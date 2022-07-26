The Sussexes weren’t invited to Balmoral & they have no plans to go

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no reason to return to the UK for the foreseeable future. Harry’s security case is still moving its way to the High Court, and there’s no “big event” for the British media to hype as something to which the Sussexes simply MUST return (how dare they). Perhaps that’s why the Sun reported this past weekend that the Queen personally invited Harry and Meghan to Balmoral for a visit this summer. A source was quoted with this teaser: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes.” An insider also claimed that the Sussexes “barely had 15 minutes” with the Queen during the Jubbly, so Harry and Meghan would naturally want more quality time with the Queen. Crash cut to this Page Six exclusive: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to Balmoral.” O RLY?
There’ll be no wafts of Scottish heather and bracing hikes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are not on the Balmoral summer guest list, Page Six is told.
Despite reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to join Queen Elizabeth on her annual summer break in the highlands, we’re told there was no such invite.
The Sun claimed that staff at the 96-year-old monarch’s Scottish estate had been told to expect a full list of royals, including “Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.”
However, multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the Sussexes will not be going to visit Harry’s grandmother. The couple will stay in the US ahead of the publication of Harry’s much-anticipated memoir this fall.
[From Page Six]
So was there no invitation or was there an invitation which was declined? Page Six is playing a little fast and loose here. I thought it sounded reasonable that the Queen would invite them, just as I think it sounds reasonable that the Sussexes would say no. I think Harry and Meghan understand now that the Queen invited them to the Jubbly in good faith, but then when they got there, they saw the same old dramas and pettiness. Harry clearly wanted to go to the Jubbly to see the Queen, and I do think her people limited his time with her. Harry’s got to know that the same thing will happen no matter when and where he visits her.
She did NOT invite them “in good faith”. She invited them because they’re immensely popular around the world and the Jubilee needed all the star power it could get to make it worthwhile to an international audience.
Just like this latest invite is to focus some interest on the royals. They need HM star power to get through the summer furlough. Made up stories with the Sussexes is all the royals have for clickbait.
I believe that the Sussex’s learned from the Jubbly. The RF used them to get the press to pay attention especially in the USA. Without the drama around “when will we see Harry/Meghan? Will we see the children? Are they on the balcony? ..who would have tuned in to watch? At this point I hope they are finished with the public appearances with the RF and instead op for the low key drop in and out before the British Press wakes up to start their salty day.
Unpopular Opinion but I can’t wait till Betty departs this planet.
Me too. Tired of her being a stick to beat them with.
The narrative will just shift to Charles and how desperate he is to have a relationship with his grandkids.
@MeganC it will, but Charles doesn’t have the same emotional pull that the Queen has. I think they’ll try to push that narrative but it will fall flat for many.
They’ll continue to use that stick, just shift it slightly to being disrespectful to the Queen’s memory rather than being disrespectful to the Queen.
It must be hard to know that everybody close to you is just waiting for the day you die. The day is gonna come, but you know, becuase real life is always crazier than whatever can be imagined, I think the day the queen goes on her last voyage will be one where we least expect it and will do such a wham, and break all the plans that shouldhave been. it’s gonna be epic. We’ll see them run around like chickens with no heads.
They all seem to be champing at the bit for the FK and Winebagtl take over
Right here with you, for a number of reasons.
A significant one being that I’m here with my popcorn ready to watch GoT Live: House of Windsor as everyone scrambles for position. We know Chuck isn’t a fan of many of Liz’s courtiers and they will be scrambling for their lives, never mind the KP clownshow, the ‘what about us’ Wessexes, or the rapist in the midst who refuses to stay in exile. It’s going to be EPIC.
All of which feeds into my biggest reason of all, #abolishthemonarchy
You’re right it will be epic, but you’re overlooking what’s going to be one of the more interesting parts – all the negative RF stories that come out once the floodgates open (I think it will happen maybe 6 months after she passes?) wasn’t it Murdoch who said that he was sitting on a treasure trove of RF stories and was just waiting for the queen to die to release them all?
@ Becks1, Murdoch holding a gold mine of dirt on these grifters may be the only instance where I welcome his smattering of “news”! I firmly believe he will not hesitate to release it ALL!!
I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone does the same as well. I wonder if Murdoch will hold off that long though. He would hate to be late to bringing it all out.
Well then Murdoch had better get on it as he’s nearly as old as the Queen himself. Might not want to wait until she’s gone. She may outlast him.
Murdoch is also publishing articles turning against Trump these days and is, no doubt, sitting on a pile of trash about him and his vile family. Clearly he’s trying to curry favour with the more left-leaning readers as Dominion’s defamation lawsuit is getting more traction and he’s looking at losing a shit-ton of money. And I wonder how much Jerry Hall is looking for in her divorce settlement?
I hope the queen will do something absolutely wiiiiiiild and surprise everyone, like fck up all of charles plans with a new updated will handsigned and witnessed by a close courtier who needed to secure his position. Andrew will be secured that way, and let’s see how she reeeeaaaally feels about camilla, Harry/Meghan/kids.
I’m kind of hoping she hangs around, for a few more years, while Charles and William unravel some more. It wouldn’t be fair if she didn’t get to live as long as her mother did.
Sure, she should be treated fairly.
I have to agree. I’m not trying to wish death on the old gal, but she’s continually weaponized against H&M and it’s exhausting. Once she goes, the press will lose an enormous chunk of their leverage. Try they might, but they will never be able to spin “how dare they not come?” for Charles the way they did for old granny. The other glorious view on the horizon is the imploding of the house of Windsor coming. Once Liz is gone, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Cambridge marriage, which courtiers get tossed out on their gray butts, and the beautiful sh*tshow of getting to watch William be forced to work. I’ve got lots of popcorn kernels ready to go.
As much fun as it sounds about the royals losing their royal titles and royal allowances they would all still be filthy rich and they wouldn’t have to work like us peasants. They own all those castles and palaces they live in and the UK government would have to buy them from making them ever richer. The only things they don’t own are the royal monarchical jewels and artifacts collected over the centuries but pretty much everything else the queen owns personally. So no, William and Kate will not have to work for a living neither their children.
I think she meant William would be forced to work as the Prince of Wales/ king, not that he would be forced to work like us peasants.
as for the royals wealth – they keep it so private and hidden (to perpetuate the myth that they’re not rich) that its hard to know who would be fine and who would have issues if the monarchy dissolved. They do own lots of personal property and have immense personal wealth (especially the queen as the duke of lancaster) but the Crown owns more than just “royal monarchical jewels and artifacts.” Buckingham Palace is crown property, as is Windsor Castle, as is Clarence House. Sandringham and Balmoral are personally owned but if the monarchy dissolved then someone would have to pay inheritance taxes on those properties.
Anyway I don’t think @L84Tea meant the monarchy was going to end, just that things might get really messy really quick.
@Becks1, yes, that is exactly what I meant. When William becomes POW, he will not be able to get away with the life of leisure he currently does. He’s actually going to have to put in some hours planting trees and cutting ribbons. Taking a few photos of himself pretending to talk to people on the phone is no longer going to cut it.
Does he have to work, actually? Or his wife? Is there a mechanism that if you don’t work as POW that it gets revoked and you lose the kingship? There really is no incentive to work other than PR I think
In your camp.
As am I!! Count me in!! I will bring wine!!!
It will be a scene of all out war, with smatterings of desperation as well as brown nosing, against each other within the BFR and I am here to enjoy it!
When she leaves us the flood gates will open against the Keens, KP and Middletons – the ‘invisible’ contract will be no more. Chuck will have power of the media and am sure he will negotiate a new ‘invisible’ contract that suits his agenda – one that if the Keens (and Middletons) was to be part of they will have to bend the knee to Chuck and Cams.
It will be an interesting time for the RF – one that will either make or break the institution.
I can’t wait to see how the dam breaks once she’s gone. Clearly the media and others have held back in “deference” to her, but I’m ready for the gloves to come off. Bring on the mess! 😂
Scorpion, you have company in your opinion here. Her death can’t come soon enough for me. I want to see Harry freed from Bad Grandma’s albatross asap.
I commented yesterday that I’d believe it when the Sussexes confirmed it or I saw it with my own eyes. Now, I’m fascinated with who and why the courtiers so quickly put the kibosh on this rumor! You know what’s also fascinating me? The Sun and Page Six are affiliated and have conflicting scurrilous drivel leaking. What a mess.
@ C-Shell, you did!! I remember your comment as it stood out to me. It was a perfect example of what and what not to beleive! We have to hear it from H&M, otherwise it’s the usual game of throwing out perpetual lies…….I remember how the BM were raging against them with the upcoming Jubbly and it was a daily diatribe of speculation added with a dust of insulting commentary.
I think that they were invited and declined the offer. They have actual jobs and are not living off of the taxpayers. These grifters haven’t a clue what that means.
I read all of the comments, though I am notoriously late in the comments due to my health but I still like to contribute. There are many bad nights and I can’t wake up early, or not sleep at all, depends on my chronic pain.
Aww, BothSides! I’m sorry you’re unwell and in pain! You’re kind to come into the comments and endorse the ones that resonate for you. Please have a better day today.
Agree that the salty ones don’t recognize the realities of life outside the RF, but Harry and Meghan are modeling how rich (not just monetarily) life is outside that incestuous bubble. It’s all there for the islanders to see, but they are an obstinate bunch.
Agreed they declined due to schedules. Also, I could see declining if there was even a remote possibility that Andrew would be there too. No way would I want to be seen anywhere near him. I think even being in the same property as him could be seen as an endorsement of him by the press. Wonder if it had been one of the (many) reasons why they stayed away from the balcony etc. during the jubilee.
Yeah. Whichever story turns out to be true—they go or they don’t go—Murdoch has covered his bases and that paper can crow that it was right. I imagine Mudorch has all his papers divvy up the dumb stories and flip coins to see which stance each gets to take. At the end of the year, the one with the best luck, with the most “stories” that turned out to be somehow somewhat correct, that paper gets bragging rights or its staff of liars gets little bonuses in their devil dealings at Christmas.
😂😂😂
I’m loving the imagery of the 🤡🤡🤡 checking their stockings for a bonus check or a lump of coal.
It is interesting when Murdoch publications put out competing stories. They do it often. It reminds of way back when In Touch and Life & Style would take turns on having Angelina/Jennifer on their covers with competing stories. (both were owned by Bauer then, AMI owns them now)
I always thought Balmoral was kind of an open invitation thing except for Fergie when Philip was alive.
If SP got it right, then I’m glad that H&M shut the Scotland invite quickly. They must be pissed at the Q, Charles and the cousins for the way they worked the press against them and Lili. I can fully understand that they are not gonna spend a few 100 thousand dollars on private yets, etc. to spend time with Betty, for them to get used for tabloid fodder and to be beaten up to biggen other family members. They have better options for a nice summer break with their own friends and family.
LOL, who called this yesterday? Maybe a couple people. We’ve gone from “they were invited” to “they’re not invited and even if they were invited they wouldn’t go” and probably tomorrow it will be “Harry and Meghan SNUB the queen” and the day after that it will be a stronger version of “no one invited them anyway!!!!”
this is just the next thing. this is what the press and RRs and tabloids are going to do for the next however many years – talk about what the Sussexes might be doing, and if the sussexes don’t do that, they’ll talk about why, and how its a snub to the royals, but doesn’t matter bc no one wanted them to do X anyway. After this it will be Charles’ birthday, or Remembrance Sunday, after that it will be Christmas, after that it will be the Queen’s birthday again, then another trooping…..then at some point the Queen’s funeral, Charles’ coronation, etc.
As far as the RRs are concerned the Sussexes are the only royals who matter which is kind of hilarious since they’re an ocean and a continent away.
This is so silly, its like the school bully fake inviting the nerd to a party just so they can be an a**hole.
I was always led to believe that ALL royals are invited to Balmoral. Just like the jubilee, all royals were invited to all events. The Sussex’s decline and now it’s
“They were never invited anyway!” This is very much “you didn’t break up with me, I broke up with you first!” There was no reason for them to go to Balmoral when they were just there for the jubilee.
What gets me is that this is supposed to be a family. Who needs an invite to visit their grandmom?
Right @ Purley Pot!! Who knew you needed an invitation in this “family”. The BRF are the worst role models for families everywhere!! Every action has zero influence on their actions, as they insist on using their placement in the family to pull strings as they manipulate, coerce, as humiliate on a daily basis. This isn’t a family, it’s a bunch of people too egotistical, or narcissistic, to consider anyones true feelings.
It’s not a family – just a bunch of people who happen to be related to one another working within a system. It’s like the familial ties to most of the royal families in Europe. There might be some genuine sentiment between certain members, like TQ and Andrew, but that’s an anomaly.
They act more like individuals who inherited stock and now want the corporation to succeed as long as they don’t have to put out any effort.
Well, we’ve seen this play before. The BM goes from “How dare they even THINK about setting foot on our soil – those Netflix- backed celebrity influencers will not be welcome here!” To “The queen personally invited them – how DARE they snub her maj!” on a dime. Watch we’ll now get complaints that Meghan is personally rejecting an olive branch from a lonely, elderly woman in poor health and keeping her from her namesake – that’s all she haaaaaaas!
Of course the Sussexes are staying in the U.S. – they were just there, and they have actual jobs. I get why the RF doesn’t understand that, but most people will.
I think it’s fair to assume that they have an open door policy to visit his Grandmother but they make choices about the timing if it suits them and links up to her availability. The rags started a rumor based on conjecture and now are trying to milk it
THIS.
I’m sure Betty asks H&M to visit when they can. It’s just that they can’t most of the time.
I can’t understand this- which palace is the source for “H&M invited..” and which is the source for “No, they are not..”? What are these sources going to achieve? They have achieved their objective of chasing Meghan away from Salt Isle already.
The most likely sources are the voice in the writers’ heads.
I don’t believe Harry and Meghan only saw the Queen for fifteen minutes the entire time they were there for the Jubbly. It’s another after-the-fact, reject-the-Sussexes narrative that is now becoming an oft-repeated, but not true account of what went on. There is no way the British press is going to report that Betty was happy to see them, they sat with Betty multiple evenings, and they all had a great time together.
As for upcoming big events, we were told Burger King was going to throw himself a bash for his 40th birthday, and Kate would also get the leftover crumbs to honor her milestone earlier in the year. That seems to have fallen off the radar, hasn’t it?
“There is no way the British press is going to report that Betty was happy to see them, they sat with Betty multiple evenings, and they all had a great time together.”
I suspect that this scenario is what happened, too: that the Sussexes and their children met with TQ for far longer than 15 minutes, that she was thrilled to see them, that they were thrilled to see her, and that (despite what’s been reported) a few casual photos were taken. I also suspect that we’ll know the truth of it when H&M release their 2022 Christmas photo. It’ll be a scream if that photo is of TQ sitting with the Sussexes and their children.
Can’t imagine that the Sussexes don’t have private photos of their time with the Queen. Why would there be an official photographer for private a visit? Personal photos and official photos released to the press are two different things. I’m under the impression that only the Queen can release Christmas pictures that include her. I think individual royals release pictures of only their own nuclear family.
And the icing on the cake would be – if this photo was released right before the Boston Keen Party!
I would LOVE if a picture of the Queen with archie and lili was on her desk for her christmas speech. (my guess is the pictures will be from key moments in her reign, maybe a pic of Charles and camilla as the future king and queen consort.)
I believe someone (maybe Omid?) said they watched the jubilee concert with the Queen, which was a lot more than 15 minutes itself.
From the timelines I think that weekend went- they spent a short time with her when they arrived to introduce Lili, saw her again behind the scenes at Trooping (perhaps just H&M) and possibly did some group official photos during that time privately that we haven’t seen yet (considering her ill health and the number of opportunities for such photos becoming short), then invited her to Lili’s garden birthday party (again where I fully believe private portraits actually did happen with the Queen as their photographer friend was there), and wrapped up their trip visiting with her privately and watching the concert together since everyone else in the family went to the concert.
I’m sure the press was only told about the brief first visit or have decided it’s the only one they’ll mention. They also have tried to claim no pictures happened, which tells me pictures definitely happened. I imagine they’ll be released either at Christmastime (maybe on her speech table) or if something happens to the Queen before then as a remembrance.
Why they still implied that HM want to be invited or something. HM LEFT Royal Life and never look back.
I for one think balmoral, and the line up of attendees, sound boring as hell. And might I add including petty Betty. She obviously needs her rest. No place for, or people to have young chidren around.
Those are not nice people, and I do mean none of them.
It sounds like a chore, not a vacation. Why leave sunny California for dreary Balmoral?
I can see them getting a general invitation like all the other royals do but not a *personal* one if that makes sense. Like HM didn’t go on Zoom and say “Harry it would be lovely if you and Meghan and the kids came to visit” but again, they got CC’d into the same email along with all the royals (not saying H&M were actually invited through email lol I’m just trying to explain my point better)
I think members of the Royal Family have an open invitation to stay at Balmoral when the Queen goes there for her summer holiday. So I don’t think it’s matter of asking them to come but rather family members just indicating when they will be coming. Harry hasn’t been to Balmoral for years. I think the last time was 2016 and he wasn’t a regular visitor to Balmoral before that since he used to spend his summers in Africa. Harry and Meghan not going this year should not be a surprise to anyone.
The Firm and RR’s have realized that the only thing they have control over that Harry cares about is the Queen. So they’re going to weaponize her as much as possible for as long as they can.
Are the tabloids in such dire straits the just keep reprinting trash about the Sussexes?
I have appreciated a break in the ugly dress parade while Waity is on another vacation.
There was a whole thread yesterday about how the Sussexes were ignoring olive branches from the royals if they didn’t go but this probably never even happened. I think the Jubbly just enforced that the UK and the royal family are still a mess who oscillate between pleading and guilting the Sussexes to come, then outrage when they show up, to anger when they don’t engage with the UK press, which they have said several times they won’t do. Wishful thinking by the tabloids because summer is hot, the ports are gridlocked and the real news is messy. Why would the Sussexes announce their vacation plans, like they need that intrusion in their down time.
I honestly don’t think H&M care about invitations or their standing with The Firm. I think Harry cares about his personal relationship with his grandmother and that’s it. He does what he needs to to maintain a relationship with her, support her when big things come up, and ignores the rest. The jubilee was perfect because it was highly choreographed and busy enough to keep everyone just separated enough to not allow simmering conflicts to blow up in anyone’s faces (although Kate did her best to make it happen). But lounging in Balmoral? No way. Too much opportunity for trouble and for courtiers to manufacture baseless gossip to sell to the papers.
Backed up by nothing much, I’ve long thought that the most relaxed time for Harry, Meghan and the kids to visit would be when the Queen is at Balmoral. I think they’ll visit, and that we’ll find out about it once they’re back in the states. Yes, I’m hoping for eventual pictures of the kids atop their Shetland ponies at Great-Granny’s house!
Whether they were invited or not invited, going or not going, we would never hear about it until after the fact. Security is the big factor here; why tell your enemies your whereabouts? They have already proven they can slip in and slip out undetected. Harry wants Meghan safe.
Not that it matters at this point, but I always thought going to the Jubliee was a mistake, and mostly Harry’s idea. It’s almost like he just forgot that everyone who works in the palace has a masters degree in incompetence, and said what the hell I’ll do this one thing for my Grandma and then that’s it. Of course the local palace idiots then screw up the seating chart trying to avoid Baldinham and Karen causing a scene, and then trying to cover it up by claiming that the Sussex’s some how were able to commandeer an entire royal function(the only one which they publicly attended… of course) instead of just saying look we were trying to avoid one problem, and accidentally created another. Every time I see the bottom picture of Meghan, I see a woman smiling through gritted teeth, who has learned a long time ago a leopard won’t change spots and maybe after this, her husband has finally learned the same.