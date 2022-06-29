Are Princess Beatrice’s recent events a way to distance herself from her father?

Princess Beatrice has easily been the busiest royal in the past two months. She attended all of the Jubbly events. She did her own charitable events. She went to three days of Royal Ascot. She went to Glastonbury, she went to The Alchemist’s Feast (a fundraiser). She has been everywhere lately, so much so that the conversation is now about whether Beatrice is already sort of a half-in working royal. Beatrice technically has some kind of job, although who even knows at this point. The Daily Beast’s Royalist recently suggested that perhaps Beatrice and Eugenie are being positioned to actually take on some kind of “working royal” role, especially since the Windsors are really struggling to find younger, energetic people to do bread-and-butter royal events. But the Daily Mail has a piece suggesting that Beatrice is actually trying to distance herself from her father?

Princess Beatrice has been quite the royal social butterfly this month as she refuses to hide away amid her father’s sex abuse scandal – with the mother-of-one attending Glastonbury, the Royal Ascot and a summer ball in a matter of weeks. The eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York, 33, has made regular public appearances so far this summer, enjoying a number of events alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The move appears to be a distancing of Beatrice from her father, as she settles into a royal life without Prince Andrew in a public role in The Firm. It comes after a difficult period for Beatrice, who royal commentators have previously said has been ‘devastated’ by accusations by Virginia Giuffre that the Duke of York sexually assaulted her. Prince Andrew has categorically denied the accusations.

Neither Beatrice nor Eugenie made any public statements about Andrew settling out of court with Virginia Giuffre. Eugenie was out of town, in California, hanging out with Harry and Meghan. I’m sure there are people within the Firm – Prince Charles among them – who want to see Eugenie and Beatrice tossed aside just the same as Andrew. But then again, Charles greeted Beatrice warmly at Royal Ascot, and both the York princesses were welcomed at all of the Jubbly events. I do think this is less about “Beatrice distancing herself from her dad” and more about Beatrice publicly auditioning for a bigger role. What’s more, I think she’s being quite successful. People enjoy seeing her out at events, and it’s nice to talk about her fashion and her appearances. That makes me worry that the Duchess of Cambridge will suddenly realize that Beatrice is a thunder-stealer and find some way to shut her down.