Did Elon Musk have an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan?

Back in June, people learned that Google co-founder Sergey Brin had filed for divorce from his wife of three years, Nicole Shanahan. They have a two-year-old daughter together, and the reporting at the time indicated that Brin and Shanahan had actually been separated since January of this year. Brin cited “irreconcilable differences” and that was about it. There’s been little to no drama about the divorce from what I’ve seen – while Brin is one of the richest people on earth and he has famous friends, he’s not a regular in the gossip press at all. The divorce was seen as more like some interesting tech/market gossip. Enter Elon Musk.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan after discovering she allegedly had an affair with Tesla founder Elon Musk last year. The two tech billionaires are no longer friends. Brin and Musk both rank in the top ten richest people in the world and the pair have a long history in Silicon Valley. The Wall Street Journal wrote that in 2008, during financial crisis, Brin gave Musk roughly $500,000 for Tesla, while in 2015, Musk gifted Brin with one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles. “I hope for Sergey and I to move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child. And we are both working towards that,” Shanahan said. Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January. A lawyer for Brin declined to comment to the Journal; Musk and a spokeswoman for Shanahan didn’t respond to requests for comment.

[From Vanity Fair]

Gross. Just… why??? While I have no doubt that Elon Musk is a complete sleaze who probably slides up to any woman in his path, why would Nicole “risk it all” for g–damn Elon Musk? You risk it all for Chris Pine. You risk it all for Michael B. Jordan. You don’t risk it all for ELON MUSK. Also: note that this story originated in the Wall Street Journal.

If this story isn’t gross enough, Musk decided to tweet through the drama. He denied the story, writing: “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic…Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).” I can’t.

