“Matt Gaetz has some very special thoughts on pregnancy & abortion” links

Credibly accused human trafficker and rancid misogynist Matt Gaetz has some thoughts on abortion. Those thoughts: “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” [Jezebel]
Gaetz looks like the Predator after the mask is removed in the movie. And Predator is a fitting term for him too.
I can’t decide who has a more punchable face — Gaetz or Hawley….
The answer to most punchable face is always Ted Cruz. But those are some strong runner ups right there.
Welp, we can all agree that TAKE-A-💩 has a MOST KICKABLE ASS. . . . . . . . .😏😈😉
All I see is Butthead from Bevis and butthead when I see this ghoul.
Inbred Jack Nicholson.
“Inbred Jack Nicholson”
lol @outoftheshadows – that is sooooo accurate )))))
Oh god not this ahole again. I wonder what the trade off was to keep him from being charged??
I don’t think he’s safe just yet. apparently, his co-conspirator is still talking
Yep apparently his coconspirator has so much to say he has been talking for months and months. I hope he takes a giant group of Florid’s sleaziest down-but Gaetz’s deserves to be 1st in line
I’m happy to call myself a Thumb-woman if it means sentient fungal spore Matt Gaetz and his loathsome ilk lose interest in my reproductive system.
1000% can I ensure I never attract any attention from these men ever? Sign me up for tubal ligation
Note to all women/people with uteruses who support the GOP. They *hate* you. This isn’t about whether or not you personally believe in abortion or would ever have one. It’s about a political party that does not consider you a full fledged human being worthy of dignity and autonomy.
+1
Truth! And a political party that considers women an ends to the means of staying in power.
There’s literally no other aspect of American society which requires us to sacrifice our lives or allow the subjugation of our bodies, without consent. As in, once those babies pop out, there no legal force that can make the woman even donate blood to save the baby’s life.
So, of course this was never about “pro-life” ideals: it was always part of a culture war from the Right to maintain power. No matter the cost.
Hear, hear.
Yep apparently his coconspirator has so much to say he has been talking for months and months. I hope he takes a giant group of Florid’s sleaziest down-but Gaetz’s deserves to be 1st in line
Ugly people do have sex. Also beautiful people sometimes need to terminate pregnancies. The lack of empathy hurts my heart.
Matt Gaetz is what we get when we had a POS ex-President who was permitted to insult anyone/everyone he wanted, and it was allowed and condoned by the GOP. Ironic that Gaetz’s comment is coming from a congressman who is being investigated for underage sex trafficking???? Why is he still in Congress, and Gaetz shouldn’t be shaming anyone for their looks – looking at him makes me want to hurl!
Yes. The standards of public discourse fell so low when Trump was in office. I think Sarah Palin also lowered the bar considerably. It’s shameful.
The Republican party is a vast and eternally enraged toxic wasteland.
THIS person….is telling other people they look like a thumb?
He looks like a mix of Jimmy Neutron, a deformed Jack Nicholson, the rat sniffer Willard, and a pile of dog turds.
Conversely, I could ask him: why is it always the most hideous men wanting to ban abortion? Nobody wants to have your baby and continue your genes.
Point one, re: Gaetz- how does one man somehow manage to look like Beavis and ALSO Butthead at the same time?
Point two, re: the phenomenon of hideous anti-choice men- my mother always maintained that these guys always seem to have this “fetal” look to their face and maybe they just identify with them way too hard somewhere in their collective unconscious. Idk if there’s really a “there” there, but it seriously is something I recall her roasting them about many times as a preteen/teen (as she hate-watched Hardball or Crossfire etc.)
Agree with your points and also your username, LOL. “thrillho!”
So he’s taking the Trump excuse of “women who want bodily autonomy are too ugly to get impregnated in the first place”?
A real class act, that human trafficking shit stain is!
Ever wonder why male anti abortion people are the same people that will spend thousands on an attorney to avoid child support?
Isn’t this the sex trafficker guy?
Matt Gaetz had the utter heartlessness to say to a heartbroken father whose son was killed in the Parkland shooting and was in the audience of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence… “the greatest driver of violence is not the firearm, it’s the fact that we have an immigration system that allows people to come here violently.” When the father objected Gaetz tried to get him kicked out. For the record, his son’s killer was a U.S. born citizen.
Gaetz is one of the most despicable and shameless members of the United States Congress and exemplifies everything that is wrong with Trump’s rethuglican party.
I have no idea what to say. A thumb? This person looks like Butthead. But even more that, how is he representing Americans.
I’ve saw another British “don’t look up”moment from GBN, which I think is like a Fox News or newsmax over there, that happened right before the heat wave. There was this expert taking about how bad the heat was going to get and the news anchor was just smiling and laughing and basically saying that he was a doomer and needs to lighten up and enjoy the nice weather. It was utterly amazing that it wasn’t fake.
He is a horrific person, and why has he not been charged yet?
Oh, no. A man does not find me to be aesthetically pleasing, which means I am worthless in his eyes. I have been utterly destroyed, for there can be no worse insult as a woman than to be told that I am _unfuckable_. I will crawl under my bridge and die, so that he is spared the sight of a woman who does not exist solely to fulfill his male gaze fantasies. My deepest apologies, sir.
Conservative men/Trump devotees are mostly disgusting pigs. Mr. Gaetz, you’re no prize.
I legit do not care if he is the sexiest, most attractive, man I have ever seen… if he’s a Republican, he instantly looks like complete and utter trash to me. Sounds like he was a little hurt when he heard the Twitterverse calling out all the pudgy, calcified, horrible looking and otherwise personally repugnant old men-who are all vehemently “pro-life”. He had to target women somehow-what better than their one single metric of perceived value by his exact target audience.
Matt Gaetz is predicted to be reelected with a double-digit margin in November. What does that say about our country when despicable provocateurs like him can comfortably keep their jobs? (Note: I realize his district is very red, but that does not take away from my point.)
It is scary as hell that this man is supported by so many. Many groups, including women, are in real danger because of him and other politicians like him. And I can only come to the conclusion that their are many very stupid people in the US who continue to vote for these evil doers.
WHEN is this guy going to prison??
In early July, his “wingman” aka Joel Greenberg pled guilty to six federal crimes including sex trafficking, cryptocurrency fraud and stalking and is reportedly cooperating with the authorities. I find it hard to believe that Greenberg hasn’t turned on Gaetz, but you never know.
I dont understand what does he mean? Looking like a thumb? Does it mean someone short or what? And why wouldnt good looking people have an abortion?? And what difference dies it make to any argument whatsoever what the patients look like?? Im very confused with what he is saying?
His face is the most effective kind of contraception.
Apparently Gaetz actually went after a 19-year-old activist on Twitter – basically body shaming her, in response to all of this nonsense! Why TF is Kevin McCarthy letting these disgusting lowlifes (Gaetz, MTG, Boebert, etc.) get away with this bullshit????? I am so sick and disgusted with this abhorrent behavior, and then listening to them juxtaposing it with their moral superiority about Christian values!!
Newsflash: Jesus has NOTHING do with this!!