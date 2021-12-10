Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas’ film ‘Deep Water’ pulled from theatrical release slate

You know what we haven’t talked about in recent years? Norbiting. Years ago, Eddie Murphy was Oscar-nominated for Dreamgirls and many thought he was the a shoo-in. Then, in the middle of his Oscar campaign, Norbit was released. Norbit was a then-typical Eddie Murphy comedy, in the vein of Murphy’s favorite comedian Jerry Lewis: slapstick, gags, cheesy comedy. Norbit was seen as un-classy and the film was blamed for torpedoing Murphy’s Oscar campaign. Cut to today: Amazon is going to put money behind an Oscar campaign for The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck in a supporting role. I assume there will be money behind Affleck and Clooney both. And as such, no one wants to see Affleck get Norbit’d. Which might explain this:
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s film Deep Water won’t be hitting theaters in January. The thriller was intended for a January 14 release date after previous delays but has been pulled from Disney’s 20th Century Studios’ theatrical release slate, PEOPLE confirms. It’s unclear if the movie will be rescheduled for release on a later date.
The movie, directed by Fatal Attraction’s Adrian Lyne, is based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith about a married couple in a small town whose loveless marriage only continues due to an arrangement in which the wife can take lovers as long as she doesn’t leave her family. When the husband’s jealousy reaches new peaks, however, he methodically kills his wife’s lovers.
The movie sees exes Affleck and de Armas as the husband and wife of the film, alongside a supporting cast of Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi.
Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the movie and dated for about a year before going their separate ways earlier this year. A movie insider previously told PEOPLE “Their physical chemistry was so intense on set,” adding, “It’s all anyone could talk about.”
The fact that the film was set to be released in January tells you that they were already trying to bury it and pretend that the film was never made. The fact that they’re now removing it from the theatrical release slate says something else. It says, to me, that calls were made and no one is trying to ruin anyone’s Oscar campaign by releasing some sleazy drama in the middle of January. The film must be soooo bad. And besides that, of course there’s the relationship drama of it all: Ben and Ana were in love, then they were embarrassed to be seen together and then she dumped him and then he wrote love letters to Jennifer Lopez and then we all know what happened next. Of course Ana and Ben don’t want to promote this film together. Of course J.Lo doesn’t want to see Ben side-by-side with his ex. I wonder if there will even be any kind of premiere or promotion for Deep Water! It’s crazy.
honestly this sounds better than anything ive seen him in though it could be terrible since I think all of his acting is just him being him
It does sound interesting, and I like Finn Wittrock and Lil Rey.
Can’t wait to see it. Nice cast.
White man turns into a serial killer because of his harpy cheating wife.
Sounds like a winner.
Makes me want to see this film and how bad it really is. My guess is it’s not half bad and certainly not as bad as gili. Rather, this is many people with power looking to bury this film. Affleck, Amazon and JLo are my top 3.
The last duel was an epic flop. I’m guessing Disney/Fox doesn’t want to make the same mistake again.
Disney actually did them a favour because this would have bombed in theaters. They will quietly dump it on a streaming service, and Affleck & de Armas will avoid a box office flop. Crisis averted.
Judging by their pap pics, I’m not surprised that their “erotic thriller” is bad.
Seriously that pic of her laughing? How hard can I secondhand cringe? I think I just threw out my back.
She looks like a cackling hyena. There’s no way in hell that Ben Affleck is THAT funny, even if he was unintentionally being funny like saying “My back tattoo looks great!”
She’s “acting”, she’s an actress!
She’s not that bad of an actress. She probably just got caught in an unfortunate position. Paparazzi are known for that.
My guess is that pulling the film has less to do with quality and more to do with Affleck not wanting to mess up Bennifer 2.0. Ugh, Afflarmas made such a big deal about their dumb relationship and it served neither for the long-term.
The timing is just too convenient, right?
Also, Bennifer 2.0 will play a big role in his Oscar campaign. He doesn’t want to remind us of his BenAna days.
This, completely. the movie actually sounds like it could be decent, but I agree with your take.
remember how we all wondered if they’d still be together when the movie premiered, and what might happen if they weren’t? good times.
Yikes, I’ve heard that Ana’s Marilyn Monroe film also turned out horrible and trashy and no one wants to release it. She’s a decent actress; I hope she’s able to find her groove again.
No one can be surprised that Blonde’s horrible and trashy. The book is not supposed to be any better. I don’t get why the movie was made in the first place.
Isn’t that rumor from deuxmoi? I saw positive reactions from industry people who have seen it, but who knows?
Someone who read the script says that it allegedly includes rape, lots of nude scenes, and a talking dead fetus among other things.
And they’re still holding off on releasing it. Did you read the article about it? https://screenrant.com/blonde-marilyn-monroe-biopic-rating-nc-17-netflix/
Jessica Chastain (and numerous others) dropped out for a reason. Just sayin’.
Did YOU read it? They’re releasing it in 2022 with an NC-17 rating.
Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts both clearly aged out of the role, Marilyn was only 36 when she died.
I’ve read part of the script. It’s god awful. Lets just say, they most likely will try to bury that one too… And it’s not a rumor from deuxmoi, it’s sooo trashy! This was a fictitious disgusting take on Marilyn’s life and I’m shocked Ana signed up for it and was so gung-ho. I won’t even mention what I read and how bad it was, but man… ugh. After reading it I was disturbed.
That excerpt that was floating around on twitter was taken out of context. I’ve read the whole script (its very easy to find) and it’s absolutely brilliant. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read. The book is apparently a masterpiece but i haven’t read it yet, its so long.
You and I have very differing opinions on “absolutely brilliant.” We can all have our own opinions. I am a writer as well. I personally would never write a fictitious story about a real person. But that’s just my opinion.
Whoa this is messy.
She looks like his daughter. I’m not new around here. I’ve seen plenty of old guys dating very young women, but there’s something just especially icky in those pictures.
That’s the first explanation I’ve heard that makes any sense.
J.Lo would be stupid to have a problem with Ben being photograph by Ana. He was married before, he’ll they both were married before and have kids with other people.
Given Ben history sound more like Ben was cheating on Ana with J.Lo and that’s why no one wants to do promotions for the movie.
Maybe they realized it was another GIGLI.
Lol! To be fair Gigli was a unique flop because of the whole Bennifer circus and it being the early 2000s. Hollywood is more forgiving now.
I liked Ana in Knives Out and Bond. She will do fine …sometimes the movie doesn’t pan out. Ben definitely loves latinas. I love him and JLo together they make sense. She is vivacious and has a positive family behind her. I think this tends to help Ben’s depressive soul. He needs laughter and a woman that likes to go out try new things…isn’t afraid of bad press and paparazzi. I wonder why you never hear or see of JGarner and her supposed boyfriend or taking trips, church, spending the holidays together 🤔… questionable
Ben will NOT be nominated for any Oscar. If I’m wrong please call me out. But I’m not wrong. And neither Ben nor JLo have the clout to bury this movie.They are actors not movie executives. This movie had a lot of previews which apparently were not good but if anyone here has seen it please let us know because now I’m dying of curiosity. I saw the trailer and it made no sense to me. I think Ben just wanted to be in this to hit on Ana deArmas. I think they’ll dump it on steaming like they did with woman in the window. And By the way @Loco not everyone is an attention ho.
In the future, when a movie star dates his younger co-star, and then the breakup means that he doesn’t want to do the promotion for the movie, will they call it “Being Deep Water’d”?