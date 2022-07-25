Jennifer Lopez brought so many clothes for her b-day trip with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been in Paris since last Thursday. It’s clear that this is some kind of honeymoon/birthday trip/family vacation. Ben brought his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina. Emme Muniz is there, but is Max? I’m not sure. The kids seem to be having a great time, especially BFFs Seraphina and Emme. Meanwhile, J.Lo is treating this as a love tour and fashion show. I cannot even believe how many “looks” she must have brought to Paris, although I’m open to the possibility that designers sent her stuff as soon as she arrived in Paris. Ben has mostly been coordinating with his new wife too, especially when they go out to dinner.
I only just realized that this whole trip and “love tour” is probably one of Ben’s gifts to Jennifer. Jen turned 53 years old on Sunday. Ben’s birthday present was: pap strolls, boat rides down the Seine, hotel exits like a visiting head of state. It was similar last summer for Jen’s birthday too – the yacht vacation, the pap strolls at European port cities, having fun with the photographers following their yacht. J.Lo isn’t just in love with love, she’s in love with demonstrative love. While Ben has looked stressed out and tired at times, make no mistake, he’s into this. He’s very happy. Exhausted but happy.
J.Lo celebrated her birthday another way too – she posed naked for the launch of J.Lo Body by J.Lo Beauty – you can see the photo here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel ahead of dinner with their kids at the “Cheval Blanc” restaurant.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck
BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez treat their kids to lunch at “Les Jardins du Presbourg” during their family honeymoon in Paris, France.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) walk on the Pont du Carrousel and arrive in front of the Louvre Pyramid on J.Lo’s 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
PARIS, FRANCE – As part of their honeymoon in the city of love, Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) went for a romantic dinner at the restaurant “La Girafe”, located on the Place du Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Jennifer celebrates her 53rd birthday during her honeymoon with her new hubby Ben Affleck in Paris.
The couple shared a moment which looked to have moved Ben to tears and Jennifer immediately took Ben into her arms to comfort him.
After Jennifer blew out the candles on her birthday cake, the couple headed back home and on the way, they crossed paths with a fan who offered them a small luminous Eiffel Tower.
As a final surprise from her new hubby, Jennifer’s birthday balloons were arranged in a private room in their hotel. The night was just beginning… Paris, July 24th, 2022.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
PARIS, FRANCE – As part of their honeymoon in the city of love, Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) went for a romantic dinner at the restaurant “La Girafe”, located on the Place du Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Jennifer celebrates her 53rd birthday during her honeymoon with her new hubby Ben Affleck in Paris.
The couple shared a moment which looked to have moved Ben to tears and Jennifer immediately took Ben into her arms to comfort him.
After Jennifer blew out the candles on her birthday cake, the couple headed back home and on the way, they crossed paths with a fan who offered them a small luminous Eiffel Tower.
As a final surprise from her new hubby, Jennifer’s birthday balloons were arranged in a private room in their hotel. The night was just beginning… Paris, July 24th, 2022.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I LOVE that black dress. Gorgeous.
I’m really impressed with how she can do all these pap strolls in heels, lol. I have bad feet and just looking at her shoes make my feet hurt lolol.
Love the black dress and the little cutout on the side,and also the pink dress but the other dresses look like too ´house on the prairie ‘ dress for me(not Jlo at all😅)
I was astonished to see JLo in those prairie style dresses too! I could see it If she wanted to hide from photographers, but that’s obviously not the point 😄
😂😅 that flowy orange dress she wore the first night,I was like 😬 and that flower dress😒🫥 but yesterday,when she pulled out the pink and the black dress, I was a little relieved,it was sexy but classy…. I guess maybe marriage(she was also dressed more conservatively with Marc) or age…
Ben is trying to keep up but look stuffed in a suit that sometimes wrinkles or gets rumpled. Does anyone else feel like his inner authentic self is screaming to put on a t-shirt and sneaker/trainers?
Love the outfits. Ben is going to tire of this relatively quickly. I don’t think anyone can live under a microscope like that constantly and JLO lives for it.
Are you kidding? Ben has been papped more over the years than Jlo. If he was tired of it, he would have married someone not in the public eye.
You mean Ben Affleck,the one,who is papped constantly in LA doing the most mundane things?the one where paps were camping in front of his house,taking photos of him ,juggling Dunkin’ Donuts or Amazon packages,or when he goes to pick his kids?or Ben with his many ladies:Shauna,Shookus,that blonde girl before Ana,Ana…Ben who has one of the most papped family in Hwood..Why do you guys act like Ben is new to the circus of paparazzi ?Ben(without Jlo) is Paparazzi magnet…At least,he is papped with his wife and his kids in a beautiful city
Ben loves a pap walk, but it’s wrinkled t-shirts, arm full of crap, and looking forever hungover. JLo pap walks are very, very different. They are stage managed within an inch of their lives with meticulous hair, makeup, and wardrobe.
And yes, THOSE he will indeed tire of quickly.
@Molly, did you saw Ben when he was doing those pap walks with Ana during the pandemic? He was dyeing his hair(and was even called out cause it was too dark and ridiculous and it was patchy),he was wearing matching necklace with a half heart(and Ana was wearing the other half),he wore matching golden goose sneakers with her,Aviator nation clothes that she bought for him….Ben cares about his appearance….Jlo and Ben had photos in a park and Ben has a nice shirt and decent trousers,and you look at his shoes and his socks,SMH😬,old white sneakers with grey socks🙄….. yes,there are photos where he is dressed in suits but they are going to fancy restaurants
The both love a pap walk. They totally could have gone to Paris and be incognito for a few days before it got out that they were there but they chose to alert the press. I watched the video of them arriving for the boat ride and the paps were already there and set up to it’s clear that someone alerted them. I think the only time Ben doesn’t love it is when his kids are around. He always looks annoyed at it when they are with him. Even when he was with Jen G it was the same
I don’t think they call the paps and certainly not to take unflattering photos of Ben sleeping like that with an open mouth. Ben is a paparazzi magnet(he was papped yesterday and he was alone with Sera,without Jen),he is always giving them memes,and Jlo attracts also paparazzi because fashion and ppl are super interested/intrigued by them as a couple(personally I like them but I prefer Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon)
What I believe is this:they know they’ll be followed and papped ,either they are annoyed(there are photos of Jen giving the finger to paps last year when they went to Universal,her cussing them while she was going to a photoshoot with Ben,her getting out of a car and telling paps to stop following her,her completely annoyed while doing shopping in the Hamptons . …) or be resigned and makes the best out of it like wearing your best clothes,smiling ,looking cute and unbothered.There is a paparazzi podcast that I listened to when Ben was dating Ana,and the guy seemed to really don’t like Ben…
I’ve always thought Ben loves, loves, loves Jennifer Lopez, she adores him and at a fundamental level that has never changed. Back in the day he was too much of a Boston Irish a-hole to marry a Puerto Rican girl. He dumped and humiliated her and then found a whiter-than-white woman to marry and have children with. He has always been his own worse enemy. And I do think then impacts now—it’s the worm at the core of the apple.
Where has this narrative about him dumping her for someone white emerged from?! Bizarre. He was calling out the racist media coverage while still with Lopez, and his next relationship was with another Latina, Enza Sambatero.
@ELX the issue for Ben was never about marrying a Puerto Rican girl, he publicly talked about the racism she was facing at the time. This relationship was destroying his career and he became a joke that was the real problem.
I don’t agree with Elx but so you guys think Ben choose his career instead of Jlo?and yes he denounced the racism she faced but if I who by your response Karisma,he ultimately caved to society pressure
Everybody talks about how he was a joke when their relationship happened/finished the first time but what happened with Jlo was worst :she wasn’t also taken seriously and wasn’t offered interesting roles anymore when she was a leading woman and had many films at the number one box office,she was singing in clubs (!!!)to promote her songs,she talked about how her accountant told her to wait before spending anything,and Ben convinced her to get rid off Benny,which she did and after that they broke up…She also had to start again and reinvent herself but hey let’s take in pity,the handsome white man with already an Oscar and strong connections(Weinstein,a powerful agent like Whitesell)..SMH..we really live in a misogynistic society where men are coddled by women and always seen as victims😒… I will always have respect for Harry for he stands for his wife
Stan culture can be toxic(like Sophie and the cumberbatches) however some white women feel an ownership on white men celebrities they consider heartthrobs like Prince Harry,Tom Hiddleston,Ben Affleck in his days .
They don’t want them to marry WOC.Some black women feel that way also about black men celebrities.
Meghan Markle is intelligent,competent,’classy’(whatever that means),compassionate ,Zawe Ashton is the same ,but they have been both subjected to racism.
Loads of celebrities get the soles of their feet Botoxed precisely so they can wear heels all the time.
That’s a thing?!?!? I had no idea lol.
Wait, what?
I heard it was injectibles, not botox, to plump the ball of the foot and provide extra cushion. I could be wrong, though!
Omg do not tell me this. I’m getting second hand pain just thinking about it.
I’ve heard it was fat injections. As you age, the balls of your feet thin out. I can attest to this! Even those silicone foot pads don’t help much anymore (I had a Morton’s Neuroma, and that pretty much killed my left foot!).
I’ve *thouht* about sucking some fat out from somewhere and doing my feet, but…. I’m too chicken lol.
They also use cream with either THC or CBD in it to numb their feet.
I love that black dress too – they look amazing together. I just don’t get the necklace with that dress. It doesn’t fit style wise and isn’t a “bold” choice. I feel like my daughter would have suggested that necklace to me when she was 8.
@ Becks1, I love the black dress as well. When I look at her shoes though, I wonder how TF does she walk in those? Some have the look of her walking on her toes….😬. I can’t do it!!! My feet are fried from wearing heels for decades, 9-12 hours per day.
I would love to wear my heels again though….I miss them as I could see over the counter, hehehehehe…yes, I am short.
Love this long dress on her. Very stylish and comfy and cute.
That dress is gorgeous. Love the necklace.
Negative Nancy here. There are pictures in the daily mail of what looks like Ben crying. This is all pretty odd. Why would one want to stress their spouse out for such frivolous reasons? To me this has red flags al over it. Hope I am wrong. As far as the outfits. They are beautiful and I want a few of those dresses for my wardrobe. She is dressing sexy but also appropriately. They both look great !
I don’t doubt the love. I just can’t figure out the appeal of prancing around publicly in this way.
You don’t hope that your wrong. You want to believe that he is so miserable that he weepimg into his hands. It’s probably as simple as him being tired and hot.
Ben Affleck is not a 6 month old infant who’s pouting and (now crying) because he’s tired and hot and has no other means to express himself. It’s obvious he’s miserable and something deeper is going on and you guys refuse to see it.
@ Crystal Clear, Ben isn’t a toddler like you said,he is a 50 year old man with 3 kids. I think he has all his mental capacity so if he is so miserable,why can’t he remove himself from all of this? Does he have a gun to his head? Is he coerced? Do you think Jlo is blackmailing him? What can we do to save him? Call his parents or Adult Service Protection🙄
You guys are projecting whatever you think on him.Ben is with his wife and his children,they know him better than we do.
It’s Five hundred degrees in Europe, they’re over dressed and walking around in the sun. He’s hot and sweaty, I am just looking at them.
This entire article is so on point lol
Lol that’s such a good point, I feel it’s a real show of love that he’s dressing in a suit every night. But JLo deserves nothing less.
Max is there, he was sitting on JLo’s lap in some of the boat pictures.
yes, Max was in the last Jlo post pictures on here. He looked tiny. Well, his dad is tiny, so whaddyaknow.
I am confused about how many days they have been there, it feels like we’ve seen 25 outfits already.
I’m wondering how much luggage that would take!! What, 5-6 steamer trunks? More? Different shoes & handbag per outfit, that takes up a lot of space!
Jlo’s living her best life. She loves fashion, she wants us to know they’re no joke, they’re really in love for real and Ben is all in. I still give them 4 years, but I do wish them the best 4 years of their lives.
@Christine
There were also photos of them kissing and smiling after that moment, not in the dailymail though of course, it doesn’t fit the miserable affleck narrative. It was her first birthday they celebrated as married people so I guess it was an emotional moment.
Exactly…but that doesn’t fit their narrative 🙄…lol,poor Ben,so unhappy or they are calling the paps when they really don’t need to,they are a heat score(like Meghan and Harry )…Some ppl love to hate on them but go check their every photo to see how Ben is(what are his facial reactions),analyze their body langage, or Violet doesn’t like her(many photos of Violet hugging her):20 years later,some ppl are still pressed…
I think what bothers ppl is that Jlo doesn’t shy away from celebrity like she embraces it and just live her life
@Karisma: That’s an interesting point about the DF selectively posting pictures to drive their “miserable Ben” narrative.
@Ramona: It’s funny how some people claim to hate certain public figures but constantly seek out stories about them only to dissect every detail of those stories and images. The other thing I’ve noticed is how complete strangers, again claiming not to care about either Ben or Jen, repeatedly say, “It’s the kids I’m concerned about.” Really? Children they don’t even know, and have never fed, or stayed up with during illnesses – unlike their parents? They pretend they care more for these strangers’ children than the parents themselves. It’s remarkable. Also, this thing about timing someone’s marriage, it’s really catty. If Ben and Jen break up in a short span of time, well, that’s hardly unique for people in show business. So, I don’t see why some people think it would make them look so clever to have guessed that would happen, and it’s really obnoxious to say that on someone’s wedding day.
I mean the Kardashians are still here and striving and majority of ppl despise them or that’s what they say…
I also don’t understand the predictions of how long the relationship will last,I don’t think that’s how you measure the success of a relationship :my parents were 25 years ago together and unhappy for the major part of their union but had to stay together…6 months,2 years,4 years of happiness,take it and live your life to the fullest and don’t worry about naysayers
Now I don’t even respond to mean or shady posts,I keep it moving cause either they don’t like her for no reason or him because he divorced JG.
You should see th
@Debbie,if you go to the Daily mail,all articles about Jennifer Garner are her jogging or doing the most mundane things and contrasted with Ben-Jlo pictures in Paris..and then you have the most hateful comments on Jlo…when probably JGarner is minding her business and probably enjoying her time without the kids
Well if you want fairness in comments don’t go to daily mail because most people who comment there hate everyone in show business and Harry and Meghan.
. Or hate everyone except trump and other right wingers. I admit I go on simply because they get the most pictures but I don’t read their drivel or comments. They try to make everything a controversy
@Lens For once,I agree with you on that:Daily mail is the worst and I used to go there for photos but now I only go to twitter or instagram for their photos.That’s where I saw Ben sleeping in Jlo’s arm,multiple photos of Violet hugging Jlo,Ben crying and being comforted by Jlo and smiling( but only the crying photo was published),Ben videoing Jlo dancing ,Emme and Sera hugging…
I’ve noticed with all these pictures that they are far less filtered, buffed, and fluffed than what Jennifer usually allows. And I like that!
Yes. Jen is looking her age in these photos. She looks great, don’t get me wrong, but definitely over 50.
I want every single look. She looks perfectly age appropriate and fresh and sexy all at the same time yet not all dowdy or too covered up.
Happy Birthday, Leo Queen!
And little Max is there! He’s the tiniest one out of the group (in Paris) so we miss him behind the TALL Afflecks.
Yeah, it’s quite possible JLo told the designers to send her clothes for her vacation in Paris. She looks fabulous and she has one of the best bag collections ever.
I think Katie Holmes does too.
“In love with demonstrative love” is so on point.
I’m in love with how extra they are. They seem so well-matched in their endless thirst for publicity. I wish them many years of happy pap strolls together!
The pink floral dress is a nightmare, but I love the other looks.
Max is there he was cut out of some of the pictures which shows us pictures don’t tell the whole story. I was wrong I thought for sure they’d go away for her birthday. This was obviously the birthday she wanted, walking in sky high heels all dressed up in the crowded steaming streets of Paris. The last thing I’d want give me a secluded private beach but it’s her birthday not mine!
I would have taken 100 times a secluded private beach vacation but it’s clearly not their honeymoon.Ben’s assistant is French and Violet seems to know Paris so maybe that’s why they choose that destination,and she has a concert in Italy in a few days.
@ suzieq, cmon!! This long pink floral dress says summer in Paris, it says eat as much as you want for lunch. It is floaty, girly and it looks great on her. I love it.
It says step on them hem & face-plant on the sidewalk.
This is news, is it?
I mean, its not breaking news, lol, but its fun celebrity and fashion gossip.
You know this is a celebrity gossip website right? 🙄
I do but it’s hardly news, just makes her appear more Hollywood and high maintenance. I’m not a fan so I’m sorry if that sounds snarky. All good.
It’s fun!! I know I get to dream of Paris in the summer, fabulous clothes & shoes & bags, wonderful food, family happy & healthy. My goodness, what’s not to like?
I’m impressed they manage not to look hot and sweaty.
I know the prairie aesthetic is in, but I was hoping Jennifer would be spared!
Am I the only one who thinks the black dress’ cut-out is unflattering? It makes her look boxy, which she most certainly isn’t. Cut-outs don’t automatically provide sex appeal, no matter how hot you are. Placement is everything.
She looks so pretty and refreshed without the heavy makeup.
I agree. Like a lot of actresses, she has beautiful skin. I don’t get the need for full makeup unless appearing on camera.
Just like her morning after photo. I think she looks so much better without heavy makeup, bronzing and contouring. Even in unfiltered photos she looks great.
I was really hoping JLO Body would be a caffeine-free alternative to women’s anti-cellulite creams. Unfortunately the types of caffeine used in these lotions is very dangerous & has put me in the hospital several times. I can drink soda and coffee no problem, but for some reason – the caffeine used in many of the high-end tightening/firming creams sends me into anaphylaxis. Use with caution ladies.
Thank you for the warning Britney, and glad you came out okay. I have always wondered about the safety of those body creams with caffeine, considering how quickly the skin would absorb it.
I mean, let’s face it, nothing gets rid of cellulite — not even the most expensive creams on the planet. Regular exercise, avoiding alcohol, and eating a healthy diet all help reduce the appearance of cellulite — but genetics plays a huge, huge role. My mom has a lot of cellulite. She has never exercised, likes to drink, and doesn’t have a terrible diet but isn’t uber healthy. I have always exercised regularly and I eat (mostly) clean — and yet, I have a lot of cellulite, just like my mom. No amount of dry brushing or rubbing expensive creams on my thighs has ever made one iota of difference. It kinda sucks but I’m learning to accept it.
She is so extra. The memes of Ben passed out sleeping are giving me life.
She looks amazing. I have a question, do stars have something done to their feet or something to be able to walk in all those gorgeous high heeled shoes lol? I have bunions and I can’t wear heels 🙁
This whole thing is incredibly extra but I am enjoying it like I enjoyed it the first time around with these two. And one thing I will say among all the hoopla is that the children really seem to like their parents’ new spouses and each other. There was one photo of Ben’s and Jen Garner’s eldest Violet where she was giving JLo a huge hug and Violet’s face was lit up. Yeah, photos never tell the whole story but from the photos and videos we’ve been seeing since Bennifer 2: Electric Boogaloo premiered, everyone seems happy. Hope it lasts.
Something about these pics makes me think Ben is going to flame out a good bit sooner than we think.
Her fashion on this Paris trip has been FANTASTIC.
In the header pic, she reminded me of Valerie Bertinelli.
I love Jen Garner’s response to Ben and JLo’s wedding.
“Jen truly believes that the two of them were meant to be together,”
I think she is the happiest person on earth that they are married😂