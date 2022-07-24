Ben Affleck alternating between stressed & sleepy on his Paris honeymoon

Late last week, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed to Paris for what initially appeared to be their honeymoon. They were married in Las Vegas on July 16th, and then they returned to LA by Monday so they could get some work done. Then on Thursday (July 21), they turned up in Paris. Some of us thought this was their honeymoon and we would be getting another Butt Rubbing Szn. But no, they brought their kids to Paris? Jennifer brought Max and Emme, Ben brought Violet and Seraphina. I still think Emme and Seraphina seem especially tight, little BFFs.

Well, let me tell you, Ben is stressed out on his honeymoon or family vacation or whatever this is. Jennifer clearly wants to do romantic things – walk in the park, take a boat ride down the Seine, go to museums – but the kids are around and the paparazzi are around. And it must be so hot too. All in all, kind of a stressful bummer trip. Ben was so tired on the boat ride that he fell asleep and the Parisian paparazzi got tons of photos of it.

That beautiful floral dress Jennifer wore to the park? It’s Oscar de la Renta and it retails for $2,290. Amazingly, she paired it with TKEES flip-flops!!