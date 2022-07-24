Ben Affleck alternating between stressed & sleepy on his Paris honeymoon

Late last week, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed to Paris for what initially appeared to be their honeymoon. They were married in Las Vegas on July 16th, and then they returned to LA by Monday so they could get some work done. Then on Thursday (July 21), they turned up in Paris. Some of us thought this was their honeymoon and we would be getting another Butt Rubbing Szn. But no, they brought their kids to Paris? Jennifer brought Max and Emme, Ben brought Violet and Seraphina. I still think Emme and Seraphina seem especially tight, little BFFs.
Well, let me tell you, Ben is stressed out on his honeymoon or family vacation or whatever this is. Jennifer clearly wants to do romantic things – walk in the park, take a boat ride down the Seine, go to museums – but the kids are around and the paparazzi are around. And it must be so hot too. All in all, kind of a stressful bummer trip. Ben was so tired on the boat ride that he fell asleep and the Parisian paparazzi got tons of photos of it.
That beautiful floral dress Jennifer wore to the park? It’s Oscar de la Renta and it retails for $2,290. Amazingly, she paired it with TKEES flip-flops!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
If I had her money, I would buy her clothes.
That said, Emme is the best dressed.
Love the name Seraphina, it’s so too much it’s adorable.
And I see they are happy.
I’m here for the kids. So cute seeing them together enjoying this trip together with the steps. And Ben nodding off is all of us parenting at some point.
Ben nodding off because he’s never had to pretend to be the parent for so many consecutive hours.
Same! Love that the kids are having fun. This makes Ben and Jlo seem relatable
Emme has the best style! I can’t get over how much the eldest Affleck looks exactly like her mum and is almost as tall as her dad. Max looks so much like his dad. Glad the kids all seem to be having fun and getting along.
You can tell whose parents are musicians.
Why is Jennifer so thirsty again? Sitting on a park bench on Paris for papp shots?!
This is her 3rd or fourth marriage. You’d think shed protect it at all costs.
6th marriage I thought.
6th marriage,you really thought that?
Understandable that it’s confusing. I believe it’s her 4th marriage – Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck. There were also 2 engagements – Ben Affleck and ARod. Plus Casper Smart. Can’t remember and too lazy to check if she was engaged to P Diddy.
Why Jlo is blamed once again when Ben has been constantly papped since he began dating Gwyneth Paltrow? Did you forget that his family was one of the most papped family in Hwood(more than the Brangelina’s )?and when he was part of The ultimate celebrity pandemic couple with Ana de Armas? …No, it’s more simple to blame Jlo
Thank you Prescilla. Ben has been constantly papped his whole career. Worse than Jlo imo. But yeah let’s blame her AGAIN.
Thank you. It bugs me big time when all Ben’s women consistently blamed for the paps when he is so obviously the common denominator here. He seems to need the attention and he’s been like that since forever.
Exactly.
What gets me is the comments “JLo’s thirsty” are the same tired BS said when they dated 20 years ago. The selective outrage is so funny to me, considering how often Ben and Jen G would be papped out together, esp when it was apparent SOMEONE needed to let middle America know that he got away from the brown woman.
It’s not just the excessive paps shots. Jlo sources/team have been constantly talking to the press since the return of the relationship, with constant updates about them etc I don’t recall Ben doing the same this time around.
Priscilla, it’s like a version of the comment the other day which I can’t be bothered looking up so will paraphrase that jlo is a cheap version of goop. Seriously, someone actually said that or close enough. Doesn’t matter how rich, how successful, jlo still cops this crap. And there looked like a thousand paps and screaming people there at one stage. They’re there for bennifer and Jen. No one screams for affleck.
Btw jg was a master of the pap stroll when she wanted. She loved those regular mum, school run pap shots.
She can’t help herself
First of all, it’s torturously hot in Europe right now. So if Ben looks stressed, it’s totally understandable. Also, I took one of those boat rides in Paris and my ass fell asleep too. It’s very soothing.
Me too! Great nap, too. So much hate for Ben just because he looks hot and jet lagged. Weird.
That sleeping picture looks like my husband on every vacation we’ve ever taken.
Private wedding + Pap trip to Paris = done deal.
I guess they cancel each other out. Somehow I don’t see this ending well.
Violet is such a mini- Jennifer.
I don’t know why they went to Paris end of July. It’s hot and sweaty! Parisians usually decamp on holidays at that time.
They should have done a Beckham-style jaunt, much more weather friendly.
Oh my goodness, she is! When I first saw the group photo, I was trying to figure out why Jennifer Garner came along too. Violet is so tall and she’s got her mama’s taste in shoes!
LOL a family vacation with four teenagers in record-breaking heat, surrounded by paps. Nothing stressful about that. Jennifer is dressing perfectly for all of it! Fun pics, Kaiser!
Ben is outnumbered! He is on vacation with five women and I can only imagine what that’s like cause I am gay and I haven’t been in a situation like that. I am not being funny. Ben definitely looks tired.
*Four women. Jennifer brought her son.
And why should that matter?
And Emme is non-binary, so really, it’s three women.
what a sexist misogynistic comment.
Don’t worry, JLo has a concert in Capri in a week so they’ll be participating in yacht season too. I can understand why they’re having a family vacation. These kids are all teenagers and might not want to travel as a family forever. They can do couple vacations when the kids are back at school.
As for the nap, he’s jetlagged, in the sun and on a swaying boat, it happens! There are lots of vacation photos where he looks happy too. He and Violet seem to be very close, there were lots of cute moments between them on the boat whereas usually we just see them walking down a street.
@A, I love they did family vacation,it would have been great if Sam was there also but he is probably enjoying himself in camp.
Ben is jetlagged and probably with their honeymoon activities,he must be tired. I was just sorry he was sleeping in the sun,not protected and his neck probably hurt after that nap😅
I agree with you about him and Violet :they were very cute together and Violet seems to be very protective of her dad…I don’t know why,I always thought he was the most close to Sera by looks and by character (it is said that Sera is cheeky like him)…
It seems you know a little about Ben and seems measured about him,I have a question:why do you think it ended with Ana? Like he seemed crazy about her and completely devastated when they broke up and all seem so sudden…
And I love Sera and Emme friendship,it’s so wholesome
My guess was sleepaway camp too! Their older kids did it in previous summers.
I think it was probably a mixture of things with Ana. As the pandemic moved into a new phase, she began to travel back to NYC and I think Ben wasn’t as mobile and spontaneous as she was accustomed to, given that his kids are in LA and he has 50/50 custody. I also think kids were a factor. She is much younger and has said she wants a big family and he doesn’t strike me as the Alec Baldwin type. She probably found the press attention stressful (although she’s a bit disingenuous in the way she describes it now, she was a willing participant for sure, posting him on Instagram and dressing for paparazzi!)
The initial reporting was that it might be temporary and she did a video interview with her friend Claudia Muma after leaving LA for Cuba and was still wearing the Cartier love bracelet and watch that Ben gave her so I think there’s some truth to that idea. She seemed pissed when she made the Instagram post about Marilyn Monroe, denying they were back together, so I think she felt wronged by him in some way, which made me think he ended it or cheated? But then her stylist and friend during the relationship, Karla Welch (they’ve since unfollowed each other on social media!) and her current stylist, Samantha McMillen, have both liked and commented positively on industry people’s Instagram posts about Bennifer so I don’t think he cheated.
I do think the media reporting about how he was broken hearted was overblown. He had been losing weight for The Tender Bar before the split and that was spun into a heartbreak narrative because he got pissed with paparazzi outside his front door a couple of times. When really, he was filming The Tender Bar and emailing JLo.
/ends essay
@ A I’ve read someone said she was pissed and answered with the marilyn monroe video because of the viral pic of him throwing her cardboard cutout in the bin and it makes sense to me.
@A,thank you for your perspectives cause either ppl are super hating on them(Ben is drinking again,stressed out or whatever,Jlo is a diva,she is bad for him…) or fans are super sugary like « they were meant to be » and blabla(and I hate that cause Jen Garner is not a placeholder).
I don’t think Ben was pining for Jlo during all these years(and neither did she)…I mean he had Shookus (who I thought was great and helped him a lot during his recovery but it was not acknowledged as Jen Garner:she even accompanied him to AA meetings,doing all those meditation things and they seemed on the same vibe and I also don’t think like every body seems to think that they were cheating on their spouses) and Ana…
Yes Ana to me seems super disingenuous :yes she worked her ass off during 7 years and she had her great break with Knives out but the pap strolls made her famous or « known » and now she wants to act cute and says that it was too much🙄..I mean,Ben had a backyard,why did they need all those strolls? And her wearing the most expensive clothes and jewelry,and pausing to kiss Ben or stare in his eyes😂 like really doing the most…I think Ana is very opinionated and has a lot of character and I also think she was the one to break up but was not sure and after that Ben pulled the plug(Ben was super shady for the cardboard cutout 😅)…why do you think she ended her relationship with Karla Welsh who is great and even stopped following her? And also what did you think about Casey’s comments about her? I found it super weird how he was talking about her and it seems the brothers don’t have a relationship
When do you think he began to email Jlo? During the Arod scandal or after?
And really thank you for your responses
@Karisma – That might be why. My read of the cardboard cut-out was always that it was just an unfortunate coincidence. He wasn’t even home afawk. I highly doubt he hired a skip and a whole crew from Diamond Landscaping just to humiliate Ana. More likely that the cutout was in a pile of junk in a garage or store room that was cleared out during the renovation. It doesn’t seem like his style to be so petty. When exes like Gwyneth or Jen G talked shit post-breakup and he was asked for his comment, he was always pretty sanguine (“she’s probably right”), (“she’s allowed to talk about it, we’re on good terms, I spoke with her this morning”). Ana is his only public relationship, Shookus included, that didn’t end with both parties yabbering on in interviews about how they were still in touch and friendly.
I do think he and Lindsay had a longterm affair but that’s on Ben, not Shookus. She did support him through what from the outside looked like the worst year of his life and she got so much shit from the internet. She later did a podcast interview where she talked about dealing with online abuse and was very kind in how she talked about Ben post-breakup, basically saying people needed to be more sympathetic to celebrities going through very real shit like addiction.
@Ramona – I don’t think either of them were pining. I think his marriage to Jennifer Garner was a very real thing and that he loved her. He started a family and his career was going great, and there’s no way he was looking back. I
I’ve no idea what happened between Ana and Karla but they were on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter together and shared friendship bracelets. Then, after the breakup, they unfollowed each other and Ana got a new stylist.
I’m not sure where Ben and Casey’s relationship stands. It was so ill-advised to comment about Ana. Casey seems to be having a total mid-life crisis with his very young, immature girlfriend. He said via instagram a few months ago that Ben hadn’t yet met his girlfriend and that he hadn’t re-met JLo. So they obviously don’t meet up regularly but Ben’s nephew was photographed on the Nike set.
Everytime I see a pic of Ben and Violet, I think he is walking next to a young Jen G. I wonder what it must be like to have your kid look SO much like your ex wife
Well parents see their kids as individuals after seeing as a baby they are a replica of one or the other parent. I’ve got one like that and I don’t think of his father when I look at him. We don’t know Violet so we don’t see her we see jennifer. Anyway this trip seems like it’s all dress up and pose for the paps and wave to the fans in a crowded city. It seems calculated for that too. I would guess if she’s got something in Capri in a week they’ll all go there too with the paps following so no different just less crowded. Anyway happy BD Jennifer!
I thought that as well. And on your honeymoon she’d be a constant reminder of his ex.
ALL his kids are a reminder of his ex. Her twins are a reminder of her ex. Max who seems to have been with them from the beginning just cut out of pictures looks just like Marc. JLo doesn’t see Marc when she looks at him she sees Max. If you’ve ever been with a previously married partner that’s just how it is.
Isn’t Ben dong the Nike film with Matt Damon this summer? They’re writing, producing, directing AND starring so I’d guess he’s been having a demanding work schedule with long hours.
It’s in Post-production as of July 13th. So he still has some work to do, but he wanted a vaca. Can’t say I blame him.
Jennifer, Violet and Max look like they’re dressed for one vacation-Ben, Sera and Emme for another.
It’s true that Violet,Jen and Max are more fancier dressed 😅, Ben is dressed classic but his choices in shoes are bad😬 and Emme-Sera seemed to be in that 90´s fashion-Billie Eilish so at least everybody is dressed as they want
The flight to europe is. Not easy on the first day, not easy on the body and not when you’re no longer 20z so im with ben on this one, my first day in europe im always so jetlagged, so sleepy can be the vibe until you get some decent rest
The photos of Ben and Violet were the cutest, love how close they are.
Jlo was also sleeping on that boat too but the photos didn’t went viral like Ben lol he’s a meme attractor.
Jetlag+ hot weather, the circus with the paps and fans, the chlldren etc understandable that he’s tired
I loved the Violet photos too! Makes the Page Six story about them extra rude.
@Karisma and @A,I agree with you two ,him and Violet were super cute.And yes Jlo was also sleeping but ppl want to always mock Ben.I was just sorry he was sleeping in the sun,hope he won’t get burned or have his neck hurting
Where are all these boat photos everyone is referencing? I don’t see them above in Kaiser’s write up except Ben sleeping with his mouth open which is why it’s going to the another meme. I can hear the snoring from here.
Lens, the boat pictures with Violet are on the Daily Mail website and fan accounts on twitter and instagram
This actually isn’t their honeymoon, it’s a trip for Jen’s bday. That’s why the kids are with them.
This makes the trip make much more sense.
Her birthday is actually today ! I’m guessing we’ll see pics of how they celebrated tomorrow.
The paparazzi are hoping he gets so stressed and overheated that he takes off his shirt, so there can be photos of his back tattoo trudging around Paris.
Oh boy, does that flowered dress look tight in the midriff. Must be uncomfortable in the heat.
Come on peoples, you know why Ben is tired…
Jet lag of course😂😉
JLo apparently didn’t take her glam squad along. These are far more realistic photos than she permits.
I love Emme’s look. That’s all I got.
Gertrude, yes, I agree. Also, I didn’t realize Violet was so tall. She looks almost as tall as her dad. Is her mom that tall? I never noticed.
OK, I just came to say that IMO, Ben Affleck is still an overgrown man-child
I give this marriage 2-4 years before he self-destructs again.
If BA doesn’t F this up royally, I will buy a new hat and eat it with ranch dressing on the side.
BA is the luckiest, tall, white, best friend of Matt Damon ever!
😩😩 I believe in them…lol..I am so naïve and sucker for ❤️…what makes you think he’ll self sabotage again? I thought he was yearning for some stability (he seemed productive and stable when he was married to the first Jen) and he had a string of relationships that I thought he learned from…
I think it’s really sweet they took all the kids (who can cross the street without having to hold an adults hand) to Paris after the wedding. I really really really hope Violet requested a stop at a French pharmacy to go shopping for beauty products. Can you imagine shopping for beauty products with your stepmother JLo? LOL. “Hm. Biafine? I have something like this from JLo Beauty.” Or, “Let me see that sweetie? See, chemicals. All chemicals. At JLo Beauty, we don’t use chemicals.”
JLo has been after “blended family in public” shots since the beginning and Jen G wasn’t having it. JLo is finally getting her wish.
Violet has always looked like a carbon copy of her mom but wow it’s like Colin Hanks level spitting image. Seraphina takes after Ben more. So interesting how genes work. Emme looks like she’s going to a 90s grunge concert and Seraphina looks like she lives in Bushwick in Brooklyn (notoriously hipster neighborhood), very fitting with current Gen Z trends. I’m glad J. Lo doesn’t impose her glam fashion on her daughter and lets her dress the way she wants
The kids look like they’re having fun! Hopefully the heat has abated, it’s supposed to be more manageable in Paris right now. My guess is they’re cramming a lot in for the kids and because J. Lo wants to do the most so Ben is exhausted. Plus on top of that their crazy travel schedule plus the jet lag. I don’t envy that chaos.
I don’t think this is their honeymoon like people are assuming this. I think this is just a family vacation to celebrate jlo’s bday.
I really don’t like how people are projecting onto Ben and wanting him to be stressed,miserable, etc just off of a picture of him not smiling.It’s like y’all are praying for this man to be unhappy with Jennifer. Ben just has a resting bitch face. I’ve seen videos and pics of them in Paris where he is smiling at Jen and kissing her and all of that. Y’all take the man falling asleep on the boat and relaxing as a sign that he is stressed out?! C’mon now. Enough with the projecting.
Why does this mediocre man appeal to anyone? The only time I have enjoyed watching Ben Affleck was when terrible things were happening to him in Gone Girl.
He’s just good for gossip. He’s constantly going through the arc of messing up his life completely then his redemption follows. Rinse repeat.
Great question. I don’t have an answer 🤷🏻♀️
Do rich people and their staffs not look at international weather and news (looking at you Joey King)?????
It is SO hot in Paris. Everyone who actually lives there is trying to find a way not to be there.
The high is low 80s in Paris today.
My feeling it’s because they’re working lol. This is the pap shoot honeymoon, the stuff they’re doing for publicity. Their ACTUAL honeymoon will likely be far more low key and private. It’s luxurious and expensive, sure, but it is work.
Love her dress, though.
Why are people making so many excuses for the fact that he looks miserable in virtually all the pictures of them in Paris? They arrived on Thursday and today he still looks unhappy. Is he still jet lagged and unaware of the worldwide heat wave? I doubt it. It’s obvious he’s unhappy.
If that makes you feel better, there’s pictures of him looking elated and laughing with JLo, pictures capture a split second so people can paint a narrative.
Violet is clearly the smartest as she’s wearing a mask.
I’d be miserable if I was in a big city during a heat wave. All the concrete and people in one place. Ac window units outputting more heat onto the sidewalks. It’s not a joke. If we see pics of them in more temperate weather and he still looks miserable, okay then.
