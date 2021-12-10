Sienna Miller feels ‘fully vindicated’ after settling with News Group Newspapers

Rupert Murdoch and Fleet Street wanted people to believe that the end of the Leveson Inquiry was the end of journalists’ phone-hacking and unethical/illegal dealings for information. The Leveson Inquiry was not the end though – many of the British media’s victims kept fighting and fighting, through years of legal back-and-forth and lawsuits and threats and millions of dollars in legal fees. This week, News Group Newspapers (Murdoch’s outfit) settled with several high-profile victims, including Sienna Miller. From 2003-2006, Sienna was the British It Girl and she sold a lot of papers. Many of those stories were based on hacking her phone, paying off people in her doctor’s office for information, and paying off some of her friends to spy on her. Sienna has been one of the “faces” of the phone-hacking scandal for years, and this week, she got a substantial settlement.
Actor Sienna Miller on Thursday accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher of British tabloid newspaper The Sun, which she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy. Miller joins a list of dozens of people who have received payments from News Group Newspapers over illegal eavesdropping that took place over a decade ago.
News Group Newspapers has paid millions of pounds to settle lawsuits from hacking victims. Most of the cases have involved the now-defunct News of the World, which was shut down by owner Rupert Murdoch in 2011 after revelations that its employees had snooped on the voice mails of celebrities, politicians and even crime victims in search of scoops. News Group Newspapers has acknowledged hacking by the News of the World, but not by The Sun, which continues to operate.
Nonetheless Miller, 39, said she felt “fully vindicated” after the publisher agreed to pay her undisclosed “substantial damages” without admitting liability. Outside court, Miller said journalists and management at the newspaper “very nearly ruined my life. I have certainly seen how they have ruined the lives of others.”
“Their behavior shattered me, damaged my reputation — at times beyond repair — and caused me to accuse my family and friends of selling information that catapulted me into a state of intense paranoia and fear,” said Miller, who was a British tabloid fixture during her relationship with fellow actor Jude Law in the early 2000s. Miller’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the payment was “tantamount to an admission of liability” by The Sun. The lawyer said Miller “was the subject of intense media scrutiny and serious intrusion into her private life from around 2003. In particular, The Sun published numerous intrusive stories about her that contained intimate private details about her relationships and feelings and even her confidential medical information.”
He said Miller accused the then editor of The Sun, Rebekah Brooks, and others of leaking the news of her pregnancy, a leak that had “led her to being unable to trust those closest to her when she really needed them.”
Sienna and her lawyer did a press conference outside the courthouse where they accepted the settlement, which I sincerely hope was eight figures. Sienna told the reporters there that she didn’t really want to settle, that she hoped to continue pushing News Group Newspapers to trial, but that it would have taken years and millions of dollars to pursue this further. She said she hoped someone with more money could take these f–kers to trial. A lot of people were like: Enter Prince Harry. Harry is still part of the group of hacking victims who are still suing Murdoch’s outfit and pushing for a trial.
Good for Sienna. I saw a few people being upset that Harry’s name was being inserted in this but either they don’t know or weren’t following that he’s refusing to settle the case with the Sun and Mirror and it’s likely to go to court next year.
I see no difference between the UK tabloids and the maffia. And that Rebecca Brooks woman keeps popping up in stories similar to this one. She was also named (i think) in byline’s article stating that the tabloids hired a private investigator to dig into Meghan and he managed to get her social security number.
As for people pointing at harry to finish the job… lets not put that burden on him shall we? If he wants to settle he should settle. If he wants his day in court he should push for a trial. Harry might be rich but im pretty sure he doesn’t have more money that Rupert Murdoch. So we’ll see where his case goes.
The mafia doesn’t go after children…that’s the difference I guess.
I just…now I root for Daniel Cleaver anytime I watch Bridget Jones’s Diary. Hugh Grant, the human, is turning out fantastic!
I can’t imagine the damage to her close relationships because of suspicions. Horrible. How is any of this news on celebs worth all this?? I generally like positive stories stories about my faves, usually which they share or plant, so I don’t get digging for dirt and exposing medical information for heavens sake! I know detractors may like this type of news, but they rarely detract on their own, they are sold a narrative by tabloid media.
Both of the headlines I have read now from British papers about Sienna’s victory focus on the media’s role in forcing her to make a decision about her pregnancy.
Am I alone in reading this as an appeal to a conservative audience, that they are implying the Sun was kind of heroic for “making” Sienna the party girl keep her baby?
We waited months before telling anybody about my pregnancy due to fear of another miscarriage. I was afraid that speaking the words out loud, showing my joy, would somehow bring the evil eye upon us. F*CK anyone that makes that decision for anyone else.
If that is the angle they are going for than they are even more demonic than i thought. A mother and her partner should fully be allowed to make a pregnancy announcement whenever they damn well want to. Whether it is immediately after finding out, after the 3 month mark, or after the baby already has been born. F*ck the sun forever for revealing such intimate information and taking the choice away from Sienna.
Her daughter was born in 2012 so it wasn’t this pregnancy they were talking about.
Leaking news about a pregnancy is horribly invasive, it’s such a personal matter.
Not according to the British press, it’s in the public’s interest.