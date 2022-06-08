Todd & Julie Chrisley were found guilty on ten counts of fraud & tax evasion

Over the years, I’ve watched a few minutes, here and there, of Chrisley Knows Best. It’s a reality series about Todd and Julie Chrisley and their blonde children. The family lives in a mansion in Atlanta and they get into all kinds of Southern shenanigans. Todd Chrisley is the catfaced patriarch who lectures his children and his wife constantly about what they’re doing wrong. It leans heavily into the “family values” demographic. The show is still on the air too – the second half of the current season is reportedly set to premiere in a few weeks, and the show was just renewed for a tenth season last month. Well, Todd and Julie Chrisley won’t be able to film next season, because they were just convicted of fraud, tax evasion and more.
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best,” a reality TV show in which the couple project themselves as real estate moguls who judge PG-rated family squabbles according to strict standards for comportment, were convicted on Tuesday of conspiring to defraud banks out of $30 million and avoiding years of tax bills, the Department of Justice said.
After a three-week trial in Federal District Court in Atlanta, a jury found the Chrisleys guilty on all counts — jointly, eight counts of financial fraud and two counts of tax evasion, with Ms. Chrisley also being convicted of additional counts of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was found guilty of filing false corporate tax returns for the Chrisleys’ company.
“When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” Keri Farley, special agent in charge of the F.B.I. in Atlanta, said in a statement.
The Chrisleys could each be sentenced to as much as 30 years in prison. U.S. Judge Eleanor L. Ross of the Northern District of Georgia set sentencing for Oct. 6.
The Times explained their fraud and I found their scam really odd? They were able to obtain bank loans by falsify bank statements claiming they had millions in another bank, and… like, no one double-checked? During the trial, there were descriptions for how Todd Chrisley “used glue and tape to falsify documents.” When they secured the loans, the Chrisleys then used the money to buy cars, clothes, real estate, etc. They also weren’t paying their taxes for years.
The Daily Mail was following the trial closely and one of the people who testified against Todd Chrisley was a former business partner named Mark Braddock. Braddock also told the court that he and Todd had an affair in the early 2000s. While the sexual part of their relationship ended years ago, they remained in business together until 2012, which is when Todd threw him out of their shared office? Mess.
Ugh hope the kids are alright. It’s certainly not their fault.
The oldest four (two from his first marriage, two together) are all in their 20s-30s & should be fine; I think only the youngest may still be at home. The older kids, I think, all learned their parents’ ways of doing things, so who knows how they’ll turn out. He’s been a hustler from the get-go & I think she’s a former beauty queen, and they both seemed to love their luxuries. Now we know how they got it. Glad to see justice served. There’s no mention of an appeal, so maybe they will do time, like Teresa & Joe Giudice (sp?).
Never heard of them and never hope to again. God.
I’ve seen the show and always had slimeball vibes about him.
I’ve heard of them, never watched it (hate reality TV like this).
HE looks like Paul Lynde, SHE looks like a chubby Kathie Lee Gifford.
With tacky (holographic?) shoes, lol.
Wow! Spot on! Never heard of these two, but just looking at the header pic, I immediately thought: church money scam, Husband got caught with another man, MLM grifters. I was close.
Actually he reminds me of Liberace!
I was just thinking he looks like a budget Paul Lynde.
They have good looking kids.
@SpankyB – YES! Paul Lynde – I never put it together but it always nagged at the back of my brain.
30 years in jail for a non violent crime seems a bit much. How about paying the taxes, paying a large fine, and house arrest.
They won’t do anywhere near thirty years, but this is exactly the kind of outlook that reflects the different kinds of “justice” our society metes out to the rich and the white. You want these career criminals to be able to use their privilege to escape any real consequence—just pay some money and stay ensconced under “house arrest”—which would be in a mansion.
SMDH.
Or also, the value of money or drugs, versus the value of life.
Rape a woman, molest a child, get 5 years if even anything. But evade taxes? You’re gettin 30.
No what I want is some kind of reform, sentencing that makes sense. The possible sentence makes no sense to me, some people get less time for committing murder.
How about 30 years in jail and confiscating ALL of their assets to repay the millions that they defrauded the government AND other institutions.
No, they deserve jail.
I have never heard of them. Hope to hear nothing more but their terms of their sentencing.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, they are looking at probably more like 8-10 years in prison. And yes that is a lot, particularly since there’s no early release for federal time.
But these people didn’t just not pay their taxes. They used outright fraud to obtain over $20 million in loans from banks and THEN subsequently filed for bankruptcy and had $20 million in bank loans discharged – i.e., they never paid the loans back. So they essentially STOLE $20 million dollars. No, they didn’t use a gun to do it, but that is still very criminal behavior and, to me, 8 years is not that harsh considering what they did. If people like this are just faced with fines and house arrest for stealing millions of dollars through fraud, that’s not much of a deterrent.
Also, I have no doubt the government offered them plea deals for considerably less than the time they will likely get sentenced to. But these people didn’t want to own up to the fraud so instead made the government pay for a three week trial to prove their guilt. The lack of responsibility for their crimes is in part what will increase their sentence under the guidelines.
Let’s hope the ferret-wearing, orange shitgibbon is next.
For these entitled wretches 8-10 would seem an eternity.
I hope all of their assets get confiscated AND their stupid media empire cancelled.
I never watched the show. Not a fan of ‘reality’ shows, which are more scripted than people realize. There’s a guy in Alaska whose daughter worked on those type of shows up there.
Seeing the lame commercials for their dumb show was more than enough for me.
Really! This is more like we sentence for nonviolent drug crimes! The nerve! /s
Whoop-whoop for the DOJ, FBI and IRS CID (and possibly IRS civil). Occasionally watched show, but never could figure out how these people made enough money to support themselves and their adult children who’d moved to Cali. Also could not figure out what they were famous for or why they merited a reality show.
Or what I call the “Hypocrite Demographic”— the same viewers who just can’t wait to get Lori Loughlin back on their screens.
I suspect that each will get no more than 4 years. 2 and a half years sounds more like it. I’m talking about what they’ll actually serve. This country is very considerate of white collar criminals because so many of our business titans and politicians are white male criminals. Sometimes the white wives are involved. There, I said it.
They will do a lot more time than that. This is federal. With the amount they have been convicted of defrauding (in excess of $20 million) and the lack of responsibility, they will be sentenced to more than four. Also, in the federal criminal system, you do the time you are sentenced. It’s not like in some state courts where if you are sentenced to 10 years you may just do half that. I’ve had to break that news to some federal criminal defendants before and it shocks a lot of people. It’s real time, all served.
They run the country.
I’ve seen the show once or twice. I never understood what Todd did and now I have my answer. Again, I never understand why people like this seek the spotlight. Commit your Ponzi schemes quietly and hope never go get caught. 🤷♀️
They believed complexion gave them protection.
Narcissistic egotism – it gets them every time.
Who are these people again??
Hopefully a shiver just went down the spines of those in Real Housewives who also spend money gotten through shady measures… (looking at Jen from SLC and Erika for BH! 2022 could be the year for reality star justice lol)
This guy has annoyed me for years even just through clips of his show (he just seems so superficial and vapid). But yikes, how did he think becoming a TV personality would be a good idea with this much baggage?
Narcissism is a hell of a drug.
Completely agree @Blue Nails Betty
Truth has been spoken there Blue Nails Betty!
Maybe Jessica Chastain can earn another Oscar in future by playing the wife (as she won one for playing Tammy Faye Baker this year). I liked that movie and Chastain and Garfield were so good.
I don’t understand how they could be so high profile and think no one would check their shadiness. Being in the line light means someone is always watching. I don’t get it. He preached and preached and was crooked. A mess.
This actually happened to my boss years ago. Same kind of fraud. He lied on his bank documents, got a 100 million dollar loan, bought things and made payments for several years. Then he’d get a new loan, pay off the old one and do it all again. He served around 10 years.
I was interviewed by the FBI about it at a Starbucks. The government tried to get as much back as they could, going after real estate, even old donations to his university and Spence, where one of his kids went to school. He did pay his taxes. I know it’s fraud, but I care less about someone lying to big banks and using their money than someone who steals from clients.
“I was interviewed by the FBI about it at a Starbucks.” What?!
haha, I know, it sounds bizarre! I was back to temping within a couple of weeks of his arrest. When the FBI called me, they offered to meet me anywhere I wanted (I was nothing, very low-level, and not involved). I suggested the neighborhood I was working in (in NYC) and the easiest place to meet was at Starbucks. The agents were really young. I even asked them how old they were. I was in my late 20s at the time and both were around my age. Later I realized they sent the junior agents to meet with me since it was clear I wasn’t involved. But yeah, my interview with them was at a Starbucks in the West Village.
I did my interview for my hubby’s last top secret security clearance for the military at McDonald’s. Lol The feds like to meet at public places.
Ick. Also had to look up who they were. I’m sure they’ve already got a prison consultant on deck.
This guy always seemed divey and shady AF, so not surprised. Knows best, my ass, he’ a self-centered jerk from what I saw of the show.
Also, he is the flamiest, most obviously gay dude for supposedly being a “straight Christan.” Also unsurprised to hear he cheated with a dude.
I only know them from seeing commercials on whatever network their stupid show airs. He’s super creepy.
I’ve never seen anything of their show more than some commercials for it, and the occasional article about them here, but something about his face has always made me so uncomfortable.
I think if they look into any of these Reality shows they will find that 90% of these people are doing the same thing or something similar. All of these people so called “businesses” seem shady as hell
Tax evasion pisses me off!
Dammit, jail time. And confiscate everything they own.
Auction it all to pay the tax man.
The IRS needs to get tough and really thrash the tax evaders very publicly!
I’m in Minnesota, we had a Pilot who owned a $1.5 million home, 2 huge boars, cars, rolexes, etc. and was $7million behind on his taxes. Local tv news did an expose on him, this was at least 20+ years ago.
These folks live high will being lauded as success stories, celebs, etc. what they are is plain old Liars and Cheaters!
It angers me also. We have a CPA and pay that bottom line no matter how painful. One year when we had a lot of surprise expenses we applied for an extension and it was granted. I hope to never have to do that again because we paid our taxes a few months later, then BAM! there was April 1 again, so quickly. Horrible!
Thank you. Pay your damn taxes or get off of the roads, stop drinking clean water and don’t use public services.
Aren’t these types of shenanigans how most of these reality show people who don’t work , have a business or any discernible talent make their money? On the ATL show the only ones with any real money are Khandi Burress and Cynthia Bailey what are the rest of them doing?
Yes I said something similar most of these Reality show businessman smoke and mirrors as well as their wealth.
Have heard of these people but never seen their show. They sound like some greedy douche bags and I hope they are locked up for a longtime. They sound like some gross grifters. The horrible plastic surgery is pretty funny though. Were those faces the desired outcome?! Lol
Finally I learn who these people are! In fleeting glimpses of him I’ve always thought he went to his plastic surgeon and asked to be made to look like Bradley Cooper, as there is a creepy resemblance IMO. Surprised he has a woman spouse tho.
I’ve seen snippets of this show and was shocked to hear they’d been renewed for a 10th season. ( or a 2nd for that matter) They’re the type that sit in the front pew of a church while fleecing anyone and everyone.
I’m wondering if the former business partner reported them to the IRS. I’m pretty sure whom ever reports can receive a portion of what’s recovered by the IRS. I bet Todd wishes he’d ended his affair less acrimoniously…
When I think of the hoops I had to jump through for a small mortgage that I could clearly afford and had assets to cover, I’m amazed all over again at how banks will throw piles of money at professional grifters and sleazebags
I’ve never seen this show aside from some promo clips on TV. He looks like someone plonked a giant head directly on a pair of shoulders. They always seemed so greasy… something was very off with them. And if you can get that impression from a 10 second ad, then how did they have any following at all??
HeyKay, But liars and cheaters are so in with a certain crowd since at least 2016.
Love it when grifters are caught!
I really would love to see a movie of this with the right kind of savvy, irony and brilliant actors. As long as none of that family made money off it.
This is a tangled web, y’all. I only know about these people because of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation thing a few years ago because a family member was the other party – the Chrisleys won that one, and the family member is toooooooooootally dirty, so I really hope that we didn’t just retroactively see proof that the GBI both got rid of a crooked agent (as they should) AND that they covered up actual fraud for TC. It seems unlikely that he was guilty at a federal level and somehow not guilty at the state level, right?
I take it they spent some of that money on veneers for the whole family. Jeez with the blinding, fake teeth on all of them.
And yet they have a fascination for me somehow– Hannah Arendt’s phrase, “the banality of evil?”
What’s to stop people from trying to swindle millions when they expect the consequence is to just pay it back. I mean why wouldn’t the scumbags with no morals take the chance. What’s to lose. I hope they do 30 years, even though they’ll probably only do 6 months in a cushy prison. The money they stole could have fed kids, provided heath care. It indirectly hurt people.
Well, the name of the show is especially awkward now.