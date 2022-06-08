The Sussexes accused of ‘hypocrisy’ for using a private jet amid security concerns

True story, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Cardiff, Wales last Saturday, they traveled on their favorite mode of transport, their private helicopter. They traveled with George and Charlotte, spent about 90 minutes in Wales and then left the same way they came, by helicopter. They are constantly traveling by helicopter. It’s incredibly wasteful, especially for the founder of the bloody Earthshot Prize, which is all about environmentalism and “real solutions” to climate issues, remember? But for some reason, none of the British papers want to talk about that. They want to talk about how the Sussexes are evil for using a private plane to fly back to America on Sunday.
Harry and Meghan have been accused of ‘enormous hypocrisy’ after flying back to California from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in a ‘Russian oligarch-style’ private jet. The eco-preaching Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their £11million Montecito mansion with their children Archie and Lilibet on a gas-guzzling Bombardier Global 6000 before the grand finale of the Jubilee pageant even began on Sunday.
Bombardier is an ‘ultra long range’ 13-passenger private jet which comes with its own ‘private stateroom’ that features a flatbed and can travel more than 6,000 miles without stopping. It is not clear who paid for the £160,000 flight. Climate experts believe the journey will have resulted in ten times more carbon being emitted than if the Sussexes had taken a commercial flight. The royal couple’s flight from Farnborough to Santa Barbara will have emitted nearly 60 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to chartered flight provider Paramount Business Jets.
Royal expert Tom Quinn has now accused the Sussexes of ‘enormous hypocrisy’. The author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle told The Times: ‘They pontificate about helping people and the planet and then they take private jets. They tell people to look after the environment and then they don’t look after the environment themselves. It’s enormously hypocritical.’
He said the Bombardier 6000 was a ‘Russian oligarch kind of jet’ for people who ‘just don’t care’, adding it is ‘almost like sticking two fingers up at the environmental lobby’.
The jet type has been linked to several Russian businessmen in the past, including Roman Abramovich and Farkhad Akhmedov.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s not that I’m defending the Sussexes’ use of a private jet in this case, but I just think it’s notable that the actual founder of Earthshot rides around in his helicopter – the same one he was given as a bribe to do more work – constantly and none of these people have the same energy for William. As for the Sussexes… I imagine it’s simply easier and much more secure to travel by private plane, especially given the unsettled (and unsettling) nature of their security within the UK. Especially with two little kids as well, not to mention some staff. I had another thought too when I saw the size of the plane… I wonder if they moved the last of their stuff out of Frogmore Cottage?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul's cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022
The RRs will find anything to bash the Sussexes with, it’s very repetitive.
However, the larger issue is that celebs, royals and the ultra-rich lead incredibly wasteful lives, wasting resources right and left, and I do wish there was a conversation about that instead of focusing solely on M &H…
Exactly. Do every member of the royal family and let’s see how PC and PW come out. PC only flies private.
That helicopter is always at KP like it was a land rover, i dont know who is scared of who between the royals and the press at this point. Why dont the press just report everyones scandals and misuse of power. A complete free for all.
The 1% does more damage to the climate in general.
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20211025-climate-how-to-make-the-rich-pay-for-their-carbon-emissions
https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-releases/carbon-emissions-richest-1-percent-more-double-emissions-poorest-half-humanity
@ equality, in addition, Incandescent with Jealousy and Unable fly in a customized 747. They use an entire aircraft for hundreds of passengers to use as they wish.
With all the delays in airports these days, If you have money to fly private and are famous and worried about your security, you fly private. Prince Charles and all the others fly private when they represent the crown, so it’s much ado about nothing. It’s just more attacks on Harry and Meghan by the British press and Murdoch’s Daily Mail.
Daily Mail is owned by Lord Rothermere, Jonathan Hamsworth. The Daily Mail is filled with racial undertones, isn’t he biracial too.
William founded Earth Shot, Harry founded Travlyst, Charles lead the organic movement in the UK. None of them should be flying private.
Tbh, ALL of them are going to continue to use more resources than normal people. In this case, I would have done the same as Harry and chartered a jet. In William’s case, I would be on a helicopter. Wealthy, famous people are going to do this for security AND for comfort.
Really, Travalyst and Earthshot both are, maybe, not the ideal platform for these guys because it smacks of hypocrisy.
I know this will be unpopular but I don’t see how it is deniable.
What is the proof that the Sussexes flew private from England to US? Even if they did, there’s plenty of prior precedent to show they would have purchased carbon offsets (not enough info to speak to quality of said offsets, but they’ve done it for years). Their private jet travel on the trip to England was limited to in-country trip from Heathrow; commercial flight was used for cross-country travel.
Do wealthy people use more resources? Usually yes.
Is Travalyst hypocritical in trying to uplift local economies where people travel? Don’t think so.
@Swaz – Is Lord Rothermere, Jonathan Hamsworth biracial? Do tell. If you have info to that effect you should share, rather than just lofting an unsubstantiated rumor to confuse the conversation.
@kirk, exactly! What/where is the proof? The DM showing pictures of a plane and people unloading said plane. How ’bout the a pic of the Sussexes disembarking from said ‘Russian oligarghy’ plane if they were there? Did I miss those photos? It reminds me of when the Sussexes were in NYC and the DM/BM were all Sussexes/entourage using “gas guzzlers”. And, from asking a vehicle expert and seeing the different identifiers on the backs of the vehicles, they weren’t gas guzzlers after all. Pretty sure I posted about it back then. It’s why the BM never showed a direct clear shot of the back of the vehicle/s.
So, back when H & M visited the Queen discreetly, I have my own theories how that happened. That I’m not going to share. The BM can play Twiister all day long to figure it out until they become (snort-they already have) become a junk bug much like Kate’s Bond premiere outfit & hair.
https://entomologytoday.org/2020/10/30/insect-costume-designers-dressed-impress-halloween/junk-bug/
British taxpayers were not funding it, the carbon footprint was offset and security was ensured.
Yup. there is a conversation to be had about the resources consumed by the uber rich. but if we’re going to confine the conversation to the royal family, then let’s start with Charles, and then William.
Totally agree with your statement. The rich who lecture us on how we could all do better. I guess they are helping save the earth ,one private jet at a time. LOL
In a comparison of Prince Charles, his heir and Prince Harry, documented while all three were working royals; Prince Harry had the lowest.
This is not about facts: it is abuse via slander.
The Fail 📰 is unaware / unconcerned of the gravity of their security situation finds a “specialist” to pontificate.
Listening or responding is not an option to the brazen hussy.
The owner lives in France, paper is registered in Bermuda, non domiciled does not pay personal nor business income taxes.
But obtain monies from the present government and “bungs” from Boris Johnson for favourable press coverage, comments on English born nonworking royal’s mode of transportation in a careless manner.
Whatever. Next.
Exactly..yawn!
For all we know this plane was scheduled to go to California and the owner of the plane simply gave the Sussexes a lift. My husband is a civilian pilot and this type of thing occurs all the time with private planes..
Exactly my thought.
That’s a great point, @baytampabay. Thanks for posting.
They know this. They also know that the flight did not cost 160k because the Sussexes likely weren’t the only passengers on the flight. But they have a need to generate propaganda to deflect from the truth: the Cambridge marriage is collapsing, the children are being affected, the extended family is trapped in an abusive/love-hate relationship with W&K because they’re pivotal to keeping the pony show going post-QEII but SUPER unpleasant to be around, and William in particular has gotten so deep in bed with the tabloids that they practically own KP at this point. Someone with a platform just needs to break the dam.
Yes, but even if they didn’t tag along on an already-scheduled flight, they’re likely flying their staff back as well, so it would have been a full plane.
And no commercial flight flies from Farm-wherever in the UK (or from even London) directly to Santa Barbara, so we’re talking 2-3 commercial flights minimum to get them back to SB, so making it sound like they could have taken one private jet OR one commercial flight is disingenuous.
Um…. a private plane for an 11 hr trip is very different than a private helicopter trip for a 90 minute visit. The Cambridges are definitely more hypocritical. It’s also possible the Sussexes found a plan headed to LA that would’ve been empty otherwise and took advantage?
Or, since they apparently flew commercial on the way over, I wonder if maybe they had their commercial flight back canceled or severly delayed?
there have been so many flight cancellations recently! this past week, a friend of mine had three different return from overseas flights canceled. they’d reschedule and then it would cancel again. it took days on the phone to iron out. they were really wondering how much longer they would be stuck over there!
I’ll defend the use of a private jet in this case. I’m really tired of people acting like if you’re not perfect, you can’t support a cause without being a hypocrite. That’s BS. Environmentalism, like pretty much everything, is about making more good choices than bad. And in this case, they have two small children who can’t be vaccinated in a once-again surging global pandemic–on top of white supremacists and other evil-doers who have been stirred into a literal frenzy by the BRF and the press–and they traveled the safest way they could afford with their children. It was either that or not have them meet QE. They flew commercial when it was just them, but their children change the equation. It’s not hypocrisy.
Prince Harry and Meghan do practice what they preach — we can unequivocally defend them on this one against the RR, BP and the RF, these three are always the liars depending on no one to fact check their azzes… Farnborough Airport (a very sharp looking and eco friendly airport in Hampshire, England) is the airport H&M and kids flew in from the US to the UK and flew out from back to SoCal. On their website this airport prides itself as being an Airport that provides full service to private and business class passengers. The airport and the planes that fly in and out are environmental friendly aircraft that emit low CO2 emissions, energy efficient and low noise pollution. This falls in line with what Harry’s climate initiatives are including climate aware travel. Sad we have to keep bringing the receipts, against the RR, BP and the RF.
Check out the Farnborough Airport website, really cool.
Great info! Thanks!
This is fascinating, thank you.
@ usavgjoe, thanks for the information!!
I would also like to add that there was probably someone that was headed to CA, @ BayTampaBay surmised. I find it very likely to be the case.
But no ONE talks about Incandescent with Jealousy and his blatant disregard for the environment with his helicopter that he uses just to keep from driving an estimated 45 minutes. Instead, he gets into his perpetual toy. His EarthSh!t initiative is just a scheme.
Yes, if you have security concerns AND two little kids who can’t be vaccinated yet AND you have the means, then this is a case that a private jet seems like a good idea. Especially since they’re not using them every five minutes like Buttons & Baldy. But the press will never lean on them, so instead we have these stupid stories.
Don’t forget Covid is still circulating–small children still can’t be vaccinated.
@USAVGJOE. Yeah. Unfortunately this family has far more complications surrounding travel than the average person -or even other members of the RF. Also, I really hope no one forgets that ultimately corporations are responsible for most of the carbon footprint. And we all should be responsible, but unless they are held responsible for their actions, everything we do as individuals is almost negligible.
WallOfFire, then you should email the bm and let them know that they need to be reporting the private plane and helicopter trips taken by the working members of the royal family. Let’s be even handed and not have it appear that Harry & Meghan are singlehandedly causing climate change.
The Rota is screaming about the private plane because they had staked out the airport trying to get photos, but the Sussexes had the plane in the hangar when they boarded in the UK, and when they deplaned in California.
Instead of exclusive photos of Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili, the tabloids had to run stories discussing & analyzing their luggage.
Besides, Harry already discussed this at one of his first Travalyst panels. He mainly flies commercial, however when it comes to the security of his family, he will fly private and pay the carbon off-sets.
This is another storm in a teacup.
Exactly.
At this point, it’s like Mad Libs for the deranged BM. Just fill in the blanks: The Sussexes accused of hypocrisy for …. Royal expert … said …. was appalled that …
@Lola I didn’t know that, thank you for clarifying that.
I’m willing to be that when traveling in the US and anywhere else except the UK, they travel commercial. But this was a unique occasion where they were traveling with their children for the first time ever into a literal security risk situation. I don’t blame them one bit for flying private this time around. Even with all of the comforts of flying private, I’m sure the kids were a handful and they were absolutely exhausted by the end of the trip. Physically and emotionally.
I’d imagine it will be a VERY long time before they travel with the kids again.
Snuffles how do you explain Harry taking a private plane to Colorado to play polo and private to the rodeo.? Just wondering?
@Aurelia, how do you know Harry flew private to the Rodeo, where’s your proof? Also, he plays Polo in Santa Barbara his literal backyard, where did you hear he played in Colorado, let alone flew private to get there? Just wondering.
They don’t care. They’ll just milk any potential disaster for years and then whitewash their own actions which may have led up to it, just as they did with Diana. She’s a saint now but the same BM praising her now pilloried her then. The hypocrites.
Yikes! This comment was meant for another post!
Nevertheless spot on.
Still pretty spot on though. And isn’t that telling in of itself? It’s all the same garbage, it just stinks worse the more time passes.
Considering they are traveling across an entire continent and ocean as a family I would fly private instead commercial too. It makes a lot more sense and convenient. When they’re alone it’s usually commercial. The Russian oligarchs connection is tacky and pathetic. Probably every other wealthy person uses this plane.
Considering Prince Michael’s REAL oligarch connections (that he STILL has not severed), they really shouldn’t be talking of that. That seemed to disappear quite quickly, didn’t it?
Exactly!!! He and his equally disgusting wife….
They have a lot of nerve pushing this theory. Though they blasted Meghan for flying with Amal to NYC for her baby shower so I don’t expect anything less from these vile and unhinged vipers.
The Russian thing is such an “Avocado Toast Moment”. They are just SO PAINFULLY obvious, evil, and (somehow) cheesy AF. I’m actually embarrassed for this garbage heap. So cringe. So so cringe.
I am seeing more and more people speak out about the biased reporting even on daily fails FB page not just the disgusting bots on their site but actual profiles. Its getting ridiculous , something will definitely implode if this keeps up. And i cant wait for when CH and KP really turn on each other.
The hate just isn’t sticking anymore. People are sick of it and see how biased they are. I’m glad more people are calling it out.
I hope that this picks up steam. The hypocrisy is exhausting and is just flaming the fires of hate.
And it’s all being brought to light by bloggers like Kaiser. She’s been following this from day one. And she has never ever lost the thread. I spent the last week going through the archives (in bed with a back injury). I was shocked how prolific the RF gaslighting has been on the WORLD STAGE. Kaiser has documented every phase as it happened. I think she could really write a book. And it should be on the Royal Rota. Kaiser could destroy these fools.
Between covid and the death threats I’d go for private jet too if I could afford it.
Thought Prince Michael of Kent was the one with Russian-oligarch style? Pretty sure this plane has no affiliation whatsoever with Russia besides being a plane and yes there are planes in Russia too.
I’ve said it many times but if I were a high profile international personality I’d travel by private jet. And I’m hugely environmental. But the Russian Oligarch references are insane. Right now we all hate Russian Oligarchs but you could have just as easily called it an international diplomat style plane. The constant hate is exhausting. And so transparent.
So well said, Bettyrose.
Bettyrose, and isn’t it interesting that no oligarch money to politicians is mentioned?
@Dee, Yeah the “Russian oligarch-style” also caught my attention. Wtf! It would be great if every trip anyone in the royal family made were publicized, because I’m pretty sure that they all have a horrible environmental footprint. It bugs me that only H&M need to wear it and they always get these sleazy insinuations like “Russian oligarch-style.”
That “private stateroom” is invaluable on a 10-12 hour flight with tiny tots who need naps & meals on whatever changing-time-zones schedules they’re on.
Have they run out of ways to attack M & H so they’re criticizing their mode it transportation? This is so silly.
Nah not today Satan. Let them fly private. Enough. You’re done.
To be honest, they all are the wrong ambassadors for the environmental cause – even Prince Charles. They just take up too much space with the large homes and the desire to travel in private. But because it’s an issue that almost everyone can get behind and can side-step politics, for the most part, they insist on digging in on it.
100 agree! I think all people who live these lifestyles need to just stop talking about climate change because its hypocritical and is normal people do what we can but we can but have limited options.
Ok, a few things:
1) Harry and Meghan never ‘pontificate’ or ‘lecture’ on anything
2) Given who they are and the actual existing security risks attendant upon that, they need to fly private at least some of the time.
3) Harry and Meghan aren’t the ones whose one and only/main platform is the environment. That would be William, who literally uses his helicopter as a taxi service. And, might I add, literally lectured other people on what they should be doing, in those words.
4) How is no one mentioning Charles who only ever travels by private plane and is much more of an advocate for climate/environment?
Do the rich cause more environmental damage than half of the world population? Yes. Is this something to lay exclusively at Meghan and Harry’s door? Absolutely not. And I only remember Harry developing Travalyst so people can make the right choice for themselves based on their needs, not so flying can be banned.
If I could fly on a private jet, I would. From what we have seen, the Sussexes are not traveling that much at this time. And for what we have seen and heard, When Harry flew alone to his grandfather’s funeral and the statue unveiling for his mom, he flew commercial. The Royal family in the UK is notorious for their use of private modes of transportation from the father to the oldest son who goes around in his private helicopter. The gutter commentators and press in the UK makes exceptions for the UK royals but not for Harry who has the highest documented risk level and Harry is fiercely protective of. his family. The vitriol thrown at him and his wife from the gutter press makes flying private the most safe route for them. The gutter gossipers are nitpicking, the Sussexes arrival and departure from the UK because their being there was far too seamless for them. Therefore, the manufactured outrage is about their mode of transportation. At least when he flies, the UK taxpayers are not footing the bill for it.
It really hurts my soul that that British media never lets up on this family. It’s every day all year. Give it a rest already. Do these people forget that Harry and Meghan are human too?And those American entertainment shows like et and access Hollywood are just as bad because they are all too lazy to do real research and just run with the deranged British media narrative on all things Sussexes. I find this reprehensible
Me too, Over it. I just sighed from my soul when I saw this article.
Last time I checked quite a bit was spent on the Jubbly and the poor need help. The BM will look the other way and keep the rage focused on a private citizen.
Harry doesn’t lecture like William does. He told African people to stop having so many kids so HIS kids could enjoy the planet. He had his little Earthshot show and the next engagement he did he traveled by train but then quickly went back to his private helicopter and Kate was back to wearing new clothes and jewelry. Him caring about the environment lasted a week.
Harry mostly travels commercial. He said himself he would travel private for the safety of his family. It also looks like he moved a lot of stuff out of Frogmore as well. More proof that Harry is done.
But why would they move out of Frogmore after renewing the lease?
Maybe he just wants to keep his options open. He knew there was a possibility of him attending the Jubbly. There’s a chance he might have to return for a funeral in the next year. It’s a place he’s comfortable enough with and it’s secure on royal property.
For a lot of reasons. When they originally left the UK it was a mad dash. They took necessities and then Eugenie moved in and kept the place up. This visit back they had the means to stuff that means a lot to them but can’t sit in an empty house collecting dust. Just bc that renewed their lease doesn’t mean they’ll be there frequently.
Security comes with the Frogmore lease as it’s on Windsor land. I would think that paying for the lease is more cost effective than hiring and paying for your own round the clock security team. Good choice to keep it for now.
This is why I don’t take climate advice from wealthy celebs ever and always roll my eyes when they pretend to care about climate issues . Private jets and helicopters to travel on to their huge mansions and castles that take up way more resources than dozens of lower income people use but we need to have less kids and drive less. It’s do as I say, not as I do.
Until they start criticising William and Kate and Charles and Camilla for their hypocrisy I’m not going to attack Harry and Meghan for flying by private jet especially when traveling with their children.
,,
Unfortunately @ Amy Bee, your desired wish is falling on deaf ears…..
The BM is wanting to punish Harry and Meghan, as well as their children, for having been cut off at the knees of access. Plus TT didn’t attend the Jubbly as they had hoped so their dream of ratcheting up their attacks on Meghan publicly was lost. They didn’t realize that TT is a coward.
I didn’t realize how much the DM lost in revenue during the Jubbly.
1. Did not get the first picture of Lili-bet, had to buy it like everyone else.
2. H&M did not fulfill their end of the contract by being seen everywhere so pictures could be taken and dissected ad naseum for cash.
3. Toxic daddy reneged on the flight costing them beaucoup dollars in press stories.
It was a bad 4 days all around for the royal clowns. Snicker.
I agree that they probably used the opportunity to move some of the things they left behind at Frogmore. They needed to make a fast move very quickly.
I am sure that Meghan was very busy during this short trip back to her old home.
You know who else is hypocritical? Literally everyone. Every single person in the world.
If I were famous/rich, you better believe I would fly private exclusively. Airports and commercial flights suck, period.
This is the same type of plane Prince Charles often uses – in fact, I wondered if Charles made it available for them. I love how previously it was the evil Saudis they smeared the Sussex name with now, it’s the evil Russians. The RR is awful, my guess is KP has given the orders and the RR is following them. There is no question that they did the family made the correct decision in leaving the UK.
I don’t get the report that they flew commercial into Britain. If they were picked up at the same airport that they flew out of, which services private planes and does not receive commercial flights, would it not make sense that it was round-trip private travel? Why would they go through the hassle of travelling commercial, deplane, and get themselves to another airport to be picked up? For security alone, it makes sense that they would fly private to and from. And the idea of flying more of their personal belongings home also makes sense with a private flight.
@ tasmin, once they arrived at Heathrow, it was reported that they flew commercial. Then the Queen sent her private plane to pick them up.
@BothSidesNow
I read that she sent her armoured LandRover to pick them up at the airport that services private planes. It doesn’t make sense to fly a private plane to ferry someone from one airport to another. That would be really be bad waste of resources. Besides, the Queen does not really have a private plane. She uses the government jet. In fact, I know when she visits a Commonwealth country such as Canada, for example, they will pick her up in one of their Air Force Jets. That’s how Charles made his last Jubilee tour to Newfoundland.
Tamsin, you’ll find if you look back for the article that one of the tabloid newspapers stated (at the end of the article) that the Sussexes flew commercial to Heathrow and then took a private plane to the other airfield where they were picked up by TQ’s landrover and personal protection. This isn’t something that was picked out of the air. I suspect that the tabloids had Heathrow staked out waiting for the Sussexes to arrive.
We should at least be honest , the wealthy do more harm to the environment than the rest of us plebs regardless if they are the favorites .
I don’t have a problem with them flying private , I also don’t care about the helicopter
I agree and think it was misreported that they flew commercial inbound. Heathrow and that other airport are not very far apart, so it makes no sense to transfer between them. Flying is a nightmare to begin with, add two very small kids to the mix on that long of a flight — no thank you. RR needs to get a life.
Harry already addressed this. He said something about the safety of his children comes first and will use private when needed. Archie was called an abomination that should be put down. It also looked like they took stuff home. He flew commercial to Philips funeral and when he and Meghan went to visit the queen. I’ve never seen Meghan mention the environment. The attack on them and ignore the rest of the family using a helicopter as a taxi is gross but also just shows how absurd royalist and British press are. Earth shot coming to the US, flying that whole mess over here and not a peep will be made about it.
I would fly private all day long if I could. I have done it a few times ( hitching a ride with someone who travels that way) and it’s a completely different experience, it actually makes airline travel enjoyable.
However, It would make me nervous to use a helicopter like a car for commuting . It’s a lot harder to walk away from a helicopter crash than a car crash. Also is PW flying it himself? That would also make me nervous unless he has a lot of flying experience. Which maybe he does at this point.
It would make me nervous to use a helicopter like a car for commuting . It’s a lot harder to walk away from a helicopter crash than a car crash. Also is PW flying it himself? That would also make me nervous.
The very existence of the British empire and monarchy then and now has helped cause and continue the climate catastrophe not any number of private jet flights Prince Harry and his family take.
Liquidate all of The Queens assets and and give the money to CARICOM and India and other former colonies—which happen to be the countries most at threat and suffering from climate change —as reparations towards environmental justice. Only uneducated people and the carnival of royal experts think a family under constant terroristic threat protecting themselves is why people throughout the Commenwealth are dying from climate catastrophe.
All elites are hypocrites to be lecturing us on climate change, while they flit around to discuss this very issue in multiple private jets… followed then by the jumbo black SUV motorcades. It seems ridiculous.
Trying to make an association with Russian oligarchs in this instance is so disingenuous and disgusting. You could just as easily say “Beyoncé-style private jet” lol. Absolutely ridiculous. And of course the usual lack of willful ignorance from the RR; one reason to fly private is to keep away from those psychos!
Oops meant “usual willful ignorance” not “lack of”!
What is a Russian Oligarchy style plane? They’re just dropping random stuff to make unpopular connections. It’s pathetic. They have valid reasons to fly private. If I had the means I’d do it in a heartbeat. If we’re honest, how many of us pay the carbon offset fee when we fly? I beat those journalists (loose use of term) don’t.
Ultimately, and to Kaiser’s point, where is the same energy for the private helicopter trips? When the Daily Mail screams ‘hypocrisy’, they’re looking in a mirror.
I’m betting on keeping the kids out of prying eyes(they’d have flying commercial).And security for them.Good for mommy and daddy!
They can kiss the Sussexes asses-they will do what is necessary to protect their children-I have no problem with traveling private with their children-and I don’t really care if they travel private without the children-security is key and some of the people they work with have private planes-get over yourself-they need to worry about old Boris and their economy. Peace to the haters. when the royal family stop flying on private planes then I will have something to say about the Sussex travel-until then suck bricks.