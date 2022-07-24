Ethan Hawke talks about Paul Newman, Marvel, Tom Cruise & so much more

Ethan Hawke is currently promoting an HBO Max docuseries which he directed. It’s called the Last Movie Stars, and it’s about the lives and careers of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Mostly about Paul Newman. It sounds like a fascinating project, and Hawke based everything on the transcripts from a series of deeply personal interviews Newman did when he was considering working on a memoir. Hawke has so much love for Paul Newman in general, but especially Newman’s craft, his skill, his decision-making as an actor and a man. Hawke spoke to IndieWire recently about the docu-series and this too is Classic Ethan Hawke. He will talk anyone’s ear off. He is one of the best name-droppers in the industry. He has an encyclopedic memory for sh-t famous people said to him. He also knows that at 51, he’s in the “last act” of his career, where he will pretty much only play, as he calls them, “old-man” roles. He seems fine with it. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
What helped him get through a messy, public divorce: “The answer is always work. If you’re worried everybody has superficial interests, then you have to give them something substantive to talk about. In the years after my divorce, I doubled down on the life of an actor. I did “Hurly Burly,” I did “The Coast of Utopia,” I did “The Bridge Project” and took Chekhov and Shakespeare around the world for a year. I just decided that no amount of bad press will turn me into a bad actor if I don’t let it.
The phases where he couldn’t get work: “I always look back at the periods that I perceived as the hardest as being the ones with the most growth. It seems funny, but there was a period right before “Training Day” where I couldn’t get a f–king job because I was the Gen-X poster boy and everyone thought they knew me. I was supposed to be washed out to sea with that fad. I remember I wanted to get an audition for “Saving Private Ryan” and I couldn’t f–king get it. Everyone knew who I was and they didn’t want me. I’m sure if you talk to Matt Dillon or DiCaprio — anybody who’s had young success — they’ll acknowledge that you hit these walls where people think they’ve figured you out and then they’re done with you. You have to be willing to be humble enough to keep getting up to the plate.
Never winning an Oscar with four nominations: “John Coltrane never won a prize. There are benchmarks that society likes, but they can’t be benchmarks for the artist because then you’re just lost. Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise won the Oscar for “Magnolia,” would it have changed the trajectory of his career? It kind of seems like he gave up on chasing approval from the industry and just did his own thing. That’s probably a good thing for him, but sometimes I wish they gave him more prizes for “Magnolia” so that he had done it again. Then again, I find these things so mysterious. If Gwyneth hadn’t won the Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love,” would we have gotten 50 more better performances? Sometimes the yearning gets satiated and sometimes it doesn’t.
On Marty Scorsese & Francis Ford Coppola criticizing Marvel: “If people like Scorsese and Coppola don’t come out to tell their truth about how there are more important things than making money, who’s going to? It’s easy for them, but it needs to be somebody in the community saying, “Hey, everybody, this is not ‘Fanny and Alexander.’” If you keep reviewing these movies that are basically made for 14-year-olds like they’re “Fanny and Alexander” or “Winter Light,” then who the hell’s going to get to make “Winter Light”? I appreciate the elder statesmen of the community reminding people not to set the bar too low. I know it makes some people think they’re stuck up, but they’re not stuck up.
Why he thinks Peter Weir hasn’t made a movie since 2010: “I think he lost interest in movies. He really enjoyed that work when he didn’t have actors giving him a hard time. Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp broke him. He’s someone so rare these days, a popular artist. He makes mainstream movies that are artistic. To have the budget to do “The Truman Show” or “Master and Commander,” you need a Jim Carrey or Russell Crowe. I think Harrison Ford and Gerard Depardieu were his sort of actors. They were director-friendly and didn’t see themselves as important.
His last act: “I’ve definitely made the turn from being an old young person to being a young old person. I prefer this. I feel like playing John Brown in “The Good Lord Bird” was that for me: the beginning of my “old man” career, the beginning of my last act. But it’s the beginning of it, you know? I definitely find myself looking over a filmography and thinking about which ones I could’ve cut out because I only have so much time left. I know I only have so many movies left. You have an awareness of time. When I was younger, I was like, “I’ll do this, I’ll do that, that’ll be a good learning experience, and then I’ll try this,” thinking I had all the time in the world. Now, I’m like, “I didn’t learn anything from that one or that one, and that one would’ve been better spent in three months with my family.”
That Peter Weir comment is fascinating, and it feels like Hawke knows a lot more than what he’s saying. Hawke also talks about how Marvel is very actor-friendly, as in the studio respects actors and wants to appeal to good actors, but Marvel isn’t necessarily director-friendly. He expounds on those themes that some directors are actor-friendly, some aren’t, and some actors are giant pains in the ass. I also agree with him about Coppola and Scorsese, which I covered at the time, and Hawke is right, those are important conversations to have within Hollywood about art and where the bar is set and whether too many movies are theme parks. The Tom Cruise/Magnolia thing is fascinating too because, well, I still halfway believe that Cruise should have won the Oscar for Magnolia. And it would have changed his career. The comment about Gwyneth was shady AF!!!
What a gossip! I could listen to him all day! Like the saying goes if you don’t have anything nice to say, come sit next to me. About Gwyneth -I thought winning the Oscar at 26 somehow satiated her and she lost interest in pursuing acting although having a family took her out of the pursuit for awhile too. I don’t know if that’s shade He thought if she hadn’t won and Oscar she wouldn’t necessarily have given us more great performances? Anyway I’m looking forward to the Newman and Woodward doc he did.
Just FYI, already available. Streaming on HBO Max, six parts.
LOL I love the GOOP shade
The Gwen comment is gold.
She never should’ve won.
I love Ethan Hawke. I’ve loved him since Gattaca, which is still his best performance IMO.
I don’t read that comment as shady, I think it is just true. Goop actually is a good actress and she is good in that role but it never should have won that year(which you can actually say about a ton of the Oscar campaigns Harvey backed). And I think after she won, I think she became very blase about acting and I think she would have had a way more interesting challenging acting career if she never won. We might even have avoided Goop!
And I think Hawke’s work in First Reformed and also The Before Trilogy(especially Sunset- the car scene alone!) are the best showcases of his unique talents as an actor. What a career that man has had.
What a fascinating and delightful interview.
And the comment about Goop is so shady, it’s giving me life this Sunday morning.
Great interview. The difference between his and Brad Pitt’s recent one is vast. Keep talking, Mr. Hawke.
Usually I don’t bother with celebrity interviews but I’m starting to enjoy Ethan’s. He’s at the stage where he’s secure in himself and his career and he KNOWS things. Love it. Cannot wait to see this documentary.
“If you keep reviewing these movies that are basically made for 14-year-olds like they’re “Fanny and Alexander” or “Winter Light,” then who the hell’s going to get to make “Winter Light”?”
Speaking a lot of truth here. Great Marvel movies are a massive exception, not the rule. Most are fun little amusement park rides, a fine diversion. Yet if you say that and don’t react like they should be up for a Nobel prize, too many fans react like you just said their baby is ugly. Reset the bar higher, absolutely.
To be fair, we live in ugly times and people are looking for escapism. My theory is that real people have let us down as a society, so we look to superheroes to fill that idealistic space.
I am the N1 for your theory. This is exactly it for me: I’m in health care, I am surrounded by sick people who are marginalized and have gone from barely holding on to dropping off, and then I get snarled at in a store for wearing a mask. Yeah, I’m just going to go watch Ms. Marvel and pretend I am somewhere else entirely for just a bit. I CANNOT with “The Human Condition” right now.
I disagree but I won’t come hard. 🙂 I look at marvel movies as being exceptionally well done as a rule not an exception. But they’re big budget, popcorn ones for adults and kids and that’s okay. Some are even pretty profound under the surface. And Hollywood ALWAYS made these kinds of movies as well as small ones. And those big profits allowed smaller ones to be made because studios could risk it. You can’t live on Dog Day Afternoon. And Spielberg especially knows this but he hates streaming. THATS where the battle should be fought imo. How we consume movies, and tv, is changing and thus what’s distributed in a shrinking theater field is changing. The Scorsese movies can flourish on streaming in the same way older actresses have.
And you still got the Marvel comments @Mia4s. It’s as if people feel guilty for enjoying them. I loathe most of them but I love Pixar, now Disney+ Pixar films. Just watched Soul last night. Amazing.
However, after a long day of work today, I am really looking forward to watching a more complex film for grown-ups. I need the latter more than I need the Pixar ones for sure, as I am now 46 years old and have far more mature questions about real life experiences that Pixar movies do not cover. If we live in a society where all the money goes to Superhero films, we become a less complex, less full, less accomplished society that only caters to a certain moment in life, and not the most mature one.
And not films/series for grown-ups are downers.
Loved this article! Keep these interviews coming!
As I said in my reply to @mia (and I dont feel guilty at all for loving them) though these types of movies have always been made. Spielberg and Lucas were accused of ruining cinema with jaws and Star Wars, cresting the summer blockbusters and a calendar where big movies were all that played May-august. I don’t want a world where The Winter’s Tale and Scorsese’s millionth gangster movie is all, I can watch. At least and not feel ashamed apparently. Scorsese at least learned to value streaming as a platform before Spielberg.
Gwen P. would not have a career w/o nepotism.
Wasn’t she a Harvey W. product?
Ethan Hawke is aging into a cowboy look. Maybe we can hope for a western with a plot?
And yes, Tom Cruise, once upon a time was a good actor.
He has become a MI only item.
Okay, I am adding an addendum to my comment above: I will pay all the money to see Ethan Hawke and Chris Pine in a Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid-esque film. 100%
BCatSK is also one of my fave Newman films. I am also very, very excited to see the documentary.
Yeah Goop has both her career and the Oscar thanks to Weinstein, Daddy and Steven Spielberg (her godfather). She is very much the poster child for a nepo career.
And yeah she should never have won that Oscar – but Weinstein pretty much got it for her.
He’s about to start filming a western directed by ALMODOVAR!!!!!!!!
He did do the okay-ish remake of The Magnificent Seven a few years ago.
I have always adored him – great actor and has consistently worked in a variety of different movies. Oh and I’ve also always found him hot AF. I was living in Montreal when he was having a fling with a bartender at a club on St Laurent Blvd and I remember keeping a eye out for him then (never did see him unfortunately….)
Here’s the thing…I NEVER liked Ethan Hawke when he was a young man and an “it” guy.
But as he’s gotten older, he’s gotten so interesting in his choices and performances. He’s pretty quickly become my favorite actor.
David Duchovny, 61 and a 29 y/o gf of 5 years?
Wow, that is looking pretty ugly IMO.
He does have a history of cheating, etc. but at 61 shouldn’t he be dating within a 10-15 year difference? Or maybe Fox Mulder isn’t all that smart?
Duchovny has a BA from Princeton and an MA from Yale. Guess I’d call that smart.
You can be book smart and common sense stupid. My grandfather’s 2nd wife was like that.
@heykay, I noticed that about David Duchovny too. Clearly he is very intelligent, highly educated etc. But 61 and 29 is gross and made me lose respect for him (I had always liked him). I never knew he was dating someone so young. I looked at pictures and he looks like he’s with his daughter.
I think he’s likely smart. Being smart doesn’t necessarily mean he wants a smart woman though. Who knows — maybe that lady is smart. But being smart and wanting to be with a smart person ( in his position anyway) are probably 2 different things.
And his ex-wife is Téa Leoni from Madam Secretary. She’s 56 and remarried to Tim Daly. Always interesting about how men and women go about next chapters.
I am always here for an Ethan Hawke interview. He says just enough without saying too much (from a gossip standpoint), and he may talk a lot but he usually makes some pretty solid points and definitely knows what he’s talking about. So many actors/celebrities endlessly pontificate about their “craft”, their “art”, to the point of sounding completely pretentious, and although EH can definitely walk that line sometimes he still comes across as genuine & authentic with a real appreciation (and knowledge) for film and the arts. But I’m biased, though, because he’s been one of my biggest celebrity crushes since Dead Poets Society so I will watch him in anything and listen to anything he says lol
Agree with all of this.
Ok I 100% want to take Ethan to lunch, get him an order of bottomless mimosas and let him TALK honey.
Guy knows how to do a truly interesting interview. Rarer these days.
I enjoy when Ethan does a interview, not because he is a gossip, but because he will tell you the truth about the BTS life of a actor. I can’t believe he was still auctioning and getting declined.
He has said on numerous occasions that he would light up the phone or when he sees someone, he would beg for then to consider him for a gig. That is how he got the part in The M7 remake. He followed Antione Fuqua around an event until Antoine promised to give him consideration on his next project. That is how much Ethan like and respected him after Training Day. That is how Ethan was getting work.
Which is funny considering Oscar Issac approached him in a coffee shop for Moon Knight.
What an interesting interview. I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last if Ethan. He is very talented and I think he’s got alot more to give. Also, just want to say his and Uma’s daughter Maya is a treasure.
My teen knows him as Maya’s dad! 😱 Makes me feel old as a fellow Gen X-er.
I just love him.
He’s incredibly underrated as an actor he makes fascinating career choices.
As for Marvel, his performance in Moin Knight was what kept me watching.
He’s terrific. I find him compulsively watchable onscreen, but he also never pulls focus from the story or other performances, which is a great quality in an actor.
ETA: I highly recommend “Taking Lives,” a little known thriller starring Ethan Hawke & Angelina Jolie. Their chemistry is amazing.
I always have time for Ethan Hawke‘s interviews, especially since he seems to engage with the subject at hand. I loved his Reddit interview and what he said about Nic Cage‘s career (how he had more water in his beer but it was still a good one). More, Ethan, more.
I started watching the Paul Newman-Joanne Woodward documentary last night. It’s 6 episodes long and I binged 3 before going to bed. It’s very well done. Offers a fascinating and enlightening glimpse into the lives of two of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars. The documentary doesn’t sugar coat and shows an honest look at Newman’s breakup and divorce from his first wife and his affair with Woodward. It also shows how ambitious Joanne was and how her career suffered from her choice to stay home and raise her kids while Paul continued to make movies and saw his career take off. I’m really enjoying this documentary cause they were always 2 of my favorite movie stars.
It puzzles me that he coudn’t get auditions prior to Training day and was still perceived as some Gen-X poster boy. He had already made Gattaca and Hamlet at that point.
And he should have at least been nominated for Born to be Blue. In a sea of meh biopics about musicians, his portrayal of Chet Bake really stood out. But of course it was DiCaprio’s year so he wouldn’t have won anyway.
And about Peter Weir. His last picture The Way Back was fantastic. If Crowe and Depp broke him, couldn’t Ed Harris or Colin Farrell restore his faith in actors? Too bad.
There was 4 years between gattaca (which was a commercial failure at the time) and TD. That’s forever in Hollywood and the movies he did in that period weren’t very successful.
That’s a really interesting interview, the shade at GP, calling out RC and Depp.
I’ll quibble with him about Scorsese and Copolla’s comments- those directors’s statements were not about “there are more important things than making money”
They were dissing a whole genre of cinema.
I’m missing something because I can’t see where he worked with Depp??
I just searched and there was some project PW was getting ready to direct with JD, but there were “creative differences” and Weir walked away
https://www.hollywood.com/movies/director-peter-weir-quits-johnny-depp-movie-57160533
I love Ethan hawke. Me and my friend saw the black phone and is was so good! I pointed out he makes good movies on the reg. Sinister, black phone and the purge are some of my horror favs, boyhood is also another one of my favs. ALSO reality bites. I do believe/hope he will get his Oscar glory at some point
I’ve mentioned this before, but my disabled friend saw him in NY and did one of those, don’t I know you from somewhere? Ethan told him who he was and they had a short conversation. My friend is wheelchair bound and has issues speaking. I thought it was super cool that Ethan took the time to talk to him instead of walking way, which would have been easy
I will forever love him after Before Sunrise / Before Sunset. He is such a dreamboat in his own way and definitely one of those people you could talk to for days and days.
“ If Gwyneth hadn’t won the Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love,” would we have gotten 50 more better performances? Sometimes the yearning gets satiated and sometimes it doesn’t.”
LMAO. I love this comment because Goop talks SO OFTEN like she walked away from a hugely successful and impactful acting career—as though she ever had the career of Cate Blanchett—when really she was just a 90s It Girl who won the Oscar on that It Girl popularity alone. She peaked early because she was always meant to peak early. She followed the formula of middlingly talented willowy rich white girl: was a model-type actress when she was in her twenties, married a rich guy in her thirties and had her requisite number of babies, wanted to reignite her career in her forties after her marriage began failing and she got her “twenties body back” (remember the Tracey Anderson mess??) but alas no talent so she decided to sell diets and workouts, vibrators and cashmere hoodies.
Merricat and Laura-Lee + MacDonald, I agree with you both. I feel the same as you both do. Sometimes this world doesn’t seem habitable anymore for so many reasons. Right now also dealing with a major health crisis for my nearest and dearest, which is taking a sharp turn for the worst right now. It’s good to try to take care of yourself, too, as well as to escape sometimes. I wish everyone luck in these times, the worst I’ve experienced in all my decades on this Earth.
I once saw Ethan Hawke some years ago at a hotel bar in NYC, he was sitting on his own at a table and had this big binder or notebook with him he was looking at. I imagine he was reading a script of some sort. I thought it was a bit pretentious haha but he also was off to the side, not drawing attention to himself (apart from the notebook/binder, I can’t remember what it was he was reading but it wasn’t a book). I didn’t recognize him, he was pointed out to me and I left him alone. I have seen a few celebs out and about in NYC and I never bother them (also too shy for that thing). Some people from the event I was attending (a school reunion) did go up to engage with him and he didn’t seem bothered and seemed gracious to his fans.
Also if you’ve never seen this NYT video of Ethan Hawke dancing with a table cloth choreographed by Justin Peck, you’re welcome: https://mobile.twitter.com/nytmag/status/1070762694586851328
I wonder if dealing with Harvey Weinstein put Gwyneth off acting.
I think it would be hard to maintain motivation in that kind of climate. Gwyneth id definitely conceited, but at the same time I’ve wondered where Meryl Streep gets the motivation to have to deal with difficult people like that.
Well, back to the bitchy part of Celebitchy. Thinking, H.W. may not have put her off acting, but her association with him sure got her her Oscar. Same with Jennifer Lawrence. No matter how terrible their experiences were with him, Repeat the Above.
Their Oscars lmay have come with a price tag. Was it something HW had already received or something that he hoped to receive in the future? History has shown he did not bestow favors without expecting something in return. Which is probably why they have both distanced themselves from him.
IME the women with power like GP weren’t bothered by predators like HW. GP is seen as the daughter and precious object of several exceptionally powerful men. Even HW wasn’t going to mess with SS goddaughter and Bruce Paltrow. Plus her mom no doubt gave her the heads up.
Her whole white princess act is nauseating because she’s been so privileged she doesn’t even know it. in another life she’d have been lucky to be a reality star wife.
Julia K, Do your remember a comment George Clooney made about GP, something she did that “worked out for her?” That Oscar was bought and paid for.