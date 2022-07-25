Wait, Pippa Middleton named her newborn daughter Rose Matthews?

Pippa Middleton named her son, born in 2018, Arthur Michael William Matthews. Her brother-in-law’s name is Prince William Arthur Philip Louis. I always thought it was a bit strange that Pippa used two of William’s names for her son’s name. But that’s nothing compared to what she apparently named her newborn daughter. Pippa gave birth to her second girl, probably in mid-to-late June, although the date is still unknown. The Daily Mail claimed they finally know the name of the girl: ROSE.

Pippa Middleton has named her newborn daughter Rose. The 38-year-old sister of Kate already has two children, Arthur, three, and Grace, one with millionaire husband James Matthews.

[From The Daily Mail]

If this is true – it probably is – then this is next-level trolling, right? Granted, Rose is a very popular name, especially in England. But given the torrid history, one would think that the Middleton family would completely avoid the name Rose entirely, given Prince William’s rumored and alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. It would be like Princess Diana’s sister naming her daughter “Camilla.”

What else is Pippa up to? Well, she and her husband already own and operate a petting zoo called Bucklebury Farm Park. It’s not only a petting zoo, they already have a cafe and a large cabin available to rent. Now Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James plan to expand the business on the 77-acre farm, with added “glamping cabins,” a gift shop and a bigger restaurant.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images