People’s ‘insider’: Angelina Jolie ‘properly and legally exited’ the Miraval business

The legal and business situation around Angelina Jolie’s sale of her half of Chateau Miraval began in early 2021. By Jolie’s legal filings and documentation, we know that she tried to contact Brad Pitt and his lawyers about wanting to sell her half, only they blanked her for months. She then made arrangements to sell to a third party, Tenute del Mondo, and she had to go to court to do so. That took months as well, for the court to remove the restraining order on their jointly-held assets and clear the path for the sale. Pitt even hauled her into court, claiming she blind-sided him with the sale (she did not).

In February of this year, Pitt made a big show of “suing” Jolie and claiming once again that they had a verbal understanding that she would not sell her stake. He timed the lawsuit and his leak of the lawsuit for when she was traveling overseas. Now he’s suing her again, claiming that she’s intentionally trying to harm him and demanding a “trial by jury” because he saw how well that worked for Johnny Depp. An “insider” close to Jolie has now gone to People Magazine to speak about what’s really going on here.

Pitt filed new court documents Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court and claimed Jolie intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling her interests in the wine company. Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective shares without the other’s permission. He also asked for a trial by jury in the papers obtained by PEOPLE. “Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public,” an insider now tells PEOPLE. “After the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business. After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing the business will be inherited by their children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry.” The source adds, “It’s unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr. Pitt is entangling her in multiple lawsuits.” However, a source close to Pitt says, “This makes no sense. The best way to retain value for the family would have been for one of their parents to retain ownership of an increasingly valuable asset. He could have bought her out. There’s a lot more value in a family owning 100 percent than 40 to 50 percent.”

[From People]

“Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property…” Yep, this has been included in several of her legal filings too, this is one of the big reasons why she wanted to sell in the first place: Brad cut her out of Miraval, personally and professionally. He cut her out of the business, and he took over the property. He was also mismanaging her half of the business. And this too: “After making multiple offers to her ex-husband…” Jolie did her due diligence. She likely has documented proof that she attempted to sell her half to Pitt and he ignored her. Now he’s pretending to be mad that she didn’t sell her half to him. Anyway, as we keep seeing, abusive men love to extend their abuse financially and legally for years after their victims leave them.