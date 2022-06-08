Justin & Hailey Bieber were turned away from NYC hotspot Carbone

When you’re a fancy, elite Manhattan restaurant, what kind of publicity is best? “Big celebrity comes to eat at fancy restaurant” or “Big celebrity turned away from fancy restaurant”? I think it might be the latter. Carbone is an Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village and Justin Bieber and Hailey thought they could just stop by without a reservation and somehow get a table. They were turned away! How does a restaurant – in this economy! – justify turning away celebrities like Justin and Hailey? I guess Carbone’s management justifies it because they dropped a tip to gossip outlets and so now they’re getting publicity for being exclusive and hard-to-get-into.
Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how famous you are when it comes to taking a bite out of the Big Apple. This proved true for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber over the weekend, when they were turned away from a famous dining hot spot in New York City. A source tells ET that Hailey and Justin were treated like anyone else would be when they tried to get into the restaurant Carbone without a reservation.
“Hailey and Justin love being in New York,” says the source. “They love hitting up restaurants and shopping.”
However, their somewhat humbling experience came when they tried to get into the exclusive Italian restaurant after Justin’s concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday — but were politely turned away.
“They tried to get into Carbone,” says the source, “but they got denied.”
They didn’t let that put a damper on their dinner plans though. The source tells ET that the couple went to nearby Cipriani Socialista instead, and had a great time. The two were spotted entering the establishment. Justin wore a head-to-toe orange outfit, while Hailey wore hip-hugger pants and a white crop-top. The pair also managed to spend a little time together the following day. Another source tells ET that the couple snuck in a private outing Saturday morning around 10 a.m.
“They went for an early brunch date, just the two of them, at Cafe Mogador in NYC the morning after the concert,” the source says. “Justin is in NYC for work and there’s always a ton of people around, so they really soak up every moment they can when it’s just the two of them.”
“When they were alone at brunch they were packing on the PDA! They were super lovey-dovey!” adds the source, who says that the date was a quick one. The two were only there for 30 minutes before they had to rush off to other commitments.
I looked up Carbone’s menu (I love doing this, for research purposes) and they charge $20 for a bowl of Minestrone! $25 for a Caesar salad! $40 for a pork chop! Crazy prices. But actually not as excessive as I was thinking. Let me look up Cipiriani’s menu…not as pricey, but still overpriced. Anyway, it doesn’t sound like Justin and Hailey were trying to throw their weight around at Cabrone, they were just told no and they left and went to Cipriani. I imagine it is really fun for them to just go out and visit hot spots and money is no object. Sounds nice.
Justin was really dressed like a traffic cone that night.
man I was prepared for Justin throwing a fit and huge tantrum etc and instead….they just went somewhere else and I guess learned a lesson about reservations in NYC. Wonder if they turned him away bc of that hideous outfit lol.
I was surprised at both menus though (I also love looking at menus!) the prices are expensive for sure but for NYC prices they don’t look that obscene to me?
He was going for the incognito look?
He could work for the DPW in that outfit.
Was his concert in a boat? He appears to be wearing a life vest.
Or, incog-not-so-neato
Lol you call that overpriced? You haven’t seen prices in European mid-level restaurants after Covid
Yeah I don’t even live in London and that seems about right for that type of place?
These are unfortunately pretty standard prices for Toronto too 🙁
I personally find $20 for a bowl of soup a little excessive, but then in Canadian dollars that works out to a shade over $25 so that’s probably why. Food these days is so pricey that even going to get a Big Mac or two wouldn’t be that much cheaper lol.
Thank you Denise!!! European restaurant prices are now in this range for a decent restaurant with good food (but nothing famous). It is true there are no hidden or extra costs, taxes or pourboires in most of Europe.
I was wondering about that part Mags – the actual price in the US is going to be about 30% over the menu price because of tax (~8%) and tip (~20%). So a $40 pork chop is really $53.
Here in Stockholm that is almost regular food court in a mall- prices. Can not have a meal under 15-30 dollar there. I mean not even a basic hamburger or kebab or soup.
A place like cipriani here?
would be at the very least 100-150/ person
Carbones in has been a long-time “in” spot for a high-profile, celebrity crowd. They even recently released their own line of jarred sauces (saw it at Fresh Market).
They can afford to turn people away, they are always booked. There is a Carbones in here Miami and you need to make reservations far in advance. The one time I went, funny enough, Justin Bieber was just leaving the restaurant!
NYC has so many great restaurants. I don’t get what people go to Italian restaurants for a bowl of pasta they could make at home.
I’m not going to order basic penne with roasted vegetables – that I can make at home. But I can’t properly prepare grilled octopus or quite manage an oxtail ragu that melts in your mouth at home, so that’s what I will order when I eat in places like that.
Because sometimes I don’t want to make it at home? Lol. In all seriousness, there are a million different ways of preparing many Italian dishes. It’s nice to see what one chef does versus another sometimes.
Because even a simple dish prepared by a fantastic chef can sometimes be better than what I make at home? They usually are using better ingredients, have a better technique, etc. and I’m a pretty good cook. But people aren’t going to these restaurants and getting a bowl of spaghetti with some Prego on top.
Carbine is good and the staff is great but is over priced. Also it’s a bit fussy w the formality for me. As for turning away the Beebs it’s not a big restaurant. I’ve been eating at the bar of another Italian restaurant nearby and mick jagger stood behind me for 40 min waiting for a table.
Celebrity has less pull in some of these places than being a regular local.
At places like that, being a regular will always have more pull. The couple who lives around the corner and eats dinner there two or three times a month will always get taken care of first. It’s just good business to be good to your regulars. The celeb may show up once and if they are lucky cause a mention in a gossip column. The tourist who read about the place in a gossip column will show up once or twice. The locals who show up week after week keep the doors open.
Just wanted to say how much I love her pants and wish I could be 20something again so I could rock that outfit and those abs. Sigh.
You can wear those with a crew neck tee at any age. If it’s your style, do you!
I never had abs like that! If I had, I would never cover them up!
Me too! I used to have pants just like that and abs that were nice although not her level lol to be 15 again!
I’d turn them away just for those awful outfits. I guess when you’re famous you don’t have to respect the dress code. Trashy.
I like her style. She always looks pulled together. He, unfortunately, dresses like a toddler that’s been allowed to wear “whatever he chooses today”
I wouldn’t have left the house with him dressed like that.
His smile looks different in these pics. Is he wearing clear braces or is high on something? Idk he just looks different to me.
Poor Hailey looks sunburnt.
Hmmm. The timing of this is not a good look. Justin just canceled his Tuesday night Toronto show at the last minute citing extreme sickness and doctor’s orders yet he looked pretty healthy on the weekend. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and believe the sickness came on suddenly and severely.
I had a foodie friend who made a reservation here at least 30 days in advance, I think that was the only option… we saw DL Hugley that night! He may have been a regular but it was an experience and now I feel extra cool that I’ve been there so thank you for this, hehe.
It is definitely expensive but actually pretty low for a high-end restaurant frequented by celebrities, I feel like? It’s pricey but not out of the range of a place I would go for, like, my birthday or Mother’s Day or something (but not often obviously).
Seconding the commenters talking about European restaurants. When I visited my French partner a few months ago in Paris we just ended up getting mussels and steak frites and baguette sandwiches all the time rather than bother with the rising menu prices everywhere else.
Our standard lunch when we were in Paris was cheese, a bottle of wine, and a fresh baguette, all from the local grocery store!
In that outfit he deserve to be turned away from every restaurant in the world!
I always feel so sorry for Hailey, having to drag around her adult toddler wherever she goes.
hahahaha
At Harrods about 12 years ago I had to pay over $20 for a bagel with lox. Still remember that.
I’m in Chicago and those are pretty standard prices for a nice dinner – nothing outrageously fancy but certainly a place that would blanche if I showed up in Justin’s stupid outfit
I live in NYC and those prices aren’t bad for a nice dinner. I’d just be annoyed if the food was mediocre.
NYC has a lot of restaurants that aren’t even celeb “hot spots” that won’t let you in now without a reservation, especially if the restaurant is small. You can go somewhere else or wait to see if a table opens up. Everyone goes out to eat , especially on the weekends.
Can’t stand him, but last weekend was Wear Orange for gun violence awareness
What does a celebrity order at a place like that? In LA celebs can easily order a $50 piece of lettuce to justify their table at a trendy spot, but in NYC restaurants serve real food. I guess celebs are good at only eating a bite or two of a dish. I don’t have that kind of self of control with a plate of chef prepared goodness in front of me.
Hmm…he canceled 2 Toronto concerts at the last minute yesterday on doctor’s orders because he’s very sick. Such a little sh*t!
Maybe he tested positive for COVID? 🤷♀️ Seems likely, it’s everywhere now.
It could definitely be covid, currently my x husband, my older son, my neice, my sister and Me all have covid right now.
We are all vaxxed and mask (in California)
But it’s really starting to surge
And I already had Omi in January
I can’t remember the last time I saw him with (what appears to be) a genuine smile like that. He’s always so pouty.
I noticed that too! He looks … friendly? Relaxed? His smile is reaching his eyes and it’s nice to see. Almost makes up for what he’s wearing. 🤣
Loved “like a traffic cone” ! 🙂
Pork chops for $40 bucks?!?! I roasted a pork tenderloin with a Tuscan rub with a chopped onions and garlic and threw it in the oven for 20 minutes. It was delicious.
Making reservations is a common curtesy. I’m glad they got turned away, you just don’t show u expecting to be served because you’re famous. Oh well at least they didn’t make a fuss about it.
HB has a serious case of Dad-Face. JB is a C Lister at best and he should know/learn his place.
Does Justin’s face look longer to anybody? It looks longer to me and if it is, how could that be done? Did he lengthen his jaw? So many stars do stuff like this that it makes me think it’s possible. Of course, I’ve never looked at him closely.
Whose hand is she holding?