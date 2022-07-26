The Sussexes weren’t invited to Balmoral & they have no plans to go

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no reason to return to the UK for the foreseeable future. Harry’s security case is still moving its way to the High Court, and there’s no “big event” for the British media to hype as something to which the Sussexes simply MUST return (how dare they). Perhaps that’s why the Sun reported this past weekend that the Queen personally invited Harry and Meghan to Balmoral for a visit this summer. A source was quoted with this teaser: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes.” An insider also claimed that the Sussexes “barely had 15 minutes” with the Queen during the Jubbly, so Harry and Meghan would naturally want more quality time with the Queen. Crash cut to this Page Six exclusive: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to Balmoral.” O RLY?

There’ll be no wafts of Scottish heather and bracing hikes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are not on the Balmoral summer guest list, Page Six is told. Despite reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to join Queen Elizabeth on her annual summer break in the highlands, we’re told there was no such invite. The Sun claimed that staff at the 96-year-old monarch’s Scottish estate had been told to expect a full list of royals, including “Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.” However, multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the Sussexes will not be going to visit Harry’s grandmother. The couple will stay in the US ahead of the publication of Harry’s much-anticipated memoir this fall.

[From Page Six]

So was there no invitation or was there an invitation which was declined? Page Six is playing a little fast and loose here. I thought it sounded reasonable that the Queen would invite them, just as I think it sounds reasonable that the Sussexes would say no. I think Harry and Meghan understand now that the Queen invited them to the Jubbly in good faith, but then when they got there, they saw the same old dramas and pettiness. Harry clearly wanted to go to the Jubbly to see the Queen, and I do think her people limited his time with her. Harry’s got to know that the same thing will happen no matter when and where he visits her.