers? Surely his trust worthiness was the question front and centre.
Despite the probably explanations, companies, organisations and governments entities are reliant on taciturn yet transparency.
After all, Prince Harry and Meghan were former employees, Jason’s actions can be seen as a betrayal of confidence. (Irregardless of the reasons.)
He will be paid independently by the charity?
He is needed in the resumed cold war for his specialised talents in PR, they were effective with Thomas Markle, despite not delivering the desired results.
Now to the inadequacy of the prize itself, according to scientific evidence, climate change is edging to the point of no return. The good news is the planet will survive, the bad news is the plausible extinction of homo sapiens as a species.
This problem is man-made, rooted in a particular type of capitalism based on copious consumption and scarcity.
How will this misery based system is expected to yield success over inexhaustible greed and fetishism of commodities?
Is there a particular need for such a prize other than to provide an entry of the CV in an unremarkable Duke?
The seriousness of climate change is not to be trivialised.
I knew this prize was trash and the appointment of Knauf confirms it.
I have my own theory about Knauf and TOB, but will keep it to myself.
Cha Cha Slide, I’ve thought the same.
Ditto
He’s One-Shot Brother–does it once, gets bored and drops it. Nothing like the hardworking, persevering, reliable, far-thinking, committed king they need. He’s flighty, frivolous, selfish, and has the attention span of a gnat. Charles should reduce Kate’s budget wardrobe and Will’s pocket money until they both do more work. That should light a fire under them, the no-good grifting lightweights.
@JFerber
I often wonder why Charles doesn’t do this. William can rage all he want but he’s not really working anyways, so it’s hard for William to hold that over his head.