Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas’ film ‘Deep Water’ pulled from theatrical release slate

You know what we haven’t talked about in recent years? Norbiting. Years ago, Eddie Murphy was Oscar-nominated for Dreamgirls and many thought he was the a shoo-in. Then, in the middle of his Oscar campaign, Norbit was released. Norbit was a then-typical Eddie Murphy comedy, in the vein of Murphy’s favorite comedian Jerry Lewis: slapstick, gags, cheesy comedy. Norbit was seen as un-classy and the film was blamed for torpedoing Murphy’s Oscar campaign. Cut to today: Amazon is going to put money behind an Oscar campaign for The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck in a supporting role. I assume there will be money behind Affleck and Clooney both. And as such, no one wants to see Affleck get Norbit’d. Which might explain this:

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s film Deep Water won’t be hitting theaters in January. The thriller was intended for a January 14 release date after previous delays but has been pulled from Disney’s 20th Century Studios’ theatrical release slate, PEOPLE confirms. It’s unclear if the movie will be rescheduled for release on a later date. The movie, directed by Fatal Attraction’s Adrian Lyne, is based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith about a married couple in a small town whose loveless marriage only continues due to an arrangement in which the wife can take lovers as long as she doesn’t leave her family. When the husband’s jealousy reaches new peaks, however, he methodically kills his wife’s lovers. The movie sees exes Affleck and de Armas as the husband and wife of the film, alongside a supporting cast of Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi. Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the movie and dated for about a year before going their separate ways earlier this year. A movie insider previously told PEOPLE “Their physical chemistry was so intense on set,” adding, “It’s all anyone could talk about.”

The fact that the film was set to be released in January tells you that they were already trying to bury it and pretend that the film was never made. The fact that they’re now removing it from the theatrical release slate says something else. It says, to me, that calls were made and no one is trying to ruin anyone’s Oscar campaign by releasing some sleazy drama in the middle of January. The film must be soooo bad. And besides that, of course there’s the relationship drama of it all: Ben and Ana were in love, then they were embarrassed to be seen together and then she dumped him and then he wrote love letters to Jennifer Lopez and then we all know what happened next. Of course Ana and Ben don’t want to promote this film together. Of course J.Lo doesn’t want to see Ben side-by-side with his ex. I wonder if there will even be any kind of premiere or promotion for Deep Water! It’s crazy.