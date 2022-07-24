Nicola Peltz: ‘Growing up with brothers made me really confident in who I am’

Nicola Peltz Beckham covers the August issue of Tatler. She’s not promoting anything in particular, she’s just talking about her life and her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. Since Tatler is a British publication, they’re leaning into the narrative of “wealthy American heiress marries British ‘royalty’.” Tatler even calls it “the merging of modern dynasties” and compares the Peltz-Beckham union to that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They have no chill. Anyway, Nicola comes across well here – yes, her family is crazy-rich and she’s been coddled by privilege and luxury for most of life, but she comes across like a nice person. I don’t know, maybe my read on her is totally off. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Whether she would ever move to London with Brooklyn: ‘I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family.’

Her wedding: ‘I had the best day… I just kept thinking, “I’m marrying my best friend.” And that’s all that matters.’

Her father Nelson Peltz is MAGA: In February 2020, he hosted a re-election fundraiser for Donald Trump at his Florida home (neither Nicola or her mother were supportive of the event and did not attend), only to withdraw his support for the former president after the riots that shook the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

Facing rejection as an actress: ‘I’ve heard “no” a million and one times… At a young age, I put up such a wall to failure that I kind of became a robot to it where it was like, “OK, it’s a no, moving on!” … It’s not easy but you’ve got to wish the other person who gets the role the best. I always feel like what’s supposed to be yours will come to you.’

On Brooklyn’s cooking show: ‘You can tell that when Brooklyn’s in the kitchen he’s in heaven,’ she says. To what extent she is aware that Brooklyn’s career pivots have been met with some derision in the British press isn’t clear. But in the past, she explains, Brooklyn felt ‘a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it’. Now, her husband has found his calling. ‘Ever since the pandemic, all he’s wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, “This is what you love.”’ When Brooklyn wants business advice, she adds, he turns to his new father-in-law. ‘Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, “What do you think about this?” I love watching him learn from my dad.’

When she first met Brooklyn: She and Brooklyn met through one of her brothers ‘a while ago, like five-ish years ago’, she says. And initially, ‘We didn’t get along, we just didn’t click… I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend.’ Still, they stayed loosely in touch. ‘We actually met up one time and went to dinner, and he was a friend but not a close friend. Then we ran into each other at a Halloween party two and a half years ago and I can’t tell you what happened but from then on we were inseparable.’

A woman with brothers: ‘I think growing up with brothers made me really confident in who I am. I never feel like I need approval from a guy – my brothers have nailed that into me.’

Her mother planned her wedding: She’s also extremely close to her mother, who, when Peltz Beckham was too tied up with filming to properly focus on wedding preparations, stepped in and planned ‘basically the whole thing. We have the same tastes.’ It was in fact Claudia who invited the Williams sisters to attend the wedding, despite them not being close family friends. ‘It’s so random,’ says Peltz Beckham, laughing. ‘She ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me, “I’ve invited them if they want to come.” It’s so incredible – those women are the most beautiful, successful icons ever.’

She also met Hillary Clinton at the Met Gala. ‘She knew who I was and I almost fainted… She told me that she saw photos from my wedding and she loved my dress. I looked at Brooklyn like, “I can’t believe this is actually happening!”’