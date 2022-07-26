Pippa Middleton named her daughter Rose as a ‘sweet nod to the royal family’??

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail broke the news that Pippa Middleton had named her third child. Pippa gave birth to a baby girl, her second daughter, several weeks ago. For the girls, Pippa has not done formal announcements for the baby names or births, which I find curious, especially given that the Middletons like to lean into their royal-adjacency, which would mean formal birth announcements and publicly confirming the name. Anyway, Pippa has apparently named her daughter Rose. Rose Matthews. Famously, the last royal link to the name “Rose” was Prince William’s alleged mistress Rose Hanbury. As the British media covered this news, they’ve been using headlines like “Pippa Middleton chooses ‘timeless’ baby names with royal link after birth of daughter.” Royal link, huh?
Pippa Middleton has issued a sweet nod to the Royal Family with the name of her new baby. Pippa recently gave birth and the name has now been reported.
According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and James have named the new arrival Rose. A source claimed: “Rose has been the name of some royals across the centuries, including Mary Tudor, known as ‘Mary Rose’, Queen of France.”
The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is married to James Matthews and the pair already have son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, one, together. It’s thought that Pippa took inspiration from her sister as she gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.
[From The Birmingham Mail]
I mean, the name Rose does have royal connections beyond “the name of Prince William’s alleged mistress.” Princess Margaret’s middle name was Rose. Princess Margaret’s granddaughter is named Margarita Elizabeth Rose Armstrong-Jones. There’s… Rose Kennedy, and we know how much the royals want to ape the Kennedys. The Tudor rose is also powerful imagery in the UK. And yes, Rose is just a popular name in general. Pippa does like “royal” names like Rose and Grace and Arthur. I still say it would have been like Diana’s sister naming her daughter “Camilla” though. You just don’t name your kid after your brother-in-law’s mistress!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
(9927740hf)
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK – 12 Oct 2018,Image: 534317601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The sister of the British Royal, Kate Middleton – Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Matthews is seen out for first time with her new baby girl Grace.
Pippa was smiling away as she ventured out during the COVID-19 lockdown as she pushed her baby girl in the baby stroller.
Pictured: Pippa Middleton Grace Matthews
BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The sister of the British Royal, Kate Middleton – Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Matthews is seen out for first time with her new baby girl Grace.
Pippa was smiling away as she ventured out during the COVID-19 lockdown as she pushed her baby girl in the baby stroller.
Pictured: Pippa Middleton Grace Matthews
BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Pippa Middleton puts on a stylish display with husband James Matthews as they attend the Cirque du Soleil’s Luizia at the Royal Albert Hall
Pictured: Pippa Middleton, James Matthews
BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Pippa Middleton puts on a stylish display with husband James Matthews as they attend the Cirque du Soleil’s Luizia at the Royal Albert Hall
Pictured: Pippa Middleton, James Matthews
BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Wimbledon London UK 13/07/2019
Photo credit: Peter van den Berg
Kate Middleton, sister of Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge seen smiling and enjoying Serena Williams (USA) and Simona Halep (ROU) playing their womenÄôs singles final match against on Centre Court.
Whether she actually named her Rose to troll Kate or not, Pips is smart enough to know it would start tons of gossiping about the link to the Rose affair ..which is..interesting and kind of hilarious
The name is unconfirmed. I hope Pippa corrects the record by letting everyone know the name of the baby is Karen.
Or better yet, Carol(e).
So, that’s the official spin. No one is going to buy it. Everyone is thinking of William’s rose bush trimming.
Absolutely no one will fall for this. It doesn’t make any sense. I like Pippa more and more each week lately!
Yes, this makes no sense. This is scrabbling. Rose is not a common royal name – maybe a middle name but, come on, who knows all the middle names of royals? They have ridiculous amounts of them. Also, I’d argue Rose is actually NOT a common name. I don’t know a single person with that name – and whilst I obviously don’t know everyone in the UK – lol – I do know hundreds of girls and women and not one is a Rose. I have a lot of Sara(h)s, a lot of Alisons, a lot of Alexandras but no Roses.
I’d also add that even Rose Hanbury’s real first name is Sarah. I suspect she goes by Rose herself exactly because it is less common.
Yeah Rose is not that common anymore. I knew one girl in high school who went by the questionable Rosemary (sorry to fans of the name, I don’t like it) and she went by Rosie (I’m a millennial). Never met another Rose or Rosemary around my age. Rose is more of a grandmother name these days, I feel like lots of people can claim they had a grandma named Rose.
Yes, even if we’re citing Princess Margaret as the reason it’s still a bit of insult as Margaret and Elizabeth somewhat hated each other and had tremendous battles.
Pippa desperately wants to appease the aristos and the RF. Her son’s middle name is William and now Rose for her 2nd daughter. I think this is Pippa’s signal that she will do anything to integrate and be accepted by the aristos and RF.
But the main reason Pippa named her daughter that is to co-opt the name so that moving forward, any Rose that is mentioned by the RR and journos will be Rose Matthews as there’s a media blackout re: affair (I don’t think that will ever change; I’m almost certain they view affairs by Billy are classified by MI5 as top secret and yes I’m serious b/c that’s what it would take to employ this media blackout in the UK).
By giving her 2nd daughter that name it will moving forward create positive associations for Kate and her fam. She and by extension the Middletons are playing the long game.
I don’t think Pippa cares that much about creating good press for Kate or whatever. If she did, she would have named her first daughter Rose, or used Rose as a MN for Alice.
I also don’t think Rose Matthews is going to be mentioned that much by the RRs, and if she is it will only be as a scapegoat for her royal cousins. People barely care about William and Harry’s Spencer cousins, and they’re aristocrats. Kitty Spencer gets press coverage but I don’t think I even know the names of any other ones.
This. The BM couldn’t even make Pippa happen, who’s going to give 2 figs about her 3rd child? @JMoney, I think you’re giving Pippa and the Middletons way too much credit. If Pippa thinks this will give “positive associations” to the name Rose, she’s naive and silly. As evidenced just by the comments here, basically no one is buying that’s why she named her baby the same name as her BIL’s side piece.
@swirlmamad Celebitchy and the audience Celebitchy gets isn’t the Middleton’s audience. The Middletons are playing the long game which is appeasing Billy – that has always been their playbook and always will be. Billy helped the Middletons pay for the house they have, any fame or connections are b/c of Billy and they want K to be Queen Consort and are doing anything and everything they can to hold on to it and the BM and the RR are backing them. Moving forward, the name Rose in connection to the Royals will be associated with the Middletons and mark my words in 10-15 years the one time affair with Rose Hanbury will be a blip. That’s the plan.
@Becks1 – Yes they do. That’s why Pippa gave her first born and son’s names after Billy (Arthur and William are that kid’s names). She didn’t name her first daughter after Billy but she did give her the name Elizabeth (which Billy’s grandma’s name and Katie’s middle name also) as a middle name.
Naturally for the 3rd, I do think Pippa likes the name Rose (it is used amongst the aristos/posh peeps) but also it allows them to co-opt the name moving forward (2 birds, one stone). Do I think it was the primary reason she gave her daughter that name to help her sister? No, again, first and foremost, i think she likes the name BUT it does have a win-win in they have co-opt the name moving forward (which Billy appreciates thereby the Middletons appreciate) and I’m sure Rose Hanbury appreciates that also.
I just don’t think Pippa naming her third daughter Rose is co-opting anything, LOL. the people who know that Pippa had a third daughter are also the ones who know that William had an affair with Rose Hanbury.
Pippa cares about creating good press for PIPPA. I don’t think she cares that much anymore about creating good press for Kate which I think is very telling about the Cambridge marriage.
I don’t know, Pippa can name her daughter whatever she wants, but I think the insistence that she did it to HELP Kate is weird. It’s helping Kate by stirring up the rumors about Rose and William again? (and they ARE being stirred up and not just on Celebitchy.) In 10-15 years the rumors may be a blip but they won’t be gone, Tiggy Legg-Bourke or Dale Tyron can tell you that (or could have told you for Dale.)
Like I said rose matthews isn’t going to become a thing. Her name isn’t going to be googled (unless she becomes a popular figure on instagram or something, which could happen). people barely care about the Spencer cousins, and a lot of people could not tell you the name of William’s other royal cousins. (I mean hell a lot of people don’t know the Queen has four children lol!) but Rose Matthews is going to co-opt the name Rose?
That’s just not going to happen. Could she become well known in 20 years for social climbing or doing well in school or being a big music star? Sure, of course. People with fewer connections have become famous for lesser things. But the idea that the Middletons are looking down the road for 20 years and thinking “we can’t still have people talking about William and Rose in 20 years, we must take the name back, Pippa it’s all up to you!!!!” is just…..well I don’t see it..
This is so pathetic for England. Can you imagine expending MI5 effort on keeping some spoiled brat Prince’s affairs secret when for the past several decades Russians have been running amok inside their borders, assassinating people publicly in the streets, and buying influence everywhere including inside the palaces.
All while MI5 is playing philanderer babysitters! This part of why Russia is so out of control. Thank god there’s at least some push back in the US on them. But goodness the western world is in real trouble.
War of the Roses
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
You beat me to it!😂
I’ve never heard of Mary Tudor, Henry VIII’s sister, called Mary Rose. Rose is absolutely not a common royal name. It was unusual when chosen for Princess Margaret.
Seems like someone is trying to find excuses.
Yeah it comes across as if someone spent the entire weekend looking for all Royal adjacency reasons that naming her Rose was perfectly fine. I’m not in the camp that she’s trying to troll her sister because I would hope she’d have better things to do with her life, and would care more about her child than to continue on what seems to be a family trait of using children for your own means. I think it’s likely she just like the name and didn’t give a toss about whether or not it bothered her sister, or called light to her brother-in-law’s indiscretions.
Maybe she’s been watching reruns of Keeping Up Appearances? Maybe Our Rose is her favorite?
Right, Lauren, Henry Vlll named one of his ships the Mary Rose but I never knew that to be part of his sister‘s name.
It was the name of Henry VIII’s famous ship, lol. The Mary was after his sister but not the Rose.
Yes, the rose was a symbol of Henry so it was probably used as part of the ship’s name in that context.
But any way you slice it, it sure looks like a dig at Kate naming her daughter Rose. It’s too far of a stretch that she’s naming her daughter after Mary Tudor.
It’s totally an excuse. And I hope whoever wrote that warmed up before they attempted that stretch.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Ok, breathe.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
The more this goes on the more I’m enjoying it and the shadier it seems. Whether this is the press trying to create drama between the sisters or expert level trolling by Pippa I’m loving it.
IKR? Next we’ll hear that Pips is a history buff and once wrote a research paper on the The War of the Roses, hence the name. Ridiculous, but also the most humorous reporting I’ve seen in a a while.
Pippa isn’t trolling anyone.😄
Unsure why this narrative if Pippa being subversive is taking hold.😏
She was an even more aggressive social climber than her sister back in her Edinburgh Uni years and is today a hardcore snob.
The Tatler article flat out stated Pippa’s accent is now more “royal than thou”.
She only married James cause George Percy & landed gentry wouldn’t take the bait.
The name Rose has royal lineage, and is de reguier in the circles Pippa covets above all.
Rose Van Cutsem, Rose Astor e.t.c
Umm….Rose Astor IS Rose Van Cutsem. They’re the same person lol.
and even if there are other rich people named Rose (cough Rose Hanbury cough), and even if Princess Margaret’s middle name was Rose, the fact that a woman named Rose is the name most linked to William as his mistress and those rumors are the ones that KP came out swinging against the hardest, to the point where reporters aren’t even allowed to mention the rumors, and to the point where the FIRST thing edited out of “the” Tatler article was the mention of Rose Hanbury….
Yeah Pippa knows what she’s doing with that name.
She was a social climber because their mother played them off of each other. Resentment over that may not be the reason why she did this but it’s not outside the realm of possibility.
And if she’s trying to curry favor with aristos you just proved our point. Kate’s been frozen out after trying to pull her weight with them, but Pippa hasn’t necessarily.
I’ll just disagree with you ladies.
Pippa is AGGRESSIVELY more royal than thou, and will sell all her children to maintain that association.
It’s what the Wisteria sisters have worked towards all their lives, and no one can tell me future Lady-in-waiting Pipps, is now trying to rock the Windsor boat.
@Jegede oh I think Pippa is a social climber and I don’t think she’s above using her children for clout, I mean her first child has William as a middle name (although I will point out that William is also James’ middle name) and her daughter has Elizabeth for a middle name (although obviously that’s a very common middle name.)
But all that said, there is zero chance that Pippa did not know what she was doing choosing the name Rose. ZERO CHANCE. Maybe the name makes her feel fancy, maybe the name has some very loose royal connections, maybe its her favorite flower, whatever. There were many other names she could have chosen that would have been acceptable to the aristocracy while maintaining a royal connection. Rose was a CHOICE.
I dont think this is about rocking the Windsor boat (the Windsors don’t care that William has a mistress, I mean Penny Knatchbull was at Philip’s funeral!), its about rocking Kate’s boat, even if only in part. Consider this with the article about Pippa getting her Master’s (and therefore outdoing Kate) and the article about her and James moving to Berkshire that included the line about how their house was “grander” than any on the Windsor estate except for the castle….and there’s something going on between the sisters.
Like I said yesterday, do I think Pippa picked this name solely to bug her sister? No. But I think she didn’t care if it did bug her.
“There were many other names she could have chosen that would have been acceptable to the aristocracy while maintaining a royal connection. Rose was a CHOICE.”
@Becks1 – the perfect riposte to this whole story. I salute you.
Everything Becks said! 👏
LOL, no one thinks that Pippa Middleton named her daughter after Mary Tudor.
Like I said yesterday, I think the likeliest scenario is that she just liked the name, and decided “eff it, I’m going with it.” No way is she that clueless that she didn’t know the immediate connection many would make. She knew but didn’t care, whiiiiiich tells me a lot about her relationship with Kate.
Someone worked real hard to find that weak link to the royals. The reality is what we said yesterday. Pippa likes the name Rose and doesn’t care that it’s also the name of William’s alleged mistress.
@Becks1 and @Nic919 — you’ve both lasered in on my views on this little tidbit, so I’ll just endorse everything you’ve said! 👍🏼
Lol, Becks, agreed.
@ Becks1, I agree!! Pippa is tired of kowtowing to the endless need to place Kate above everyone else which is rooted most likely rooted from their childhood. Pippa liked the name Rose and chose it simply because she is no longer beholden to her families constant focus on Kate.
Interestingly, we never see them together which leads me to believe that Pippa is over the constant me-me-me from Kate at every moment of the day.
At let’s face it, Pippa snatched the life that CopyKeen wanted!! A husband that apparently adores her, incredible wealth as well as the wanting to please his wife by any means necessary.
Pippa’s relationship with Kate is S P A C E.
I do imagine that once Harry went public with how toxic his brother is, Pippa probably did a hard look at her life and her relationship with her mother and Kate and decided she also needed to focus on herself and her new family.
The Windsors are a prime example of generational trauma playing out in the tabloids daily. Pippa might be learning that being adjacent is actually much better for one’s mental health and stability than being royal.
Pippa pretty much has all the benefits of royalty right now without the pressure, with the exception of access to the Crown jewels and tiaras lol. Pippa can go to show openings, she can use her connections for freebies, her ILs have a resort in St. Barts so Pippa no longer needs to use William as he freeloads in Mustique, AND no one is counting the days she works each year.
I don’t think it has so much to do with Harry (although it might) as it does with Pippa just looking around at her life and thinking “I have it pretty damn good,” especially if the cambridge marriage is crumbling.
spot on Becks1! it’s the baby naming equivalent of seeing a car wreck, shrugging, and moving right along, which says a lot about Pippa and Kate’s relationship
Precisely, Becks1!
Three consecutive articles that invite direct comparison to her sister: the early childhood degree, the far grander house, and now, the beautiful baby name. Keep giving, Pippa, keep giving!
Lol sure Jan! Why the need to explain? A hit dog will holla lol.
Of all the Royal adjacent names to be chosen, they chose the one name that will stick in her sister’s craw. It’s shady, but their choice. As Becks said, the choice tells us a lot about her relationship with Kate. Pippa has probably had to put Kate’s interest and desires above her own for a very long time. She’s not doing that anymore.
It’s as shady af! Even if you like the name, to name your daughter after the well-known name of your sister’s husband’s side-piece is nasty and deliberate. Especially when they’re in the royal family.
Suuuuure…the name has royal **wink, wink** connections…**wink, wink**
As another commenter wrote yesterday if she had to veto our all the names of William’s affairs she wouldn’t be left with a lot.
So she chose the most publicized one that everyone knows?
Pippa is done being told what to do. She and James have F-you money, it seems, which includes being able to name your baby after the Top Turnip in Norfolk. Pips probably has a girl crush on Rose Hanbury; maybe they text? Who knows. I do think Pippa knows that Kate’s future as a royal is at risk and is living her life on her own terms now.
I thought the same. Pippa knows Kate is on her way out and doesn’t feel so inclined to defer to the Duchess anymore.
@Harper – that’s an interesting point that I hadn’t considered. Yes, if the Cambridge marriage is shaky then the power balance in the Middleton family is tipping in Pippa’s favour. We’ve always known that the Middletons are not as rich as the BM likes to portray them and that first Uncle Hookers&Blow and then William’s money has been used to keep them in the style they think suitable. However, Uncle Gaz funded the Hunt A Prince scheme probably on the understanding that he’d get a knighthood – or, at the very least, always be on the inside of the Royal Family – if Kate has loses her prince then bang goes that connection so he’d be unlikely to keep chucking money their way. Suddenly the Middletons will need a new source of income – and the only one they’d have then is TMW James Matthews.
We know that Pippa and Kate were raised to be competitive. If the Cambridge marriage goes down then Pips is now holding aaalll the cards in that family. From fawning over Kate, CarolE will need to start fawning over Pippa. In fact, even if the Cambridge marriage is merely shaky or unofficially separated, William won’t be funding them any more. I suspect CarolE will be down at that £15m mansion of Pippa’s quite a lot….
@Harper, I completely agree with you.
Why would she want her daughter’s name to be a nod to the royal family when she is not even a member of the royal family?
Right??? As if they think that was the sole reason she chose to “honour”the royal family. Absolute lie fed from desperation.
Eh, I think she just likes the name…no conspiracy or hidden agenda. I
Even if you put aside the Rose rumors, the whole “They chose a name to honor royals” is just so… try hard to me. Pippa and James are not royals. Their sister(-in-law) is, their brother-in-law is, their niece and nephew are. They have royal connections but they’re not royals themselves so why honor them? I can’t see a single royal other than the Cambridges going “Oh how wonderful of Pippa to call her Rose”. Most will probably shrug their shoulders or even go “Wait Pippa had another kid?”
They’re not royals, but remember:
The Middletons created their own signet ring.
Carole vetoed James’ ex Donna Air cause she was too ‘common’.
Pippa’s insist her daughter is referred to as the Duchess in public. 🙄🙄
(Even the Wales’ brothers happily referred to themselves as William & Harry in public.)
What?? Is her daughter a duchess?
shade or no shade its just a name, but maybe the RR know some bits about the affair that’s why they are ten thousands article about the names royal connection
Yeah this is another interesting aspect….the RRs are loving this as another opportunity to keep talking about the name Rose and the royals and Pippa. I don’t remember any articles like this when alice was born.
@Becks1, Pippa & James’s first girl is Grace Elizabeth Jane. At the time, there were articles about ‘Elizabeth’ being a ‘sweet nod’ to Kate (her middle name being Elizabeth). It is curious there is no formal reporting about the new baby’s name. People mag and other outlets had stories up about Grace Elizabeth the same day as the birth including time of birth and weight. If the Rose name is true, it’s almost as if they want to get all the good “explanations” out ahead of time.lol
I like the name Rose and really like the idea that Pippa would go with a name she loved. Plus, it’s a lol at certain other royal connected roses.
@agreatreckoning I know! I have been saying Alice for two days now and then I realized like 15 minutes ago it wasn’t Alice, LOL. I think I have that in my head bc if Pippa was all about an artistocratic name with royal connections, Alice is RIGHT THERE lol.
LOL. I can see that. After all, Philippa is the female version of Philip. Naming a baby girl after Philip’s mother wouldn’t be a stretch. CarolE gave her children royal names. Catherine Elizabeth, Philippa Charlotte and James William. Yep, naming her daughter after the mother of the person she was named for would make sense. I could see Alice Rose as a name too.
The story connecting Rose as a royal name is a bit of a stretch.
And when Bill files for divorce, it will be a ‘sweet nod’ to his parents.
😂🤣😂
I’m actually in the camp of skepticism re Will & Rose. Not because I think he’s incapable but I just don’t know and I hate speculating on bad things about people’s marriages, even terrible people’s marriages. That being said, this is def as eyebrow raising choice. There’s no way they haven’t heard the rumours even if that’s all they are. So is this an attempt to quell them? Sort of “well see, we’re so unbothered by this as a family unit (including the Cambridges & Middletons) that we’re deliberately laughing in the face of it” or is it Pippa being subversive/petty? Idk but it’s interesting. Anyhoo, sincerely hope Rose Matthews is a healthy, happy baby.
If they wanted to quell those rumors they could’ve done it in a million, more effective ways. Kate could’ve posed with Rose at an EACH event, or get papped going to her house. Instead, all we have is William threatening lawsuits (filing none) to any publications daring to perpetuate the rumor.
Like, someone wanted Rose’s name out there, otherwise I would’ve never learned how to pronounce Cholmondeley correctly.
They all did the church walk for Kate’s birthday in 2020, but in my opinion that just seemed more like a message from William to Kate – my mistress is part of our lives and you can’t do anything about it. There were no warm moments between Kate and Rose on that walk.
@Becks1 Exactly. If it wasn’t a lesson from Wills, it was a lesson from Rose and her family to the Middletons. All the reportage bore the tone of “Rose and her husband are so important, Kate was silly to think she could phase them out.”
The more this story lingers, the more I am keen to believe that Pippa is tired of being controlled. It makes the most sense that James & Pippa loved the idea of Rose and just went with it. Why would she name her own daughter Rose to help Kate? If that was the case, she would have done it the first time round when the affair was at a fever pitch. It makes no sense for her to do it now when it’s evident that everyone has moved on, despite knowing all about it and forming their own opinions on the matter.
Yes, the name Rose has some royal connections, but it’s hardly a dominant name within the family in the same way ‘Alice’ or ‘Mary’ is. I also pretty much doubt that Pippa & James were thinking of Princess Margaret’s middle name or King Henry VIII’s sister when in the delivery room. So again, this whole explanation makes no sense at all.
I doubt Pippa did this to directly spite her sister, but the fact she just went with it because she liked the name instead of thinking of how Kate might react is very telling to me. ‘Rose Matthews’ will never carry the same weight as ‘Rose Hanbury’ when being discussed within the press sphere as one is a newborn child and the other is a grown woman with social prominence. Those facts can never be erased.
The Duchess, I keep thinking that Pippa is going forward living her life, too. If her Ma put her second to KHate while they were growing up and making KHate the star at the expense of Pippa, this could be a sign that Pip’s not going to play the game anymore. It seems like she has a good life. Certainly, she has a much better life than KHate, and she knows it. I hope that this is the case, and she’s decided to concentrate on her own family and let the Mids do what they do.
I don’t know if Pippa is trolling Kate or not, but the Express certainly is with that headline.
Let’s hope the floodgates open asap on Willy’s cheating.
Okay so some commenters here have theorized previously that Rose was maybe just facilitating William’s affairs at Houghton Hall. And that she wasn’t actually his mistress. I wonder if this true, and it’s why Pippa doesn’t think anything of the name? IDK.
Personally, I wonder if this intentional reminder of Rose to get folks remembering her so that they don’t talk about William’s current piece, the (Russian?) lawyer?
The fact the press had to make such a reach to connect the name rose to other royals from hundreds of years ago, goes to show someone in the royal household is very much bothered by this, and they are doing damage control. Who names their baby after their cheating brother in laws ancestor?
Pippa knows what the optics are and how this would look, but clearly doesn’t give AF. I’m all for it.
How did THAT phone conversation go?
Ring ring. Ring ring.
Kate: Hellooo (imagine Carol Burnett playing the queen)
Pip: hey Kate. We found out we’re having a girl, and we decided to name her…Rose!
Kate: you WHAT?!?
Pip: yes it IS a lovely English name, isn’t it. Princess Diana was England’s Rose, remember? The Elton John song they never play?
Kate: but that Norfolk bitch…
Pip: who?
Kate: you know who
Pip: well James is summoning me from the cconservatory! Talk soon!
“James is summoning me from the conservatory” 😂
That seems like a bit of a stretch. She’s not even a royal, her sister is. Both her and her husband have their own families and they name it after,not a specific person, but the fact that there are Roses in royalty. The rose was a symbol of the Tudors but doubt they were thinking that. It’s their kid so they can name her whatever they want, but still a bit weird. At least it’s getting the press to talk about her again and her crown connections, which they seem to want.
I think there’s a lot of space between Pippa and Kate now and that Pippa doesn’t give a fat rat’s clackers about offending Kate. I also think Pippa is trying to inveigle her way into the good graces of the Norfolk Nobs — once a wisteria sister always a wisteria sister — but because Kate is being shunned by them Pippa no longer has to kowtow to her in order to be accepted by them. Maybe it is a nod to Rose Hanbury and a way of telegraphing that she’s on her side vis-a-vis Kate’s ham-fisted attempt at icing her out. You don’t try to push the aristos around even IF you are the FFQC.
Regardless of the reason, the name has baggage, and shouldn’t saddle her kid like that. This Rose issue has been in the press for several years so they can’t claim ignorance. Guess she really really loves that name.
Lord above- these Middleton/Goldsmiths are such wannabes. And if this does happen to be Pippa’s passive aggressive dig at Kate, oof. I think even she knows better, though. I’m also betting the official word will eventually be that it’s another name altogether and the tabloids knew sod all. How amusing that will be.
Lmaoooo…..guys, I’m cracking up. People is doing the most and managed to make Pippa’s baby name choice a top story — and how it’s a “connection” to LILIBET 🤣🤣🤣 https://people.com/royals/pippa-middleton-third-baby-girl-name-rose/
Oh Lordy. They really will need some Voltaren for their over stretching. Hmmm….wonder if one of them will slip in, “Baby Rose shares a name with the current Lord Great Chamberlain’s wife.”.
Mary Tudor? That’s how far back they went to find this link??? I like how they highlighted her as the Queen of France (3 whole months?) and not a chick who married beneath her status for loved, ticking off everybody.
Even if Rose Hanbury didn’t actually have an affair with William, the name will always have that association to it because it’s been rumored so heavily in the press. My guess is Rose was always a name Pippa or her husband really liked and they decided they wouldn’t let affair rumors keep them from using the name. It’s definitely an interesting choice, I have to wonder what the sister dynamic is between Kate and Pippa now. Pippa is in a much better situation than Kate with her petting zoo and large estate in the country with her 3 kids.
PippaTip: When naming one’s third child, choose a name our entire family is familiar with already. #pippatips
IMHO, Pippa is the honey badger of the Middletons. She doesn’t care.
Pippa isn’t royal so her picking Rose as a royal tribute makes no sense.
I read it has a “sweet tie” to Lilibet Diana – two flowers
And seriously what is a royal expert?
How is using a royal name (however slightly royal) the equivalent to looking to Kate for inspiration?
England just sucks lol
She is not royal. Why did she need to adjacent herself to the royals? There is not a drop of British royal blood in her daughter or son.
I am confuse?