Jennifer Lopez dramatically released a single balloon on her birthday in Paris

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez-Affleck’s Paris trip has been a whole journey. A journey from stressed out to joyful to pap-strolly to exhausted to fashion parade to something involving tears and the evocative image of J.Lo slowly releasing her birthday balloon by the Eiffel Tower. So, the photos of J.Lo in the excellent black dress? Those are from Sunday, her birthday. Ben took her out to dinner, just the two of them. They went to Le Girafe, which has a great view of the Eiffel Tower. There was a balloon. And according to some of these photos, Ben wept a little on her birthday. Peak Leo.
Around 11 p.m., the couple arrived at the celebrity-loved Le Girafe restaurant, a ’30s-inspired indoor/outdoor seafood eatery with a terrace offering stunning views of the Eiffel Tower. An observer tells PEOPLE that the Argo actor/director and Marry Me actress were seated at a table closest to the landmark, and had a turquoise balloon attached to their table, which they’d brought with them.
“They were close, very close, to one another the entire time. They embraced one another a lot,” the source adds, saying they seemed very “in love.” According to the observer, Affleck took Lopez’s photo around midnight, when she stood up from their table as the tower’s evening lights twinkled.
“Then she released the balloon [and] set it to sail off towards the Tower,” the source says.
Lopez and Affleck wrapped their meal around 12:45 a.m., says the insider, at which time a server brought over a cake with candles.
When the stars arrived back at their hotel around 1:30 a.m., “there were still a few fans out front,” the observer says. “One had brought Jennifer a birthday present … one of those little Eiffel Towers that light up. She was very touched and posed with him,” the source says, adding that Lopez carried the illuminated statue inside.
Le dramatique! It’s just so extra, I love it, thanks. While I would never want to BRING a single turquoise balloon with me to a famous Paris restaurant and dramatically release said balloon after midnight, I appreciate that Bennifer is bringing it for us.
This same People Mag article notes some of their other comings and goings throughout the weekend too. Thy went to Maison Dior, they went shopping at Samaritaine, they dined at Plénitude (a skyline restaurant at the hotel Cheval Blanc) and they went for ice cream on Saturday night. At some point during the weekend, Jen got a delivery: a bouquet of balloons.
Here are photos of Ben and J.Lo headed to the Orangerie museum on Monday.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise on the Seine River with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz, Violet Affleck, Seraphina
-
-
PARIS, FRANCE – As part of their honeymoon in the city of love, Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) went for a romantic dinner at the restaurant “La Girafe”, located on the Place du Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Jennifer celebrates her 53rd birthday during her honeymoon with her new hubby Ben Affleck in Paris.
The couple shared a moment which looked to have moved Ben to tears and Jennifer immediately took Ben into her arms to comfort him.
After Jennifer blew out the candles on her birthday cake, the couple headed back home and on the way, they crossed paths with a fan who offered them a small luminous Eiffel Tower.
As a final surprise from her new hubby, Jennifer’s birthday balloons were arranged in a private room in their hotel. The night was just beginning… Paris, July 24th, 2022.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Ben Affleck
-
-
PARIS, FRANCE – As part of their honeymoon in the city of love, Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) went for a romantic dinner at the restaurant “La Girafe”, located on the Place du Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Jennifer celebrates her 53rd birthday during her honeymoon with her new hubby Ben Affleck in Paris.
The couple shared a moment which looked to have moved Ben to tears and Jennifer immediately took Ben into her arms to comfort him.
After Jennifer blew out the candles on her birthday cake, the couple headed back home and on the way, they crossed paths with a fan who offered them a small luminous Eiffel Tower.
As a final surprise from her new hubby, Jennifer’s birthday balloons were arranged in a private room in their hotel. The night was just beginning… Paris, July 24th, 2022.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Ben Affleck
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk hand in hand as they leave the Hôtel de Crillon with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, hand in hand, walk in the Tuileries garden before going to the Orangerie museum in Paris, during their honeymoon.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Um…he’s…drunk. Been had been drunk during this whole PR blood contract charade parade they have going. That spells NOT GOOD for their “marriage.”
Ok
YOU sound drunk!
This. And she’s high on him. She’s an idiot if she thinks this isn’t going to implode and hurt her and the kids.
He IS drunk in that photo and the napping on the boat photo can be explained by this too, as well as severalother photos of their gallivanting their 100% authentic genuine pure love that isnt based on sex and improving each of their careers because Ben “owes her” at all… MMK. Prove me wrong that he isn’t drunk. Because the burden of proof is that he is and is not consistently sober. I believe this marriage is a sham too. Again,prove me wrong. A lot people on here sound unhinged. I rarely comment. I’m here for the articles and analysis. Please calm down. Not necessary to purposely raise your blood pressure over celebrities and attack other commenter for a valid, historical, and obversational opinion.
@stupidpeopletricks
Thank you for being rational and at least considering this opinion. You’re a good egg.
Most people don’t cry to someone on their birthday because they’re so in love with them… Everyone (below) makes him sound like the biggest sap ever. It’s not like he was proposing, they’re already married. It just doesn’t look like tears of “happiness” to me. But hey, we all have our own opinions, everyone is allowed to have one, it is a gossip site, after all.
I do, however, think it is disgusting to say he’s drinking, etc. I have been sober for a VERY long time, (16+ years) I can spot that sh*t from a mile away. He does seem super stressed on his “honeymoon”. In my opinion he’s seemed very sad as of late, and with the slurring of his words in the last few interviews, of course that adds to it. I don’t think he’s drinking, someone down thread said Jen wouldn’t put up with that. I actually think she would. She put up with Marc Anthony the king of coke (allegedly). But I think it’s something else (like benzos) just because it’s acceptable to use for anxiety. I really do hope he is sober for himself and no one else. And for his sake, I hope she is supportive. But her being her, it’s hard to believe she cares about anyone but herself. Jlo gonna Jlo…
Oh man you’re so right and I didn’t even think of that.
It’s really hard to imagine what he could be crying about if he’s NOT a bit drunk. I know he’s more sensitive than he comes across but even the introspective interviews don’t make him seem like a public crier. Such a strange little trip, and maybe not giving the exact PR they’re intending.
He’s drunk because it seems he got emotional on his wife’s birthday? I swear I’ve read everything on this site.
I really would like to know why ppl are always wishing for Ben to relapse.
And “introspective interviews don’t make him seem like a public crier” you wrong about that just listened his latest stern’ s interview.
With those kind of reactions no wonder there is still so much stigma around man showing emotions.
I’ve questioned whether he’s been drinking recently because I know how hard it can be to maintain sobriety and I wish the best for anyone who faces that type of struggle. It’s not his behavior (the naps, crying, etc), it’s his coloring that makes me question if he’s in good mental/physical health. His coloring looks off to me. Pale yet red in places on the face where capillaries are closer to the surface which can be a sign of prolonged or excessive alcohol use. Sometimes really washed out. There’s something really off. I hope I’m wrong and he’s living his best life accompanied by an unskilled glam team.
Because men only cry when they’re drunk or something? He’s not weeping. It looks like he got a bit choked up about something. Let’s not jump to relapse just because a newlywed man is showing emotion….
Ppl are projecting alcoholism on Ben and I really don’t know why😒 Ben has been honest about his addictions.Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Robert Downey Jr, Drew Barrymore were all addicts and talked about it but nobody ever projects these addictions on them… Ben is not well liked by some
People aren’t projecting alcoholism on Ben, he’s an alcoholic who has been publicly drunk in recent years. As far as Bradley, RDJ Jr., Drew Barrymore…they haven’t been publicly drunk in DECADES. RDJ and Drew faced their challenges when I was a child, and I am not young anymore. The reason people have concerns about Ben’s sobriety is because we have seen him sloppy drunk with Lindsey Shookus, with Instagram girls wondering in the street, with Jen G. going to rehab. You can’t act like there isn’t a huge massive difference between Ben and most of the other names you listed. So while I am not going to assume Ben is drunk in these photos (there’s nothing that supports that theory), I also don’t think people are out of line when they have concerns about his sobriety. He has given them reasons to be concerned.
Those ppl aren’t concerned about his sobriety they would need to care for that it’s just pure hatred and wishful thinking at this point. When the arguments are he was napping so he’s drunk!! He was crying so he’s drunk!! It’s just ridiculous, cruel and mean spirited
Oh pleeze…what utter nonsense. Jennifer wouldn’t BE with him if he was drunk all the time. So he got a bit teary — he’s probably considering himself the luckiest guy on the planet to be given a second chance with her. I like a guy who can let himself cry, when I told Mr. Jaded about my breast cancer diagnosis we both cried. When my best friend died suddenly last summer we both cried. No alcohol was involved.
+1
Oh you know her like that? The relationship addcit? OK.
Hilariously wrong.
She drinks very rarely and I have no doubt that their shared sobriety is crucial to the success of their relationship. Also, weird that you guys have never seen a sober man cry lol.
This site is always a dumptserfire of cruel and delusional comments.
Oh dear me let’s please pray for the feeewings of all the poor unhinged commenters now. LOL
@Bpleaseme — it’s a dumpster fire of cruel and delusional comments by people like you. Now pweeeeeze go away.
@BPleaseme I just come from a long line of addicts. Most people prefer denial.
WYKYK
Is he hooked up to a Breathalizer at your hour house? Maybe he is, maybe he isn’t but since I’m not there I’m not going to insist that he is.
I love that blue dress that she’s wearing. Super cute! I don’t care what anyone says, they both look happy and loved up on.
I think so too.
And she’s wearing flats! I think I’m going to faint lol. Honestly though, I really like that whole look – comfy and chic.
As soon as I saw that pretty blue dress I did a quick glance at the shoes. Those flats surprised me, too! But I thought good for her, those are some serious museum shoes. I think you can get by with killer stilettos when you’re just going from your hotel to your car to the restaurant & back again. All in all not that much walking.
They are so extra and I’m here for it bc I was a little young the first time around and don’t remember much. Have to ask tho…why so “out there” for the pap strolls? Its not like they need attention-they’d get that wherever they are regardless. They’re just into it?
@Steph,I just want to ask you why do you think they’re doing pap strolls?
I think,they’re on a trip in Paris,doing activities with their kids(museums,ice cream,shopping) and paparazzi are following them. Do you think Ben wanted photos of him sleeping with his mouth open in the sun? Or him crying to his wife shared to the world?
When Ben announced his divorce to JG,Jlo did a papstroll with Casper Smart.She wanted ppl to know that she was not the cause of the separation…here, I don’t see that. I just see two A listers living their normal life with their kids,and paparazzi stalking them(like they did since these two began in the industry) because ppl are interested in them.An article in the DM can have thousands of comments…
Maybe I’m totally wrong but that’s how I feel
@ Steph, we should applaud Kaiser for her exceptional coverage of this honeymoon!! From the pictures to the commentary has been as usual, spot on!!!
Everyone at Celebitchy are masters of gossip and news!!!
Though Kaiser is in a league of her own with the photos that she chooses!! It’s a laugh fest all day long!!!
Super loved up❤️🥰 they look good and their kids also.Life seems great for them and I’m happy for them💕
I know she’s had work done, but I think she is so beautiful. I truly don’t think she’s had a ton. I just think she is naturally beautiful.
She’s always been a natural beauty and taken care of herself. I’m glad she hasn’t messed with her face a huge amount. That always catches up with you!
I’m don’t really care for the fashion here. The black dress don’t fit Jennifer properly and that blue dress is just too much fabric for the boiling hot weather.
I’m not mad at him being drunk, if he is. It’s a party! A birthday/honeymoon!
I love your avatar, BB. That’s one fine looking beast of a cat you’ve got going on. 😻
Aw, thank you, that’s sweet! It’s my Bulle. She passed away in 2017 at 14. She was the best ❤️
I LOVE the black dress but agree the blue is swamping her (she looks gorgeous in that colour though!).
She’s definitely been going for a “Roman Holiday” vibe for the trip, and as someone who leans towards themey dressing on holidays/vacations I find it kind of sweet.
Cosplaying Roman Holiday @ SAS!!! It’s exhausting to watch them as they insist of documenting their entire relationship.
In addition to the basic control over what Ben wears, which creeps me out. I guess JLo has certain “expectations” and Ben goes along with it.
Both Sides: did you notice Ben got new shoes for this outing? I guess Jen had seen enough of those ratty gray/white sneakers.
The Paris trip has been a sartorial delight. I have loved everything JLo has worn. She looks amazing, I want her entire Paris wardrobe
It’s 2022. We all know that stray balloons inevitably find their way into the ocean, where they’re mistaken for jellyfish and ingested by marine life. Unless you’re a child who doesn’t know better, intentionally releasing a helium balloon is like purposely choking a dolphin or sea turtle to death. Just…why?
ITA this is gross and careless and easily avoided
+100000
Yep – missed your comment before I commented. People just don’t care.
👆
YES. This is dangerous littering. Not cute.
I live in Paris, and I could not dislike this balloon shit more. Already we have a million tourists a year fastening padlocks on the Pont des Arts and on any beautiful gate or archway they can. Now JLo is going to kick off a mania for releasing balloons into the sky in front of the Eiffel Tower. Not cool at all.
@Allegra – I completely agree.
I love Paris and travel there regularly (just a tourist though) and I’ve always hated the padlock thing. On my last visit in May, I was dismayed to see locks in various places around the city.
As an architect I intensely dislike these beautiful architectural features being defaced by this so-called symbol of everlasting love but I assumed my opinion was shared by a very small minority. I’m glad to hear that (at least some) Parisians feel the same way – then maybe there will be pressure to get rid of these things someday.
The balloon thing is just irresponsible. In this copycat world of instagram sheep, the amount of damage that can be done by this sort of “gesture” is significant.
That was my thought as well @ Melissa!! Balloons are incredibly detrimental to the environment to the point that I wish they were banned!!! I see people releasing balloons regarding celebration to death and I wish it would stop!!
All in all, I wish people would look at the detriment they are causing and think otherwise, like the Japanese lanterns as a replacement. Which are much more beautiful!
So many thoughts. The assistant’s assistant had to ensure a single perfect turquoise balloon be at the restaurant at the exact moment. And did they, no, did Jennifer imbibe food? Because I think about lipstick and food particles in the teeth that would mar the romantic pics. But maybe discrete editing would assure the perfection. And so late for a meal to a mere peasant as myself! No one is sleepy in the early hours? And arrival at the hotel, I wonder, does Jennifer allow anyone to witness flossing, brushing, let alone gargling?! Do they even yawn in each other’s presence, does she go to bed makeup free? So many questions.
Yes, ugh, I wish people would stop doing this!
Thank you! My first thought when seeing this story was DO. NOT. RELEASE. BALLOONS!!!
Thank you, Melissa. I was surprised calling this out wasn’t in comments 1-6. Releasing balloons is so harmful to this planet and all of its inhabitants.
The Japanese lanterns are also bad. Balloons Blow is a great source trying to get the word out about this junk and how it serves to honor NOTHING.
https://balloonsblow.org/flaming-litter
Came here to say this. How can you just do this???? It’s 2022 how can you not know better? Now it will harm an animal. FFS. DO NOT RELEASE BALLOONS. You share this planet with others, act like it.
Thank you for saying this. People think releasing balloons is this symbolic way of letting go when actually the only thing you’re releasing is more damage and destruction. It’s especially misguided when people release balloons to honor a loved one – like, you’re honoring them by actively destroying the environment and likely k*lling an innocent creature, what a legacy.
Most weird story for me recently, I call Uber to go to airport and when person picks me up I open trunk to put in suitcase. Big bunch of helium balloons there, I try to wrestle them back in, probably funny sight. Driver notice, hop out and say “sorry, was my birthday few days ago, don’t need these now” and then RELEASE BIG BUNCH OF BALLOONS! We are right near road, if not in water then someone windshield! Was shocking but I could not catch. So awful!
What is she, five years old? Careless and thoughtless. Anything for a pap shot.
Reminds me for Ana’s birthday at Joshua tree with the mermaid and
number balloons and Piñata. It was like a 7 year olds birthday. Guess when Ben celebrates female birthdays he thinks immediately of what he does for his daughters (who are now too old for any of that as well).
Please no balloons (!) that detail stuck out to me and I am glad to others too.
Thank you! I’m going to chime in on this, too. I’m a federal archaeologist & my least favorite artifact is the dead balloon. They float up in to the National Forests and National Parks to die. Sometimes critters chew on these & harm their digestive systems. Please please please rethink the balloon bouquet, the balloon for your kid at the fair, the balloon for your yard sale.
The height difference when she’s in flats!!
Right!!! She is rather tiny next to him without her mega heels. They look so cute.
I didn’t know that she was so tiny😅 but Ben is also a very big man. Someone who met him on the New Orleans set,when he was doing Deep Water, said that he is very tall
I was visiting Boston in 2009 when he was filming The Town. My husband and I walked past him in the North End. I’m 5’9″ and as a tall woman I’ve always noticed height. Ben’s at least 6’2″, maybe 6’3″.
Please don’t release balloons. Shouldn’t she know better? I am sure she doesn’t care. Balloons end up in the worst places…. specifically in nature. Do better, rich ass woman who couldn’t think of any other way to celebrate a birthday.
Eh – I don’t think he’s drunk necessarily. My husband totally sleeps like that when he’s really exhausted, and time zone changes kick his butt (and he’s in shape and not some old guy stereotype)…I think Ben’s in his late 40’s and you just sleep like that sometimes when you’re older and trying to keep up with someone with the energy of a 12 year old? I mean 1:30am dinner out in a timezone 9 hours different than your norm? Not everyone adjusts.
That photo of him. Seriously. I know they are courting the paparazzi, but good lord that is intrusive. I’m going to sit back and enjoy these two kids for as long as they last. And, I’m hoping it’s for a very long time. I mean, seeing them gets me all nostalgic. Plus, we get good fashion and cute kids. Paris. I hope they go yachting next.
She’s idealized their relationship so much, there’s no way the reality can match the narrative. Ben is broken, which makes him grateful–that’s a different guy from the one who broke her heart. I wish them the best.
Well said @ Merricat!! JLo is working overtime with their relationship.
Just like JennG had to, & paid the price for it with him & the press.
Guy is a mess, an emotion leech.
If not for the 90’s nostalgia, people be like “Girl”.
Their pap strolls are utterly pathetic, they make Kim K look private and low-key.
Page Six has the video too, it’s quite strange how she treats him. He looks upset, she comforts him for a few seconds. Then it’s back to her phone while he’s staring at her and then she decides it’s time to throw on some lip gloss. The way she does it irks me…
Marietta,this is dishonest and you know it.It’s a cut video with multiple sequences…why don’t we see them seated? Or eating?
Did you not watch it? She is drinking something with a straw, she is seated. He literally is staring at her, she dances in her seat (on her phone) and then lip gloss time. And Yes it is multiple sequences, but still. Like I said, it irks me the way she treats him.
I watched it,that’s why I responded to you.Everything is not shown in the video and the embrace is much longer,you can see it on twitter. And how does she treat him? She is always kissing on him,had her little arm around his big giant body,she is super affectionate with him,giving him attention. She went to the MTV awards and said :Ben,and whoever is there,wait for me for dinner( and I was like What😅? She didn’t even shout out her kids). She went on GMA America to talk about her documentary but instead proclaimed her love for Ben…You look at a video ,where you even admitted that it’s multiple sequences, and declare that you don’t like how she treats him? OK🫥
While I’ve enjoyed their extra-ness during this birthday/honeymoon trip, as people have mentioned above, I’m pretty disgusted about releasing the balloon. We all know that’s terrible for the environment. If you need to release something, burn incense or blow bubbles.
I don’t know why people think this will work out. People don’t change, not really. I think it’s entirely possible that he was the one that got away for her. So she got married a few times, had kids, her career continued to thrive, and now she wants to finally make it work. But he’s always been messy. Jennifer Garner is always supportive and super careful about what she says in public but she’s hinted at stuff. He’s been on and off the wagon a lot in the last few years. He got that horrible tattoo! I think his personal life hasn’t been going the way he wants it to and what better way to go back to the glory days than date one of the most famous and successful women in the business who happens to be the ex. I think he’s forgetting that following their first split he worked hard to be taken seriously and not be regarded as the gossip magazine dude. Why does he think he will like it this time? She’s living her best life but he’s already tired of the paparazzi in those pics. Same shit, different decade.
I’ve never seen anything in his behavior that says he doesn’t like being a gossip mag dude. He and his ex wife were thirsty as hell.
He loves it but doesn’t like to see himself that way. It goes against the serious writer/director he’s so proud of.
Not denying your claims but Ben is already established,an Oscar winning director which he was not the first time they were together.
This whole Paris tour isn’t what Jlo would have done,shopping and going out to dinner,yes but museums,walks, and a boat ride, it’s Ben…Jlo is even going to the mall,to the flea market,Brentwood mall and that’s all Ben but of course Jlo is the thirsty one who is making him do pap strolls
^^^Thank you! This is the man who said his career was ruined when they were together. Now, everything is supposed to be acceptable? I’m sorry, but I don’t see the so-called “happy ending” everyone else sees here. A leopard can change its spots, and it’s only a matter of time before he falls off the wagon again. I hope the new Mrs. Affleck has the phone number of the clinic the first Mrs. Affleck dropped him off at on speed dial.
Does anyone have an id on the blue shirt dress? She’s been looking really cute the whole trip, but the shirt dress is totally something i would wear. This dress, the Oscar de la Renta, and the coral or red sundress have been my favorites.
It’s Alexander McQueen!
“Peak Leo.” Lol. Very true! As a Leo rising, I totally get it —from an applaud vs a want-to-emulate perspective. Hope all parties involved are having a blast!
God I love her. She’s a gift, they both are. I’m choosing to be happy and excited for them.
+1 With you on that❤️
Aw man I love everything about this EXCEPT the balloon! 🙁
+1 love everything except the balloon(really no bueno😒🫥)
She littered.
100%. My mom and I had to fish a bunch of balloons out of our favorite wildlife-watching spot yesterday. Releasing balloons is not cute.
He’s not sober and hasn’t been for a long time, and she looks dumpy AF in that blue dress! But, he’s her problem now. I feel for all the kids.
Just here to say that releasing balloons is not it. If you want to do something dramatic maybe throw a long-stemmed rose in the river instead or something? Still not great, but less likely to cause damage to wildlife I would think.
As a Leo who will be celebrating my birthday with theatrics this weekend, this story really pleases me. They’re so extra and I’m here for it!