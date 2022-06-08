Cameron Diaz does intermittent fasting: ‘It helps you stay mindful’



Cameron Diaz is effectively retired from acting these days. She never officially said that, but she did say she was going to be more selective going forward and she definitely has been. She lives pretty quietly in LA with Benji Madden and their child, has her wine label, and she’s a celebrity guest judge on this season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars. All that being said, she still runs in her celebrity circles and does interviews. In a recent interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for GOOP, Cameron talked about how she does intermittent fasting.

Cameron Diaz is the latest person to hop onto the trend of simply not eating at times in order to stay slim. In speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow during a GOOP interview, the “Shrek” actress praised “intermittent fasting.” “It’s worth it – it helps you stay mindful about what you’re putting in your body,” she said. “We all start off in a great place, but it’s easy to end up getting further and further away from the place that’s your optimum.” In addition to short-term fasting, Cameron, who shares daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, said she cuts back on calories by not munching. “I’m the mother of a two-year-old, so we’re both having a little of this and a little of that, and do I need to be snacking as much as she is all day?” she said. “Doing a little reset kind of brings you back. It helps you be more present in the moment, staying aware of what you’re saying and what you’re doing.”

[From MSN]

Of course this came up in a GOOP interview, Gwyneth loves talking about dieting. Anyway, the lede sounds bad, but what Cameron says actually isn’t. I think this is fine — she’s not promoting a specific calorie count or only eating certain foods. Cameron talks about intermittent fasting in the context of being mindful about what you put in your body and it sounds like the idea of getting back to basics after changing your eating habits a bit. There are several different methods of intermittent fasting, some that are daily and others that are on different days per week, so there’s definitely a method for everyone if they do want to try it. I do it myself on days that I run or have certain types of workouts planned because I find it difficult to do cardio after having had a meal. I could probably be a bit more structured about it though, because I don’t work out at the exact same time everyday. But it is helpful and better for sleep to not eat after a certain time. It also makes sense that Cameron doesn’t want to be snacking all day along with her child. I’d much rather eat something I actually want to eat versus just eating something because it’s there.