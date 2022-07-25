“Matt Gaetz has some very special thoughts on pregnancy & abortion” links

Credibly accused human trafficker and rancid misogynist Matt Gaetz has some thoughts on abortion. Those thoughts: “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” [Jezebel]

Blockbuster is back, baby! [Dlisted]

Gigi Hadid looks great here, minus the shoulder pads. [Go Fug Yourself]

The trailer for Don’t Worry Darling looks like an updated version of The Stepford Wives, with a dash of Rosemary’s Baby. [LaineyGossip]

Family Guy, now with car farts. [Seriously OMG]

Gawker’s review of Nope. [Gawker]

How does Kevin Bacon still have this full head of hair? [Just Jared]

A moment from Don’t Look Up happened in real life. [Pajiba]

News about the MCU during Comic Con. [Buzzfeed]

Monkeypox is a global health emergency. [Towleroad]

Addison Rae recreates an Angelina Jolie photoshoot. [Egotastic]

TikTok mystery: why did a woman put movie-theater popcorn butter on her face? [Starcasm]