Wait, Pippa Middleton named her newborn daughter Rose Matthews?

Pippa Middleton named her son, born in 2018, Arthur Michael William Matthews. Her brother-in-law’s name is Prince William Arthur Philip Louis. I always thought it was a bit strange that Pippa used two of William’s names for her son’s name. But that’s nothing compared to what she apparently named her newborn daughter. Pippa gave birth to her second girl, probably in mid-to-late June, although the date is still unknown. The Daily Mail claimed they finally know the name of the girl: ROSE.
Pippa Middleton has named her newborn daughter Rose.
The 38-year-old sister of Kate already has two children, Arthur, three, and Grace, one with millionaire husband James Matthews.
If this is true – it probably is – then this is next-level trolling, right? Granted, Rose is a very popular name, especially in England. But given the torrid history, one would think that the Middleton family would completely avoid the name Rose entirely, given Prince William’s rumored and alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. It would be like Princess Diana’s sister naming her daughter “Camilla.”
What else is Pippa up to? Well, she and her husband already own and operate a petting zoo called Bucklebury Farm Park. It’s not only a petting zoo, they already have a cafe and a large cabin available to rent. Now Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James plan to expand the business on the 77-acre farm, with added “glamping cabins,” a gift shop and a bigger restaurant.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
Bwahahhaaa! Gotta love Pippa.
I really want this to be true because it’s bloody hilarious! 😂😂
If Pippa had to remove the name of every mistress or person that William slept with from her list of baby names, she’d have to choose something outside of the English language.
Exactly, I’m guessing Rose was just one from a long line of garden bushes.
I howled when I saw this yesterday. that really is next level trolling on Pippa’s part if true.
I used to think (maybe I was just assuming?) that Kate and Pippa were close, but between Pippa’s degree, her house bigger than all of the royal properties, and now Rose…something is up. We’ll never know for sure, but for some reason, I don’t think Pippa seems like the type of person to do something incredibly cruel to her sister for absolutely no reason and that Kate earned this somehow.
Lol forever. I hope this is true.
That is magnificent. I can only offer a bow to that level of trolling if this is true.
Shit, I thought Celebitchies were petty! DAYUM!! 😂
When I read this, I raised my eyebrows so high I think I sprained something….
I would be livid if my sister did something like this. There aren’t any other names Pippa could have chosen? Will Kate ever be able to look at her niece without thinking 1) about her husband’s paramour and 2) how shitty her sister is? Wow, just wow…I guess all isn’t right in the House of Middleton after all…
Right, I’m pretty certain that Pippa has had to hear, ad nauseum, all about the duchess of waitiness and her team of Cambridge heirs.
agreed. When Tatler reported in the infamous Kate cover article that Pippa only refers to Kate as “the duchess,” I originally thought she was being pretentious but now I think Pippa was taking the piss!
The Duchess of Waitiness…thank you for that, Merricat!
Agree @Lady Esther – something looks to be afoot in the House of Middleton.
1. After Meghan corrected the crying story there was a noticeable cooling off between Kate and Will – that was the start of him looking like he couldn’t stand to be near her.
2. There was that weird story that both Kate and Will had had enough of Carole’s interference and that she’d been told to back off.
3. Kate and Pippa used to be seen together – not a lot but certainly often at Wimbledon. But now there’s no sign they ever see each other – including no news of the supposed baby mad Kate going to see her new niece.
4. Pippa – whether intentionally or not – has been landing some killer troll moves on Kate including the expensive mansion purchase next to mummy which looks to be eleventy times the size of the house that Kate has managed to secure in Berkshire from the Queen, the revealing of an actual real qualification in child focused studies and now this.
Wow. Rose isn’t that common a name in the UK. This has to be deliberate. Whatever next? Mummy Carole wearing Pippa’s wardrobe?? Launch of an eco-based charity?? A diatribe on private helicopter travel??
Pippa has always seemed to think of herself as more than a brand than a person, so I think she’ll be quite busy spending her husband’s money making a Soho Farmhouse Middleton Branch in Berkshire, sending her kids to the same schools as Kate’s for the occasional press and call it a day. But you can be sure there will be jars and jars of “homemade” chutney on a shelf with Pippa’s picture on it!
And I say this as a fan, like I said I’m Team Pippa because I think she finally realised that chasing aristos and trying to wrest Carole’s attention away from Kate is a losing game and decided to get on with it. Wouldn’t be surprised if she admired Meghan and Harry for throwing in the towel as well. Bully for her!
I think there has always been some level of competition between the sisters and if Carole is still playing favourites perhaps this was a little dig to remind kate of what she had to compromise to get the title whereas moderately rich James Matthews has always been attentive to Pippa.
On Pippa being shitty- people don’t just do something like this out of thin air. Given what we know about Khate, I guarantee you Pippa’s decision to disregard her situation for a name she truly liked for her child was well-earned. I don’t believe she picked the name solely to dig at Khate but she probably genuinely liked it and since there appears to be no relationship with her sister to consider to make her not use it, she simply used it. By all appearances Khate dropped Pippa years ago. She can’t have a sister, pretty with good qualities of her own, around while trying to play she’s god’s gift to womanhood and the savior to Britain. She discarded her like a used tissue. So this isn’t so much Pippa’s shittiness as Khate’s.
This is what I figure, too – she really likes the name Rose and Kate has been a bad sister for a while now, so her feelings weren’t considered. Can’t blame her – it seems like Kate consistently “borrows” Pippa’s personality to make up for her own astoundingly anaemic character.
LOL The jokes write themselves lol
Lol pippa doesn’t care lol I love her
Now wouldnt we all feel stupid is this Rose affair story ACTUALLY isnt true. There was first the guy who admitted he made it up to Tatler? Then her sister, why on earth would she name her daughter that if it was true!?
(not saying Will has never trimmed any other bushes)
True or not, the fact that millions of people across the globe know about the rumor makes this eye raising. If Pippa cared how this would look for Kate, she would have picked another name.
Exactly this. True or not, it’s in the universe permanently and a LOT of people see the significance/irony of Pippa naming her daughter Rose. Someone with a lick of common sense and even a smidge of compassion for the stress and embarrassment that whole situation brought their sister would choose ANY other name for their child if only not to push it back into royal watchers’ collective consciousness.
Now someone who is fed up AF with their sister and family’s shenanigans and toxicity, on the other hand, probably would commit some A+, gold-star trolling such as this. Touche, Pippa.
The same Pippa who let it be known she just bought an eight-figure home and has a genuine Early Years degree? For whatever reason, Pippa’s unloading. She’s not letting her sister hold her back anymore. I’m here for it…and interested so see if how this news plays out is a part of a larger sea change in Cambridge press.
Agreed.
Yes, that Pippa. A Ph.D in Trolling
Right. This was deliberate for some purpose–either to troll her sister whom she’s had it up to here with, or, perhaps with her sister’s permission, to help defang the rumor and troll the public who believes it.
Knowing what we know about Kate and how she copies every woman in her orbit perhaps early years was something Pippa was doing that she copied. We know Kate’s “early years” expert nonsense was only created to make her look like less of a light weight because Meghan hit the ground running with several successful projects. But of all the things for her team to make her an expert in why Early Years instead of sports or photography which are subjects she’s supposed to be interested in? Then Pippa goes to school to get a Masters in the topic and Kate establishes a “research institute” that focuses on early years.
Seems like more copykeening.
@B Pippa is actually more successful in the sports category than Kate also. Pip got a sports scholarship at Marlborough.
Shawna I agree. Pippa arrears to be unchained and ready for a brawl in the Rose garden. Madam Pips I say go forth and troll mightily
There is definitely something to this. I wondered why Pippa felt the need to do an Early Learning degree recently.
I feel like the Rose rumor has been around for long enough that even if there wasn’t an iota of truth to it, its still out there and I don’t see Pippa using her daughter’s name to exonerate William or whatever.
I’m not sure if I think Pippa would have used daughter’s name to troll her sister either, so it will be interesting if we get confirmation of this.
Yes, exactly, @Becks1. There’s enough floating around that, even were it completely not true, you’d avoid that name like the plague. Sounds to me like Pippa has no f**ks to give!
Technically, she is Sarah Rose Hanbury, so maybe Pippa thought, eh, not the same, I’m going for it.
@Noki the Rose affair is so much more sourced than some guy who admitted he made it up to Tatler. That’s the excuse the derangers use for Giles Coren being bullied into deleting his tweet saying he knew about it; that everyone knew about it. IMO Coren bent to pressure and deleted it because he is on staff at The Times, which is running Burger King’s smear campaign for him.
@Harper – yes correct. There are multiple sources confirming the rumour, including Rose’s own brother and a friend of a friend of mine who knows Rose very well.
Exactly, Harper. Nobody made the story up, but William loves it that KP-paid derangers keep spinning cover for him. Rose’s brother drunk admitted it repeatedly in local pubs, which was part of what was scrubbed. Multiple people of the Norfolk set admitted it then deleted under William pressure. Members of the Scottish press openly trolled William that they have proof of the affair and his injunction doesn’t cover Scotland.
@The Hench – any tea about *why* she’d want him to garden her rosebush? Genuine attraction or affection or boredom or what?
Someone just said it’s weird pippa named her kid william and now rose. Was there ever any rumors about williams being close with pippa?
@Shawna – no idea – but I was told that it lasted three years so that suggests that it was more than a casual fling. It would also explain why Kate tried to take action rather than letting it slide as per other indiscretions. She felt genuinely threatened by Rose, tried to phase her out and got a lesson in how Norfolk society really works.
Given all of the above, Pippa choosing to name her daughter Rose is a real doozy.
Plus, Giles Coren has already spent a night or two in jail for violating a super injunction regarding some footballers’ affair, it’s possible he doesn’t want to deal with any more legal shit.
I don’t think that guy actually admitted he made it up? Regardless, others including Rose’s brother confirmed it around Norfolk and reporters hinted as much but that they weren’t allowed to comment.
In any case, as others have commented, there’s so much negative publicity around it (and jokes about rosebush trimming in online comments which we know KP reads), the name choice is, uh, a little suspicious, lol.
People are also forgetting that the rumour was making the rounds quite heavily in the aristocratic and the aristo-adjacent crowd for MONTHS before it became public. According to at least one royal reporter (was it Tom Sykes-Picot Line? I can’t remember), it was all anyone could talk about at weekend dinner parties and shoots in the country. Everyone and their mother heard about it.
Also, I gotta say, Rose Hanbury’s brother was the WORST, but he was also unwittingly hilarious in all of this. “It’s not an affair!!!! My sister just goes up to see William at Anmer and has dinner with him all alone whenever Kate’s out of town with the kids!!!!! But it’s not an affair!!!!!!!” I can’t tell if he’s stupid enough to really think that was any sort of denial (and I do think he’s that stupid), or if he said all of that on purpose with a huge wink/nudge. But either way.
Giles Coren isn’t the one who started the story. And people like Tom Sykes confirmed they were told by the aristo set, Tom said it was the daughter of an Earl, and he has never retracted his article stating that.
Besides William wouldn’t be sending human rights letters (and not defamation letter which is for false stories) or getting super injunctions that are discussed by barristers in London court if there was absolutely nothing to this.
I think at this point people simply want to believe it because it confirms their views of these two an their marriage. That they hate each other or whatever. And that it shows whenever they are in public. There are always plenty of pics in which they seems very comfortable and smile at each other etc. so I never bought that they actually have disdain for one another. It never seemed that way to me but hey, what do I know. They might. He might be cheating relentlessly. She might be as well. I don’t think at the time people were aware that Diana was cheating either. Or they might actually genuinely have a good marriage.
With this family, anything is possible. And Pippa is just living her best life, I kinda love it.
I think it’s very easy to put up a front for the world. Lots of people do it, and they’re not even in the public eye in the way Baldy and Kate are. I have a relative who was a rampant cheater for the entirety of his marriage to his wife. But the two of them have a picture of each other on their living room wall where his wife is hugging him, and they look very close and in love with each other. In reality, they can’t stand one another. I would have never guessed this was the case until someone clued me in.
The reason I think the affair rumours have a lot of credence is because much of William’s own peer group have confirmed it, and confirmed that he has a history of such affairs, which are largely confined to women who are aristocratic/aristo-adjacent, and look a lot like Kate (tall-ish brown-haired women). William also has a track record of embarrassing Kate by taking her presence for granted for most of their dating life. It’s also been confirmed by the same crowd that William and Kate live separate lives, with Kate being with the kids, and William being on his own. This is confirmed at various points in other ways too (Meghan first meeting William when he was curiously on his own at a London apartment, William getting covid and this information being kept quiet for a LONG time with the implication being that if it got out, it would be bad for William).
I’m willing to admit there are plenty of tinfoil theories that stay within the confines of places like Celebitchy but forgive me, this “rumor” went far beyond people who want it to be true to confirm their idea of what their marriage is like. I was honestly surprised how much it was covered and that was only after William’s attempt at damage control.
I’ll also point out that infidelity doesn’t necessarily translate to having the lack of concern for your spouse that we see with William. Prince Philip was never faithful to Elizabeth but he never acted the way towards her in public that William does to Kate. You can be utterly faithful and still disrespect your spouse.
I’m old enough to remember shrug-gate, LOL. That was not a moment of a couple that is very comfortable with each other.
But seriously, so many times there are pics where they are smiling at each other, and if you watch the video of that moment you realize how fake it is (the “festive gaze” at the christmas concert is one such video.)
and one of the big reasons many of us think they have total disdain for each other is because we have seen a noticeable difference in how they interact in public. In 2011, William at least acted like he enjoyed being around her. Now he can barely fake it for major public appearances.
Also, this has been explained to you, but Charles was cheating first and all through the engagement and marriage, so immediately referencing Diana is kind of weird.
And Diana ultimately would have been happy if Charles had wanted to be monogamous and be a real husband. It’s not quite the same situation…
@Emmi, nah, I’m with C — this wasn’t just something made up by a few people who dislike Kate or whatever, it was a well-sourced, international story that was talked about for a pretty long time. And as Nic said, William did not go for defamation, but for the super-injunction that prohibits anyone from even speaking of it.
@Becks, it wasn’t a “festive gaze,” it was a “festive glance” because it didn’t even last long enough to qualify as gazing 😂
The Rose affair is absolutely true and very likely leaked by Rose herself. Kate tried to freeze her out—THAT was the initial story—a rural rivalry with zero context of Kate trying to run Rose out of the Turnip Toffs. The original story was so curious and made no sense whatsoever (there can only be one Queen Bee in the country terrain?); then rumors of the affair came out (plus all the snide comments in the Tatler articles cementing Kate’s outside status in aristo-circles) and everything made sense.
If you read any article pertaining to Rose Hanbury you’ll realize how powerful and well-connected she and her family really are. She is never depicted negatively—quite the opposite, she is always referred to as a glamorous, buxom bombshell with impeccable taste and pedigree. When have the “mistresses” ever been given such reverence? “Rosegate” is totally a thing and people who say they’re just rumors are really being willfully blind to all the not-so-subtle evidence.
See also: the “move” from Amner as their residential base. Norfolk was no longer hospitable to Kate after her attempts to rule that “tribe” blew up in her face.
Rose is described as a buxom bombshell? She’s a slip of a thing.
But this Pippa story is hilarious.
@Suzie – in her younger days she was. As she got older and start having children, she lost a lot of weight.
I think the rosebushing is true and we’ll be getting the name explanation soon coming from somewhere and it’ll say Rose is Matthew’s great great great grandmother’s cousin’s aunt’s from his father’s side, he absolutely wanted to honor her naming his daughter Rose. So we could all zip it about the marchioness lol
It could be she just likes the name and doesn’t believe the rumours. Whatever.
Even if they liked the name and didn’t believe the rumors most folks would avoid naming their child after their sister’s husband’s ALLEGED former mistress. But considering how Kate decided she was an early learning expert AFTER her sister decided to get a degree in the same field, I’m guessing all bets are off.
This is where my head is too. Like Pippa has more in common with Meghan than with Kate, in that both she and Meghan were victims of Kate trying to co-opt their successes and of her petty jealousy of anything they’ve ever done. Kate cannot stand the idea of another woman shining–she even tried to get Rose Hanbury excommunicated, as though she had any power whatsoever in that social set or in life, really. Meanwhile, both Meghan and Pippa are out here reclaiming their narratives and successes for themselves, and Kate cannot do a damn thing about it.
MOST folks would.
The British/European royalty/aristocracy, on the other hand, would not.
That’s a good point. There could be many things over the years that Kate has taken the credit for from Pippa or used her bigger platform to claim for herself or just cosplayed. Perhaps Pippa has finally cracked?
Kate has probably moved into Adelaide Cottage, and Pippa no longer has to kowtow to the Burger King to protect Kate’s future. Remember William basically told Pippa to shut it down after she merched the heck out of herself post-wedding. After years of having to lay low, Pippa probably is happy to stick it to Prince Incandescent and is trolling him. It could be one way to ensure that Burger King never comes round while Pippa and her kids are there.
@Harper, I’m with you. It’s at least equally about trolling William as her copykeening sister. I recently reread the story about Pippa having a whole HR team who dreamed up deals for her, which she then was forced to reject. Live your life, Pippa! Stretch your wings.
@Harper, that’s a very interesting take and one I hadn’t considered. You’re absolutely right–Pippa had to shelf all of her aspirations thanks to W&K. I bet she was salty at having to yet again stand down for big sis and the FFK.
Well, Pippa and James must like this name, because I don’t think they would use it solely to stick it to Kate. however I also believe that most of her life Pippa heard how Kate’s business is more important because she was trying to catch Wills and now she is in a position not to give a f anymore. And sticking it to Kate can be cherry on top to her now.
Please let this be true!!! 😂😍 Pretty sure this cements Pippa as this site’s favorite Middleton. Speaking of, anyone else now feel like Pippa reads Celebitchy??
For certain she reads Celebitchy…wouldn’t you, in the same position? Especially if Pippa nurses some resentment against her sister? She’s only human! Team Pippa 🙂
So I guess Ma Middleton never taught her girls that they should always have each other’s backs?
Lol, no! Middleton women hate other women and see them as competition. They only have backs they can put knives into.
Looks like Pippa has Kate’s back…to stick a knife in!
That wouldn’t be having your sister’s back. It would be excusing your brother in law’s affair and burying it as he continues to cheat.
Now, if Pippa has a 3rd daughter and names her Svetlana… that’s trolling.
Lol
Ma, more likely, is the reason they do compete. Do you see articles where she brags about Pippa’s kids or only articles bragging about time spent with the royal children? I wonder if she thinks Pippa failed her by not sticking in there and landing PH or at least someone richer and more aristocratic.
This seems like more of the Midds family sucking up to FFK The Other Brother at the expense of their own sister/daughter! Maybe it’s some last ditch effort to beg TOB not to divorce Kkkeen? Or maybe this is how those mean girl sisters roll, even toward each other? Whatever the reason, it’s very interesting!
Exactly. This is Pippa being a good soldier and taking it for the team yet again. She loves william, even named her son after him. She wouldn’t do anything to hurt that connection. Naming her daughter rose was a way to say “see people, the affair never happened. Why would I name my own daughter rose if it had?!”
If that’s their reason, then it just shows you how dumb they really are. The name Rose will only remind people about the affair and the rumors and how William was trending on twitter for it and just everything. And people will speculate, as we’re doing here, why they chose the name, and ‘the affair didn’t happen’ is NOT the first reaction most people have had.
This can’t be true can it?
This is a level of petty I appreciate and admire.
Right? Girl could teach a class.
I love this (it’s a great name btw).
People who’ve named a kid, has there ever actually been anything that’s made you pull your first choice? I assume after going through the whole ordeal you’d just be like “fuck it, it’s my favourite flower, everyone else who thinks differently about it can kick rocks”.
My favourite girls name is Marine and due to the association that French witch has given it, that would maybe make me pull the choice. But I hate that!
Try naming a girl Karen these days!
Lol! But DOES anyone name their daughter Karen these days? For so many reasons. 😆
I admit that I took two names off my list when I realized my husband had previously dated women by those names. Lol.
Haha name association is real. Middletons are no exception.
We settled on Riley to the point we started telling people that was our choice, until I realized that was the one of the top 5 names for girls in the USA at the moment (still is, maybe?). We dropped that choice because it was important to me that my child wasn’t one of three or four girls in her class with the same name.
Riley has never been top 5 (at least not in decades). It was #22 in 2016 and has been steadily dropping since then (#37 for 2021.) so I think you’re safe if you still want to use it.
@Becks1 – top 5 might have been regarding the popularity of name searches or whatever names were popular on the site she searched… not actual Social Security records. It’s confusing on those sites because they aren’t always obvious about where they get their stats. (I was worried about the popularity of my own kid’s name going up and realized it was only about search popularity…until Eugenie’s baby name news came out, anyway.)
My BIL named his daughter Nora believing it was unique. There are 3 other girls with the same name (one spelled with a H) in her class.
Marine is a pretty popular girl’s name in France or at least it used to be. I checked where it is on French girl name rankings in France and it’s at 154 so I think Marine Le Pen has definitely caused it to fall off the list by a lot.
I love Marina, too. It’s one of my favourite names.
I put Ashley, Karen, and Crystal off the list because they were all either a) awful drum majors I had b) a meme or c) a former best friend. Husband said no Cheryl, Anne, or Kristy because that’s his mom/multiple mom names and aunts of his.
@SAS: I mean, sure, I’d rethink an unusual name that became singularly associated with evil. (Like if I was a child in the 1920s and my favorite name was “Adolf.”) But Marine/Marina is a common enough name that I think you’re safe. And as for Rose … it’s an extraordinarily common name, as are all the names Pippa has given her kids so far. British senior royalty and royalty wannabes only have so many names to choose from. If Rose has always been her 2nd-choice girls’ name, I’m not going to side-eye her for going with it.
I had a similar situation in that my now ex husband was involved with another woman which obviously was a huge issue for me (we are now divorced). That woman is not in anyone’s life anymore (including his).
My sister would never name a child the same name, even though it’s a common name, quite pretty, and likely no one other than a small handfull of people would even know about my situation.
My sister supported me through an awful time, and the connection of that persons name would be a terrible reminder for her as well as for me. I just know it would never ever happen.
It’s really sad how things that are absolutely insignificant on ones’ deathbed – fame, money, connections, status – drive families apart. Including the Middletons.
This is why I chose names from book characters for my two boys. The names are both unusual enough that you don’t hear them everyday are definitely not very common, but are still legit names that I didn’t just make up. People usually have an interesting reaction when they hear them.
True story: My husband and I always knew what we’d name a daughter if we had one. (It’s the name of place that’s sentimental to us.) Then my older sister’s long term partner left her for a woman with the same name and eventually married her. When I found out we were having a girl I had to decide if we were going to still use the name. We did. My sister’s life is hers and my life is mine. She was pissed and probably still is five years later, but I have zero regrets. No other name would be as perfect and I likely would have resented my sister if she bullied me into not using the name.
Pippa? that you
lol
Girl… that’s not right. I feel for your sister
My daughters name is Lydia after my grandmother. If my brother in law had an affair with a Lydia, my sister would just have to get over herself when it was time for me to name my child.
Honey, you are not going to get cookie points for not giving a s*** , and this little anedocte is not sweet nor funny- it is just you being cold.
I’ll give her a cookie.
We don’t know if her sister is more biological at best. I won’t judge for her having a name planned and holding to it because someone she is related to was with someone that cheated with a woman of that name.
@Moderatelywealthy – I’m not looking for a cookie and the story wasn’t meant to be sweet or funny. It’s just a true story. Life is messy.
Not really sure why the snark is warranted, but I’ll give her a case of Girl Scout cookies.
are you sure you don’t already resent her? and putting aside your sister’s feelings, why would *you* want your kid to grow up with that kind of shadow over her name?
I’m dying to know what this name is now, after hearing the backstory!
Lorelei
Me too!!!
Pix
No shade from me. We are not all close with our siblings and I believe people here forget that some members can be toxic. Demanding. We do not owe them anything including changing our lives or plans to their latest whims.
Honestly, today is the first time i’ve thought about the name conflict in many years. That’s why I have no regrets. I associate the name with my daughter, not my sister’s ex’s wife.
@Wiglet Watcher – THANK you!
It could be from anywhere really–maybe James has a favorite Aunt Rose or grandmother, but yeah, that’s freaking hilarious and masterful on Pippa’s part. I’ve never been a big Pipster fan, but she’s growing on me lately. I love a petty gal.
I’m on Pippa’s side, this is HER child and she should be able to name her whatever she wants.
should she? cause most people (and governments) agree you can’t just name your kid whatever you want because we live in a society and naming kids after dictators, or dumb memes, or rude words is kind of crappy, mostly for the kid.
i’d argue naming a kid after your globally famous brother in law’s rumoured mistress is crappy in the same way, including for the kid. should she name the next one jecca? lol
I said svetlana, but damn jecca is just *chef’s kiss*
There’s no way Pippa did that to troll Kate. HOWEVER, it is interesting she still went with a name (even if it is a name she perhaps has liked long before Rose Hanbury) that is the same name as her sister’s husbands mistress. Most people, in that situation, if they were close to their sister would probably choose another name.
Something like this recently happened to a close friend. She really, really loved the name Gabriel. However, it was the name of her SIL’s douchebag ex husband. She thought about sticking with the name, but decided to come up with something different because she really does love SIL.
Ok but the douchebag ex husband isn’t constantly being brought up in newspapers and tabloids, so the situation is a bit different.
Combined with that recent Early Years release I wouldn’t rule out the trolling.
agree @div – you can easily see in pix’s comment above how someone can rationalize this kind of thing without necessarily trolling.
maybe Pippa and Kate aren’t close so she doesn’t care how it looks? maybe she got defensive about it and dug her heels in?
if they’ve been raised as social climbers as reported, they probably have an “every-woman-for-herself” kind of attitude anyway
Well I know a man who named his eldest daughter after an ex girlfriend. I don’t know if his wife is aware of the connection but they are still married after 40 years.
I laughed my ass off. Even if the affair rumors weren’t true (and I think they were) Rose’s role in it was so publicized that this is just incredible, for the Google search associations alone. First the early years degree, now this.
Pippa come on let’s have tea 😀 I’ll make time.
Eh. On the one hand, I do want this to be an instance of pettiness on a level I admire.
On the other hand, I don’t think this actually is that at all.
Kate learned her “lesson” when she attempted to freeze Rose Hanbury out of their mutual friend group that this is “just not done” among the aristocracy. One is expected to keep one’s private affairs private, while keeping up the veneer of politeness in public. In the aristocratic crowd, freezing someone out and failing to invite them to social functions just because they had an affair with your husband is a far greater, more unforgivable crime than having an affair with another person’s husband. You’re supposed to smile politely and save the rage screaming for your private time.
In light of that, I can totally see this in two ways, one of which is that this is a signal from the Midds that they’ve officially ditched their middle-class expectations of fidelity from one’s spouse. It could also be a sign from Pippa to the aristocratic crowd that she’s not like her middle-class sister, and more willing to play by the rules.
The other, much more boring interpretation, which I think is more likely to be true is that…these people are not nearly as smart, or as petty, as we’d like to give them credit for. They are deeply unintellectual, incurious, and most likely all share the exact same, bland taste in everything, from fashion, to decor, to baby names. They are also largely incapable of really assessing and being responsive to other people’s needs/feelings, even when it’s their own family. They justify hurting others with their own selfish desires. So it’s much more likely that Pippa just named her daughter Rose because she liked that name, and actually never even made that connection on behalf of her sister at all. And even if she did (or once she did), she didn’t want to care and named her kid that anyway. And Kate is going to be expected to suck it up and carry on, much like she has to carry on in the face of the million other unsatisfactory things in her life right now.
On a tangentially related note, I remember getting into a small rabbit hole, looking up the names of various German aristocrats from princely families. The sheer number of Wilhelms/Friedrichs/Augustas, all of them indistinguishable from the next. Sometimes you’d get siblings with the same names, just switched around. So again, in spite of all the money/wealth/clout/high falutin’ educations these people have, the sheer fact of the matter is that they are just not smart or creative at ALL. There’s probably not much more to it than that.
Not as smart I’ll buy, but not as petty I don’t buy. They are absolutely petty as hell.
It may not actually mean anything, but with these people it is not beyond the realm of possibility that it is a dig. Remember Princess Michael wearing that blackamoor brooch the first time she met Meghan? That kind of behavior happens in the aristo set.
I think it’s either a dig or it means nothing. I don’t think it symbolizes anything more profound than either of those two things.
‘the Midds that they’ve officially ditched their middle-class expectations of fidelity from one’s spouse’? Michael and Carole have been on shaky ground for years, much talk of Michael and his side piece. Shady wife-beating Uncle Gary has been married and divorced repeatedly, so fidelity isn’t a Goldsmith family trait. Pippa was the town bicycle while her future husband sat back and watched for a decade, waiting for her to sleep her way through the entire aristocracy, give up, and marry him. Kate’s been cheated on for 20 years.
“Town bicycle.” Nice.
I can’t stand the Middletons. But ‘Town Bicycle’? That is a hideous and misogynistic way to describe a woman.
@Nota…..😂😂😂
@A this is bang on – a move like this is more thoughtless/selfish than petty! petty is just the icing on the cake
If this is true, something is broken in the Kate-Pippa relationship. I would never name my kid Rose if another Rose was the reason of my dear sister’s torment.
No way in hell, even if I love the name.
Could you imagine, if Meghan had named her daughter Rose instead of Lili, the uproar it would’ve caused within both the deranged camp and the toxic Media? (Although I suppose the British media also fit into the deranger “clique”)
Oh, I’d like to think Meghan got up early with a cup of coffee, saw this on her tablet and immediately went into one of her many bathrooms, stuffed a rolled up towel in her mouth and laughed HARD until the tears rolled down her cheeks….I mean, I would in her position 🙂
There was enough uproar at Lili’s name being Lilibet, the British press acting like the name was sacred and unique only to the Queen and accusations they didn’t ask the Queen for permission. And I think a lot of those stories came from William and Kate. No matter what they named their daughter, the British media would have been up in arms.
One thing is certain is that its clear that for the Middletons image is everything. By Pippa naming her 2nd daughter Rose she (and by extension the Middletons) are saying, “yeah we named her Rose, and?” They’re basically reclaiming ownership of that name and trying to squash that affair rumour (and it is still a rumour) for good. Now when the name “Rose”” and the RF are mentioned in the future it will be b/c they are referring to the Middleton Rose and the alleged affair which we only heard about once from a source) will eventually drop from public conciousness as Rose Hanbury def is not a public figure (the only thing Rose H does publicly noawadays is run the Houghton Hall IG page).
The thing with the affair is that it was rumoured by a source only once and we never saw nor heard anything about it ever again. Even if the affair did happen I don’t think its still ongoing b/c again I don’t think Billy has ever loved anyone and I include any past or future mistress.
The affair was not rumored by one source only once, quite the contrary. People are still speculating about it in various places too.
I can’t say if he loved anyone or not, but no, I don’t think the affair is still ongoing for various reasons. Even if it was I don’t think it’s love related necessarily.
There were women who William did care about, more than Kate it seems, honestly. The consistent ditching of Kate for events involving Jecca Craig for instance (who is the whole reason he cares about Africa in the first place).
Re: C: Speculation on by random twitter users is diff than when a journalist or RR is speculating about it on twitter. The RR and journas did speculate publicly on twitter when the rumour broke out but then its been crickets. Yes ppl mention it on twitter and have it trend from time to time but it references the affair rumour as past tense nothing current. Moving forward, the “Rose” that will be mentioned by the RR and journos will be Rose Middleton thereby pushing Rose Hanbury and that affair rumour down the totem pole and eventually out of public discourse. That was the reason the Middletons named her Rose. I’m sure Pippa loves the name but they’re also playing the long game.
Journos made it very clear on twitter that there was a total blackout and they weren’t supposed to talk about it. Thats why its been “crickets” since then.
But she’s got a big title, a huge house, a big slate of charities and art endeavors, and a reputation as a former model. She is a public figure.
And running the Houghton House IG is connected to a lot of background work, I would assume. The pandemic may have slowed that down, but it doesn’t mean she’s somehow obscure.
No doubt Rose has what she wants with Houghton Hall and all that scrummy money but she’s also got a shady husband that makes William look like a Boy Scout. She had no choice but to come out swinging when Kate decided to take a shot at her, so I well belive Rose is the one that leaked the affair so that she could seem as if she was in charge…not a lowly mistress but the Future King’s Supper Companion! That power walk with Sarah Vine at the state banquet said it all: “I’m not going anywhere, and I can rock a tiara same as you, dear Kate.” And then the Tatler article! Oh, the tea of it all, the aristo life lol…
There are many aristos who also have a big house and title and are seldom “public figures” unless they’re members of the House of Lords. Even Tatler rarely mentions any gossip re: aristos nowadays unless it was picked up somewhere else first. Just b/c she’s an aristo doesn’t make her a public figure by default. Had it not been for the affair rumours no one would really know who she was.
JMoney, you’re forgetting about the Scottish Journalist who gleefully wrote about the affair because the super injunction didn’t preclude anyone in Scotland from talking about it. I think it’s gone beyond “gossip”.
Frankly, if the baby is named Sarah Rose, I would anticipate that she will be called Sarah. Rose as a middle name will be forgotten UNLESS the BM keeps it alive.
Okay, I misunderstood a comment above: Rose Hanbury’s first name is Sarah. Does anyone know what Pippa’s daughter’s full name is? I really like the name Rose and I like the sound of the two girls’ names being Grace and Rose.
William took out an injunction to gag everyone from talking about it. The story had been brewing for years.
Better than naming her Lily, I suppose.
Only slightly though.
I mean….Rose is a beautiful name, especially as a middle name, and they are upper-crust British. It’s a common name. Who expects people in the family to make a list of “No Go Names Because My BIL is a Manwh0re” 😆. Maaaann Pippa like live tour life girl
This may have nothing to do with Pippa. James may have a favorite aunt or a grandmother’s middle name that he hopes to memorialize. Many men that I know of in this region like to name their daughters with a name already in their family.
Did a little digging and I do not see a Rose in any of the Middleton or Goldsmith family history, for what that’s worth.
Can’t find a Rose in Matthews family history…
The competitive relationship between these two reminds me of Jackie O and Lee R. Social climbing mother pitting daughters against each other. It’s like Lee naming a daughter Marilyn. LOL.
Exactly. I mean, even if you don’t believe the rumors are true in any way, Rose is a stay away name. My own beloved grandmother was named Rose. I think it’s a lovely name. But if I were in Pippa’s position and my extremely high-profile sister and her FFK husband had recently been negatively linked to someone with that name, I would take a hard pass. I know they’re limited to a certain set of names, but this is too much. What a bunch of odd balls.
If true am not too surprised – its probably cause they like the name and don’t care who Khate feels as its her daughter and family.
Both Pippa and James have spent their whole lives living in Khates shadow – everything was all about Khate and Carol(e)’s ambitions. I have sometimes wondered if the reason Khate went to James therapy sessions was because he has issues with her and always coming 2nd best to Khate. Remember there was a story about how she went along to a few of his sessions ‘to give support’. Sometimes in therapy they have sessions with the person that is part of the problem.
I can totally buy that Carol(e) played her daughters off each other – I think now the Pippa has a family of her own she doesn’t need Carol(e)’s validation any more. And we all know Khate is more than happy to take credit and glory for someone else’s achievements – she tried to do it with the M&S capsule idea for Meghan’s charity SmartWorks.
I suspect it is this. Rose is a common girls name in England and Pippa probably really likes it and doesn’t care about the association to William’s possible recent mistress or if that bothers kate.
It’s still really good shade *not* to care and to do it anyway. There is no world in which Pippa doesn’t know or remember the rumors.
I think it’s not that Pippa was in Kate’s shadow, but that she was ‘forced’ into her shadow. Pippa easily upstaged Kate at her own wedding. Just like it’s easy for Meghan to upstage Kate. Just like Kate tried to ruin everything Meghan did, she probably did the same with pippa too. I think kate has definitely gone out of her way to put a stop to any opportunities that went Pippa’s way. Pippa went along with it because she is a middleton after all, but is probably resentful.
I can imagine kate was jealous that Pippa scored the equaliser with her third baby and being completely uninterested in her new niece. Pippa probably thought f*ck it.
Pippa was really trying to be a media figure, with her PippaTips book and a chance to be a correspondent for a US morning show. The TV gig may have failed because she wasn’t good at it, but I can also see Kate and/or Bill telling her to back down and stay off camera.
I think Pippa desperately wanted a career in the public eye and Ma would have been her momager. But I think kate, Willie and KP scuppered any plans to turn Pippa into a ‘thing’ using the excuse it would look ‘tacky’. The reality is they didn’t want her to outshine kate, which she would have done if Pippa kept that momentum going after the wedding,
She would have been inundated with offers from clothing brands, tv magazine deals and showbiz events after the wedding when there was actually some interest in her. But she fell flat and the few projects she did were way out of her league.
Kate didn’t want Pippa to overshadow her, and Ma took her side, because at the end of the day kate is their bread and butter.
Well, Pippa has certainly put Kate in the dust getting her master’s in early childhood so who’s outshone her sister in getting that advanced degree and having the qualifications to talk about her field? I doubt Kate likes that one bit. And Pippa getting that bigger house is definitely rubbing salt in the wound.
Pippa would have been a more suitable future Queen, more outgoing, friendly, intelligent and with a genuine interest in charitable causes. At the time everyone was saying that Pippa would have been a better fit than Kate.
I think all the stories of Kate moving closer to her parents was probably based on the fact pippa was actually buying a huge estate closer to them. Same with all the early years stuff. Claiming she’s a self proclaimed expert when it’s her sister with the actual qualifications. When kate is jealous of something, she will literally steal that thing and say she’s the one doing it via the press.
I came here to say I LOVE the name Rose, I have rose tattoos, and then I remembered it’s my display name above. LOL. Like, I’m absolutely willing to believe Pippa chose the name because it’s a wonderful name. Why should she have to ever limit herself because of Kate? Hasn’t she done enough of that? But these comments have me convinced it’s trolling. Oh well. It’s a beautiful name. Welcome to the world little Rose!
Wow Pippa lol
At least Pippa and her husband have some kind of idea how to make a living? I mean, the Cafe, petting zoo, and glamping sites sound like good ideas. May I suggest a tree house as well? 😃 And the name thing is rather epic. Maybe she is sick of taking Kate’s calls and figured this would do the trick!
I think James Matthew’s probably does have good business acumen. And his family have experience in hospitality. It’s probably a nice way to keep Pippa busy – so she doesn’t get dawn into Middleton intrigues. I would imagine this will also involve giving James Middleton some sort of job -where he gets paid a lot for not much (and doesn’t need to set up any more marshmallow businesses)
Yeah, the “glamping” thing seems right up James’s alley.
The Rose Hanbury story will be attached to William his whole life and even after, and now it will be attached to the ffk’s niece named Rose.
That is the saddest part about all of this – it’s all fun and games until little Rose Matthews grows up and searches the Internet to try to figure out why everyone smirks at her…I think of that scene in The Sopranos when Meadow shows Anthony Jr. the truth about his mobster father on a website…I can’t even imagine what that would feel like!
Thank you. Anyone thinking/claiming that this is going to somehow “erase” the context of the name’s association with William is grossly overestimating the Middletons’ relevance and grossly underestimating how pervasive the affair rumors have been for William. To this day there are still random people (who don’t royal watch) who have heard about the rumors (and believe them).
I can believe Pippa is petty towards Kate but I don’t think she’s that petty that she’d use her daughter to troll her sister. There are other ways to troll Kate regarding Rose but using her daughter’s name is an extreme one IMO
I don’t know. Rose is a pretty popular name, isn’t it? I doubt I would even be thinking of stuff like that when naming my child.
Completely agree! It’s such a common name, I’m sure her brother in law’s mistresses were the last thing on her mind. This is such a non story, I can’t believe people are even debating it.
I’ve been saying for the longest that Kate and Pippa hate each other. Ok maybe ‘hate’ is too strong a word, but there are real tensions between them. Kate has always been jealous of Pippa, and ever since pippa was the break out star at Kate’s wedding, Kate has used her position to hinder Pippa any way she can, because she finally had some power.
It is petty to name your baby after your sister’s husbands mistress. I mean kate has probably spent the longest agonising over rose and Willie at middleton manor. When people name their children if the name is the same to anyone they know or someone they dislike, it’s immediately written off. So for Pippa to use it, really says a lot.
Keenbridge stans thought it was a great gesture and it somehow proves the affair isn’t real. Lol. Nah it proves those sisters aren’t as close as people think.
I agree. At best it shows a lack of sensitivity to the associations of the name Rose for Kate. But seeing as how Carole pitted them against each other during their childhood and adolescence it is likely a bit deeper than that.
I definitely think this is a signal that they aren’t that close anymore (if they ever were.) I don’t think Pippa picked the name as an “eff you” to Kate, my guess is she and James liked the name and if Pippa thought “yikes that might look bad or hurt Kate,” she shrugged and went on with her life and named her daughter what she wanted.
This is what I think. She liked the name and in previous years may not have used it but now she is past caring if it’s an issue.
Trolling is a possibility though, even if it’s not my first explanation, lol.
Is the middle name Carole?
Rose was my grandma’s sister’s name, I think it’s lovely, I also think Pippa is trolling Kate lmao
I admit, I didn’t get why this was so controversial when I first saw the title because I totally forgot about Rose Hanbury lol. I was like, Rose is a pretty name, what’s wrong with it?? There have been so many stories involving Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew, Kate and William, the Queen’s fragile health etc. Rose Hanbury fell off my radar completely!
But if this is true, interesting name choice Pippa. I have been wondering if Kate and Pippa ever hang out anymore. I get they both have 3 kids and Pippa is busy with her new baby and all that but we haven’t seen pictures of just the two of them in awhile. She was at the Jubilee and showed up for Kate’s Christmas piano recital so I’m guessing she still shows up for family events. But I wonder what their relationship is like now. I can’t imagine Kate is a huge fan of this name choice.
I hope this is true and hope Pippa has had enough.
However…what if Pippa and James did this to help Kate? Like this was a ploy to 1) mess up search engines 2) put Rose/William affair rumors to bed. (“Why would Pippa name her daughter after her sisters rival? Maybe rumor isn’t true”)
That said…I read all of the comments and agree it’s shady AF. Even if rumor weren’t true, millions of people know about an alledged affair or that Kate tried to freeze out Rose Hanbury.
But I also see loads of comments above with credible sources that the affair is indeed true.
Could be but on the other hand maybe Pippa did this with William’s approval because he want’s Kate to agree to live in the Windsor cottage while he lives his life.
Good point! I hadn’t thought of this, it’s like #princewilliamaffordablehousinG
It’s highly unlikely Pippa named her daughter after William’s alleged mistress.
😉
….but not impossible.
She literally did just that.
Right? It may seem unlikely but that’s exactly what she did, LOL.
(Assuming the report is true and the name is rose).
This confirms that William did not have an affair with Rose Hansbury. Whether the sisters are still very close or not, Pippa would not name her daughter after her brother-in-law’s mistress.
The Middleton family as a whole is still very close and something like this would be hurtful to everyone.
You’d be surprised what enmeshed families are capable of.
And it’s a baby name. It doesn’t prove anything.
Lol, it proves only that Pippa and her husband like the name, despite its association. The fact that the name is linked to a social scandal connected to Pippa’s sister is unlikely to be replaced. You could just as easily say that Pippa isn’t close enough to Kate to understand that the name will be a constant burr under Kate’s saddle, so to speak.
I actually don’t think it was personal. They liked the name, so they chose it. That Kate will likely feel some humiliation over it is not Pippa’s concern, as they see each other rarely.
Yup. I said above that I thought Pippa was trolling Kate but I’m only being halfway serious; my real theory is just that Pippa and Kate aren’t that close and Pippa doesn’t really care whether this annoys Kate or not.
Even if there was no affair, the Rose Hanbury story is still a burr under Kate’s saddle like you said Merricat (the editing of the Tatler article tells us that), and Pippa must know that and doesn’t care.
Becks1 – ITA! As I said above, it’s just a wonderful name. It’s possible Pippa has loved the name for years and always hoped to use it for a daughter someday. Or her husband has a special association with the name. Either way, while I don’t necessarily think she’s trolling Kate with her child’s name, I suspect there’s an element of not backing down from using the name to spare Kate’s feelings. And good for her.
The Middleton family (esp. CarolE) are outright schemers, scammers and extremely manipulative. Two of their 3 children were groomed from the start to claw their way up the social ladder by any means possible. The 3rd (James) is an outlier — a dyslexic failure who has battled depression and low self-esteem. It’s apparent that Kate and Pippa have a relationship on paper only, and that Kate’s competitiveness and jealousy is at the root of their issues. The family may be close in some ways but extremely dysfunctional in others.
Narcissistic mothers/families always have a scapegoat – presumably that’s James.
If there is one I think it’s Pippa. They’ve coddled James and Kate much more than they have Pippa.
Aristocrat sources said that whilst it was true William had a relationship with Rose, William and Kates marriage was over/dead/dry, which means it wasn’t really an affair. If two people are separated, it’s not cheating when they date other people. It’s possible Kate wasn’t bothered by her ex dating somebody called Rose. Then again Kate was obsessed with William, spent her childhood planning to marry him, and a decade stalking and seducing him, so maybe it does still bother her if he likes other people.
William has another ex girlfriend called Rose, who was said to be his first serious girlfriend…. And he probably had 101 girlfriends after that. Maybe Pippa didn’t think it was reasonable to expect her to rule out the names of all Williams many girlfriends and mistresses. (She’ll have wanted to use an acceptable upperclass name and there’s a limited number of those.).
If William was already broken up with Kate before he embarked on his relationship with Rose Hanbury, the Middletons might not consider it the big deal the media/public do. Maybe to them she’s just another of his very many ex girlfriends.
I think it bothered her if she tried to freeze Rose out and ultimately failed.
@Cairidh – LMAO! Right? It’s possible William is linked to so many lovely upper class names that there’s just no getting around it. They can’t exactly go all American posh and name their kids Kayleigh and Pear.
If you say so, Carole.
Interesting how it’s the new handles coming in to pretend the rose affair never happened? Super injunctions aren’t handed out without reason and more than one barrister had tweeted that they were aware of its use for William here. That’s way more than a gossip like Giles Coren deleting his tweet.
And how would William have broken up with Kate before embarking on his relationship with Rose? Last time l checked they were still married and any affair he may have had with Rose or anyone else would have been conducted during then.
I had to read this twice to get the inference? Oh my!!
Good for you, Pippa! Bwahahahaha!😁😂😁
I’m named after my dad’s last girlfriend before he met my mother. My mom loves the name and the rest is history. But I’ll bet that’s not the case here. My money is on Pippa trolling both her worthless sister and Horse Teeth the Bald.
Maybe Rose Hanbury is also having a good chuckle.
My neighbours called their female Doberman Tia – because the man’s ex wives name was Maria and they thought she was a bitch. Tia Maria. Not quite the same though….
@Beverley…..wow! I also know a man who named his daughter after his ex girlfriend.
It’s very odd she would do that. People get very intense and possessive about baby names, hence things like someone “stole” a name ( Lilibet-don’t get me started)or certain names are off limits like that of ex-boyfriends/girlfriends or abusive relatives. Whether or not the Rose rumors are true, it seems really shady to name your kid like that, and saddles a kid with a name with baggage attached. I hope Rose is like her forth name or something.
You know one thing that really strikes me as odd about Kate and Pippa’s relationship? The fact that there are never any PR puff pieces or discussions about Kate being an aunt. The Middletons aren’t exactly media-shy folks, and they love waxing poetic about what a strong, close-knit family they are. So it’s very strange to me that Pippa is now on baby #3 and there’s still a lack of stories fawning over Kate being such a great aunt to her nephew and nieces. Perhaps it’s telling of how close they actually are (which is not at all). Sure, Pippa may still pop up with the rest of the family for events like Kate’s fake piano recital and the Jubbly concert, but there seems to be nothing beyond that in recent years.
So true. We have had umpteen articles for years where the Cambridge schtick is that Catherine loves babies and subsequent videos where she grabs random strangers’ babies and William makes the same old tired jokes about ‘don’t get my wife started/don’t show her that baby’ etc. And yet, there is her own sister popping out no less than three babies to cuddle and ….absolutely nothing from Camp Cambridge. It would be such an easy PR win for both Kate and Pippa if they were friendly and the press would lap it up. The fact that we’ve heard nothing is very telling.
i don’t think we’ve ever even seen pictures of Kate with Pippa and her kids (like out for a walk, especially when they were babies and Pippa had them in the stroller.) there haven’t been any (choreographed) Middleton women outings with Kate and Pippa and Carole and the granddaughters. Now maybe that’s Pippa who shut all that down (she still gets papped but not as often as she used), or maybe things have really changed and she and Kate do not get along and she’s not going to fake it for the cameras.
We don’t hear stories about the cousins playing together (I think Louis and Arthur are less than a year apart), we don’t have Carole running to the press and talking about how close Kate and Pippa are and how Kate gives Pippa advice etc. It’s kind of weird considering how the Middletons usually operate.
I wonder if some of it is James. he has his brother’s reality tv stuff and his father’s scandals. Maybe he wants a relatively quiet life for their own family and Pippa is happy to go along for various reasons.
This is just wow!
If true, it’s either trolling or SEO.
What a way to pick a baby name!
I am still of the opinion (and I’ve stated it here with mixed results) that there was no physical relationship between Rose and Wm. Maybe a flirtation, a friendly and sympathetic ear, for sure. I do believe that Rose facilitated Wm having affairs with other women and provided the means to do so by making Houghton Hall available to him for trysts. Aristocracy has been doing this forever by being discrete and looking the other way. Kate broke the rules by creating a ruckus when she found out. They turned on her and Wm raged. There’s the wedding crying story that won’t go away.p
I have had that same opinion off and on – that the affair wasn’t with rose but with someone else (maybe multiple someones) and the reason Kate freaked out at Rose was bc rose was actively helping William and that “someone else” when Kate thought Rose was her friend.
I go back and forth whether I think that was the case or that it was an affair /b/ William and Rose.
Honestly it could have been both. He and Rose had a fling, and then she helped arrange trysts with others.
Rose….snicker. Love it!
Maybe just like William hates Harry, Pippa hates Kate. Imagine being Kate’s sister and what a bitch Kate would be, especially since Kate married the crown. Insufferable, nasty, preening. Kate is fully capable of making her own sister hate her for very good reasons. I bet Pippa could spill a lot of tea (anonymously) if she wanted to.
My two cents having following this drama for 10+ years of W & K. etc
Kate is dull, dim and uncultured. She has never left the family nest and is a sofa cushion. Comfy. Dependable. Patient. She doesn’t stray far from home and hates change.
Rose has a pulse and is well heeled and well connected. Her power house status is unflappable so she can do whatever she wishes (as she should). Kate has zero
“Dinners” etc. (if they happened) between W & R would have been refreshing and welcoming. My presumption is that R gets the best of everything- title and independence and “conversations” with FFK.
Thus… “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”.
I think a well liked name was chosen and if trolling was a result, so be it. Win. Win. Win.
Or is this just the British media yanking the Cambridge’s chain? Like Pippa named her daughter Persephone or Tamzin or whatever and the media’s like, you know what? Let’s shank ‘em again!
If Pippa really wanted to troll Kate she should have named her daughter Meghan.
Wow, this is next-level trolling. Of exactly whom, I don’t know.