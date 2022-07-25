Jennifer Lopez brought so many clothes for her b-day trip with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been in Paris since last Thursday. It’s clear that this is some kind of honeymoon/birthday trip/family vacation. Ben brought his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina. Emme Muniz is there, but is Max? I’m not sure. The kids seem to be having a great time, especially BFFs Seraphina and Emme. Meanwhile, J.Lo is treating this as a love tour and fashion show. I cannot even believe how many “looks” she must have brought to Paris, although I’m open to the possibility that designers sent her stuff as soon as she arrived in Paris. Ben has mostly been coordinating with his new wife too, especially when they go out to dinner.

I only just realized that this whole trip and “love tour” is probably one of Ben’s gifts to Jennifer. Jen turned 53 years old on Sunday. Ben’s birthday present was: pap strolls, boat rides down the Seine, hotel exits like a visiting head of state. It was similar last summer for Jen’s birthday too – the yacht vacation, the pap strolls at European port cities, having fun with the photographers following their yacht. J.Lo isn’t just in love with love, she’s in love with demonstrative love. While Ben has looked stressed out and tired at times, make no mistake, he’s into this. He’s very happy. Exhausted but happy.

J.Lo celebrated her birthday another way too – she posed naked for the launch of J.Lo Body by J.Lo Beauty – you can see the photo here.