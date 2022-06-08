Telegraph: The Cambridges ‘loved’ all of the photos of their kids during the Jubbly

Over the weekend, Camilla Tominey wrote a piece in the Telegraph which was just a full briefing from Kensington Palace. It was like Tominey just published an email she got from KP’s communications office. The piece was called “The Jubilee has shown that the Cambridges are the monarchy’s future,” and the main argument is that the Cambridge children are the future of the monarchy and the institution is in safe hands because George, Charlotte and Louis “loved” being out in public, doing events like working royals. Nevermind that Charlotte and George mostly looked uncomfortable, or that Louis showed the world that his mom is not actually a credible Early Years expert. Some highlights from this Telegraph article:
The kids are front-and-center: Central to this progressive presentation of modern monarchy have been the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, eight-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, the undisputed star of the Buckingham Palace balcony and the Pageant Royal Box. Had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not stepped down from public duties in March 2020, they and their children Archie, aged three, and one-year-old Lilibet, would have shared the spotlight with the Cambridges.
The Cambridges are taking credit for the Sussexes’ lack of prominence: It is not a coincidence that there has been no interaction whatsoever between the once close royal brothers this weekend. The Sussexes’ outspoken Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they accused the Royals of racism, is still perceived to have crossed a line – not least when there has still been no acknowledgement of the hurt it caused, let alone an apology. As one aide put it at the start of the four-day festivities: “The media might try to make them prominent, but in reality they are not going to be playing a prominent role. A line has been drawn.”
The Queen wants the Cambridge family front-and-center: Conversely, the Cambridges could not have been more conspicuous – a deliberate development that has been designed not just by Kensington Palace but also with the 96-year-old monarch’s careful oversight.
The kids enjoyed it? “The children have been having a great weekend,” said a royal source. “They were really enjoying themselves, so they went to the concert because it was clear they wanted to. They take those calls at the last minute because they don’t want to ramp up a hype and not be able to deliver on it. Everyone knows what kids are like – they might suddenly decide they don’t want to go to stuff – but they have thoroughly enjoyed this weekend.”
The Cambridges love Louis’s antics: According to an insider who knows the couple well, they will have “loved” the front page images of their youngest stealing the show by covering his ears during the flypast. “It wasn’t as if he was being naughty or anything. They were just kids being kids. Of course, as parents they love to see all the photographs the next day. It would be different if they didn’t enjoy it, but what they are trying to do is slowly acclimatise the children to the life they are going to lead. It’s a careful balance – they want to get them used to that world but not make it too intense or make them feel like they’re different.”
The Cambridge fam’s summer off: The family will once again be in the spotlight when William turns 40 on June 21, before taking a lower profile for the rest of the summer.
Ah, so they’ll do another big push with the kids for William’s birthday. I’m surprised, honestly. Maybe that will change though, I can’t imagine William wants his 40th birthday spotlight to be dimmed by his wife and children. No, all of the birthday propaganda is going to be about how Steely Incandescent Baldemort is a man of action, he’s an elegant, normal man with a lot of power, and yes, he hates his brother but he’s completely justified, he promises.
As for the stuff about the kids… the way KP is insisting that the kids “loved” doing all of those public events makes me think that, as always, the opposite is true.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
LOL. Kate just loved getting silenced by her 4 yo son. Kate loves all this obvious proof the the “early years expert” 1) can’t manage her own kids and 2) didn’t realize that kind of event was developmentally inappropriate in the first place.
OK…..
Who seriously expects a four-year-old to sit in his seat for an hours-long military parade? All of the kids were looking antsy and burned out.
Yes, he shouldn’t have been there.
I actually thought Louis was super well behaved for a 4 year old. If he’d acted like a mini adult I (and the rest of the Internet) would assume they dosed him with something to keep him calm.
Many of the photos are from Kate’s go-to photographer, Chris Jackson, so they knew about the photos and they also got the super duper PhotoShop treatment. Kate’s even looking straight at Jackson’s lens in a few, so you know the Middletons were good with Louis pulling focus from the Queen on this, her special weekend Jubbly.
The frightening thing about these articles is that so many believe them! Especially if you just read that and don’t hear anything else. I think this community here is a minority that sees the truth. I have yet to see any public articles, whether UK, Europe, US, speaking the truth the way Kaiser does. All documentaries (even non-British ones) are just about how the cambridges are the glorious future of the monarchy and what great things they are doing, although if you study them a bit you have to realize what kind of people they are !?!
With all that has been done to Meghan, anyone with common sense must see what’s going on!
I really can’t understand that…
Lean into the mess, Cambridges. You are perfect and whatever perfect white people do sets the standard for us all. Unless you’re not white and rich and that’s a whole other standard.
I can’t wait for the next time a Cambridge kid blows up Cain and Unable’ a spot. Making it crystal clear they hate this shit.
Oh, Louis is gonna continue to keep it real, believe that.
I saw on their instagram the day after the event they made a mention of ‘especially Louis’ enjoying the parade. I guess they have to save face especially for future early years campaigns.
The kids will feature in the birthday celebrations, I’m sure. It’s Kate who will get sidelined like he always does. Sad.
How nice for them to get the summer off, what with the 40 hours of work they put in the past 4 months.
Hey, call me crazy, but it’s drawing a long bow to suggest that these layabouts are the “futureof the monarchy” on the strength of 40 hour’s “work”. What did they actually do that was work? Get tarted up in their finery to “represent the queen“ by sitting around watching pageants, attending a church service, breezing by a garden party and and mostly sitting on their arses enjoying a concert? Oh, yeah, and being waited on hand and foot with the most delectable food, as well as hard-laughing whenever they got within cooee of a camera. I guess that’s a skill. Even I would have thought that being a monarch entails just a bit more than this. Not much, but still more. I still think that when Charles reaches or nears the end of his reign, most people in Britain will have had enough of these leeches. Bill may never get a change to sit in the big chair and wear the special hat. 🙃
I feel like the media is purposefully trolling the Cambridge’s and using their envy against them, lol. You can’t be mad at the Sussexes for getting attention from the same media that consistently talks about them despite really not being in the public eye. A line has been drawn where? Because most the jubilee was about the Queen, Harry, Meghan and Louis. Kate and William were literally background noise. The media talks about people who make them money and it ain’t Will and Kate. Their egos are out of control and these tabloids need to be honest and tell the truth. Those two only trended when Louis was acting up. Meghan and Harry was trending for days on end. Now we know who was involved with the Thomas Markle foolishness before the jubilee. The jealously is off the scale.
And, notice : whatever happened to ‘poor daddy Tom Markle’ isn’t being asked.
Guess he went to Lourdes for a cure?
I’m rooting for Louis. That tantrum was just perfect.
Louis cuteness is off the charts. I loved his antics. There was also a sweet photo of him kissing his mama which has not been posted.
My 3-year-old also needs a lot of movement, so the first thing I thought when Louis started acting out was: time to go for a walk! We do this within 15 minutes of sitting at a restaurant, let alone a 3 hour concert.
The “hot and cold” behavior towards his mother is so relatable. However if a walk was not possible (and why the heck would that be?) I, as a former Montessori teacher, would have encouraged him to take several laps between his grandfather and his chair and would have had him on my lap, whispering and rocking him. If he wanted to be left alone, for goodness sake, leave him alone! Don’t keep talking to a child who clearly doesn’t want to engage. She deserves to be shushed. However, who am I to criticize an early years expert?
It really is something that a certain demographic of white folk truly believe it’s more hurtful to be called racist than to do racist things to a person of colour.
Pointing out racism (e.g. Oprah interview) negates the racism (e.g. everything that came before the Oprah interview).
They probably did love it especially Louis because the media covered for them. You will only find articles praising Kate for being a great down to earth mom.
Once again an article supposedly claiming how the Cambridge’s are the future still brings Harry and Meghan into the picture. They just can’t stand alone without somehow trying to diminish Harry and Meghan.
I have no doubt they will continue to use the kids to show how great of a family they are as long as their invisible contract lets them.
William and Harry both talked about how much they hated being trotted out but somehow William’s kids love it? Yeah, sure that’s exactly what we see. If the Cambridges can’t stand to be around each other then they should just follow through with more solo events like they previously stated. Stop using those kids as a buffer. The kids have plenty of time to start their “public service”.
I feel for those kids because they’ll be pitted against them each other and used to a fodder for papers.
It is despicable if they do indeed use their children as a buffer between them. That would really damage the children.
The Tindall girl gives it away. All the adults around him were determined to pretend it was “cute” or even remotely pleasant, but she reached normally. She’s clearly fed up with Louis’ behavior and wonders why he hasn’t been chastised as she mist likely would have been.
Final thing: rewarding misbehavior by telling the child they are “a star” will have disastrous consequences. Speaking from firsthand experience.
I am trying very hard to see Louis’ behavior as 4 year old antics but am failing. My brother used to act like that, one minute affectionate the next minute abusive/rude and he turned out to be a narcissistic psychopath (I mean that clinically, not being judgy).
I’m not saying Louis will turn out that way but if they don’t help him now he is going to, at the minimum, struggle with fitting into society and royalty and his life will be unnecessarily difficult.
The Tindall girl’s look is one I made thousands of times so yes, even she sees something is wrong.
Louis needs therapy because he is getting seriously mixed signals at home and he needs help understanding his thoughts and feelings and how to process them.
Also, the Cambridge kids shouldn’t be trotted out in an attempt to make Keen and Peen look good. Not only is that a sign of weakness of K and P, it’s abusive to make your children save your reputation because you are too lazy to do it yourself.
I’m very sorry to hear about your brother and I hope he gets proper treatment.
I’ve taught 3-6 year olds across a whole spectrum of temperaments and personalities and it does appear as if Louis is overstimulated. Children at that age feel things very deeply and everyone reacts to stimuli/sensory overload differently. Overtly aggressive behaviors to watch out for at his age are the biters, the closed-fist strikers, cross-midline scratchers and the secret hard-pinchers.
Louis thumbing his nose at his mom shows me that he is not accustomed to following her instructions. I would also wager that as the youngest, he is especially doted on and indulged in. 100% agreed on the mixed signals; when you make it a habit to laugh off certain behaviors (tantrum on the balcony) and then try to rein it in, you’re sending a child a lot of mixed messages. I hope Nanny Maria is tailoring her care for Louis because he has a very different temperament from his siblings.
So…this confirms the Cambridges were embarrassed by Louis’ antics.
Or maybe… the Cambridges is really just Willyboy. Perhaps he enjoyed it because it makes Kate look terrible and gives him one more excuse to ditch her. Yeah, that seems more likely.
Considering how much the Cambridges, and Kate especially, care about photo ops, it’s probably fair to assume there is embarrassment. Honestly, no one really wants photos of their child in the middle of a tantrum for the whole world to see. If William is secretly enjoying it, that would be cold but not beyond the realm of possibility.
There are photos of Louis sitting on William’s lap during the parade and he seems fine. Same with Charles. It was only with Kate that he pushed boundaries. So I won’t be shocked if William at some point uses this against her.
Louis was overstimulated and tired and expecting him to sit still for hours was never realistic. It also might have helped if he would have been placed between his parents. Instead the three kids were placed between William and Kate.
Am I the one who thought little Louis covering his ears during the flypast wasn’t cute. The wee boy looked clearly upset/distressed by it. Poor kid.
I guess wearing noise cancelling headphones don’t make for a good photo op
No, I agree. He looked uncomfortable. Looks like they would have prepared him. There are ear plugs that wouldn’t show.
I didn’t think it was cute either – the issue is if you say that people attack you for criticizing Louis. But its not criticism. He looked distressed and I felt bad for him.
Poor little Louis had his hands over his ears and was screaming in pain. It doesn’t take much to damage your hearing, especially at a young age. If they knew to take ear muffs for George when they took him to that air show then they would/ should have known Louis would have needed them too?
In my opinion it’s just like when Kate shoved George out of the way that time in Canada as she was looking for good photos of her holding Charlotte. Life’s just one long photo shoot isn’t it Kate?
Hearing is very sensitive at that age. I couldn’t go to fireworks displays when I was small. It was acutely uncomfortable and distressing. I always had to be removed.
None of it was cute. And if it was anyone else’s kid the reaction would have been different. Not blaming Louis, but he should have been taken out and maybe even sent home if it was too much for him. But the photo opp is more important than the child I guess.
Noises from jets can be loud and not having noise cancelling headphones for the younger kids is thoughtless.
In toronto there is an air show every year over the labour day weekend and every year people complain about how loud it is for those who live nearby and how it bothers babies and pets. So I can easily see how it bothered Louis.
Nope, but it’s more important for these people to have their camera moments on the balcony and to be the only family there so that they can stick it to the Sussexes than to put the well-being of their children first.
Agreed.
I wonder if it kills them how meghan is already 40 and looks so much younger than them both 😉
Lorraine on her show, with Russel Meyers, was laughing about Louis but she strait up said he wasn’t behaving for his mom and that, “he was really rude. That was really naughty.” Russel laughed uncomfortably. Don’t think Lorraine has been accused of mom-shaming for calling Louis rude in that moment.
I’m here for the Early Years Expert Shaming.
I have no issue letting the early childhood expert twist in the wind after all the photos of her children during the jubbly came out. The elder 2 did not look as though they were having a ton of fun most of the time and Louis was very normal in his behavior. However, we really need to shine a light on William’s terrible parenting skills here! Unlike his mother, Princess Diana (who William loves to invoke as having a profound influence on him), William seems to do very little parenting. The pictures made that clear.
There is a Mark Cuthbert photo of the Cambridges on the second balcony appearance where they all look miserable, even the kids. It will probably be erased from the internets soon, but it really captured how the Cambridges did not bring much spark to the events, except perhaps Louis.
I do think the Cambridges love the pictures of the kids from this weekend, especially Louis, because it keeps the focus on them and not the Sussexes. In terms of press attention, it was split between the cambridge kids and the Sussexes. If the Cambridge kids hadn’t been seen again after the Trooping, the Cambridges would have dropped off the front pages etc and would have hardly gotten a mention in the international press, besides maybe something like “william and kate were also in attendance.”
I am sure Kate wishes the focus wasn’t on Louis’ behavior and her reaction to it, but i think she considers it a win overall in terms of the press attention.
As for the kids – it was clear they were uncomfortable and tired. They did enjoy themselves at times, I’m not saying they were miserable the whole time, but by Sunday afternoon George and Charlotte looked wiped. That was a big weekend if you’re not used to doing public events.
I would say that what they loved was that their children were front and center and nobody else’s children got as much attention. None of the other great-grands had the opportunity to out-cute them on the balcony. Tired of the toxic family protocol that snubs small children and elevates others just for birth order.
Kate is not an early years expert – not because her child (who shouldn’t have been expected to sit through another boring event) acted out, but because she has not done the work to become an early years expert. A few questions lifted from a sociology text book and a pie chart does not an expert make.
ETA – original comment deleted.
Exactly.
The survey questions would never have been included in any legitimate textbook. When one of the questions is “ are early years important yes or no” you have one of the dumbest questions out there. It is like asking “ is food important to development?”
Lol
The children weren’t supposed to be in public so soon but they effed up with Harry and Meghan and here we are.
You make a good point. Didn’t reports come out that Kate was upset because there would be more work for them? Plus, then all the other royals supposedly stepped up and who needed H+M. Guess they did need them.
Yup!! That and the colonial cosplay forced them into bringing out the kids.. As long as their secrets are kept intact they’ll continue to play the game with their kids.
But the media need drama so in the long run I don’t think it will work as the media is already turning its attention to why William and Harry aren’t talking.
I foresee William running into problems with the media the rest of year since there’s no big events to try and drag the Sussexes back/cover up for William.
Charles and the Queen have mostly been taken out of the equation.
I hope there is an exist plan for these kids. Give them a choice to see if they want to continue being “working royals” after a certain age. The other cousins have options in life and hope they can give G/C/L the same chance.
GuestWho, YES!
Re: Louis’ behavior, l do think that it’s somewhat unfair to say Kate can’t control him. I’m sure that what we saw probably wasn’t how she’d normally deal with Louis. She was trying to behave a certain way in front of cameras and that dictated her reactions. And this is the problem:
Kate put image first. Both parents did.
Like, I heard people saying, “why didn’t they bring something to distract/entertain him? Why didn’t they take him out?” I don’t think any of those options were realistic for such an official event and that’s the issue. Louis should’ve stayed home. Now why didn’t he? IDK but I’m guessing it was all about image. And if that’s true, then the Cambridges really suck as parents.
I agree. I think Kate can handle him when he’s acting out (assuming this isn’t a one off because he’s tired/overwhelmed) but she was in front of cameras and she froze up or didn’t want images of her telling Louis off.
I would have taken him to the side and perhaps sent him home with the nanny. He had gone to the event and even gotten some pictures so the full attendance of a 4 year old wouldn’t have been necessary and W&K could have said through sources that he was tired and it was decided it was best to take him home to rest which goes with their “modern parents” image
Edit: not a parent and I know parenting is tough and no right way to do it so that’s my opinion that isn’t worth anything nor something people have to agree with
This is a KP/Meddleton hit piece to take credit away from the fact that the Sussex’s really didn’t want to be the centre of attention, to hit back at the Sussex’s cause Lilibet’s photo wiped them and their children off the front pages, to get back at TQ and Chuck for daring to even invite the Sussex’s.
All this shows is that BP/CH are at PR war with KP and I know who I’m putting my money on.
The damage control from the tantrum video is astonishing, and also chilling. Within a couple of hours on Sunday the Telegraph posted an article about how cute it was, and the tweet made sure to say “this article is free to read” – Telegraph articles, especially about royals, are never free to read! Plus Chris Jackson with those too-quickly edited black and white photos of Kate and Louis. What kind of embiggening Cambridge bat signal do they have over there, that leads to such a quick coordinated response? Is it a royal rota WhatsApp chat? Is this all because they’re betting so much on Will and Kate? What do they know about Will and Kate, that we don’t, that makes them a good bet? Do they think they can rewrite history so effectively that reality (a small boy threw an extended tantrum that his mother could not manage, and he thumbed his nose at her, yelled at her, and pulled his cousin’s hair) won’t matter?
Yes the quick release of those Chris Jackson photos of Louis hugging Kate as she’s not looking at him and not smiling at him at all were attempts to show something different than the video that was going viral.
I do know early years: 3 degrees, decades of teaching kids & teachers and my long life with my own kids – now adults. I still made LOTS of parenting errors because I’m human and needed to learn-just like Kate. So I recognize when a parent, who in this case holds herself as at least expert adjacent, does not immediately give appropriate consequences when a child’s behavior crosses from cute to disrespectful. It’s hard, embarrassing, easier to ignore (I have) but must be done or the unwanted behavior repeats & escalates in the future. It’s definitely not Louis’ fault. He was put in a no-win situation. Kate needed to escort him out as soon as he was disrespectful to her, not allow the behavior to be rewarded by bouncing on Grandpa’s knee.
IMAO, Louise is too you young and/or too immature to be doing this type of “long” engagement. Walking to church with his parents, ok; but not an engagement where one must sit still somewhere and look interested for 3+ hours.
The Telegraph is doing damage control because KP knows the pictures of Louis acting out are bad optics and it undermines Kate’s image as an early childhood expert. She is still getting dragged on Twitter for this. William is not going to want a repeat of the kids’ unhappy looks for his birthday celebrations so they are going to be behavior adjustment lessons behind the scences.
Maybe if they hadn’t written articles about the Cambridges being perfect parents and the kids “ having the right ingredients” this wouldn’t have as much play. And add the articles of Archie being called a brat by the media at age 1 and we have a perfect image being popped when reality sets in.
Plus the entire joke of pretending that Kate was an early years experts based on a stupid survey and institutional media spin was another factor.
So the immediate spin that kicked in once the video of Louis went viral shows just how much they were not okay with all of this.
When Camilla Tominey is doing an article about this days later, it shows they had concerns.
To me it looked like George and Charlotte were squinting a lot of the time. If it’s sunny get them some sun glasses or a visor. Then maybe they won’t be scrunching up their faces.
There’s a lot of tap dancing here, but there’s also some truth. I think the aide was right – the media did want to make it about H&M and it really wasn’t. I don’t know about “drawing a line” – there’s royal protocol and then there’s family. Royal protocol says that W&K take priority over non-working royals. As for family, H&M met with TQ twice and also with Charles, so there doesn’t seem to be a line there.
Also in the true/not true category is that the children “thoroughly” enjoyed themselves. I think they did enjoy parts of the Jubbly, but you can’t tell me there is anyone on the planet who would enjoy sitting in one place for a 4-hour parade. I think the kids did fine, even little Louis. We’re not in the Victorian era where children weren’t allowed out of the schoolroom until they were 16 or something. And I’m sure the W&K loved the photos of Louis because they were accompanied by stories about how adorable he is and how he stole the show. It just adds to the mythology of W&K being a modern couple.
There are plenty of reasons to criticize Kate but I can’t really bring myself to judge her about Louis being bratty.
Kids act like assholes sometimes.
Yeah..I know all rabid Kate haters want to dissect her parenting but this is a dumb reason to drag her.
Agreed, I’m no Kate fan but this was an impossible situation. I can’t imagine trying to drag an acting out 4 year old out of there when they are all their representing the Queen. As a mom of 4, I’ve learned some hard lessons about parent shaming over the years.
I don’t think the Cambridge kids enjoyed this weekend. George just looks absolutely miserable when he is out in public and Charlotte was clearly annoyed when Kate would get in her face to “explain” something. And then there was Louis. This was a long weekend for them and it showed.
Part of the reason the Sussexes “stepped down” I am sure is because they do not want their kids in this “spotlight” in which they are put on display and deemed “working royals” as young as age four. What a sick and twisted system in which something very close to child abuse is called “modern” and “progressive”.
I cannot believe The Telegraph is actually publishing this drivel.
I personally. Smell Charlie, and camilla in this up to their necks. They are not innocent in any of this. In fact I think they are operating together to bring down the Sussexes. Well the problem for Charlie is, he better watch his back, I spy the lamebridges, with the Middletons wanting that throne, they want it sooner than later, and they want it bad. Best laid plans, well you know how it goes.
My twopenneth worth!
I do think Kate knew it was going to be a long day for Louis but, didn’t want another day where the poor kid was going to be left home alone while the other two were out with Mum and Dad. Where it all went wrong is there was no-where for her to take him once he became bored. Most parents would have taken him away for a little walk when he started playing up. It’s such a shame that protocol meant she was too far away from an aisle where they could both disappear for 10–15 minutes. If they had thought it through properly it would have been fantastic PR for her. Mums all around the world would have readily identified with her having to take him away from the situation to calm him down.
It was the opposite. They were mortified that Louis showed his bratty behavior, so now it’s clean up on aisle 4. as a true propaganda machine, they have the press and their internet bots out and about praising the future queen for her response, and announcing how cute the little prince looked.
It was not cute.
I find Camilla tomley and the Cambridges and their constant reinvention of the narrative exhausting.
So glad Harry and Meghan no longer have to deal with these people on a daily basis.
No media comments about Prince Louis stealing the show and hijacking the Jubilee? If course not. They never mentioned that Kate did the same at Prince Philip’s funeral, either.
Those videos of Louis were not cutesy or adorable at all he was rude and disrespectful toward his mother he pulled his cousin hair . Enough already with kate can’t be blame for his behavior or Kate shouldn’t be mom shamed kate parenting does deserve calling out and criticized she and her PR has as the second coming as mother . Kate parenting is always she perfect her kids never put a foot wrong they have the best manner and they are the perfect because their white . Why is ok to judge Meghan for everything but kate is always off limits we shouldn’t judge her her parenting actions shouldn’t judge her actions if she didn’t want to be judge they maybe she shouldn’t be calling herself a early childhood teacher .
I just find his hand-tongue gesture to be hilarious. Like classic Norman Rockwell misbehavior. Of course they didn’t love those photos getting out though, because they put image above all else.
My opinion on W&K’s parenting is that their kids shouldn’t be dragged out for public events in which they need to sit perfectly still for hours on end until they’re an age where they can consent to being public figures.