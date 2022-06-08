Simone Biles, Aly Raisman & Larry Nassar’s victims are suing the FBI for $1 billion

If you followed any part of Larry Nassar’s trial, you know just how much law enforcement failed the girls and women of US Gymnastics. Even if you’ve just read Simone Biles’s interviews or listened to some of McKayla Maroney’s statements or watched Aly Raisman’s public testimony, you know that Nassar was a monster and serial predator who was well-known to federal and local authorities for more than a year before his arrest. The FBI had credible information about Nassar’s crimes in 2015 and they did nothing while Nassar continued to abuse gymnasts, many of them children. Now the women of US Gymnastics are suing the FBI. Good for them.
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the now convicted sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him, lawyers said Wednesday. There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year.
“It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” said Maggie Nichols, a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma in 2017-19.
Under federal law, a government agency has six months to respond to the tort claims filed Wednesday. Lawsuits could follow, depending on the FBI’s response. The approximately 90 claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists, according to Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, a California law firm.
“If the FBI had simply done its job, Nassar would have been stopped before he ever had the chance to abuse hundreds of girls, including me,” said former University of Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy. An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI.
Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics told local FBI agents in 2015 that three gymnasts said they were assaulted by Nassar, a team doctor. But the FBI did not open a formal investigation or inform federal or state authorities in Michigan, according to the Justice Department’s inspector general, an internal watchdog.
[From The Associated Press]
Now, do I think that this will go to trial or even be settled out of court? Not really. The FBI sits on their hands all the time while crimes are being committed, and in Nassar’s case, the authorities at every level failed to do their jobs and protect these girls. US Gymnastics failed to protect them too, which is why gymnasts like Biles, Raisman and Maroney have continued to hold US Gymnastics’ bureaucracy to count. It’s absolutely a fascinating move though, and I’m so happy that these women are still on the warpath, fighting for justice.
Washington, District of Columbia – 20210915 Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts.
PICTURED: Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols
PHOTO by: Saul Loeb/CNP/startraksphoto.com
Aly Raisman attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 92nd Annual Academy Awards hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Simone BILES (USA) after she left the competition. Olympic Summer Games 2020, from 23.07. – 08.08.2021 in Tokyo / Japan.
Simone BILES (USA) observes the competition, gymnastics, all around women, artistic gymnastics, gymnastics Women`s All Around Final, team competition of women on July 29th, 2021, Ariake Gymnastics Center. Olympic Summer Games 2020, from 23.07. – 08.08.2021 in Tokyo / Japan.
Simone BILES (USA) observes the competition, gymnastics, all around women, artistic gymnastics, gymnastics Women`s All Around Final, team competition of women on July 29th, 2021, Ariake Gymnastics Center. Olympic Summer Games 2020, from 23.07. – 08.08.2021 in Tokyo / Japan.
They went to the FBI, and they didn’t do anything but mistreat them! I hope that they win, but nothing can ever take the place of them being violated.
These women are incredibly brave. Sincerely hope justice is served.
No amount of money will bring the justice the victims need, IMO.
J Epsteins victims also.
You can never return their childhoods or fully banish their suffering.
I hope you’re not saying that they shouldn’t sue because money won’t buy back their childhood. I don’t think that’s what you mean, which is why I’m asking.
How did he continue working if US Gymnastics knew to the degree they contacted the FBI?
Because it was covered up to such an extensive degree, it’s mind boggling. Nothing was ever taken seriously, if you can f**king believe it. As much as Larry Nassar is a monster, there were so many agencies/people who enabled the abuse as well!! These victims were failed by their coaches, FBI, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State…others who knew about it, and did nothing. Apparently, there were reports of Nassar’s abuse going back years. He disguised his sexual abuse as a “medical technique” on his athletes, and groomed them, all horrifying and disgusting!
Abusers protect abusers. You see it with cops all the time too.
@Laura Indeed! Remember the original police record of the George Floyd incident??? Said he died of medical distress (seemingly unrelated to anything the officers did). If not for that young girl taking the video on her phone, we would have never known the truth of his horrific murder.
I hope the prevalence of these kinds of Assault Survivor advocates helps change the almost blaze’ attitude many law enforcement groups have to sexual based crimes. Good for these brave young ladies.
The recent New Yorker article on Weinstein highlights that people did nothing for years because historically no one listens to women and people fear powerful men. Weinstein was brought to justice not because of new information but because of cultural change. That’s what this is. Putting the FBI and others on notice that failure to act in the future will have consequences. Girls and women will no longer be shamed into silence.
From your lips…
Well said, and totally true. Let’s hope things are truly changing.
sadly, based on the Depp victory against Heard (and how conservative media & bots helped achieve the Depp as victim belief) coupled with new anti-Trans legislation coming from Republicans like the bill Ohio’s house republicans passed that requires direct examination of external & internal genitalia and genetic confirmation of gender upon the request of anyone who alleges a female competing in a sport is not female, I think we’re going backwards with regards to women & girls being seen as humans that should not be sexually abused
Yes we are seeing regression but we can’t ever reverse that women and girls now have examples and vocabulary to employ in expressing themselves. One of Weinstein’s survivors said she wasn’t even sure his assault was “rape” because he wasn’t a stranger. We have more knowledge about such things now.
You’re absolutely right, Kaiser. As much as we’d like to believe these women will get justice, the FBI ignores crimes in their jurisdiction all the time without consequence. Anyone who lives on an Indian reservation can tell you that. The FBI is the primary law enforcement organization for serious crimes on Indian land (because the USSC only gives jurisdiction to the tribes for minor crimes). But they ignore crimes in Indian country all the time. It’s the reason why there’s an epidemic of assaulted, murdered, and missing Indigenous women in this country.
Thank you!
Godspeed to these brave women. They are setting an important precedent.
Brave women, all 90 of them (and the others who are involved in the other lawsuit as I believe this is the 2nd one brought against the FBI by Nassars victims).
I hope that you all not only win but that this see’s change at every level to stop it happening again.
These are some badass ladies, and I feel so proud! They are fighting to hold the guilty accountable when it would be easier for them to walk away. I’m in total awe of their strength. The further is female!
Good. And considering the amount of therapy many of them will have to undergo for years to come to cope with what they endured this should help cover the costs. Not to mention the fact that Nasser himself has barely even begun to pay restitution.
I hope they win and get every cent they demand.
YES LADIES!!!!!!! I don’t personally know Maggie, Simone, etc, but I am SO PROUD OF THEM ALL for continuing to stand up!
Silence and failure to act is just as bad to me as the assaults. Heartbreaking
Good for them.
I just read Sara Teresti’s story. I watched Athlete A. I am shaking from the injustice done to these gymnasts. The failure on the FBI’s part is just one of the many ways these women were victimized. My heart goes out to them. I hope they get some semblance of justice.
Good.
They have the strength, the $$, the platform……keep going as long as they are able. Every single person that looked the other way and allowed this to happen over and over AND OVER again deserves to pay.
If anyone can stand watching it, there’s a good documentary about the case called Athlete A on Netflix.
I’m really proud of these women and girls! They endured the abuse and then relived it countless times during the trial. Somehow they still have it in them to continue to fight and protect others.
I can’t imagine having to perform gymnastics backflips and dangerous tumble routines after experiencing abuse like that. You have to have perfect concentration to not get injured. I would find it hard to concentrate after that.
Honk for these courageous talented women.
I’m glad they are doing what they can to bring more attention and accountability to this horrific, enabled abuse.
It truly breaks my heart that there are so many, many victims. This man abused HUNDREDS of people. There’s just so much damage that he has left in his wake. Truly evil human being. Truly evil system that allowed it to continue for so long.
Rachael Denhollander’s book “What Is a Girl Worth?” is one of the best books I’ve read in the past few years. Amazing story from the non-famous gymnast who was the first to publicly accuse Larry Nasser. Highly recommend reading her story. She’s talked publicly to church groups and others about the problem of sexual predators hiding in plain sight in churches, which have previously emphasized forgiveness to perpetrators over care for victims.