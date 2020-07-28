Cameron Diaz has new ‘clean’ organic wine that’s supposed to give less headaches

New mom Cameron Diaz has entered the wine-making biz – and they say having kids doesn’t drive you to drink. I’m kidding! In this case, the wine actually came first so maybe it’s wine that drives you to kids. Whichever way the pendulum swung here, Cameron is officially a wine-maker now. Cameron and her business partner, Katherine Power, got tired of feeling like crap after having a second glass of wine, so they set out to make a cleaner wine, and the result is Avaline, Cam’s organic label.

On how Avaline came about: This was two years in the making, with my partner, the cofounder, Katherine Power, who also has (the fashion brand) Who What Wear. And it was one of those things where we were just like, you know, we love wine so much, but we were finding that we were not kind of wanting to have that second glass because we were feeling like, ‘oh it’s not really worth it. I get a headache, I don’t feel so great.” And we started to ask ourselves, “well, maybe there’s a way to make wine better for us.” On clean wines: We asked our friend, who’s a wine expert, and we went through the process of making wine, she informed us there are 73 ingredients that are allowed to be put into the wine-making process that – I’m not saying all wines have it and not saying that every wine maker uses it – but they’re allowed to be used. And what we realized is that, when we sourced wines that didn’t have those additives or were minimally intervened, we felt better. On the guesswork of labels: We realized that when we went out, and went to a grocery store or a wine shop or to a restaurant, nobody could tell us if the wine was organically made with organic grapes, which for us, is the beginning of it. On making her label clear: We wanted out drinkers to know, as they walked down the aisle, that didn’t have to guess. They knew exactly what the wine was because our labels are like no other label. We tell you that the wine is made from organically grown grapes. We tell you what it doesn’t have inside it. The things we knew were important to our consumers. On Cameron’s love of the science behind it: I love this. This is the kind of stuff (where I’m) like, “What? Tell me more.” You know? It was why I wrote two science books about the body.

[From The Tonight Show]

I knew Cameron put out two books, but I didn’t realize they were science based, that’s impressive. I like the idea of clean wine and any product that lessens the “feeling like crap” effect is okay in my book. I’m quite intrigued that Cameron and Katherine sat down with a glass of wine and thought, “how can I make this better?” The deepest my thoughts go is, “how many steps will I need to log to work this off?” I’ll admit, I haven’t paid that much attention to the wine I drink. For me, it’s all about taste. I have no problem putting down a glass of wine if I don’t care for the taste. But I couldn’t tell you what’s in it.

So far, Avaline offers a white and a rosé that retail for about $24 and are both vegan. According to the website, the white, “Pairs well with: Fresh cut flowers and your favorite meal,” and the rosé: “Pairs well with: The warmth of the sun and company of your best friend.” So maybe not as clearly labeled as Cameron suggested. Whimsical pairing notes aside, I think cleaning up anything we put in our bodies is a good move. Jimmy Fallon tried the rosé at the end of the video (below) and he declared it, “delish!” I almost exclusively drink red wine, so I’ll have to take his word for it. I know Cameron is looking to pull further away from her acting career. Wine-maker seems like a fun plan B, good for her for wanting to take on such an ambitious enterprise.