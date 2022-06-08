People’s ‘insider’: Angelina Jolie ‘properly and legally exited’ the Miraval business

The legal and business situation around Angelina Jolie’s sale of her half of Chateau Miraval began in early 2021. By Jolie’s legal filings and documentation, we know that she tried to contact Brad Pitt and his lawyers about wanting to sell her half, only they blanked her for months. She then made arrangements to sell to a third party, Tenute del Mondo, and she had to go to court to do so. That took months as well, for the court to remove the restraining order on their jointly-held assets and clear the path for the sale. Pitt even hauled her into court, claiming she blind-sided him with the sale (she did not).
In February of this year, Pitt made a big show of “suing” Jolie and claiming once again that they had a verbal understanding that she would not sell her stake. He timed the lawsuit and his leak of the lawsuit for when she was traveling overseas. Now he’s suing her again, claiming that she’s intentionally trying to harm him and demanding a “trial by jury” because he saw how well that worked for Johnny Depp. An “insider” close to Jolie has now gone to People Magazine to speak about what’s really going on here.
Pitt filed new court documents Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court and claimed Jolie intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling her interests in the wine company. Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective shares without the other’s permission. He also asked for a trial by jury in the papers obtained by PEOPLE.
“Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public,” an insider now tells PEOPLE. “After the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business. After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing the business will be inherited by their children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry.”
The source adds, “It’s unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr. Pitt is entangling her in multiple lawsuits.”
However, a source close to Pitt says, “This makes no sense. The best way to retain value for the family would have been for one of their parents to retain ownership of an increasingly valuable asset. He could have bought her out. There’s a lot more value in a family owning 100 percent than 40 to 50 percent.”
“Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property…” Yep, this has been included in several of her legal filings too, this is one of the big reasons why she wanted to sell in the first place: Brad cut her out of Miraval, personally and professionally. He cut her out of the business, and he took over the property. He was also mismanaging her half of the business. And this too: “After making multiple offers to her ex-husband…” Jolie did her due diligence. She likely has documented proof that she attempted to sell her half to Pitt and he ignored her. Now he’s pretending to be mad that she didn’t sell her half to him. Anyway, as we keep seeing, abusive men love to extend their abuse financially and legally for years after their victims leave them.
What is it about this break up that has turned a once beloved charming actor into such a bitter pill. Has he never been dumped before!? He needs to get it together ,it is now getting pathetic.
He didn’t have children before. For some men, it gives them a sense of control and entitlement.
They also tend to feel resentment when they change their life for a partner who then walks, even when it’s their fault, which is what I believe is at the root of Depp’s abuse of Heard.
That’s a great observation: That some feel resentment when they feel they’ve changed themselves for a partner — and perhaps don’t get the control or other results that they’ve imagined, even when the changes themselves are objectively positive. I’ve seen that pattern personally as well as in more public relationships like this one.
He is gross.
I don’t think that this break-up has turned Pitt into a new person – rather it has made public aspects of his personality which wasn’t previously known. I also think that his substance abuse issues have made his negative personality traits more extreme. Their break-up appears to have happened whilst Pitt was amidst a major relapse. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has mental health problems on top of this – fx men often presents with different symptoms for depression, i.e. anger issues + self-medication through alcohol and drugs.
However, there’s something sad and pathetic about these ageing Hollywood heartthrobs like Depp and Pitt who seems to spiral into really negative behaviour as they age out of the leading man category. I don’t think this is a major underlying issue – both of these men have decades of questionable behavior that preceded their public abuse of a spouse who dumped them in the twilight of their stardom – but I cannot help but think that their ageing does play a role in some sense.
Pitt is punishing Jolie for leaving him – and for leaving him in a way that tarnished his image. I don’t think he’ll ever stop trying to punish her for this. He pursued her relentlessly during the beginning of their romance, he was described as verging on being obsessed – and when SHE left him, he’s now obsessed with punishing her. In short, Pitt has some very deep-seated issues.
Both the Jolie/Pitt and the Heard/Depp divorces have really made public how domestic abuse can be continued through financial and legal means.
He was likely always a bitter pill, it’s just when people are young and good looking and rich and famous, a-holery gets overlooked. Remember JA’s comment that Pitt seems to be missing a sensitivity chip? Notice how he, like Cruise and other “charming” actors have a series of relationships with “it” actresses of the moment, and then move on?
It’s just with kids and legal entanglements, AJ isn’t just dropping her end of the rope … she’s fighting to legally keep the kids safe and legally sever ties, and Pitt’s ego and hubris makes him willing to show his jerk moves publicly this time.
@Noki
Easy to see in my opinion
SHE left HIM. How dare she? How dare she not stay and keep being his punching bag (I’m talking emotionally here, I suspect physical, but who knows?). How dare she put the mental, emotional and physical well being of her children and herself ahead of him? Doesn’t she know who he is?????
Typical of guys like that. He continues to show his ass. But he’s BRAD PITT, beloved Hollywood actor. Humanitarian. All around great guy. 😒
I think Jen knows she escaped a bad situation!
Yet she comes running every time he whistles.
@Maggie
Please stop as it was posted many times yesterday Jen stared following Depp during his trial and liked his post and follows anti Meghan anti Amber and anti Angelina gossip sites on instagram.
Aniston is a “pick me” girl in a lot of ways. She’s friends with all her ex’s and if she needs promotion plays the old romance angle. She’s the cool girl. Not the one that stands up to your BS and mocked.
Her ex roommate before she had her big break had words about Aniston and they’ve stood the rest of time.
She left him. She took back control.
That’s all it is. (Depp and Pitt)
The attack on their ego is so great that they cannot move past it without public punishment.
Pitt would likely do well in the court of public opinion- given that we have seen the trash fire that is Depp win – Jolie will be painted as cold and controlling
This is what happens when you tell a narcissist no and try to break up with them. They laser focus on making your life a living hell until you break.
What happened? Age and entitlement
Every time these men get left by the younger woman they wage a salty, bitter war about it.
That said, Depp has always been possessive, jealous, and violent. Pitt must have kept his abusive personality better hidden, although the douchey, lack of empathy button element was always there.
This is payback for damaging his ego, pure and simple. Brad will drag this out till the end of time with one frivolous lawsuit after another. He will never forgive Angie for leaving him and this is the only way he can hang onto her.
@Blue Nails Betty.
You’re bang on, well said.
My narcissist of a top cop husband did everything he could to break me after I had to leave him. Then he got his cop buddies to “keep an eye on me” when he knew I was struggling and I cut all contact.
It became so bad I had to call his boss to make it stop. Messed with my head for years and I don’t think I can ever forgive him for it.
I feel for AJ and all the BS she’s been through, and continues to endure from a toxic X Husband with a bruised ego and missing empathy chip. She’s done it all with way more class than I could muster and I respect her so much for it.
My god the woman has endured so much garbage from Pitt and keeps on fighting for her children, taking the high road. I truly believe that’s her bottom line, what’s best for the kids even financially.
Agree 100%
ITAWY!!!!
Never realized pitt was such a spiteful person, Angie should sue him for court cost. He is trying to bankrupt her with all these lawsuits.
His children were of age where they could have spent more time with him, but strangely enough it is only court enforced visits with him.
I do wonder if one of the children will pen a Daddy Dearest memoir at some point. Especially if he doesn’t stop his public abuse of their mother.
I hope she counter sues also, and he’s on the hook for all of her expenses with this. I have no doubt that there is a very clear paper trail of her making offers to him to buy her out. He’s just a spiteful dick these days, looking to abuse her legally since he can’t get at her any other way anymore.
So much to unpack here. This looks like Pitt is suing her to get her attention – a classic abuser move. She won’t take his calls so he’s using the judicial system to harass her.
“There’s a lot more value in a family owning 100 percent than 40 to 50 percent.” This makes absolutely no sense. She found a suitable buyer who can help (hopefully) grow the business. Would you rather own 100% of a $10k business or 50% of a 100k business?
Add Brad Pitt to the list of actors that I won’t pay to see anymore. Get your s—t together, Brad.
It doesn’t seem like this could even be a big part of their financial portfolio. He’s an actor and probably owns lots of properties and I think he owns a production company. This seems like a side-business. Hopefully she has the receipts and the case can be dismissed before it gets started.
He’s suing her because the Depp/Heard case has shown him how effective and lucrative a combination false narratives, disinformation and jury decided cases can be.
He never sued her first. He always goes straight to the media before he actually serves her. She doesn’t even know until it’s on TMZ or some site.
“However, a source close to Pitt says, “This makes no sense. The best way to retain value for the family would have been for one of their parents to retain ownership of an increasingly valuable asset.”
She knew he was mismanaging the business. That’s all.
Yes and she followed the law to a “T”, so bring it on Pathetic Pitt. She will slay you where you stand.
Pitt and Depp ,same fight .Harass the woman who dropped him
Difference here: Angelina Jolie is not Amber Heard. Not to minimize Amber’s horrific experience and the unfair treatment, but AJ is notoriously controlled, documented, and buttoned up. I guarantee she has every single receipt of every single move she made regarding the sale of Miraval. This isn’t he said/ she said, this sale was already approved legally before it went through. He’s going to get his ass handed to him, and I, personally, look forward to it.
Misogyny doesn’t care about receipts. Amber had a ton of documentation and proof… it didn’t matter.
You also need to remember how many women out there seemed to take it personally that poor baby Jen had her life ruined by “evil” Jolie.
I was frankly shocked at the groundswell of support for Depp during that trial, made much more understandable once Bot Sentinel showed how SM was manipulated to amplify it artificially. Pitt will just do the same, if this cockamamie SLAPP suit doesn’t get thrown out on its ass. Let’s see what is the common element here? Oh, maybe it’s that abusive men refuse to let go of the abused, insist on controlling their lives forever, and ABUSING the legal system is just another weapon in their arsenal.
I was sickened by it as well. It keeps getting reported as a victory for him, but he was found liable as well. She just did not get as much in damages b/c her career was less valuable.
I’m puzzled by that too, everyone reporting it as him being vindicated and winning, but they were BOTH found liable.
Depp’s team has been employing a bot army on his behalf for quite some time, CB talked about it in a podcast, and it’s everywhere. Pitt’s never done that, AFAIK, I think he’s always thought he could coast on his looks and “charm” and fame.
The verdict and damages happened because the jury didn’t know or care what they were doing. Awarding them both is contradictory. They didn’t even fill in the forms at first, then threw out an arbitrary amount.
Disgusting especially when his career was proven to be over due to his own inability to be insured because he failed some often to show up for work due to his drug abuse. Such a POS that trial made me sick. Made me even sicker seeing how everyone seemed to defend him. He held their dog out of a window of a moving car.
The court stenographer said members of the jury were dozing off. How could the judge keep the dozers when there were alternate jurors available? It’s all so infuriating.
He must know that by perusing all these lawsuits that he will never, ever have a relationship (that is not court enforced) with his children ever ever again. He MUST know.
6 loving children and he will die alone disowned by all. At least Jen Aniston said hello to him at the SAG Awards.
I looks like he cares more about punishing his ex-wife for leaving him than having a good relationship with his children. He is a sad and pathetic man-child.
He knows and would rather be a dick to their mum than anything else
Angie will run out the clock until all the kids are of legal age to jettison this weasel from their lives.
I love her strategy and being able to protect her children in this way
Four more years,😈.
Of course she did it properly. She has bigger fish to fry than this nonsense..
“Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective shares without the other’s permission.”
I’m sure they also agreed to love each other and protect their children too. He didn’t live up to that now did he! Like how many broken promises he must have made. What an idiot defense!
Especially since we know he *never* would’ve agreed to let her sell. He wouldn’t cut one of the last strings attaching her to him.
To beat him at the PR game she needs to do a magazine cover with her kids – stat! Talk about mom life, sending her kids off to college etc. It sucks, it’ll work
I feel seeing them always supporting her work and hanging with her (6 teenagers who still wanna hang with their mother!!!) is more than enough. Especially since he hasn’t yet showed any interest in their continued education. He doesn’t even show up on their birthdays.
I would hope not, unless the kids were begging to do it. They shouldn’t be used in this PR game, and should be entitled to privacy, especially the minors.
He’s refusing to let her go and always keep her attached to him. She got the permission she needed after waiting two years for him to buy her out and he tried to give her less money than her shares were worth so she got court permission. She went the legal route and it wasn’t a surprise because we could read about it as it was happening. What is new is Stoli is suing him because he refuses to show them the financial records. Angelina believed he was mismanaging her shares and so when she sold her shares to Stoli, they decided to check on it. If he isn’t he could just show it to them.
But anyways, I don’t think we’ll see her speak on this publicly as it’ll further hurt the children SHE loves so dearly, no I believe that when we finally hear from a Jolie, it will be her children. Those boys love their mother, Zahara was always by her side at the Violence Against Women Act meetings, donated proceeds from her jewelry line to women and children shelters (this is very telling to me), Shiloh has dropped a certain last name from her social medias & when asked abt their mother clearly stated how much “they” love her. I’m betting we have 4 years before one (all) of them comes out publicly.
“the truth of the situation has still not been made public”
Boom! There is the warning shot, let's wait and see if Pitt will take his head out of his ass long enough to hear it and back off and stop using the court system to abuse his ex and mother of his kids.
Not a chance. He is consumed by the need to punish her for leaving him.
Brad’s ego took a major knock when she left him & it hasn’t recovered.I also believe he hasn’t taken responsibility with what led to the divorce & probably blames Angie that the kids basically took her side..Going & sueing they’re mother,he must know it’s a point of no return Atleast in the near future.
Angie and her kids wasn’t even allowed to get their things from Briarcliff so I know he did the same at Miraval. Because she left him. Period and wouldn’t pull a Aniston and release a PR written statement. His is an azzhole.
And is lawyers responding with “that doesn’t make any sense,” is stupid.
What makes sense is he was running the winery into the ground. She left her shares with a company that could probably control his crazy azz a little since Perrin couldn’t or wouldn’t so the kids would have a winery left!
Frankly, I really hope Pitt fails to bring this before a jury. Over the years my respect for Angelina Jolie has exploded: she’s a great mother and I love her work for the UN and bees. Unfortunately, many people (I know) don’t seem to see that about her, because they believe her to have wrecked Brad’s marriage and they just don’t like her. I suspect that a jury would not be impartial and this would have greater negative consequences for other abused wo/men.
Well her popularity has grown tremendously over the last years even with all the scandals. Most people I know love her. The jury can’t be persuaded by his charm the way he thinks.
I don’t know anything about law so I’m don’t understand how Brad can sue when Angelina got court approval. What does motivation have to do with anything? This is weird.
Louise177, the sad truth in the US is that anyone can file a suit. Now, whether it will be successful is a different matter. Since she obtained court approval for the sale, she did it properly and it’s difficult to see how he could win in court. But, maybe he’s filing just to make a stink and make her respond, not necessarily to win?
She just can’t get rid of that needy bastard, can she?
And he timed this to coincide with her birthday, which is just nasty and vindictive.
Dry, legal matters interest me so this does! I mean even if this were John and Jane Doe, I would like to know the outcome. The law is painstaking and particular, it doesn’t always seem “fair” because it is based on things that absolutely leave emotion out of it. So here we have the facts about what they owned. Then we have the agreement on how it would be handled. All agree on that. The problem comes in because Jolie feels that she met the agreement and Pitt feels that she didn’t. It will be interesting to see which of their interpretations, the law agrees with.
Other than this, these two are yawningly boring to me 95% of the time. That jumps to 100% if they talk about their disasterous marriage.
Wrong She doesn’t feel that she meet the all of the legal requirements, not feel like she meet them. Those are two completely different thing, and the court that signed off multiple times agreed that she did.
“It will be interesting to see which of their interpretations, the law agrees with.”
the law already decided. it agreed with Jolie. she had the right to sell.
Well 50% of larger profit is better than 100% of debt or smaller profit. I’m sure the Perrins(?) are cool with him and probably side with him, but I wonder if deep down they know that this sale was a big plus as far as business knowledge and resources. His fear of them taking over/cutting him out is a combination of him knowing that’s what he did to AJ and something shady he’s covering.
What interests me about this is that it’s coming from People, which has long been reporting from the minivan majority, Jennifer Aniston-was-wronged and Angelina-is-a-wild hussy side of things.
If they are takng Angelina’s side, I wonder if that’s a harbinger of sorts in her favour. Doesn’t mean that the usual men’s rights trolls and bots won’t be doing all they can to support Brad, but it may be more of a fringe position. I also wonder how the former “sexiest man alive” winner would feel about no longer being heralded by the media in the way he’s used to, and even being compared with JD. Might be an unwelcome change. Like, Brad might be trying to steal from the Depp playbook here, but I’ll bet he still
thinks he’s a cut above Johnny, who came off as a petty has-been and looked pretty run down in court appearances.
I’m not surprised they were called out because they “forgot” last year did a whole write up about how Jolie was legally allowed to sell her shares and who she had the courts permission to do so.
I will forever be grateful to Angelina Jolie for giving him space to show us all exactly who he is.
Also château Miraval does follow and follows to build their base. They followed me amd I watched their activity cuz it was suss and sure enough they have some old dinosaur PR person pulling this crap lol
I feel so sorry for Angelina, not only does Pitt file this on her birthday, but he’s out scorched earth going after her using such defamatory accusations against her.. I just don’t know how she’s standing still, with such an abusive ex whose out for her blood
Brad Pitt, a much revered A lister, is now Samantha Markle Grant Rasmussen. A deranged, malevolent b*tch.
…..Anyway, as we keep seeing, abusive men love to extend their abuse financially and legally for years after their victims leave them.
Yes, this is such a common theme with abusive relationships once the women leaves. They tie her up in the court systems for years and keep abusing her any way they can. I WISH society would recognize this and put some safeguards into place for women in this situation. Imagine women without 2 cents to rub together having to deal with being taken to court over and over. Sigh….preaching to the choir on this site I know but my god is this frustrating to see this play out over and over.