The York princesses are apparently beefing with Prince William & Kate?

Following the Jubbly, there was a lot of attention on the York princesses. Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were seen at lots of events during and after the Jubbly, especially Beatrice. Beatrice was doing so many public events, I kind of thought she was auditioning to be a working royal. Royal sources claimed the same thing, that perhaps Bea and Eugenie will be “promoted” at some point, even though their father is a human trafficking degenerate. It’s absolutely clear that Prince Charles and Prince William won’t “allow” Andrew to come back to public life, but again, the York princesses could conceivably become working royals. Except that one royal expert (lol) claims that there’s some highkey drama between the York princesses and William, Kate and Charles.
According to royal expert Neil Sean, via The Express, Beatrice and Eugenie have issues with William’s plans for the royal family, and apparently want their disgraced father Prince Andrew (who’s been stripped of his titles) to return to public life at some point.
“There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it’s to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William’s father Prince Charles,” Neil said. “According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles. It stems from the deal organised by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years.”
Apparently, “thawing” of tension between the Yorks and Cambridges has been “difficult,” and Neil notes that “Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy. They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life. But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work.”
Prince Charles wants a slimmed-down monarchy when he’s King (as does Wills), and apparently this means Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice won’t get the more formal roles they desire.
“According to that good source, it appears that William, Catherine, and Charles are on the naughty step with the princesses… Moving forward, that could be very tricky indeed because they have retained very close relations with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”
[From Yahoo]
Neil Sean has no fresh tea here, this is all just rearranged gossip from recent years, really. I find it more interesting to think that Beatrice actually was auditioning to be a working royal and Charles was perhaps considering it. Eugenie doesn’t care – Eugenie has one foot out of the royal system anyway, and she plans to spend more time in Portugal with her husband. I think Eugenie and Bea have actually made their peace with the fact that their father has been completely disgraced. It’s not about that.
As for the idea that the Yorks are mad at Charles, William and Kate… Bea and Eugenie have always had beef with Kate. Kate is the worst and she doesn’t play well with other women. William and Kate have two big “reasons” for wanting to keep Bea and Eugenie out of public life. Reason #1: Even though they’re lazy as hell, Will and Kate hate sharing the spotlight and they can’t stand when other royals (especially royal women) get attention. Reason #2: Eugenie and Beatrice have always been super-tight with Harry, especially Eugenie. Will and Kate can’t stand it when someone in the family is perceived as “taking Harry’s side.”
I think all the cousins get on fine. Kate is not bestie with any other royal woman except maybe Zara. I don’t believe the Yorks princesses want their father back in public life or want to be working royals. Maybe Beatrice want more fame and clout as a socialite but that’s it I think.
I suspect Bea needs her father to be a working royal to keep the family grift going. Remember that mysterious $750,000 wedding “gift”?
If they have any self awareness (or awareness of what people say about their dad) they would know him on public life is no good. At the same time, him currently not being a working royal may have changed their budgets? But they would know that’s not Catherine’s fault. Not sure if it’s more Charles or William but no one thinks Catherine is in charge of these decisions right?
They know that “Catherine” is in charge of the decision to be a b!%ch
Kate was in charge of the decision to not deny the crying story and interfere with another woman’s wedding, and some other decisions.
“Catherine” is in charge of nothing but her weight. She’s a miserable woman pulled hither and thither by the horrible family into which she married, and her ghastly social-climbing and narcissistic mother. “Catherine” does not get a say.
Oh for the love of god her name is Kate. She is called Kate in private, she was called Kate all her life. It’s Kate.
Nobody uses Catherine except royalist sycophants.
Andrew’s Nemesis
I think Kate has more power than you’d think. She’s made numerous plays for attention by leaking directly to the media of shaming her husband and survived.
Her stunts have been major disasters and she remains protected. Her family is shameless in their abuses of royal connections and remain untouched and sheltered.
Kate has the power to do as she pleases. Even threats of making her work more or doing solo events cannot seem to be enforced.
Kate didn’t have the power to attend the statue unveiling. She only is able to do what William wants her to do or doesn’t care about.
I think seeing Bea out and about, well dressed (for an English socialite), with a devoted husband in tow is proving a bit challenging for Kate.
She’s, again, no longer the only fashion girl in town – we know what she did to get Meghan to go away.
I think it will be harder with Bea, she’s just hitting her stride (whatever you think of Bea’s style, we can all see she’s moving in on Kate’s fashion turf).
I’m kinda rooting for Bea as fashion princess of the year, sorry, please don’t judge me too harshly.
Maybe she will name her next daughter Rose too.
“I think seeing Bea out and about, well dressed (for an English socialite), with a devoted — handsome — husband with great hair in tow is proving a bit challenging for Kate.”
There you go
@Lizzie Or Jecca, Isabella, Svetlana…with William the possibilities are endless.
Seriously, does Kate get along with ANYONE? The only person we’ve really seen her socializing with is Zara, who is also a total bitch, and even then, they’re usually only photographed when their kids are there too. They don’t seem to go to lunch and shopping together or anything. What does Kate *do* all day long??
Zara is 100% team William. If William decides he’s done with Kate, Zara will personally take Kate down. It’s all FAKE with Zara. As far as the York Sisters IMO, they have seen up close and personal the brutality of their family. Eugenie wisely wants to be nowhere near that train wreck. But really none of this matters. If Kate and Carole are able to hold on to William, when he becomes King, it will be all about the Middletons
What does Kate *do* all day long??
Judging by her arms, works out? lol
I doubt Bea and Eugenie will want to have much to do with Charles, William and Kate once the Queen has died but I do think Charles and William need to tread lightly with Andrew and his family and make sure they are all well taken care of no matter how down-sized they want the monarchy to be. Fergie already has publishing contacts and Andrew could definitely spill some major embarrassing “tea” as the Brits like to say. If he needs cash, the man will do anything and everything to get it so the royals need to keep him and his family just happy enough so they don’t rock the boat. I think Charles will have a lot of enemies and situations to manage, the media barely tolerates him, his son, the heir has knives out for him, stick handling his child sex trafficking brother Andrew along with his own cash for honours and money laundering scandals will be quite challenging, all the while Harry and Meghan’s world wide popularity will continue to soar making the Royals look less and less relevant.
I look forward to when Blackface-Zulu-Warrior-William and Kate have alienated everyone and just expect to get paid to sit on their asses (more) and do nothing, yet reap the rewards of their–ahem, his–God-given rights. FAFO
Nice someone other than me remember that William has been a clown since his late teens…this must have been the time when Harry realized his family was all too happy to thrown him under the bus to protect William, because Harry swastika was all obvre in magazines while William Blackface has disappeared from the face of the Earth.
And William and his friends used peer pressure to make Harry wear it. He was always bullied by them and suddenly they were nice..
I’ve never seen those pics, guess they’re gone forever? I find it interesting that trudeaus black face pics (those are readily available) didn’t touch his power. Are William and Trudeau the most famous /powerful people to have blackface pics ?
Beatrice must be aware that becoming a “working” royal these days means you have to swallow all the humiliations that come from being the family scapegoat.
Apparently not @ Merricat!
As for this beef, I had read this article the other day, sans the inclusion of CopyKeen, and found it to be quite preposterous. But now that it’s being reported by another BM agency, I think that there are trying to sink their teeth into this theory with regards to Bea and Eugenie. In the other article, they are beefing with Charles and Baldemort as they are refusing their father to enter back into the fold. They find their actions to be too severe as well as unwarranted.
They don’t want either Andrew or Fergie out and about. They’re embarrassing. I think this is kkkate and 🥚 mad that Bea and Edo are more fashionable and younger than they are and received positive press. They’re mad at Eugenie for being cool with Harry. And bc it appears that neither husband is trying to be friends or suck up to 🥚 and ☠. This is straight from KP. Will has 0 authority.
Is there anyone not “apparently beefing” with Mrs. Buttinsky and Horse Teeth the Bald???
I have to wonder what will happen to poor Charlotte (and Louis) when they get to late teens and start to outshine Willy and Cathy.
They’ll get sent off somewhere. Likely to boarding school then university, Louis likely to the military. Maybe even out of country boarding school “for their privacy” like Le Rosey.
It’s poor George who’ll be stuck in power battles with Mr. Incandescent because he’s in line for the throne.
And since Kate and William have taken a hatchet to cut off ties to every other possible royal who can do public duties, George will be trotted out in an adult role very early because William and Kate also don’t want to work themselves. (Charles and Camilla will either be very old and incapable of them or already passed on at this point.)
Brilliant minds those two, Keen and Wandering Willie.
I wonder if the beefing is really about the restrictions that the heirs put on the rest of the family. Basically, you can’t work for the Firm, and you can’t use your name to make a living. The York husbands are probably not down with that crap
They only seem to have a problem with other royal family members working for the Firm if the press decides to give them too much positive press. They aren’t trying to beef with Anne or the Gloucesters, for example.
I don’t think the York princesses are clamoring for their dad to go back to being a public royal. That infamous interview, the trial, Prince Andrew getting negative attention for accompanying the Queen to Prince Philip’s memorial service, Eugenie being accused of receiving shady money from her dad… I’m sure they’ve been through the wringer with their emotions and while I don’t know how they feel about their dad and if they support him or not, I think they are both (especially Eugenie) okay with what they have and understand they will never be full time royals.
I wondered whether making that connection was an attempt by others (KP?) to associate them with something deeply unpopular and damage them.
THIS. It’s clear to me that associating the York girls with wanting Andrew’s return to public life is trying to put the kibosh on them even considering a senior royal role. I think the queen has always had a soft spot for Andrew’s girls, but Charles ( and William) have been very clear that the new “working royals” group doesn’t include them.
And honestly, given all of the shadiness surrounding mysterious “gifts” from disreputable people that they would need to answer for, and potentially having to shoulder the burden of work events from K and W… what’s the appeal of being a full-time royal?
D-d-d-d-d-id you say work?
HAAAAAAAA.
Beatrice and Eugenie probably 1) Aren’t trying to get any FT Royal Family roles- they probably want to escape from under their trifflin father’s shadow as quietly as possible.
2) They’re probably just not fans of Will and Kate because they hate bullies. Eugenie and Beatrice have been on the receiving end of ugly British press and unlike SOME Keen Future Future Kweens, they’re not trying to be involved in some bs to put down others. I find it interesting that Eugenie was friends with Meghan before Meghan and Harry even got together. Small world!
A reminder that Kate is 6 years older than Beatrice and Pippa is 4 years older than Beatrice and both Middleton girls were utter bitches to the much younger Beatrice and even younger Eugenie years ago, when the York sisters were teens. Even the story of not telling Beatrice that the roller derby charity thing was a costume party (the only charity thing kate ever did pre engagement btw) comes off as an even meaner thing to do when you consider the age gap between them.
The York sisters will tolerate kate only because they have to. Eugenie in particular is basically only there for gatherings where the entire family attends. Zara and Mike attended a lot of jubilee events and no one tries to make them look like they want to be working royals so this seems like a scratch. If Beatrice shows up to something with the queen instead of Sophie then I might buy that she wants to be a working royal. But there really hasn’t been much of that.
That neil sean knowns nothing he’s always writing made up quotes and sources about the royals , I said it before nothing is worth being a royal in this day and age too much stress
I thought they were scrapping over Adelaide Cottage? Eugenie is supposed to have asked for it but William and Kate jumped her claim. I saw recent footage where Eugenie practically ran over Kate and never looked back. No love lost there.
@ Kathleen, that was the story that was being peddled!!! It was over AC and Willy knew of this, hence the “compromise” of AC, instead of the Royal Lodge as well as the other home that is leased out, sorry I can’t remember the name of it.
And yet no report of anyone moving into Adelaide Cottage. Quickly doing all of the upgrading they claimed they did not need? Or trying to make Keen move to her separation house is proving difficult.
No way they are moving without extensive renovations.
I think the clip you may be thinking of was from one of the Christmas Church exits, a few years ago. Eugenie just barreled out, letting her shoulder smack Keen, who looked like (WTF??) and Euge just kept going, looking ahead. LOVED that!
That footage was before Harry had met Meghan so that was years before frogmore was a thing. That said bea and Eug have years of being bullied by the Middleton sisters so I’m sure there is no love lost there.
I don’t remember that at all, but it still makes me like Eugenie even more than I already do!
Nic
Remember after a string of Kate and Pippa bullying the York girls the fashion show happened?
The York girls were seated up front and Pippa helped herself to a front chair only to be told to move herself into the back row. She glared at the back of their heads.
I recall that story. The organizers wanted the York princesses more than the Middleton girls because Kate wasn’t an official girlfriend at the time I don’t believe.
The Lambridges are so simple, lazy and mean. What a sad duo. I think it’s wise for the York princesses to watch their backs, live and enjoy their lives in a way that they are not hamstrung to that dying system.
The cousins have Kate’s number. They are fake friending because staying on William’s good side makes economic sense into the future. Kate is a snob and has an elevated sense of her importance in the whole picture. She remains a commoner who married royalty and the presence of blood royals must be threatening.
In the cousins’ shoes, I’d rather find other income sources than rely on William. He will probably be the petty kind who hands out money in amounts that he sees fit and it’s totally based on his mood at that moment.
As well as loyalty, one sided loyalty. As long as they kiss his arse as well as commit to the proverbial sacrificial lamb, there will be no money changing hands. Baldemort will follow his own interests regarding the purse strings, as we have seen the Wessex clan, especially Sophiesta with her lips firmly planted on CopyKeens non existent arse.
They both have husbands with careers, and Eugenie works at least part-time (I think)— and you know they’ll get inheritances from the Queen. Idk why they’d still be so nervous about money. They know their grandmother will make sure Andrew is taken care of, and Andrew will make sure that Fergie is taken care of.
The York sisters and Kate have always been at each others’ throats. If I were B and E I would remind Kate that when William is not in the room you have to walk behind us and courtesy to us depending on the situation. We are royal for life; you are royal as long as you are William’s wife.
But when he is in the room it’s the other way, so them playing it up doesn’t really serve a purpose, she could do it right back and it would just be toxic.
Toxic is Kate’s middle name.
This is not the case. The royal family do not bow and curtsey to each other in private with the exception that everyone acknowledges the Queen in this way if they are meeting for the first time that day.
The much misunderstood rewriting of the order of precedence for ladies never included the York princesses. It gave precedence to Princess Anne and the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra over Camilla (although this has been reversed) Kate and Sophie.
I’m trying to find that clip of one of the Yorks literally bumping into Kate- I think it was on the stairs after a Christmas service? Kate’s face was priceless. Anyone else remember that?
I would LOVE if you find it and share.
As would I!!! That would be a beautiful sight to see!!
This is the closest I found, though it does cut off *just*before* the shove:
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/life/1559658/kate-middleton-princess-eugenie-sandringham-christmas-2011-video-body-language-exclusive
here is the link…https://twitter.com/matilda_soo_blu/status/944993712605720576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
🤗 I am going to be watching this on replay all day!
I remember this incident and the shooting daggers glare. Typical Kate, hogging all the space so others have to squeeze by, a precursor of her balcony MO lol.
I bookmarked that bad boy! I’d never seen it before, and it’s definitely a keeper!
It’s Eugenie and the look on KKKate’s face is so revealing of who she is. The nastiness and snobbery wafting from that chick is staggering. Eugenie doesn’t even give her a glance and continues on her princess-ly way.
Eugenie does seem to smirk a bit after bumping Kate and I love her for it.
It’s been clear for a while that William (and particularly Kate) are not very close to other members of the family. The others may play along to keep Charles in good graces (since he holds most of the purse strings now), but especially at the Jubilee it was clear the royals were more comfortable relating with (and being pictured next to) the “shunned and hated” Sussexes than they were the “stars of the show” Cambridge set. I predict that isolated balcony image will become more poignant as time goes on
Agreed. At the Christmas concert last year; the York girls were greeting Will and it was very cold and impersonal. You can tell they are not close. The only ones the Cambridge’s seem close to is Zara and Mike ( and those two are deplorable in my opinion) The York girls do not like Kate because Kate has always been nasty to them.
Weren’t they nasty to Kate too? Over the years, there have been many items about the sisters treating Kate dismissively & maybe rudely. They didn’t then (and still don’t) see her as future queen material. Now that K’s getting closer to that role, it probably grates.
@Tuille there have been stories about them trolling Kate but I think the bad blood started with Kate. there was a fundraising ball years before Kate married Will and it was a costume theme (maybe 80s theme? roller derby? something like that) and Kate apparently did not tell the York girls that it was a costume theme and they came in “regular” fancy clothes. I think thats often been cited as the source of the bad blood – Kate mean girling the princesses as she was chasing William.
Bea and Eugenie are 6 to 8 years younger than Kate and the Middleton sisters were awful to them from early on when they were teens. So let’s not both sides this when the older Middleton sisters should have known better.
Besides the roller derby charity trick was just mean on Kate’s part.
I also agree. the only one we hear William is close to is Zara (and now Mike). We don’t even really hear that he’s all that close to Peter, although I assume they played polo together at times? (thinking of the times we saw Kate and Autumn at polo matches together?) Granted there’s a bit of an age gap between William and the York sisters and Louise and James are a different generation, but still, it seems like William is not that well liked in the royal family, people tolerate him bc hes the FFK.
@ Becks1, his relationship with Tindall is due to his eagerness to talk trash about Harry, all while Willys hands are “clean”. As for the York, as well as the Spencer family, Willy doesn’t spend time with them at all, or even acknowledge his Spencer relatives.
As for Willy and KKKate, they don’t seem to have any close relationships without the ties of their status, otherwise we hear crickets and nary a group outside of their relations. I believe that it is all well deserved though. They are both simply irredeemable characters. They have nothing to offer others or themselves.
He’s a Homelander wanna be.
To my recollection, the most recent public interactions with the Spencer family on Will’s part – that I’m aware of anyway – were the aunts’ rather cool greeting to him (as compared to their obvious love of Harry) at the statue unveiling, and the information that he tried to enlist Charles Spencer’s aid in stopping Harry from marrying Meghan. Sarah and Jane were at Archie’s christening, obviously at Harry’s invitation, but I certainly don’t know how much interaction there was. I just simply feel that Harry is closer to the Spencers than Will is.
Both of them should bail like Harry did. There’s no happiness to be found there.
I think Eugenie is starting to? She’ll be in Portugal for a bulk of the time (at least half?) if I remember right.
While I think the Keens and the York Prinesses are beefing its because of their closeness to the Sussex’s – the Yorks gave up any/all hope of a public life of duty some time ago. They have moved on.
This is just BS to feed the beast as the Keens are on holiday.
Charles and William shouldn’t have had to “read the mood of the public” when deciding what to do about Andrew – but, never mind.
And if the York princesses really want a royal job, then why would they struggle to to be cordial with W&K? You grit your teeth and smile and get the job. You don’t say, “I want to work for the good of the monarchy, but you have to reinstate my disgraced sex-trafficking father first.” This story doesn’t make sense.
Lol… it’s interesting how this is all, “William, Kate, and William’s father Charles” as if Will is in charge. Either this writer is hinting it’s all really William’s doing and he’s the one causing issues, or someone at KP is trying to convince the public that Big Willie Style is in charge. Maybe both.
More likely that Willy threw one of his famous tantrums, yet regarding something else as he isn’t capable of reading any room, even if he is provided cliff notes.
William is trying to look like a decision maker here with his late to the game tough on Andrew stance.
Any decisions being made about andrew are being done by Charles and the queen. In fact Anne and Edward were involved in dealing with Andrew in telling him he couldn’t go to certain events.
Billy is just running to the media pretending he matters here. But he doesn’t.
I think both Eugenie and Beatrice are concentrating on their own lives at this point. I mean…they are powerless in the BRF system. They can’t push Charles or William to do anything for Andrew. And why should they try? They are both married with children. Like Harry, they have new families. I also don’t see Beatrice and Edo going to events during the Jubbly as signs of auditioning for a greater role. I see it as an opportunity to do fun stuff minus the kids. But that’s JMO.
As for beefing with W&K, well…they don’t like Kate and she doesn’t like them. They tolerate each other because they are in the same family. William doesn’t care about anybody.
When Charles is King, Beatrice will be a Counsellor of State. The Counsellors of State are the Monarch’s spouse and the first four adults in line of succession. Currently that’s Charles, William, Harry and Andrew. Andrew cannot be removed from his place in the line of succession but there is discussion about increasing the number of Counsellors. The next adults in line after Andrew are his daughters.
I thought Harry couldn’t be one, as he doesn’t spend the majority of his time in the country,,,,?
He’s one now. I’m not sure how they are appointed but it was covered here. They tried to paint it as though what Harry and Andrew did was the same and should be removed.
Harry is still domiciled in the UK because he has Frogmore cottage.
I feel like this is a hit job BY William and Kate. They’re making the York sisters look bad by making people think they want their father back in.
I just dont believe the sisters want or think that Andrew will ever be a working royal again.
I agree but I want to know why they are putting a hit on them.
Name a royal woman William doesn’t have a problem with. You can’t. He has publicly put down all of them at one time or another, including his mother AND the Queen.
Retired? Andrew is fired.
Eugenie’s always had a great career. Keeping her Royal bonafides is good for her and her family but that doesn’t mean being a working royal.
Someone mentioned Kate being friends with Zara, I doubt that, my guess is that Kate is afraid of Zara. Zara would body slam Kate if Kate tried anything and Kate knows that. Every bully knows who they can or cannot mess with.
If the York sisters are unhappy with Charles and William it’s probably over finances. In most western families an equal distribution of assets upon the death of a parent is normal, in this family the heir gets everything and others fend for themselves. They probably want some kind of guaranteed financial support for their father.
I don’t understand the finances of this family. If I were the grandchild of the queen of England I would expect a monthly allowance from my trust fund.
@ Athena, the Queen will certainly secure enough funds for Andrew, as well as Fergie, to live a comfortable life in her will. She would never leave him stranded by expecting Charles to be wIlling to support him to the life he is accustomed to. IF she had thoughts of relying on Charles, Andrew made certain that she understood otherwise.
Zara is like her mother in that they can stand their ground and Zara chooses to be nice to kate when she feels like it. Zara and Peter are set up already because Anne has made sure her kids will be protected. Anne didn’t play it like Andrew and pretend that the old days of sovereign grant money for people outside of the direct line will last forever.
So being financially protected and secure means Zara and Peter don’t need to bother with the Cambridges. Besides outside of William attending a horse event on his own recently, we don’t see the Cambridges and Tindalls interact together outside of official events very much.
I think this story is about a decade (or two) old. Charles announced he would slim down the monarchy and they were never going to be working ft royals. They’ve just added Andrew’s involuntary exit into the story.
This post got me wondering…have we seen evidence that Kate has ANY female friends besides her mother?
Nope. She’s friendless. Another one of her issues that they try to project onto Meghan.
@Lululu: It doesn’t seem so. At the recent polo match Kate hung out with her Assistant Private Secretary.
If Kate still had any real close friends they would have been trotted out at some event or other in order to prove that she too had close female friends like Meghan. The fact that never happened tells you a lot.
That Neil Sean guy is full of it but I do believe Beatrice and her husband are up to something, and I like it. I don’t think they’re trying to be “working” royals but I do think they would like more fame and fortune. And if that rubs the Cantbridges the wrong way, that’s probably a bonus.
Beatrice recently stole one of Kate’s dresses and she looked ten times better in it. https://twitter.com/polkadotpopp/status/1546099644010217472?s=19
I recently said she should start doing what Kate does to Meghan, except it actually works in Bea’s favor because she looks better than Kate in everything. If Beatrice and her husband want to become the young “It Couple” in that family, they could. As I said before, they don’t need to be better than Meghan and Harry, they just need to be better than the Cambridges.
Yeah, I agree this is rearranged or repurposed gossip. It’s been speculated for years that the Yorks and the Cambridges don’t get on. In fact, before Kate made Meghan cry it was reported that she made one of the York girls cry. They didn’t seem very close when they attended Kate’s Christmas concert.
Oh the roller derby party! I recall a picture of Kkkate in her roller derby out flat on her back on the floor. And wearing panty hose, ewww. Laughing at the “hair flick” as Eugenie passed her at church.
There were a bunch of pictures on Twitter of that event under the DuchessofTights hashtag. Oh, the glory days!
The York princesses are carving out their own lives apart from the BRF. They don’t need the Cambridges for anything and it’s clearly evident they have little regard for Kate. She has dug herself into a deep hole out of which she will never climb, even if and when she becomes QC. She’s jealous, arrogant, stupid, lazy and spiteful, and apparently doesn’t have a friend in the world. Who’d want to befriend someone who would turn on you in a New York heartbeat? Enjoy your useless, friendless life Kate. Some day you’ll regret it.
Wasn’t there a recent pic or video of Charles very warmly greeting Bea? Maybe at Ascot? They’re all actors but it seemed genuine?
This is KP putting them in check. They are trying to associate them with their fathers attempts at a public life. I don’t buy it. If Your only move is to bully, you have nothing to show for yourself.
I find it interesting that the common denominator in all these various family feuds are the Cambridge’s. They’re supposedly beefing with the Sussex’s, off and on with Charles and now the York princesses, I have heard over the years that W&K aren’t very well liked within the family and I don’t doubt that.
Kate’s bullying the York sisters backs up the Kate made Meghan cry account. Neil Sean is a joke, but this is the first time I’ve seen a story of his spread in various outlets. I think some of the pink press may start to believe Meghan.
Nothing worse than being a British Royal in my opinion!