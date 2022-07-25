Will Queen Elizabeth have a drama-free summer holiday in Scotland?

Queen Elizabeth was in Edinburgh, Scotland in late June for Holyrood Week. She was joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Charles for part of the week. She looked pretty spry, honestly. After Holyrood Week, the Queen apparently went to Sandringham for a short holiday, then she returned to Windsor Castle. But late last week, the Queen traveled to Balmoral for her annual summer vacation. It should be noted that the Queen was in Windsor during last week’s heat wave. She must have been miserable.

For the last few days, Queen Elizabeth has been valiantly surviving the historic heat wave overtaking Britain at Windsor Castle. On Tuesday, Britain’s hottest day on record, she connected with Jane Hartley, the newest ambassador from the U.S., for a virtual meeting. On Thursday morning, however, she was spotted in a police convoy finally leaving the castle for the slightly more temperate climate at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

The queen typically leaves for her summer estate during the last few weeks of July, and tends to stay through August. In March, the Sun reported that Craigowan Lodge, the seven-bedroom stone house about a mile from the castle, had been renovated with a wheelchair lift to accommodate her mobility issues and advanced security features, including a new fence and an upgraded CCTV system. An insider told the tabloid that she plans to spend more time there as she ages. “For many years we have thought it would be the perfect place for the Queen to spend more time when she’s older,” the source said. “It’s one of her favorite places in the country.”

The Queen actually tends to stay longer in Scotland than just “through August.” She’ll likely be there through September. Some have said that she plans to be in Scotland for ten weeks for her summer vacation. It’s incredibly interesting to me that rather than make accommodations at the big house in Balmoral for a Queen with mobility issues, they’ve just decided to put her in a lodge on the property. That’s happened in Sandringham too, the Queen doesn’t stay in the big main house anymore, she stays at Wood Farm, which is all handicap-accessible. Sounds like they did those same upgrades to Craigowan Lodge too. Plus, I’m sure it’s easier for staff to care for the Queen in a smaller space.

The Daily Beast wondered if the Queen’s summer holiday will actually be tranquil and drama-free. The Royalist notes that the Queen always invites the prime minister to come up in early September, and if Boris Johnson is still PM, he’ll likely be made to schlep up there. If not BoJo, the new PM will be expected to travel up to Balmoral. There will also be talk of regency and abdication, but I simply don’t see either of those things happening in any formal way. Charles is already regent in all but name, and clearly, the Queen will not abdicate. Of course, the biggest dramas will probably come from the Queen’s family – Charles, William and Andrew are all expected to put some time in up in Scotland, and there’s obviously a lot of angst there.

31 Responses to “Will Queen Elizabeth have a drama-free summer holiday in Scotland?”

  1. Merricat says:
    July 25, 2022 at 7:51 am

    I would stay in Scotland too, if it were up to me.

  2. equality says:
    July 25, 2022 at 7:53 am

    I bet the smaller lodgings they have updated for her also have ac. There will be hundreds of articles now about whether or not “the irrelevant ones” will come to Balmoral.

    • Lizzie says:
      July 25, 2022 at 10:18 am

      C&C aren’t spring chickens either, they should use a little foresight and make the main house somewhat wheelchair accessible. Face it, there isn’t going to be another young monarch in the foreseeable future.

      • equality says:
        July 25, 2022 at 10:48 am

        There are rumors that PC will give Balmoral to Scotland when he is king.

      • Both Sides Now says:
        July 25, 2022 at 11:32 am

        @ equality, that’s interesting….

        They deserve it. Hopefully, they will join the other rats jumping ship!!

      • Lady Esther says:
        July 25, 2022 at 12:20 pm

        @equality It isn’t just rumours. Charles has whined for years that Balmoral costs around 3 million pounds a year to run, so he is more than happy to offload it to the Scottish nation. He has Birkhall which is all he cares about (which comes with extensive landownings, similar to Balmoral) since he designed it to his preferences. Same as Highgrove (country house, designed to his preferences) and Clarence House (in lieu of Buckingham Palace) and Windsor Castle for London.

        https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/scottish-news/prince-charles-give-balmoral-people-26234320

  3. Dee says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Since the unchallenged reporting of her anti-Meghan comments, I find I don’t particularly care what kind of summer she has, unless it involves making restitution for the shocking global crimes of her family

    • aftershocks says:
      July 25, 2022 at 10:28 am

      ^^ I thought a statement was put out by BP that the Queen did not make the comments about Meghan attributed to her in Bowel’s book.

      • Beverley says:
        July 25, 2022 at 10:53 am

        Interesting how TQ is quite capable of making statements to cover her own ass, but refused over the years to make any statement of solidarity with Meghan. The old gal ain’t fooling me. She could have gone to bat for H&M but she doesn’t have a decent bone in her body. Harry’s love for his grandmother lets her off the hook in his eyes I guess.

  4. mich says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:05 am

    She gets the peace (or lack of) based on the way she raised or didn’t raise.

  5. Becks1 says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:12 am

    I’m sure she’ll have a nice vacation. She’s going to a castle in Scotland for two months.

  6. Laura D says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Surely that’s up to her and her aides! The media have already started with the “will they, won’t they” with H&M. Why bother telling the press an invitation has been extended to them and at the same time making it clear other members of the BRF will be away if H&M are there, if they didn’t want the “drama”?

    Nah, I’m not buying it! The suits want H&M there so they can report back to the rat pack that TQ only saw them for 15 minutes and everyone-else snubbed them. They might even tell us that Meghan made the DuchessofTights cry again! For whatever reason these people NEED the drama of H&M because the “Golden Couple” just aint cutting it!

  7. A says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:30 am

    It’s also probably easier to make changes to the lodge than the main castle, especially when it comes to disability accommodations and such.

    • Concern Fae says:
      July 25, 2022 at 8:54 am

      This. With many older homes, especially ones pre 20th century, making them handicap accessible means a gut rehab. I have a friend whose mother basically didn’t want to leave her Victorian home. They built a ramp in the back and turned the dining room into a bedroom so she could live on the first floor.

      • SarahCS says:
        July 25, 2022 at 11:49 am

        My grandmother stayed in her Victorian home until the very end (at 89). She turned the downstairs back pantry/loo into a bathroom with walk in shower years ago and the plan was always to use the dining room as a bedroom when the time came which she did. Annoyingly we had a stairlift fitted which she barely used and she was gone within six months of it going in! Turns out they’re worthless at resale. Live and learn.

  8. Alexandria says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:34 am

    How nice to be paid that much for nothing much.

  9. Amy Bee says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Boris Johnson will still be PM. He doesn’t leave office until after the summer so I’m sure he and Carrie will be invited to Balmoral.

  10. Izzy says:
    July 25, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Awesome. I hope she has the vacation she deserves.

  11. equality says:
    July 25, 2022 at 9:03 am

    She could follow the Pope’s example and travel to Canada during the summer to apologize to indigenous people.

    • Lizzie says:
      July 25, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Agree!!

      • Both Sides Now says:
        July 25, 2022 at 11:40 am

        That’s all I thought about when I was reading the NYT yesterday morning. I kept thinking how powerful it would be if anyone from the The Monarchy would accompany the Pope to apologize and other verbal, physical apologies to everyone. There was an estimated 100,000 children stolen and only 5,000 that came back. The Indigenous Tribes of Canada deserve more than an apology, but also reparations of their lands, which one of the Tribe leaders is demanding. Quite curious when the Catholic Church will also finally finishing their overdue reparations to the Indigenous Tribes owed for decades. It’s about 2M out of 200M, around that, still owed.

        please don’t have me but I only subscribe to the paper Sunday issue, which is place in one of our 3 recycling bins.

      • PunkPrincessPhD says:
        July 25, 2022 at 2:59 pm

        @BothSides:

        Just to emphasize that we refer to Indigenous First Nations, not tribes. This is a way of acknowledging the equal (and prior) sovereignty of Indigenous Peoples over their lands, and to affirm a nation-to-nation relationship with the Canadian Government (in theory and in spirit, at least – it hasn’t been this way in practice).

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        July 25, 2022 at 11:23 pm

        PunkPrincessPhD, thank you for informing us about the proper way to address the Indigenous Peoples of Canada. In the US, we are so used to using Tribe, that we tend to (maybe arrogantly??????) expect all to be called the same. I’ve learned a lot by reading Celebitchy about Canada.

  12. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 25, 2022 at 10:04 am

    Well given I keep seeing articles about the Queen demanding the Cambridges come see her once they are done with their latest vacation so she can supposedly ream them out about their helicopter use, I don’t think so lol. I keep seeing articles popping up criticizing William and Kate for having George and William travel together. Supposedly after George turns 12, he will no longer be allowed to travel with William. We know it’s not Harry and Meghan leaking these dumb stories so my money is on Charles/Clarence House. Also since when have the Windsors ever been drama free?

  13. tuille says:
    July 25, 2022 at 10:18 am

    Gawd! Now she’s even got matching buttons on her hat! Don’t you see why Kate does buttons so often? When K’s not copying her dead m-i-l (who she never met,) she’s buttoning up to granny.

  14. Ceej says:
    July 25, 2022 at 11:09 am

    She actually looks really lovely in periwinkle blue and it kind of makes me want to paint a wall that colour…

    Otherwise I’m excited to hear nothing of her or her sons for a couple months. (But I am crossing my fingers for a summer of Middleton press drama – the soapier the better lol. Rose Jecca Matthews maybe?

  15. SuzieQ says:
    July 25, 2022 at 3:56 pm

    She “valiantly” survived the English heatwave, according to VF? She’s not a nurse working a long shift in a hospital ward without air conditioning — she sits comfortably all day long, as people attend to her every wish and need.
    I honestly don’t know why the English haven’t revolted.

  16. Saucy&Sassy says:
    July 25, 2022 at 11:18 pm

    I think the only way TQ will have a nice peaceful Summer is if her FK and FFK simply stay out of sight. That should do it.

