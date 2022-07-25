Angelina Jolie wins the legal fight to subpoena Brad Pitt’s business records

Back in June, Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over her lawful sale of her half of Chateau Miraval and the business part of Miraval. I won’t get into the tortured history, suffice to say that the sale was lawful and above-board and Brad is a whiny a–hole who is up to his ass in shenanigans, all of it his own making. Jolie sold her half to a subsidiary of Stoli called Tenute del Mondo. Instead of welcoming his new business partners and using the opportunity to grow the business, Brad stomped his feet and cried to anyone who would listen that this was all terribly unfair and Angelina was so mean. Tenute del Mondo is currently taking legal action against Pitt and his half of the company because Pitt is trying to do the same thing to them that he did to Jolie: cut them out of the business and waste money. It is my sincere hope that because Pitt sued Jolie over the sale, that all of this is going to blow up in his face spectacularly. It’s already begun:
Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt in their highly emotional war over the Chateau Miraval winery, where they got married in 2014. The pair took control of the renowned rosé company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau that sits on its Provençal vineyard and Pitt has been toiling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since.
But Jolie sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli — setting in motion a Byzantine web of lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between Pitt, Jolie, their respective businesses and various business partners. In the latest skirmish, Jolie’s team subpoenaed documents from Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bongo. Pitt’s camp has fought tooth and nail to have a court deny Jolie’s request for the papers and correspondence.
But on Friday, a judge in LA said that Pitt and his partners must fork them over to the opposing lawyers — and said that they can’t even hold off until they appeal the decision.
Sources close to the “Maleficent” star’s business operation told Page Six that Pitt’s letting his anger over their vicious split get in the way of common business sense.
“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution,” they said, explaining that the firm offer huge opportunities to grow the business. “He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.”
But a source close to Pitt told us that not only is the Stoli deal not a no-brainer, Pitt had turned down an offer to sell it to Stoli while he and Jolie were still married.
They said that the idea of selling a chunk of the business for better distribution is counter to his long-held plan for the project, which is to plow profits back into the company. Plus, they said, “The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset.
You can tell that Team Pitt is trying to drive the narrative because of the selective use of passive language: “But Jolie sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli — setting in motion a Byzantine web of lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between Pitt, Jolie, their respective businesses and various business partners…” What happened was that Jolie did her due diligence, tried to get Pitt to buy out her half, tried to negotiate with him for years (all while he was cutting her out of the business and Miraval entirely), and when he refused to negotiate with her, she went through the courts so the sale to Tenute del Mondo was aboveboard. Pitt tried to block her throughout 2021 but the courts signed off on the sale. So the sale went through, and Pitt tried to keep Tenute del Mondo out of the business and they sued Pitt. Now Pitt is suing Jolie. And now he has to turn over his records to Jolie. Brad Pitt is a world-class dumbass.
What’s with the “plow profits back into the business” narrative he keeps pushing? Is that obfuscation-talk for “money laundering?”
It’s clear his intention was to use this business as some kind of tax dodge and he doesn’t want real partners in it trying to make legitimate money.
It’s also going to expose his real assets and worth–something he does not want Angelina to know. He did it to himself.
That’s exactly it. It’s not a coincidence that the Chateau is also going through multiple tax ligations too.
Ohhh that makes sense. I’ve been wondering why he didn’t just buy her out other than as a means of control.
Yup. All this talk about partnering with a company with a proven track record in marketing liquor is somehow “not part of Brad’s business plan” is laughable. So, his plan was to deliberately not grow, never invest or expand…but somehow…rake in enough money to create generational wealth? It’s laughable. This, from a man who doesn’t exactly have a history of savvy business dealings (see NOLA housing debacle).
Pitt needs some therapy. It’s long past time for him to move on.
Brad is vindictive and is getting bad advice, he is not as smart as he think he is.
He keep Angie grounded in California for 2/3 years, where she could not take the children out of the country, but that seems to be over.
Pictures of Angie and the children out and about, must send him up the wall, no more stories of the children spending unsupervised nights, with him from page six.
I suspect that he isn’t sober.
He was acting quite strange on the during his movie carpet events. Even people on Dailymail was asking if he was off the wagon
No one who is truly sober, working a proper 12-step program which is essentially grounded in personal accountability – would behave the way Pitt is. I would bet any amount of money he IS NOT sober too!
“ They said that the idea of selling a chunk of the business for better distribution is counter to his long-held plan for the project, which is to plow profits back into the company.”
Emphasis on HIS long-held plan.
It’s sitting right in front of them. Brad is not a team player and is having a tantrum that people aren’t just letting him do what he wants to do, no questions asked.
Can some legal celebitchies here please explain to me just how many buckets of popcorn I’m gonna need when this blows up in Pitt’s face, thanks.
Not a lawyer but work for an M&A lawyer. Well, several. There are usually two reasons why a business partner would do this. 1) He’s hiding shit. 2) He’s a child with no business sense being difficult on purpose. Both would be entertaining but 2) can potentially be reigned in by his actual advisors.
Legal folks, correct me if I’m wrong.
Yes I can see it now. Brad Pitt stoned and sweaty with a bottle of Miraval in his hand, “toiling over” the vineyard. WTF?
He should be sick and tired of using the courts. To me, he is still angry that she left him. Moving on, I think that Nouvel (Stoli) took him to court because he would not share the business data with them.
That outfit with the skirt seems as though he’s going through a midlife crisis. I wouldn’t put it past him to use it for sympathy or something to appear un Depp like Depp-like
Stoli pockets are deep, it not Angie he trying to bully now.
His company Mondo BONGO
Also, is this the property he did the Oak Island esque treasure hunt on? Perchance with company dollars?
LOL Mondo Bongo was a song that they danced to in MAMS
If he was truly interested in holding onto the winery fOr HiS kiDS then he would’ve bought out Jolie like she asked. Instead it’s clear he tried to use the company to control his ex-wife and it just gets more and more depressing by the day that no one in the press (outside this blog) wants to talk about that.
He also wouldn’t have tried to shut her out of the business process but here we are.
These are facts. I really wish he would let it go. Im sure in the beginning of the divorce everything could have been worked out but he started this war. The summer of 2018 when his criminals lawyers and judges leaked that PA BS. Angie fires Wasser and hasn’t looked back since. Good for her
The lawyer in me so badly wants to dedicate a few weeks to comb through those documents and find some real gems 🙂 🙂 🙂
I am happy she won a fight in this battle but I hate he is relentlessly attacking her, and Hollywood is still in love with him,an abuser and a major gaslighter,deadbeat asshole dad…ugh
Pitt and his PR team are paying off media outlets not to cover certain things.
His PR person has it so the press doesn’t ask questions about his Divorce, kids, and lawsuits. That’s one of the privileges of being an A-list celebrity you decide what questions get asked and which don’t.
Unless one of his kids wants to own the winery as an actual day job, this is ideal. They can sit back and let Stoli do everything while they rake in money.
I mean obviously this who exercise was an attempt revenge on Angelina, but the talking points are so transparent it’s pathetic.
I feel violated!! I clicked on the La Jolie header and opened to have this washed-up, ugly dirtbag appear in a kilt in real PICK ME! fashion.
When will Brad Pitt’s posts separation spousal abuse of Angelina Jolie end.
I hope you use that photo of Brad in a skirt with every Brad Pitt post in the future.
It is so cringe and desperate.
Lol Brad soooo under estimated Angie,it’s ridiculous!
Dummies always think they are geniuses. I hope she wipes the floor with him, legally.
“For the kids” – because Pitt is really just a down on his luck farmer just trying to preserve some snippet of the family land and business to pass down! and not a multi-millionaire whose children will have more than enough either way.
LOL I think this is going to blow up spectacularly in his face, now that all the documents have to be submitted.
I wonder if all the people suing him in New Orleans can request those as well…
This is the best (gossip-wise) divorce in a minute.
Plus, they said, “The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset.
–Oh, OK. He’s doing this for the kids. He’s been fighting Jolie all this time because…the kids. The same kids that he kicked out of their home in L.A. without letting them take their belongings after Jolie left him and filed for divorce. BUT he’s planning someday to hand over the winery business to them. Those kids?
BTW, I read in one of those filings that he and Perrin may possible owe her millions as they both were making decisions on Miraval business using her money without including her in those deals (thus the reason why sold her shares).
This ruling hopefully will shed light into his actual finances.
I feel like logic should dictate that, to the extent Brad has The Himbo Look, it would peak in his youth.
But he looks more Himbo now than ever to me.
Maybe it’s all the open mouth pics? 😅👌
yeah, you know…those kids that he never sees. those kids who have CHOSEN not to see him. those kids that chose their mother over him.
I think Aniston saw through this and quietly let him have his way with a lot of things. She’s powerful, but he had the bigger name and he could have destroyed her. I think Pitt would have done the same to her as he is to Jolie if she fought him. Jolie has a bigger name so she can fight him.
Just from
I used to work in law – these two are both exhausting and they need to end it. Only people making money are the lawyers Neither one of them is getting younger, big roles are going to harder to find. Just settle it and move on. Jesus.
Oh please and I love how you put the blame on both, when he is the one dragging it out and keeps suing her.
She the one that’s been trying to get it done and over with and Pitt is the one bring lawsuits after lawsuits against her for whatever reason he can find.
Lmao, he keeps making a fool out of himself, I love this, please keep entertaining me Brad.
Sorry but brad has every right to fight for his business that he had a hand in building (same as his kids) and no one should be forced to work with a business partner /co owner with someone they do not approve of. I am still wondering how much $$ aj asked when she sold her part
I guess you messed the part where he didn’t want to buy her out or find someone to buy her out. Not to mention Pitt taking money out of the company with out Jolie approval or knowledge and not tell her what he doing with it.
Another part you missed is this lawsuit was completely b.s because Jolie had every legal right to sell.
“Fighting” for his kids that he kicked out of their home in L.A. without letting them take their belongings.
He is an uncooperative business partner, he likes to control like what he did with Jolie if he has nothing to hide why declined to show records etc to his partners Nouvel now own by Stoli group are asking. Why? Stoli- Nouvel has to use the court to make him hand what they are asking! He is a bully bullied Jolie as a business partner he kept her out of the radar of his business dealings, it will be interesting what will come out of this lawsuit between him & Stoli- Nouvel.