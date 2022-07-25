Did Elon Musk have an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan?

Back in June, people learned that Google co-founder Sergey Brin had filed for divorce from his wife of three years, Nicole Shanahan. They have a two-year-old daughter together, and the reporting at the time indicated that Brin and Shanahan had actually been separated since January of this year. Brin cited “irreconcilable differences” and that was about it. There’s been little to no drama about the divorce from what I’ve seen – while Brin is one of the richest people on earth and he has famous friends, he’s not a regular in the gossip press at all. The divorce was seen as more like some interesting tech/market gossip. Enter Elon Musk.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan after discovering she allegedly had an affair with Tesla founder Elon Musk last year. The two tech billionaires are no longer friends.

Brin and Musk both rank in the top ten richest people in the world and the pair have a long history in Silicon Valley. The Wall Street Journal wrote that in 2008, during financial crisis, Brin gave Musk roughly $500,000 for Tesla, while in 2015, Musk gifted Brin with one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles.

“I hope for Sergey and I to move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child. And we are both working towards that,” Shanahan said. Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January.

A lawyer for Brin declined to comment to the Journal; Musk and a spokeswoman for Shanahan didn’t respond to requests for comment.

[From Vanity Fair]

Gross. Just… why??? While I have no doubt that Elon Musk is a complete sleaze who probably slides up to any woman in his path, why would Nicole “risk it all” for g–damn Elon Musk? You risk it all for Chris Pine. You risk it all for Michael B. Jordan. You don’t risk it all for ELON MUSK. Also: note that this story originated in the Wall Street Journal.

If this story isn’t gross enough, Musk decided to tweet through the drama. He denied the story, writing: “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic…Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).” I can’t.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

56 Responses to “Did Elon Musk have an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan?”

  1. Bookie says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:25 am

    I hate to body shame, but I kinda feel Musk deserves it?

    He’s so gross on so many levels.

    Reply
    • Poppy says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:36 am

      I thank the gossip gods that I never get photographed unknowingly in a bathing suit.

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:39 am

      Body shaming anyone seems like a bad move but we can certainly character shame. Elon is a terrible human and I cannot figure out what would motivate her to have an affair with him? She had secured the bag with Segey… Elon? Really???????

      I would like to also co-sign @Kaiser, I would risk it all for Chris Pine. 🙂

      Reply
      • MeganC says:
        July 25, 2022 at 9:34 am

        Yes, Musk is a terrible person but he clearly has the ability to charm people when he wants to.

    • Concern Fae says:
      July 25, 2022 at 9:11 am

      Meh. Strongly anti body shaming, but sometimes it’s pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.

      Multiple studies have shown people are generally happiest in relationships where the partners are roughly equal in attractiveness. Pointing out that too many men demand bodily perfection from their partners that they make no effort to match helps lessen the pressure to be perfect for many women.

      Reply
  2. Flowerlake says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:26 am

    That last line….

    Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      July 25, 2022 at 10:08 am

      And he certainly has had sex, probably very frequently, because women are having his babies CONSTANTLY. My god. Incomprehensible.

      Reply
      • MipMip says:
        July 25, 2022 at 11:12 am

        They all seem to have his kids through IVF though, which is odd.

        Actually it does make sense, I wouldn’t want to touch his Casper-the-unfriendly-Victorian-ghost ass.

  3. cimorene says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:26 am

    My husband is in the tech industry so I read this to him — he already knew this, but has an interesting theory. There have been more than usual unflattering EM stories leaked lately. Someone who was sitting on a lot of info about him seems to be pushing them out to the press…

    Who was EM very close with? Jack Dorsey. And who just backed out of their very public bid to buy Twitter? Hm…

    Reply
    • Bisynaptic says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:32 am

      😁

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:36 am

      I thought something similar- lots of negative stories about Musk lately. More than usual. Someone’s got it in for him. Jack Dorsey? Maybe.

      Or just maybe someone else on the right. It’s my theory that powerful folks on the right egged Musk to buy Twitter to grab firm hold of it as a right wing disinformation tool. Those folks are not pleased Musk backed out.

      That all being said, I believe this story.

      Reply
    • A says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:46 am

      Interesting theory, although I somehow don’t think Jack Dorsey is the gossiping type (I’m probably wrong), but also, Elon Musk doesn’t need anyone to fan the flames of the negative press at all. He does that on his own with his shenanigans just as well. I don’t think anyone needs to help him.

      That being said, I do think that if anyone is spreading these stories, it’s probably not Jack Dorsey. It’s likely Parag Agrawal, the current Twitter CEO, who Musk threatened to fire once he bought the company. It takes a certain level of finesse to disseminate gossip, which I don’t think Jack Dorsey is actually that capable of, somehow.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 25, 2022 at 9:09 am

      Are there more stories or are regular folk outside of the tech bubble more interested so they’re being picked up more widely?

      Reply
      • MaryContrary says:
        July 25, 2022 at 9:14 am

        My husband is in finance, and when I mentioned this story to him yesterday he said he’d heard this a long time ago. So I guess not much of a secret.

      • Athena says:
        July 25, 2022 at 9:38 am

        Is this one of the biblical warnings along with rising temperatures, wild fires, pandemics, wars, smart beautiful women having affairs with Elon Musk?

  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:26 am

    If she was on the outs with Sergey, maybe she thought she could snag another billionaire, his personality, politics, and overall repulsive everything be damned. And maybe Elon thought he could slip a kid in there and have it be raised by Sergey without his knowledge, since Elon would have no intention of paying child support. It’s just Elon doing his duty of populating the earth with frog people.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:27 am

    What is wrong with these people? Why are these people having sex with that over grown toad? He’s awful, grotesque and miserable creature.

    Thanks for not having Musk’s photo in the header for this story. He’s nauseating to look at.

    Reply
    • Both Sides Now says:
      July 25, 2022 at 10:11 pm

      Agreed! Those photos in his swimsuit could single handedly eliminate sex in heterosexual women. Place a picture of Dough Boy next to their bed and all sexual desires are gone in a second….poof

      Reply
  6. Emmi says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:27 am

    WHY??? If this is true, WHY? It cannot be the money, look who she is married to! A man with tons of money who’s definitely more attractive than whatever I’m seeing on that yacht. Elon’s not relationship material and he certainly is no Alex Skarsgard (that is who you risk it all for).

    Sometimes I think too much money fries people’s brains. Or this really is bs because I don’t see how any woman could be so stupid.

    Reply
    • HelloDolly! says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:43 am

      Insecure people are attracted to confidence and snobbery–they perceive the egoist person giving them attention as somehow validating their own imporatnce and worth. This woman isn’t necessarily looking for money but maybe professional validation.

      I am a professor, and time and again, my often insecure college-aged students fall in love with my colleague (male professor) who has got to be the most stuck up man I know. Not pretentious as in “I go to the country club and am VIP everywhere” but acts and assumes that he is the smartest man in the room (he is not). And I really think it’s because these young, insecure students are looking for validation, and attention from him gives them that validation they are looking for.

      Reply
      • Emmi says:
        July 25, 2022 at 9:04 am

        Yeah, that makes sense. I work with extremely successful, lawyers and the longer you work for these people, the better you understand that they are just good at a job that pays well. Doesn’t make them smarter or better than most. Certainly doesn’t help build character. I find it highly unattractive when they try to outsmart each other in calls or talk condescendingly about other people in emails. My boss thankfully doesn’t. The nice ones usually leave this world of law firms quickly.

        It’s not attractive. It’s hot air.

    • RP says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:45 am

      Came here to second risking it all for Alexander Skarsgard. Or Chris Evans.

      Reply
      • The Recluse says:
        July 25, 2022 at 12:48 pm

        Not that either would choose me, Evans, Skarsgard and Pine rank so much higher on the pure interesting level to just hang out with than Musk.
        Yuck.
        What is wrong with these women? Gotta be the $$$$$$.

    • A says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:49 am

      Stuff like this is probably why people say love is blind and all that. If looks/personality/money were any salient factor in entering into relationships, relationships wouldn’t be as weird as they can sometimes be. I know of two people right now who are in an extra-marital affair. The man doesn’t have the money, or the looks, or even the personality. Neither does the woman. And yet, they’re having an affair. I wish I could honestly understand it, but I really really can’t.

      Reply
  7. MsIam says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Elon is next level gross. Even if he literally slept on a bed made of money I wouldn’t get in there too. Besides, she’s already married to one of the world’s richest people, why risk it for that eel?

    Reply
  8. The Hench says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Yikes. Those yacht pictures need to come with a warning. My eyes! My eyes! Also, I don’t think I’ve seen anybody whiter. He’s practically luminous.

    Reply
    • Lynne says:
      July 25, 2022 at 12:02 pm

      Maybe she did it to hurt her husband. Possible divorce or more likely separation was already happening?
      I think Elon is cringe but what a way to punish your husband by sleeping with his friend while saying bye bye. .

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      July 25, 2022 at 12:49 pm

      NO. KIDDING.
      I feel assaulted by this unwanted sight.

      Reply
  9. GreenBunny says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:34 am

    I don’t get it, he doesn’t seem like he has a good personality, capable of good conversation or is remotely funny, which is something I like even if the person isn’t “conventionally attractive”. And based on those yacht photos, he looks like a corpse that was pulled out of a river after a couple days and then photographed. I can feel the cold clammy skin from here.

    Reply
    • Both Sides Now says:
      July 25, 2022 at 10:16 pm

      @ Green Bunny, he actually does look like a body having been pulled from the water now that you pointed that out.

      I couldn’t, not for all of his wealth!

      Reply
  10. Merricat says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Eewww.

    Reply
  11. A says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:42 am

    The reason no one wants anything to do with Elon Musk, much less have sex with him, is because he’s repulsive as a person, but more importantly, it’s bad freaking news for anyone to be associated with him or his brand, period. People have stopped seeing him as a maverick of any type, and started seeing him for what he is. I know more than one person who was a big fan of Grimes, but has since refused to listen to anything she does or buy any of her stuff bc of her association with Musk. Nobody wants to risk it.

    At any rate, how many tech CEOs have gotten divorced from their wives in the last few years? Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin…who else? I think people have just realized that they don’t need to deal with these people any more. I hope people have realized that the money just isn’t worth it, although I doubt that somehow. Either way, the one person I genuinely don’t hear much from is Sergey Brin. I think that’s probably a good thing.

    Reply
    • tuille says:
      July 25, 2022 at 11:29 am

      This isn’t Brin’s first divorce. Brin’s affair with a co-worker broke up his first marriage to Anne Wojcicki, mother of their twins and the founder of DNA company 23 and Me.

      Reply
  12. Marty says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:51 am

    So I am casual acquaintances with Nicole and while I don’t have the tea on this, it seems really out of character

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:57 am

      This doesn’t make sense unless her marriage was already on the rocks and she was having a fling on her way out. I’m guessing this is not true, which makes it way more interesting coming from the WSJ and not some random tabloid. Somebody is up to something and clearly there’s money involved. Nicole and her reputation are just collateral damage.

      Reply
    • theotherViv says:
      July 25, 2022 at 2:05 pm

      I am side-eyeying this, too, and I know nothing about her except that she is a lawyer with a bit of Wendi Murdoch flair. Her lawyers asked for one billion dollars ( he is worth 90 billion) and stated she signed a prenup under duress, because she was pregnant.
      There are so many reasons for divorcing a tech billionaire who can buy anything and anybody they wish. If he got caught cheating, this is a very effective way to distract. People will always remember her as the one who tupped Elon, even if she didn’t.

      Reply
  13. TwinFalls says:
    July 25, 2022 at 9:32 am

    He filed for divorce in January and people are saying this rumor has been floating around so I don’t think it has anything to do with Elon and Twitter and everything to do with hurting Nicole’s financial settlement potential. Billionaires don’t become billionaires by being kind and generous.

    None of the Chris’s move me but Oscar Isaac though…

    Reply
  14. Bettyrose says:
    July 25, 2022 at 9:35 am

    Why would a mature woman sleep with him? He’s not appealing on any level. I can see how the young stars he’s wooed might be susceptible to falling for his billionaire schemes to woo them. But a mature adult whose already involved with a mega wealthy tech bro? Nah. Don’t see it.

    Reply
  15. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 25, 2022 at 9:37 am

    Either someone with an axe to grind (Twitter) is leaking real info or just leaking a rumor that apparently has been known in the tech/finance world for awhile. But I dunno, Elon is pretty shameless, maybe due to this Asperger’s or maybe he really doesn’t care. But I don’t think being known potentially as a man who sleeps with a married woman and betrays his friend’s trust is that bothersome to him. His own daughter wants to get away from him, he is that loathsome.

    Reply
    • Hyrule Castle says:
      July 25, 2022 at 10:04 am

      Being on the autism spectrum has nothing to do with being shameless.
      The two are not connected.
      Also, Asperger’s is an outdated name, it’s not used any longer because the man, Dr Asperger, was a Nazi who experimented on people with disabilities.
      Please discontinue spreading disinformation about autism. We have a tough enough time as it is.
      Thank you.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        July 25, 2022 at 12:59 pm

        Hyrule:
        Those are good points. It’s a common saying that if you know one person on the spectrum, you know one person on the spectrum. While there are some identifiable behavioral traits in people with high functioning Autism, their personalities as as unique as any of us.

  16. Mary Tosti says:
    July 25, 2022 at 9:39 am

    He is next level gross. I don’t see what anyone could find attractive or redeeming about him except for the money.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      July 25, 2022 at 9:59 am

      Exactly. And why would Brin’s wife be impressed by money? An affair with the sexy pool boy I could see. You’d want something you’re not getting in your marriage.

      Reply
  17. Louisa says:
    July 25, 2022 at 9:59 am

    This doesn’t hurt EM so not sure it’s someone leaking this to get back at him. It definitely damages her though and any potential alimony and child support.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      July 25, 2022 at 11:26 am

      It won’t impact child support. Not in California. That’s sounds like something that could happen in the new Gilead-America though, punishing the child for the mother’s indiscretion.

      Reply
    • A says:
      July 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm

      Child support doesn’t work that way, even if people who want to punish women would love if it did. The kids are still Sergey Brin’s, which means, as their parent, he has an obligation to support them monetarily in the same way he would if he were still married. That’s what child support is for. It’s so that the child is not punished monetarily for having divorced parents, because that is not fair for the child.

      Reply
      • TwinFalls says:
        July 25, 2022 at 12:21 pm

        Fighting in a divorce is exhausting and makes you feel crazy when you are a regular non-celebrity. Add in being smeared in public and then the other side says just agree to these terms and it’ll stop. This is not about child support. It’s about billions of dollars in assets.

  18. Lynne says:
    July 25, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    Maybe she did it to hurt her husband. Possible divorce or more likely separation was already happening? I think Elon is cringe but what a way to punish your husband by sleeping with his friend while saying bye bye.
    (Didn’t mean to attach this to another comment above)

    Reply
  19. Cheche says:
    July 25, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    From what I’ve read, they were separated but still living together. Probably for their young daughter. Maybe she decided to get the “post breakup bad decision hook up” out of the way so she can move on.

    Reply
  20. Green Desert says:
    July 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    Gah those formal pictures of Musk…his transformation into Bond villain is nearly complete.

    Reply
  21. outoftheshadows says:
    July 25, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    List of actors who I would risk it all to have an affair with: Paul Giamatti, Steve Buscemi, alien beauty Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and the guy who plays Mike on Better Call Saul.

    Wouldn’t touch Elon Musk with a 90 foot pole.

    It’s not about his body, but his corroded soul.

    Reply
    • Mireille says:
      July 25, 2022 at 2:12 pm

      No to all the “Chris” actors” and a Hails No to Elon Musk. Michael B. Jordan is too pretty and he looks like he’s all of 12 years old. I would risk it all for some hotties-over-50 (I’m in my 40s and I prefer older men): Chris Meloni, Bruce Greenwood, and Shemar Moore.

      Reply
  22. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 25, 2022 at 5:55 pm

    I’ve read somewhere he sleeps with everyone, especially at his office. Don’t know if it’s true. He’s a douche after all lol.

    Reply
  23. Janice says:
    July 25, 2022 at 11:17 pm

    Just goes to show affairs have nothing to do with the betrayed and everything to do with the mental state of the cheater. Clearly something isn’t right with her to do all this. I mean, even Beyoncé has been chumped. Let’s not blame the victim people!

    And I dislike all the pale shaming – despite how I dislike Musk. Not cool to make fun of skin tone.

    Reply

