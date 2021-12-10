Writer goes to Michelin starred restaurant in Italy, spends 4 hours & €200, leaves hungry



Geraldine DeRuiter is a travel and food writer, which sounds like an excellent job one would theoretically want to have. As I know from my work as a professional gossip, no job is ever as cush as it seems. DeRuiter was in Lecce, Italy with her husband and friends. They had many delicious dining experiences, with the notable exception of a Michelin-starred restaurant called Bros. Her party of eight spent four and a half hours and between €130 to €200 per person to eat 27 courses of small weird meals that mostly consisted of different flavors of foam, one served out of a plaster cast of the chef’s mouth. Guests are expected to suck the foam out of the mouth cast. Another “course,” a gel-like substance in a wedge designed to look like an orange, was served along an actual orange that the author tried to eat because she was very hungry. The server took the real orange away and said it wasn’t part of the meal. They kept expecting real food to come and it never did. Two of DeRuiter’s friends had food allergies, one of whom was served food he was allergic to and another was just not given anything for several courses. The largest course was seven cold noodles with cold sauce. By the time they left, hungry and frustrated, all the other restaurants in town were closed.

The best part of this story is the very bizarre and Kanye-like response that the chef gave to this review, accompanied by a series of drawings of horses. I’m going to quote The Today Show because DeRuiter’s website, the Everywherist, keeps going down from the increased traffic.

Meet Bros’, which is Lecce, Italy’s sole Michelin-starred restaurant. Everywhereist travel writer Geraldine DeRuiter was drawn to visiting the restaurant, having heard rave reviews and good things about one of the youngest chefs to receive a star, Isabella Potì, as she told TODAY Food in an email. The restaurant is also led by chef Floriano Pellegrino. “I’m pretty used to experimental cuisine, and I’ve been to a few Michelin-starred restaurants,” she said. “So I was anticipating something a little unusual and fun. I was not expecting a 4-hour hunger induced fever dream.” And yet, that’s what she and seven of her friends got. As DeRuiter explained in a review of the restaurant that she published on her site Everywhereist on Wednesday (note: there’s some vulgar language), those hours spent consuming 27 courses, “made me feel like I was a character in a Dickensian novel. Because — I cannot impart this enough — there was nothing even close to an actual meal served.” With lines like that, it’s no surprise that the review has now gone viral. Officially, Bros’ website offers eight and 13-course meals; DeRuiter says their party counted 27 items sent out during their visit. Her review captures the surreal nature of the experience, and perfectly skewers the pretentiousness that oozes from the eatery’s performative dining service — kind of like the citrus foam that oozes from a plaster cast of the chef’s mouth in one course. All of the 27 offerings writes DeRuiter in her review, were tiny, strange, overly fussy portions, and nearly all were served cold. “Amassing two-dozen of them together amounted to a meal the same way amassing two-dozen toddlers together amounts to one middle-aged adult,” she wrote. Among the itty-bitty “courses” were edible paper slivers, shots of vinegar, a tablespoon of crab, fried cheese balls with rancid ricotta, a partial scoop of green olive ice cream (“I thought it was going to be pistachio”) and, of course, the plaster cast with foam, which looks like the mouth of a person suffering from rabies So was it a prank? Or does Bros’ believe its own hype? Said DeRuiter, “They’re either comedic geniuses or sadists, and hey that’s fine if that’s what your audience is expecting, but we sort of wanted to eat dinner.” When asked for comment, a Bros’ rep responded with the following extremely on-brand “Declaration by Chef Floriano Pellegrino,” which we are reprinting in its entirety, as they asked

[From Today]

You can see the chef’s series of responses on The Today Show’s site. It’s very bizarre but seems on brand for the type of non-food they serve. He seems to be making the point that his food is ART. My knowledge of Michelin stars comes from watching The Hundred-Foot Journey and Jiro Dreams of Sushi. I googled “can Michelin stars be taken away” and yes, they can. This viral review will likely prompt some more anonymous visits from the Michelin reviewers. I hope they sneak in some snacks.

EVERYONE, THE CHEF FROM BROS REPLIED TO MY REVIEW AND IT IS JUST AS RIDICULOUS AS YOU WOULD HAVE HOPED AND I AM SCREAMING WITH JOY.https://t.co/XHzrUhS7Gz — Geraldine (@everywhereist) December 10, 2021