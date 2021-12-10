The Queen’s staff are mad at Boris Johnson for throwing parties while Liz isolated

This week, the British media and British public has been consumed by stories about Tory parties. About one year ago exactly, the UK was under heavy pandemic lockdowns. People were spending Christmas alone, no one was traveling, no one had any holiday parties, everyone was miserable. Except for the high-ranking Tories in Boris Johnson’s government. They were apparently throwing regular parties in November and December 2020, fully in violation of their own lockdown rules. Well, true story? The Queen and her staff are very mad at Boris Johnson as well:
The Queen’s staff are reportedly angry over revelations of a Christmas party at No.10 after the monarch was forced to sit alone during Prince Philip’s funeral. Palace servants are said to have reacted with “utter dismay” at Downing Street’s Christmas party scandal which came to light last week.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Her Majesty left Buckingham Palace formed a support bubble with her late husband Philip at Windsor Castle. There, dedicated staff were forced to spend months away from their families in order to protect the 95-year-old Queen.
Royal staff told The Mirror that during the pandemic, “sacrifices were made from the very top all the way down” but have now been left “worthless” due to Downing Street’s alleged illegal parties. One staff member, who has more than ten years of service working for the Queen, said some colleagues became “visibly upset” when discussing how the monarch was forced to sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral.
Heartbreaking pictures from the late Duke’s funeral in April show the Queen adhering to social distancing measures as she paid a final farewell to her husband.
“It would be a gross understatement to say people are angry,” one servant told The Mirror. “Many missed Christmas, birthdays, other special occasions and weeks on end away from their families. But it was all in the spirit it was for the greater good and we were doing our bit. It’s a slap in the face for anyone frankly.”
Not to be too pedantic, but I assumed that the Queen “sat alone” at Philip’s funeral mostly because she wanted to grieve privately and she didn’t want her family in her face. The Queen isn’t a touchy-feely person normally, and what would she have preferred? To have Anne beside her, holding her hand? The Windsors aren’t that kind of family. Andrew was the one closest to the Queen at the funeral, and he was seated about six feet away. After the funeral service, everyone went back to Windsor Castle for a small memorial reception too! The Queen was double-jabbed by that point as well.
Still, it’s curious that this story even came out. It’s very careful to put this on the Queen’s “staff” and not the Queen herself. Is this the start of some kind of falling out between Downing Street and Liz? I don’t know.
Oh, and people already mentioned this yesterday, but Boris’s wife Carrie gave birth to their daughter this week. Convenient Timing Johnson, they’ll call her Connie Jo.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram and WENN.
Oh please, she sat alone cos it was a public event. Who knows how many social gatherings they had behind the scenes. This is the Palace and they’re not some bastion of integrity.
But, I thought the Tories were the RF’s best buddies!
Oh please she doesn’t care one bit about it Boris lied to her before and she didn’t do anything about it.
I’m having a hard time believing this story. Most of the people who work for the Queen are of the same ilk as Boris Johnson. He’s one of them and it wouldn’t surprise me if these staff members also had a Christmas party.
I strongly suspect this is a story aimed at swaying public opinion. The aim is to oust Boris Johnson. Make everyone see how awful he is. He even made the Queen sit alone at her husbands funeral, all while he had been having parties.
Even many tories want Johnson gone now. It’s just one bad look after another. Really it has very little to do with the Queen. It’s just more control over the public, via the media.
Exactly there is a revolving door between the royal institution and the tories. I doubt her too ranked staff wasn’t aware and it actually wouldn’t surprise me if some of them attended
If anything this is to keep the public focused on Boris and away from the Royal family cesspool, between PC and his loyal aid facing no repercussions or the the fact that photos of Maxwell and Epstein sitting in the Queens spot in her rustic cabin are now court documents thanks to PA. I think they are just desperate to make people turn there heads and look the other way. If Boris has to step down they would accomplish that.
The staff who actually quarantined with the Queen are probably the lower level people who wait on her. All the higher up advisors probably did like Boris and communicated by video chat and telephone. That’s probably how she and Phil were able to chat with H&M without interruption.
When was the Cambridge Covid train tour, was it around the same time?
Yup
Bull. The leader of the Labour Party pointed to the queen respecting the rules at Philip’s funeral as opposed to many in the government in Parliament so this tabloid or the palace is just jumping on popular sentiment to act like they are also angry. The royal family is hardly the best example during the pandemic. Charles fled to Scotland when he got covid against the rules, KATE& William’s covid tour ignored the rules as wasn’t essential travel, Kate at that vigil to boost her image after Oprah was against covid rules which is why when she left others got arrested (disgraceful), Kate, William & the Wessexes were at that Sandringham night event which was against family mixing rules & then Peter Philips was said to have travelled to see his girlfriend in Scotland against the rules. Then there’s their inconsistent mask use, Kate attending the football or some other event when she might have been near someone who had had covid….No way the royal family has complied with all rules & I wouldn’t be at all surprised if some in the royal family had partied illegally just like BORIS & co
You forgot last Christmas the Cambs and Wessexes and all the kids went for that lighted tree walk TOGETHER, MASKLESS, against the rules of not being with a family you bubbled with. Again, before vaccines.
Well said @ ABritGuest! I would be much more angry at him for aligning himself to the Orange Deranged of Disaster than this party business. And he’s not exactly cutting it as PM either, but I am across the pond so I don’t see his actions on a daily basis as opposed to you.
Makes you wonder what other hypocritical behaviour should come to light between the royals and bojo. Bojo has what 7/8 children now? Where is Baldimort with his speech on that overpopulation causing environmental strain on the globe? Crickets as usual. Rules for thee but not for me!
Please. She does not care about Boris and his shenanigan’s.
Because The Queen doesn’t offer corrections, the British Press is free to just make shit up, which they do, constantly. It’s amazing how ordinary, human, office gossip gets turned into scandalous headlines.
US political writer and publisher Josh Marshall was writing about this the other day. There is some bullshit with no evidence, so US papers won’t cover it. So right wing operatives will contact a British paper, which will run a breathless article written to order. This article will then get covered in the US papers, without any mention of the fact that they’d heard it before and determined it was a lie.
The British press hurts the whole world. Glad someone is starting to hold them to account.
” the British Press is free to just make shit up, which they do, constantly.”
Noe Schitt Sherlock. The British Press will continue to just make schitt up!!!!
I don’t buy fully that the BRF and their staff followed the rules all the time and absolutely none of the royals went to other people’s houses during lockdown but okay.
Peter’s booty call drive to Scotland, covid train tour….we could go on and on.
How does somebody else breaking the rules make your following them pointless? Everybody makes their own decisions to protect themselves and others.
Yes. I live in London and heard a caller into a radio show say that he had an appointment to get his booster shot that day, but was not going in because government employees had broken the rules. No sense.
In the UK, I think many different groups of people for many different reasons just want Boris out of #10 ASAP.
I suspect the staffers at Windsor just read the national mood and don’t want the Royals antics in the same time period to picked apart, too.
I would be angry too. Boris continues to be a clown and I wish the country could be rid of him.