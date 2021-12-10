Letitia Wright ‘doesn’t want to return to Marvel’ because she’s unwilling to get vaxxed

Is Giant Freakin Robot a reliable source? I have no idea. I’m just here to report the rumors secondhand! As we all know, Letitia Wright is anti-vaccine. She exposed her own Anti-Vaxxer BS about one year ago exactly. She was still under contract for the second Black Panther movie, and so this year, she went to Atlanta to begin filming. According to industry sources, Wright espoused anti-vaxxer ideas on the set. Still, she kept her job. A few months ago, Wright was injured on set and she left Atlanta to go home to the UK to recover while the production halted. Then the US changed their work visa rules so that no one will be allowed to come into the US for work if they’re unvaccinated. So… yeah. That’s where we are. Now Giant Freakin Robot’s sources say that Wright doesn’t even want to go back to the production. Holy yikes.
Actress Letitia Wright has publicly faced many obstacles in 2021. There have been controversies surrounding a social media post she made (and later deleted) about COVID-19 vaccinations. Then, in August 2021, she suffered an injury on the set of Black Panther 2. That injury was at first believed to be minor, but was recently revealed to have caused her ongoing health issues. So much so that currently, Black Panther 2’s production has been put on hold until 2022 while she recovers. This has led to many questions surrounding her future as Shuri. Now, the actress herself may have one. Our trusted and proven inside source has told us Letitia Wright allegedly doesn’t want to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she is unwilling to get the vaccine.
This information comes to Giant Freakin Robot from a source that has proven to be in the know with past exclusive reports that are now confirmed. And it makes sense that if Letitia Wright is unvaccinated, she wouldn’t want to return to work for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actress herself hasn’t publicly disclosed her vaccination status, both The Hollywood Reporter and Newsweek have heard from their sources that she is unvaccinated. During the summer of 2021, Disney issued a mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations on their sets. That mandate reportedly didn’t apply to Black Panther 2, as it was already underway, but will for future Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. If Letitia Wright is unvaccinated and doesn’t want to change that, she may be frustrated and ready to be done with Marvel/Disney.
She wouldn’t be the first actress to leave production in 2021 due to the rise in vaccine mandates. While this hasn’t been a major issue for the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, it’s happening across Hollywood. At this point, our source shared that Letitia Wright is unwilling to get the vaccine and wants to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they didn’t say she’s made any definite steps in that direction, like officially quitting.
First of all, just get vaccinated, you FOOL. This drama is insane and ridiculous. You don’t even have to tell people you’re vaccinated or publicly eat sh-t about it, just get quietly vaccinated and return to work like a friggin’ adult. Second of all, this seems to be more about Wright’s headspace than Wright making concrete plans to be in breach of her Marvel contract. She’s obviously miserable in a lot of different ways, and she clearly does have injuries and health issues. Perhaps that’s her backdoor exit: they’ll work out some crazy way for her to complete Wakanda Forever and then Marvel will say “due to her health issues, we’re letting her out of her contract.” I don’t know.
Goodbye and good luck.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again:
Michaela Cole as Variant Shuri
Loki opened up the possibility for variants and Spiderman is about to collapse the wall between universes. It’s right there y’all….
YES YES YES
She would be UNREAL
Michaela Cole WAS just announced as being cast in it, right, so maybe? And, honestly, no need for any of this variant business. Just recast Shuri. They’ve done it before.
My bet is Shuri will not be the next black Panther. Disney/Marvel would have seen her bs and would have adjusted the storyline to accommodate her character leaving the MCU.
Girl, bye
She shouldn’t get to have the chance to quit. Marvel should fire her unvaccinated ass.
@MillieMollie:
Exactly!!! When there are so many who’d kill for a chance like that, she gets to walk away.
I’ve heard rumors for weeks that Marvel is furious with her. The movie was going to make her into the new Black Panther but once the whole vaccine stuff came out they became really hesitant about her and they are scrambling now. There is a rumor they might try and bring back Killmonger via the multiverse. But I’ve also heard M’Baku might be the new focus.
She and Gina Carano can make movies together and go on right wing media to complain about cancel culture. As if fumbling a career in the MCU and Star Wars isn’t something they did to themselves.
I am sure they will make great, quality films under Ben Shapiro’s production company.
I’m surprised he wasn’t all over this when the rumors broke yesterday; he has been too busy tweeting endlessly about the Smollett case. He probably would love to add her to his contracted idiots so he can saber rattle about filing a lawsuit over the vaccine mandate and grift more money from his moronic minions
along with Chachi and Hercules.
Don’t forget the worst buffy the one no one cares about and discount Superman
If that’s really true, what a dumbass…
And here I am, having to wait for my booster shot.
Bye boo bye, good bye too!
its ridiculous….she lives a life benefitted by the wide TB Vaccine and MMR (Measels, Mumps & Rubella) even if you don’t have it, the vaccination of others has eradicated the diseases here in the west. Her selfishness (and others) is the reason Covid won’t go away. and i’m sorry but when you’re in ICU and on a ventilator its not God you’re thanking its the modern medicine keeping you alive ffs.
Back in your box letita and good luck down the job centre.
makes me wonder if she’s ever had a polio shot. my mom is “old-school” (read: pre internet/she barely knew how to use a computer/it was the 90s) anti-vaxx and i wasn’t able to get any vaccinations until the day i turned 18.
Were they still vaccinating people her age for polio in the UK? I’m the same age, but from another European country and I already didn’t get the polio vaccine anymore.
I never understood the God defense of anti-vaxxers. You know what God gave you? Doctors, scientists, and researchers who create vaccines to save your life. God gave you brains, resources, and privilege, but you don’t use them. God helps those who help themselves and others.
on top of being too stupid for words — how much money does she have to be able to just throw away Marvel money?
I get that the almighty dollar shouldn’t forge all decisions…but wow.
Bye Felicia.
Recast her. They recast Rhoady in Iron Man and Bruce Banner/Hulk. Both were huge improvements. She’s not irreplaceable but the character of Shuri is. It infuriates me that Shuri, the GENIUS SCIENTIST is being played by someone who is anti-science. She’s a TERRIBLE role model for that character.
Girl, bye! When she started her mess they should have fired her. Frankly this could be her trying to put a spin on getting fired. “No they didn’t fire me, I quit to uphold my ” freedom”. or some such nonsense.
Marvel fan here…they have replaced actors before with great success and I don’t see them having a problem doing that here. It just sucks for all of the other actors and crew members of this new film. Their lives and livelihoods are being directly affected by her choice. That is very selfish and unfair of her.
But they haven’t done those replacements during the middle of filming. My understanding is this film is almost done; they would have to reshoot all Shuri’s scenes which would wreak havoc with the studio schedule and the schedules of all the other actors. And these are actors who very likely have other contractual obligations.
She has really made a mess of things and very likely destroyed her career in the process.
Way to fumble the bag…
Sad. What an amazing figure for dark skinned black girls to see on the big screen and now we won’t get it.
Talk about not just fumbling your bag but setting it on fire.
i mean they could recast Shuri with another black woman who doesn’t have insane anti vaxx ideas
Shout out to Mr. Harriott.
I’m so disappointed with her. I can’t believe she’s giving up this opportunity. Way too many think they’re doing something by for one’s civil rights by doing this and the only thing it shows is how uninformed and selfish she is.
Theory: They decided to not make her the new Black Panther due to her nonsense, and she’s pulling this as a result.
She’s not going to be returning to any universe unless she gets vaccinated.
Who are these people who are like, “Keep your millions of dollars, I will not take this totally safe medicine.”???
She’s not just throwing away a Marvel cheque in general, but she’s also throwing away the chance of being the lead (or almost lead) in not one but two BP movies and who knows how many other Avengers movies and other cameos she could have done.
She’ll relax her hair but won’t get vaccinated. Ok, girl.
I look forward to Wright’s comeback in about 7-10 years, when after she stops using this dangerous Christian evangelical dogma to suppress whatever it is she is trying to desperately suppress.
Same. I hope she gets the opportunity TO return.
Anything she is EVA in…I won’t be watching so I hope she’s recast
GFR sucks. But even a broken clock is right twice a day. I think there’s something to this. She’s injured worse than was initially reported but she can’t reenter the US for filming if she’s not vaxxed. They may have bought some time but if it’s true (unvaxxed) then they’re at an impasse. Some people in the MCU blogosphere are pretty pissed even saying it’s disrespectful to Chadwick’s memory. He fought valiantly for years against a disease and her she is risking her life and others’ on something highly preventable.
Insane that Disney even made the exemption for Black Panther to begin with. If they can replace Terrence Howard with Don Cheadle, they can replace Letitia. She’s dug her grave.