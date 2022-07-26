Pippa Middleton named her daughter Rose as a ‘sweet nod to the royal family’??

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail broke the news that Pippa Middleton had named her third child. Pippa gave birth to a baby girl, her second daughter, several weeks ago. For the girls, Pippa has not done formal announcements for the baby names or births, which I find curious, especially given that the Middletons like to lean into their royal-adjacency, which would mean formal birth announcements and publicly confirming the name. Anyway, Pippa has apparently named her daughter Rose. Rose Matthews. Famously, the last royal link to the name “Rose” was Prince William’s alleged mistress Rose Hanbury. As the British media covered this news, they’ve been using headlines like “Pippa Middleton chooses ‘timeless’ baby names with royal link after birth of daughter.” Royal link, huh?

Pippa Middleton has issued a sweet nod to the Royal Family with the name of her new baby. Pippa recently gave birth and the name has now been reported. According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and James have named the new arrival Rose. A source claimed: “Rose has been the name of some royals across the centuries, including Mary Tudor, known as ‘Mary Rose’, Queen of France.” The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is married to James Matthews and the pair already have son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, one, together. It’s thought that Pippa took inspiration from her sister as she gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.

[From The Birmingham Mail]

I mean, the name Rose does have royal connections beyond “the name of Prince William’s alleged mistress.” Princess Margaret’s middle name was Rose. Princess Margaret’s granddaughter is named Margarita Elizabeth Rose Armstrong-Jones. There’s… Rose Kennedy, and we know how much the royals want to ape the Kennedys. The Tudor rose is also powerful imagery in the UK. And yes, Rose is just a popular name in general. Pippa does like “royal” names like Rose and Grace and Arthur. I still say it would have been like Diana’s sister naming her daughter “Camilla” though. You just don’t name your kid after your brother-in-law’s mistress!!