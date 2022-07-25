‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer doesn’t reveal the new Black Panther

Black Panther was released in February 2018. It was a huge success, largely because Chadwick Boseman was a real movie star who carried the film on his back. Boseman passed away in 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Marvel and director Ryan Coogler were tasked with picking up the pieces of the franchise for the sequel, Wakanda Forever. Marvel promised the fans and the Boseman family that they would not recast T’Challa, but that the franchise would simply get a new Black Panther. The rest of the cast returned: Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke are all there, as is Martin Freeman. This weekend at Comic-Con, Coogler and the cast premiered the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The music is “No Woman No Cry” and then Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.” That alone made me cry.

“I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone…” G–damn it, Angela, you didn’t have to go that hard. Most of the speculation about WF is “who is the new Black Panther?” For months/years now, people have believed that Letitia Wright’s Shuri – T’Challa’s sister – would be and should be the new Black Panther. Then Wright’s availability for filming was touch-and-go because of an on-set injury and because of her reported anti-vaccine views. Considering Wright did eventually travel to Atlanta to complete filming and considering her presence at Comic Con in San Diego, I tend to believe that she probably did get vaccinated just for her job. Still, I feel like Shuri isn’t featured as heavily in the trailer? Part of me hopes that at the end of the day, Lupita’s Nakia is the new Black Panther. I would love that, come on.

