Are Princess Beatrice’s recent events a way to distance herself from her father?

Princess Beatrice has easily been the busiest royal in the past two months. She attended all of the Jubbly events. She did her own charitable events. She went to three days of Royal Ascot. She went to Glastonbury, she went to The Alchemist’s Feast (a fundraiser). She has been everywhere lately, so much so that the conversation is now about whether Beatrice is already sort of a half-in working royal. Beatrice technically has some kind of job, although who even knows at this point. The Daily Beast’s Royalist recently suggested that perhaps Beatrice and Eugenie are being positioned to actually take on some kind of “working royal” role, especially since the Windsors are really struggling to find younger, energetic people to do bread-and-butter royal events. But the Daily Mail has a piece suggesting that Beatrice is actually trying to distance herself from her father?
Princess Beatrice has been quite the royal social butterfly this month as she refuses to hide away amid her father’s sex abuse scandal – with the mother-of-one attending Glastonbury, the Royal Ascot and a summer ball in a matter of weeks. The eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York, 33, has made regular public appearances so far this summer, enjoying a number of events alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The move appears to be a distancing of Beatrice from her father, as she settles into a royal life without Prince Andrew in a public role in The Firm. It comes after a difficult period for Beatrice, who royal commentators have previously said has been ‘devastated’ by accusations by Virginia Giuffre that the Duke of York sexually assaulted her. Prince Andrew has categorically denied the accusations.
[From The Daily Mail]
Neither Beatrice nor Eugenie made any public statements about Andrew settling out of court with Virginia Giuffre. Eugenie was out of town, in California, hanging out with Harry and Meghan. I’m sure there are people within the Firm – Prince Charles among them – who want to see Eugenie and Beatrice tossed aside just the same as Andrew. But then again, Charles greeted Beatrice warmly at Royal Ascot, and both the York princesses were welcomed at all of the Jubbly events. I do think this is less about “Beatrice distancing herself from her dad” and more about Beatrice publicly auditioning for a bigger role. What’s more, I think she’s being quite successful. People enjoy seeing her out at events, and it’s nice to talk about her fashion and her appearances. That makes me worry that the Duchess of Cambridge will suddenly realize that Beatrice is a thunder-stealer and find some way to shut her down.
Auditioning is exactly what she’s doing. She’s trying to show them she is ready and willing to go out and be seen and dress the part. Whatever she’s doing, it’s sort of working because she has never looked this good. She’s certainly putting Sophie to shame.
Yeah, we really need to talk about Sophie’s fashion sense. Yesterday she was channelling Miss Marple and today she’s wearing a pink pantsuit and enthusiastically posing with a shovel.
Sophie’s taste in clothes has never been fantastic, but it was never awful either. She’s always dressed kind of safe and a little boring. But lately, yikes, she has spiraled into some realm of granny-wear. She went from safe and boring to the “what were they thinking?” page of the 1980’s Star Magazines.
yeah sophie’s fashion has taken a nosedive recently. She was always….fine. Not fantastic, just fine. But lately its been….not fine.
She did pretty well for a while, when she turned 50. She got into some sort of a health kick, working out, and her clothes got better for a while. Now, she’s spiraling again. Could be the sucking up to Keen, there is to be NO Kompetition with Kate. So, Sofiesta frumps up again. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Auditioning I agree and they’re probably winning it. I think people like the sisters, I enjoy seeing the sisters. I hope to see them more. Think about all the fashion discussions we could have about the 2 women that are not going to be about cosplaying flags and not about buttons, clown ruffles and poor shoe game. They might have a real opinions on motherhood, kids and I’m interested to see what kind of patronages they will decide to associate with. Anyway, so much more authentic, dynamic and interesting that Angry Burger King and KKKate Duchess of Dull!
Imo Sophie is dressing so frumpy lately because she’s naturally good looking and so if she was styled flatteringly, she’d easily outshine Camilla, and Charles can’t have any of his siblings’ spouses outshining the heir’s consort. Because this family is petty and insane.
She IS attractive, isn’t she? Not a stunner, but a good-looking woman nonetheless. Properly styled, she’d be a bright star.
Is there any news out of North America or the UK that doesn’t have some connection to Epstein? It’s unbelievably widespread and yet the heads are not rollling. People on the edges like Bea are more impacted than the actual perpetrators.
I like her and i dont care why weve been getting more of her lately. Keep it coming.
She’s really growing on me. I find her fashion sense fun and interesting. And I like that she’s out and about these days. If I were in the UK, I’d appreciate that she’s someone I might run into at an event.
How rich is Beatrice’s husband? Unless she is being gifted clothes, she is going down the same slippery slope as her mother.
Fergie made enough money that she should be living comfortably, but she has always live above her means.
I’m not sure about the rules, but because she’s not a working royal, could she get freebies for her clothes?
Those girls have always had VERY expensive clothes. My theory was that it was coming from their father and the Queen. If she looks better it’s because she’s working with a different stylist. I don’t see any “distancing”-I see someone who wants to work the “job” of Princess. Someone needs to do those bread and butter events-clearly W & K aren’t keen to do them. I also think her husband is a bounder and has no real income either (“wealthy property developer” who lives off of his baby mamas) The BRF need her, and she needs them. Her sister seems less like she wants to have such a high profile.
Beatrice has a job. She can buy her own clothes.
I bet you couldnt tell us anything about that ‘job’ tho. Just regurgitating received “wisdom.”
She is a VP at Afinity. Her job is essentially the same one that Harry has with BetterUp (Partnerships and Strategies). According to glass door, VP’s there make between $250,000 to $1 million. Multiple reports in the Mirror and Sun say that her worth is estimated in the billions thanks to royal trusts, etc. He heads his own company that has a large property portfolio. As the founder/CEO, it is probably safe to assume that he isn’t hurting for money either.
He is from an aristocratic Italian family with no money. He and Beatrice started while he was still with his ex, whom he was living with. He moved out of the place he shared with his ex (that SHE paid for) into Beatrice’s place. So she fell for a social climber just like her dad did.
I disagree Fergie is a social climber. Her father worked for the queen and Liz thought his daughter would be a good match for Andrew. Fergie didn’t “climb” anywhere. Not a fan of Fergie, but Kate is the gold-medalist social climber in that family. Fergie is far from it.
I am not thrilled with Edo. IT’s incredible that Harry was told to “take it slow” with Meghan and no criticism directed at Bea’s boyfriend having a pregnant fiancee. As for Fergie, I think in a way Andrew was a rebound. She accepted Diana’s matchmaking with Andrew, and Fergie agreed to the lunch date with Andrew. SHe did want to marry Paddy McNally an older man but he did not want to marry her. He even drove her to the date with Andrew.
Her hair is gorgeous and she’s younger than Kate so yeah she better watch her back. Carole and her daughter ain’t about that.
Kkkate already tried to ice out the York princesses. That’s why they dressed so insanely for keen wedding. To pull attention from Kate. Lolol Kkkeen will try to attack Bea again, however, Bea is close friends with the aristos and can and will make Kkkates life hell if she tries anything again. Chuck may hate Pedrew, but he’s not dumb and he hates the Midds more.
And this is a scrap I am totally here for. I have always enjoyed the York princesses and they have the ‘I was born to this’ confidence and connections that McButtons can only dream of. They will only go away if they choose to (go Eugenie!).
Plus, I want more pictures of fancy outfits to distract myself from the horrors of the world. Buttons never ‘works’ and is largely guaranteed to look boring or dreadful. The monarchy is costing us just as much, ‘streamlined’ or not so give me more entertainment for what I’m spending on you.
@KFG, yes, those outrageous hats!! Not too obvious that this was a message of disapproval to Kate. Also a payback for Kate inviting Eugenie to a party without telling her it was costume, causing some embarrassment. They know firsthand what it’s like to be the target of a mean girl. I’m glad to see Beatrice glowing and happy.
If the York sisters really did do that on purpose, it certainly worked. To this day, the only thing I remember about that wedding was their wacky outfits and Pippa’s dress.
And Beatrice turned around and raised $50,000 for charity by auctioning the hat.
When I read the line “half way in working royal” my first thought was that the queen said (essentially) you’re either in or out, there’s no half way. But maybe that just applies to a prince who married a mixed race girl?
I like seeing Beatrice out and about. I hope she different than her father and mother. I hope that she really wants to work. That said, Kaiser said it best with “Duchess of Cambridge [could] suddenly realize that Beatrice is a thunder-stealer and find some way to shut her down.” I think the only thing that would protect Bea if that were to happen is that she’s a blood princess and not “married in.”
i think she’d be a good working royal. however, the last person i thought was good working royal was chased out for being too good (among other things) so tread lightly Bea!
Dull and Duller may try to pull rank and push her out but for now she’s white and born royal so there’s a limit to what they can do if Liz and Chuck are on board with her.
So has anyone else noticed Edo’s ties always coordinate with her outfits. Even the polka dot dress in one of the images, his tie/cravat with smaller polka dots.
I don’t know why but it just makes me happy and feels sweet. Like they give a vibe that they actually are having fun getting dressed to go to these things, unlike the Cambridges, who also do this and yet it feels stage managed and stressful.
I just looked back at the pics. That is cute.
Ever since his first Christmas day walk at Balmoral, I’ve noticed that he looks at Beatrice in much the same way that Harry looks at Meghan and that Jack looks at Eugenie. I think they are adorable together and wish them nothing but happiness.
In the past, the heir’s sibling would pick up the slack and split the events between them.
Baldemort only has one brother who checked out (rightly so), so it’s up to the cousins now. But none of them want it, except Bea.
Kind of funny that Chuck wanted to slim down the number of working royals and now he has none, lol.
I wonder if the Wessex kids will be trotted out as soon as they’re old enough?
I hope the Wessex kids get to be regular people. Louise isn’t glamorous enough (the press will eat her alive), and James seems to have hated every second of public royal life thus far (not that I blame him).
Let Louise go be horsey somewhere and let James do something with a charity. Those kids aren’t hardened enough for royal public life.
The Wessex kids are already being trotted out on occasion by their parents, particularly Lady Louise who just turned 18.
Weren’t the press saying some months ago that Eugenie was distancing herself from her father. Now it’s Beatrice? I don’t believe either have disowned him. I just think Beatrice is living an aristo’s life and I’m sure she’ll turn up at this year’s Wimbledon at some point.
Honestly, I’m not sure Beatrice wants to be a working royal at this point. Why would she? she has all the perks – she can attend the glitzy fun events, and then she can do her own thing when she wants. I’m sure she gets lots of freebies because of her status as a granddaughter of the queen, and I’m sure raising her profile like this is good for Edo’s business and her own job. (lets not act like she has a job like a normal person though lol.)
Why would she want to be a working royal who will be under William’s thumb at some point?
Sovereign Grant money, royal residents, security, staff, etc.
Don’t get me wrong, the downside is HUGE, but being a “working royal” (her dad) provided much more financial stability than just being “royal adjacent” (her mom).
she has a royal residence – Royal Lodge. Most likely she and Eug will get the lease on that when Andrew passes, and with that comes Windsor security.
SG money might be a draw, but my guess is there are trust funds for her or the like and she does work and gets a lot of royal perks (like do we think she’s paying for any of these clothes she’s wearing? most likely not.)
and the downside is huge….like I think she would have been okay doing it 10 years ago, working under the Queen and then Charles, but I think at this point she’s probably like “nah.” She doesn’t want Will or Kate to have any say in her life.
She actually owns a house with Edo. They don’t live on the crown estate, that’s Eugenie
@KFG. Beatrice and Edo may have purchased a house but they also have an apartment at St. James Palace
It would be in Beatrice best interest for her own family to NOT do this. She’s rich enough or someone is to keep her dressed, papped etc. The Keens are crazy and it will only get worse with time. Beatrice signing up for service is ridiculous.
No. you’re not, I’m right here with you. You notice how nothing is expected of them, they just need to show up in a fancy dress🤢
I like her. She seems like decent person…despite being raised by grifters.
Agreed, @KBeth. I’ve always had a soft spot for the York sisters, because in a way, they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t. The situation (or should I say, shituation) with their dad is a no-win for them. They didn’t choose to be his daughters, and I *seriously* doubt as young women they were aware of his extracurriculars with underage women—much less supportive of it.
So, none of this is new for her. These are the kinds of things she has always done. She usually attends Ascot on all the days every year. So, only attending 3 days is actually new for her. Attending the Jubbly events is also not new. She’s always gone to any Royal events where the family is invited. I think the pandemic has kinda made people forget. She’s also done a lot of charity events in the past. Part of her job is networking. So, going to charity dinners and such has kind of always been part of it. The only new thing is the amount of coverage she is receiving. I don’t really see this as her trying to do anything. I think this is the press wanting someone more interesting than the Cambridges. Not that I think she minds. I just don’t think she’s scheming. There’s no point. Becoming a working Royal would actually be a downgrade for her at this point. She gets all the perks and none of the problems.
Edo also has to network for his real estate business. I imagine attending royal and aristocratic events helps with that.
I think Beatrice, along with Edo, could pull it off. The Cantbridges could be in real trouble if they do. Beatrice has a job, can actually speak, has a modern blended family, and looks better in clothes than Kate. And, unlike Kate, she’s a blood royal, which that actually matters to the royalist fans. Edo is not appealing to me but he has a career, he is handsome in that British public schoolboy way, and has “exotic” Italian aristo roots. Beatrice and Edo are more interesting, more modern, and more stylish than William and Kate. They don’t have to be on the Meghan and Harry’s level to steal the Cambridge’ thunder. They just have to be better than the Cambridges, and they are. If I were them, I’d go all in. And not just to be a “working royal” necessarily. They could do it just to be the socialite “it couple” of the UK. I’m just here for Beatrice standing in her power and causing headaches for her unimpressive cousin and his even more unimpressive wife.
I think you are on to something. My only wee but is, Kate would not take kindly to Beatrice stealing her non- existent thunder and will create trouble by triggering a tantrum by the …..
In my humblest opinion, the RF do not accept the allegations against Andrew although he settled the case.
But he has a PR problem, so the daughter that is nearby unofficially does royal duties.
Noticing a lot of shade towards the idea of Bea as a working royal. Would that really be so bad? It seems like she’s putting in effort. I guess I don’t understand what the problem is with Bea. She’s not her parents and her husband (though kinda sketchy) is showing up with her..
I don’t know if she’d want it at this point? 10 years ago? absolutely but now? Maybe not so much. She gets to enjoy the perks and the connections without the media scrutiny and gets to do her own thing whenever she wants. Plus, there’s no “job security” with being a working royal in the future. The queen might let her in but Charles or William could be the ones who send her out. Why take that risk?
Also her being a working royal means more spotlight on Andrew and I don’t think anyone wants that.
i read an article about Bea being friendly with tons of minor European royals and that she always enjoyed being a “princess.” Bea and Edo would be great at the bread and butter events that Kate and William scorn and it would be good for both of them and their “work.” Perhaps it’s an exchange- Andrew goes away and Bea and Edo pick up the slack, although did Andrew do any of the bread and butter events like Anne? They’re obviously a very social couple and seem to really enjoy being out and about. I’m just wondering though, if they do some of the bread and butter stuff, if they would have to get security, so that would make their in or out position rather dicey. I don’t think they can officially represent the Queen without being “in” but they can certainly attend a lot of events in their own right due to their social status.
Would Edo be allowed to do royal work. He’s not born in. Tim, Jack, Edo and Mike do not do royal work. I doubt he’d be able to if the other husbands of Queen’s daughter and granddaughters cannot. Snowdon did not do royal duties per se but he was a professional photographer and the Queen gave him permission in taking photographs of the family.
Tim actually doesn’t want to. Jack and mike are all married non working royals. If Bea was made a working Royal than Edo would have the choice. Anne’s first husband did some.
Sorry, Eug is the only York for me.
Why not give her a chance ? Bea and Ed are a young attractive couple and seem nice enough ‘ although l did hear Eug was nicer of de two’ …l think def there is something going on behind de scenes , we saw Bea giving Will a big hug at Christmas Carol thing.and Charles too recently. They most def want it, maybe a swap for Andrew and seriously who else have they ??
Fashion wise def Edo is helping her with her stylist, look Princess Mary has always dressed well due to her stylist and Bea can too !!!Kinda rooting for her, the media mocked her for years so hopefully she can come out de otherside now…..Sorry l can’t stand de other two Karen’s even Zara is playing up to de cameras now and really she shouldn’t!…..no shade !!
So, I mostly don’t have qualms with Bea and am obsessed with her hair. There’s one story that I always remember though about how she accidentally cut Ed Sheehan with a sword at a party, he went to the hospital and then oddly never heard from her again. No apology no nothing. Not sure if there was an update to that story or if I remember it incorrectly but that basically stood out to me as it seemed like some real asshole behavior. Also, I like Eugenie but did side eye the fact that she had a fairytale party and hired little people to follow her the whole night as dwarves to her Snow White.
I hope that she has looked around her and decided that she no longer wants to be a working royal. I agree with someone who posted above that Bea has always gone to social events, but she didn’t get the coverage that she does now. These appearances evidently help them both in their jobs because of networking and being seen.
As long as Bea and Edo are non working royals, would they have to lessen themselves by half? I think KHate would do anything to hurt Bea if KHate thought Bea was getting more coverage. Add that with the fact that KHate treated both Bea and Eugenie so poorly at the very beginning (and it might continue today?), I and just think it would be a huge mistake to be a working royal.
I do wonder if Bea and Eugenie have discussed this and they both realize that having privacy of being non working royals is a better choice. I guess we’ll see.
It sounds like, even in a half in/half out role, she’s STILL doing more than Mr. and Mrs. Buttons. I say they should let the York sisters do royal duties and let Meaghan and Harry go half in, too. They desperately need people who aren’t going to sleepwalk through their assignments and bore people half to death.
I doubt Charles would allow Edward’s children and Andrew’s children to do royal work. I’m not even sure William would allow it when he gets to be King.He did not even invite Fergie to his wedding. I am not so sure Eugenie would even want to do royal work. She and Jack are going to live in Portugal and the UK. She may want to just keep on what she is doing now.
Beatrice and Edo are far more interesting both individually and as a couple than William and Kate, and it must irk the two Cambridges something fearsome. Bea is a blood royal, the granddaughter of a Queen Regnant, and that itself will irritate Kate, because that is a status she can never achieve; Kate will only ever be a consort, even as Queen. And Edo is not only much nicer to look at than William, but is an achiever in that he has established and run a successful business. Edo also has style, and that is something William will never have, no matter how many fancy uniforms and feathery capes he wears.
I’m all for more involvement by Bea and Edo, if that’s what they want. If that’s not what they want, I’m all for more of them just nipping around the edges, just showing up at events it suits them to attend, and looking great.
I don’t like William and Kate but I don’t think Bea and Edo are especially interesting but they are an improvement over W and K, by far.. I’m more of a Eugenie and Jack fan. There has been bad feelings between Bea/Eugenie and Kate for years. I am not so thrilled with Edo since the situation with the fiancee having his child and his moving on to Bea. But I think he’s an improvement over William. Jack is the best IMO. He has a nice disposition much better than Mike and Edo, as I see it anyway. I don’t think Charles will allow the York Princesses to do royal work no matter what.
Bea is not doing any royal work. Zara did a lot of Jubilee events and she’s not doing royal work. I doubt Edo will be allowed to do royal work since other spouses of royal princesses like Jack and Mike do not do royal work. Edo want might to but I doubt it will happen. CHarles won’t let it happen. IMO.
When Bea attended that luncheon and was talking to the invited guest, one of the women asked her who she was. She simply said her name was Beatrice and her grandmother was Betty.
She was quite charming with the woman and they held hands for a minute after shaking hands.
That will give you an example that if Chuck sends her out, she will not embarrass them.
If I were Bea and Edo, I’d proceed with caution. Charles has no loyalty to anyone except Camila, Camila has deep ties to the tabloid press, and she’s quietly as ruthless as Charles. Once the FFK and his bride realize there may be new competition in the mix, the invisible contract attacks will begin. The story concerning the rejection of Bea’s credit card three times was not coincidental. Hold your breath; the snide remarks will creep into play from the tabloids, especially on the back of the Maxwell sentencing and another Prince Andrew accusation brewing.
I believe the presence of Edo and Bea at events positively contributes to the Royal Family image. Harry and Meghan left in 2020, and it would be grand if, after two years, everyone allowed them to live their lives and focus on those for whom the tax dollars are supporting. However, I don’t believe Edo and Bea can rescue the Royal Family, and I don’t think Jack is interested. Once the Queen dies and the bloodbath between Charles and William intensifies, there will be a call for changes in the monarchy. The young royals should begin the road to independence to ensure a better life for their children.