“Beyonce released her Renaissance tracklist this week” links

Yes I did notice Clark Kent at the hearing. Hello Clark
You scaring me. May be I’m easily scared.
I enjoy Beyonce and I’m ready for her new work. I actually brought the Renaissance Box and fingers crossed, it (the box) won’t suck lol.
Please come back to comment when you receive the box. I’m super curious !
Will do!
Just went down a little rabbit hole trying to discern the reasoning given for voting against codifying the right to contraceptives. First interesting thing is that this was not mentioned anywhere on FoxNews.com so it was actually kind of hard to figure out what the GOP talking points on this are. Second, it looks like anti-choice groups opposed the bill because the definition of contraceptive in the bill is overbroad and could be interpreted to include abortion pills. I read the bill and I actually can see this.
So I’m wondering why it was drafted that way – like did the democrats mean to sneak in the right for abortion pills and if so do they think the GOP and anti-choice groups don’t have lawyers who can read? And if they did mean to do that and get a lot of no votes, is this just a way of highlighting for America that the GOP is against contraception? Which, if so, it’s working well for at least this news cycle but it would be even nicer I think if BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE could work together to come up with a bill that is not overbroad and ambiguous that actually does what democrats and pro-choice people want it to do! Rather than just try this one time and fail and be like “well we tried and the GOP blocked it so *shrug* vote dem 2022!”
Dear God. There are no BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE. If you want contraception, you cannot vote for the GOP. That is their choice. The anti choice groups are lying about the over broad thing. They are against contraception, so they pretend contraception causes abortions.
Stop pretending that there is some middle ground here, that there is something you can call abortion and let them ban it and they’ll let women lead full, thriving, and independent lives.
They also think abortion is a form of birth control. There is no arguing with that logic.
The overbroad claim is a red herring because a right to contraception is not a right to abortion EVEN IF the same drug can be used in two different circumstances. Please use common sense.
The issue for the GOP is that they want to have their Christian values be actual law and barring that, to not have to follow the law . Certain Christian pharmacists don’t want to have to hand over birth control pills if it’s “against their personal beliefs” and the law, rightly so, does not include a specific exception for that.
+1,000,000!
I didn’t look into this bill in particular, Kate, but I do know that certain contraceptives are considered abortifacients by extreme anti-choice individuals — IUDs could technically prevent implantation of a fertilized egg, so for a hardcore “life begins at conception” individual, that makes them verboten. I’m pretty sure the pill is a no-go as well. Is this what the right meant by overly broad?
No. You should know better than this by now.
Also, Plan B is an OTC emergency contraception pill. It’s not a form of abortion and won’t stop a pregnancy that’s already started.
so what if it did include abortion pills? ( it doesn’t.)
What’s so wrong with that! Abortion is healthcare.
Emerson Fry has a few cute short caftans….https://emersonfry.com/products/emerson-short-caftan-ink
Here’s hoping Eddie Vedder recovers soon!