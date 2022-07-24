Nicola Peltz: ‘Growing up with brothers made me really confident in who I am’

Nicola Peltz Beckham covers the August issue of Tatler. She’s not promoting anything in particular, she’s just talking about her life and her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. Since Tatler is a British publication, they’re leaning into the narrative of “wealthy American heiress marries British ‘royalty’.” Tatler even calls it “the merging of modern dynasties” and compares the Peltz-Beckham union to that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They have no chill. Anyway, Nicola comes across well here – yes, her family is crazy-rich and she’s been coddled by privilege and luxury for most of life, but she comes across like a nice person. I don’t know, maybe my read on her is totally off. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Whether she would ever move to London with Brooklyn: ‘I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family.’
Her wedding: ‘I had the best day… I just kept thinking, “I’m marrying my best friend.” And that’s all that matters.’
Her father Nelson Peltz is MAGA: In February 2020, he hosted a re-election fundraiser for Donald Trump at his Florida home (neither Nicola or her mother were supportive of the event and did not attend), only to withdraw his support for the former president after the riots that shook the Capitol on 6 January 2021.
Facing rejection as an actress: ‘I’ve heard “no” a million and one times… At a young age, I put up such a wall to failure that I kind of became a robot to it where it was like, “OK, it’s a no, moving on!” … It’s not easy but you’ve got to wish the other person who gets the role the best. I always feel like what’s supposed to be yours will come to you.’
On Brooklyn’s cooking show: ‘You can tell that when Brooklyn’s in the kitchen he’s in heaven,’ she says. To what extent she is aware that Brooklyn’s career pivots have been met with some derision in the British press isn’t clear. But in the past, she explains, Brooklyn felt ‘a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it’. Now, her husband has found his calling. ‘Ever since the pandemic, all he’s wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, “This is what you love.”’ When Brooklyn wants business advice, she adds, he turns to his new father-in-law. ‘Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, “What do you think about this?” I love watching him learn from my dad.’
When she first met Brooklyn: She and Brooklyn met through one of her brothers ‘a while ago, like five-ish years ago’, she says. And initially, ‘We didn’t get along, we just didn’t click… I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend.’ Still, they stayed loosely in touch. ‘We actually met up one time and went to dinner, and he was a friend but not a close friend. Then we ran into each other at a Halloween party two and a half years ago and I can’t tell you what happened but from then on we were inseparable.’
A woman with brothers: ‘I think growing up with brothers made me really confident in who I am. I never feel like I need approval from a guy – my brothers have nailed that into me.’
Her mother planned her wedding: She’s also extremely close to her mother, who, when Peltz Beckham was too tied up with filming to properly focus on wedding preparations, stepped in and planned ‘basically the whole thing. We have the same tastes.’ It was in fact Claudia who invited the Williams sisters to attend the wedding, despite them not being close family friends. ‘It’s so random,’ says Peltz Beckham, laughing. ‘She ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me, “I’ve invited them if they want to come.” It’s so incredible – those women are the most beautiful, successful icons ever.’
She also met Hillary Clinton at the Met Gala. ‘She knew who I was and I almost fainted… She told me that she saw photos from my wedding and she loved my dress. I looked at Brooklyn like, “I can’t believe this is actually happening!”’
Not Hillary Clinton reading gossip blogs and looking at photos of celebrity weddings! OMG! Hillary, if you’re reading this, please comment! I also thought her comment on the Williams sisters was interesting – people always say that Palm Beach is its own little world and everyone knows everyone else, and I guess it’s true. As for the stuff about Brooklyn… the guy has tried and failed at a lot of stuff and I get it, he’s in his early 20s and there are many young people like that. Brooklyn has tried and failed in front of a lot of people because of his parents. But on the other side, he’s gotten so many opportunities to try and fail because of his parents. I doubt this Facebook cooking show is “the thing” but we’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Instar, cover courtesy of Tatler.
This is the same girl that was said to be as hateful and nasty to the household staff as her parents. Peltz household staff were vocal at the horrible conditions they had to work in and that she was just as bad towards them. It was just their norm to treat staff like animals.
Her family money has been trying to build her a career like Her husband. I can’t see how she’s changed beyond having a good coach for these interviews her family paid for.
I was just coming to say that! Isn’t she notorious for being a spoilt brat to staff? her and Kendall Jenner?
I guess she has good PR.
“but she comes across like a nice person”
Errr….well I’ll just invite everyone to google “Nicola Peltz” and “nanny” and hope that, sure perhaps she’s found some humility and…basic human decency?…in the past few years 😬.
I also recall now the accusations that she got her “break” in the Last Airbender movie because the producers owed her father a favour. Some sort of funding thing, allegedly? Similar rumour came up in relation to another project that wasn’t ultimately made too. If true, these two are a perfect pair. Medium to no talent and relying on parental connections and famous names! A match made in heaven!! 🤣
WOW! Those are SOME STORIES!!!!
I’d *like* to think she’s grown up and better since those reports, but when you have parents that are still that way, I’m not sure how much she may have. When your parents role model that behavior, that becomes your 2nd nature unless you take strong steps to unlearn it.
According to numerous reports, she is anything but nice. It’s easy to fake an interview
Maybe she has changed and no longer acts like a spoiled-rotten brat. Perhaps those people who trashed her are disgruntled former employees. And Brooklyn looks so much in love with her, how could he have fallen in love with a mean girl? So maybe she is a better person now. Btw, he looks so saintly and dressed in that white suit he is likely to ascend to heaven any second.
@LOLO86LF
You are exhibiting exactly what this world needs less of – exusing bad behavior from the white abd very privileged.
1. She has not changed. Ask people who worked for her at her wedding.
2. The “disgruntled former employees” is a way of victim blaming and deflecting. It’s a menioulation tactic used by rich people, and you’ve somehow adopted it.
3. Brooklyn is obviously whipped in this relationship and he has looked just as loved up with former girlfriends.
He reminds me of my ex-best friend’s boyfriend. He was nice and naive, she was (is) a clear narsissist and borderline psychopathic, and had him wrapped around her little finger. If you don’t know what manipulation and abuse looks like, it’s hard to point out after years of it being worn down and having your boundaries constantly moved.
And how do we know Brooklyn isn’t the same way: spoilt and nasty, it just hasn’t come out yet? His parents are good at hiding what goes on behind the scene.
Don’t be fooled, people with money are good at pretending and keeping a facade.
Lolo
When the world around you never changes how do you change as a person? She’s grown up with parents that treat others they feel are below them terribly. They taught her that behavior as acceptable. She exists in the highest privileged bubble and never dips out of it.
This interview was paid for and coached.
Lione
I also hate how people try to discredit grievances because they come from former employees that left rather than stay and be abused. They have every right to be disgruntled.
I’m still sitting on the fence about her and keeping an open mind. I’d never heard of her or her MAGA family till she married Brooklyn. (Probs cuz I’m English) but, to me, she always looks bored to tears in photos with Brooklyn. I, obviously, can’t believe anything I read about her in the BM – where she enjoys moderate success but loses points for marrying a Beckham 🤷♀️ I wonder if the BM would still like her if she wasn’t an icy white, blonde, blue eyed rich girl
It’s not that they like her. It’s more like they can’t bully her like they do Meghan because she is from a rich family and she is white. “She lost points for marrying a Beckham” Are the British really that into titles and social strata?
Yup. At least that is my experience. It’s not really considered the *done thing* to … g-d help me 🫣 to “get above one’s station” in the UK and flaunt your wealth. I may get pushback from other Brits. But, there … you have it. We are a nation that does not publicly endorse or applaud when people do well, achieve personal or professional success. I even get it from my own parents. I love them dearly, but I am reminded not to get ahead of myself, not to forget my roots etc… it’s exactly why I chose a career that lets me live out of England for 6 – 7 months of the year
Reading this gave me a little more sympathy for nepo babies actually when their instant access usually makes me dismissive. The Beckham kids have been in the spotlight and celebrity babies since they were born so everything they do is reported on. What Brooklyn has done is fail in public repeatedly which is a lot harder than failing privately like most people do. He always has his father-in -law’s businesses to get a position in eventually so there’s that.
As long as she doesn’t get bored of Brooklyn they will be okay. He looks totally in love with her.
I will say she’s not totally off about growing up with brother giving her confidence. I grew up with brothers and lots of boys in the neighborhood. If I wanted someone to play with, it had to be with boys and I had to be as good or better than them to join in their games. It taught me not to back down from anyone (my mom also taught me how to not back down). I umpire and male coaches think they can intimidate me but soon learn they can’t. I’m totally grateful for that.
I did not grow up with brothers but I was a city kid with hands off parents who had to navigate the world solo from a young age. That taught me to be independent, self- sufficient, and tough at a young age. Life experience shapes us whether or not boys are involved.
I wish her brothers helped her realize that she didn’t need to buy a new face too.
Not knocking plastic surgery (everyone in the industry does it), but it seems odd to talk about confidence from a young age when you started changing your face so young.
I used to knock plastic surgery, mostly because I’ve had quite a bit of emergency surgery (bad luck) and surgery sucks. It’s painful and takes a toll on the body. But pushing 50, and the likes of JLo, JGar, and JAnn all make me question my stance. (Although there’s plenty of counter examples like Stevie Nix, Cyndi Lauper, Shirley Manson, Debbie Harry etc who show you can age as a sexy badass without extreme procedures.) But yeah surgery at a young age when a good diet and a little makeup will go a long way still seems crazy to me.
Why are they trying to make her a thing?
She not only has bad reputation, but she looks nasty too. Would never trust her. Ever.
I’m “wait and see” with her. The MAGA enthusiast is a no for me. There are a lot of stories about her and VB not getting along so the title of this article is interesting. Brooklyn looks like a little boy playing dress up in that MET pic..are they attending the same event?
I would hope that I would not judged for how I behaved as a teenager.
Upvote.
Her teenage behaviors carried into her young adult behaviors. So, if we just judge her as her most recent behavior during her wedding planning, the wedding and the honeymoon she remains a nightmare that never learned to show people basic levels of respect.
She’s reportedly still incredibly maga too.
It’s giving Pryianka and that sweaty teenage Jonas.
Ugh @ “I grew up with brothers so I’m not like other girls.” It’s 2022. Can we retire that trope now?
@BettyRose Agreed. 💯
Somehow I get the impression that she’s not a nice person and is quite in love with herself. She is very hard looking, no warmth to her. The wedding photos were ALL about her.
She and her family are horrible. Like others have posted, google Nicola and her father Nelson with household help, you’ll be shocked. She’s thirstier than cured ham and I’m sure she married Brooklyn for name recognition because hardly anyone knew her name before that. Employees have apparently been yelled at for eating bagels destined for the trash. Nicola is apparently a terror “for whom heaping abuse on the maids, nannies, and butlers has become something of a sport!” Oh, and their former driver is suing them for wrongful termination, claiming they fired him after he passed out due to type 1 diabetes. Sure, she’s really *nice* and I’m sure her brothers are *nicer*..
So why are we talking about this no talent nobody? Just because she married an equally untalented Beckham spawn? Yawn. These kids with famous parents and no discernable talents of their own are not nearly as special as they think they are.
I find her boring, vapid, and I give the marriage 3 years max…
@ stef, you’re being too generous. Either she gets bored and walks or he wises up and realizes he’s being used, coin toss says 12 months.o
Crowhood, please stop mocking Pryianka and Nick Jonas. I don’t know why people don’t accept them as a legitimate couple. They have a beautiful baby girl who has had some health issues. Yes, they are of different nationalities, she is taller and he is younger. And so what? I like them and are rooting for them. As for Nicola, wonder if she had anything to do with the shady title, The New Mrs. Beckham? I’m sure Victoria ain’t loving the age and replacement shade. Young Nicola is as thirsty as they come. And poor Brooklyn doesn’t have a clue.
I think their biggest issue stems from their rollout. She was thirsty as hell and needed everyone to see her with Nick. Flaunting their wealth. Oversharing. She was everywhere and it felt more like her than him.that has since settled.
I don’t think the age or nationality issues even registered compared to that.
Yeah I’m not getting a she seems nice vibe from the interviews. The interview was nothing but a mindless listing of narcissism and privilege. If she wasn’t from money, would there be anything remarkable about her that makes people care other than the fact that she married a Beckham. Nothing about this is relatable despite the fact that she is trying her hardest. Construct the I know I’m privileged but I work so hard narrative. Check. Name drop self made people that know her and have mass appeal. Check. It’s so funny they compare her to The Duchess, but Meghan would likely have done an interview with a lot more self-awareness and found a way to promote a charity or charitable work or something.
You met Hillary Clinton, and she knew who you were. Congratulations you have graduated into the Karlie Kloss school of I’m gonna reep the benefits of being associated with my maga family while distancing myself enough to thread the needle on both sides. Of course in her case, she didn’t choose the family she was born into, but she needs to work a lot harder than whatever this interview was if she wants to create an impression that she isn’t just a privileged nepo kid trying to go mainstream.
Every single time I see these two all I think about is nepotism. These two should be the poster kids for it.
In those excerpts she almost sounds like she’s mentoring Brooklyn. He still seems very young and unfocused. She has the wealth and privilege to be protected from a lot of messiness of her families right wing politics, like the fact that Florida is basically trying to persecute and erase gays the education, or their pandemic friendly governor really wants to take away reproductive rights in that state.
These two are the perfect example of how 2nd and 3rd generation wealth is where it often ends. Instead of realizing that their parents‘ jobs are not their forte and getting an education, they just keep going. I don’t see any talent.
Just replace brothers with money. And you can own it rather than deny it. It’s a better look to be aware of your privileges. Money does help and that’s ok. But don’t pretend it doesn’t.
Her dad is THE GUY who pays Joe Manchin millions, then calls him every week to make sure he votes no to kill every bill that we need. Look at the bills we couldn’t pass!
Nicola and her mom may not share his criminal views but they are using his money for their excess, basically fiddling while Rome burns. Democracy is dying, women can’t control their own bodies, the planet is on fire and Nicola calls her dad Nelson the “wings beneath my wind.” Gaaah.
I don’t believe individuals should be shackled to their parents crimes. I do think Nicola doesn’t care as long as her end is taken care of. She’s never come off as thoughtful or intelligent. Just a girl that has wealthy parents buying her way through life with questionable funds and tactics.
Agreed, my point is just that she is fiddling while Rome burns. Instead of having her family buying the ginormous diamond she got post-wedding, she could do things that would make a difference. Any child she has will live on an earth that is burning up.
Also, not sure if this is a compliment or a dis, but she has the Grade A Gall of marrying a Beckham and then mouthing shit to Mama and Papa about them pressuring him and how she is basically replacing Victoria with “the new Mrs. Beckham” title. Victoria has her hands full with this one.