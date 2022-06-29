Scobie: Prince Charles has ‘blown it’ with his long history of shady fundraising

Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column is about Prince Charles this week. Scobie actually seems to have some affection for Charles, and I agree with Scobie’s reasoning. Charles actually is a skilled diplomat, Charles is unafraid of addressing controversial and “political” subjects like Islamophobia and colonialism, Charles doesn’t barge into countries like a bull in a china shop. Charles is thoughtful and nuanced, unlike the rest of his family. But Scobie points out that the drip-drip of scandals surrounding Charles’s “fundraising” for charity have irreparably damaged Charles’s reputation and future reign as king. Over the weekend, the Sunday Times reported on the literal bags of cash handed to Charles by various shady billionaires. That’s just one of dozens of damaging scandals for Charles.
Charles has been better than his relatives: In a year that saw other royals disastrously bulldoze their way past opportunities to prove their ability to modernise and take accountability for past actions, it has only been Prince Charles who has successfully demonstrated the art of diplomacy and compassion to less able family members. His appearance at the CHOGM was a stark contrast to the failed Caribbean visits by Princes William and Edward, who both caused offence by handling those same conversations with such little tact.
Charles’s willingness to have difficult conversations: The steps may be small compared to the speed at which society has evolved in recent decades, but Charles’ efforts seem authentic. And while there is an argument that the prince needs to tone down his political views as a future king, I have always found it admirable that, despite the constrictions of his role, he has been unafraid to address issues that others consider too political—from the environment and Islamophobia to youth unemployment. To him [the Rwanda scheme] was not about politics, it was about human rights. So it’s a great shame that the attributes that could potentially make him a great king are being undermined by a series of terribly poor decisions made by himself and the people he chooses to keep around him.
Accepting bags full of cash from Qatar’s former Prime Minister and billionaire Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani: Though legal – and all the money went to Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund – the incidents demonstrate a total lack of awareness of the way in which such deals were done. How can a senior royal believe accepting a suitcase of cash is a sensible way to fund a charity? Particularly one who already receives an income of £21 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall to help fund his philanthropic endeavours. Isn’t that enough?
The cash-for-honours schemes: The news also comes in the shadow of an ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation into the fundraising practices of his foundation, after it was revealed last year that Charles’ right-hand man, Michael Fawcett, had offered to help a Saudi billionaire obtain a knighthood and give support for his British citizenship application in exchange for generous donations. Charles was not aware of the offer, according to Clarence House, yet it shows more poor judgement in relation to those he chooses as his closest aides.
Charles’s weakness is that he’s surrounded by incompetent staff? While turning down donations from political figures can cause issues of their own, Charles and his close aides may not find themselves in these situations if they were simply a little more careful about the controversial characters being granted access to the prince in the first place. There’s a reason why we haven’t heard stories about the Queen in these situations—the senior aides and courtiers around her don’t allow them to happen.
Charles has blown it: The Prince of Wales’ popularity as a future king has always been mixed. His past infidelities, appalling treatment of Princess Diana, and questionable professional judgement has lost him support both in and outside of the palace. The Platinum Jubilee year was a final chance for the Prince of Wales to turn some of that negativity around. But with rumours of more embarrassing revelations on the horizon (yes, the sources behind the most recent leaks claim to have more), Charles appears to have well and truly blown it.
I will disagree with Scobie on one point – from what we’ve seen of the Queen’s staffers, I have no doubt that those incompetent, racist old men are just as bad as Charles’s staffers. It isn’t that “the Queen would never accept bags full of cash,” it’s that the Queen’s reputation has always been a bigger priority than Charles’s reputation. The Queen has absolutely accepted jewels, cash, horses, and other big-ticket gifts from shady billionaires and assorted despots. She doesn’t take the hit because she’s the Queen, so her staff do a better job of protecting her, in concert with the British media. The British right-wing media is currently mad at Charles, which is why we’re getting these stories about his fundraising schemes, cash-for-access, cash-for-honours and bags full of cash.
It’s not like this matters honestly. What are they going to do? Tell Charles he can’t be King someday. Please.
@Chilling- I truly genuinely believe the monarchy will be abolished. Look at the comments on recent DM articles. Even the racist DM crowd has had enough of the Fab Four and are ready for the monarchy to end once Liz dies.
It won’t be abolished anytime soon because the government will continue to prop it up. Boris j has a vested interest in keeping things how they are. His cabinet is literally profiting off the back of its citizens and right now and no one can do anything about it sadly.
Frankly, I’m surprised he didn’t touch on Cam’s NEPHEW, who sold actual access to Charles and Cam for a cut of the “donation”.
They won’t abolish the monarchy so that means they would go right ahead and crown William! My goodness it will be frightening what he and the Middletons will do with that amount of power and protection.
The Queen’s staff is so established, whoever’s in there is rotten to the bone. They next monarch also older, his staff is just as rotten. It’s not a good thing for the establishment to have old monarchs. The longer you stand in power the more rotten you get/your staff gets. It’s just the way it is. Anyway, the BM is a continuous circus, they bring billions in as a tourist attractions. Abolishing then will happen one day, but I don’t think we’re close to that point.
Charles will be king.
The bigger question is who had this information, for how long and what lesson were they trying to teach Charles by dropping it now?
They are teaching Charles who his master is in case he brings the Sussexes back or moves away from their pact with the media
The Queen has also had scandals of avoiding following certain laws and has had financial scandals. It won’t come to much with PC either. Someone else will take the fall and the public will move on. It’s hard to think of somebody as too great a diplomat if he can’t even come to workable terms with his own son. If making wishy-washy statements that don’t help anybody is being diplomatic, PC has it down.
Exactly, Charles can’t even come to a diplomatic agreement with his son Harry. William is NO BETTER IF ANYONE WILLIAM IS WORSE. He doesn’t know how to speak with someone without being loud and lording over the conversation, being condescending arse hole. They will do as they please and William will do the same when he is bestowed the Prince of WAles title👹
How incompetent do you have to be to know that you can’t accept a charitable donation in the form of a suitcase full of cash? It’s just incredibly shady.
It could be more entitlement than incompetence. “Oh it’s shady for the peasants but I’m the Prince of Wales, the rules are different for me”
Why are the richest people (in term of assets) in the world fundraising? I realize their wealth is largely not liquid but they aren’t starving.
Because they would NEVER use PERSONAL funds to fund anything, incl. their own vacations. They beg and “borrow”: jets, chalets, islands…. ALWAYS.
As I can’t edit on my laptop here, I’ll just add this here:
There was a time when a royal would visit a home, and if they “liked” something, it was “understood” that you would “gift” them with the item(s). Whether it was art, jewels, furniture… I think it was Queen Mary who was one of the worst of the lot doing this.
@Jan90067 someone on here (I think Arthistorian) said that Mary was a magpie and that has always stuck with me lol.
In Norman Baker’s book (which is a very good read) he talks a lot about what freeloaders the royals are. I guess its partly how they stay so rich, right? There was one story he had about someone doing tile work at Highgrove (like really pretty intricate tile work). The craftsman sent Charles a bill (as one does). Apparently Charles was offended and never hired the person again.
Becks, how very Trumpian of him! lolol. And yes, I can believe it.
This reminds me of when Conor Roy in Succession says “You can’t do anything with $5 million, Greg,” when Greg mentions how he won’t get $250 million anymore. In a world full of billionaires, all the royals, except the queen, are cash poor compared to the people they hobnob with.
First of all, Succession is the show we need in this era. It’s so friggin’ brilliant. Game of Thrones in Manhattan, but every minute of it is plausible. Second, the $5 million comment is one of my favorite lines of the entire series. The rest of us out here salivating at the possibilities of life with that kinda coin, and billionaires scoffing at the pathetic existence of someone who’s merely rich enough to not work. What’s the point of being rich if you can’t use it to establish political dynasties and crush your enemies? But even the Roys don’t fly their own private jets, using the company jet instead.
As it seems the monarchy is barely relevant at this point, and the Commonwealth is coming unwound, does it matter if Charles is popular or has a sterling reputation? Serious question from an American who’s questioning all governing institutions right now.
Honestly the “it’s all the royal staff’s fault!” defence that the royals turn to when they mess up doesn’t make them look good as they think it does. I know it’s basically their only option as the other option is admit they knew it happened and they allowed it (which can open a can of worms I suppose if one royal admits to knowing *one* thing). But it just makes them sound weak like their staff are the ones running the royals and doing whatever they want instead of listening to their bosses and the people who hired them.
And it makes you wonder who are they hiring, if their staff is so incompetent and corrupt? It may be their best defense, but its not a good defense objectively.
As an example, keeping Fawcett around, when his past shadiness was already publicly known, is an example of hiring people who trouble was likely to (continue to) follow, that Charles should have thought twice about. On the one hand Charles as POW has a lot of valuable and important initiatives (i.e., education and training programs) some of which are very expensive (see my comment about Dumfries House the other day), and I tend to believe the money that comes in does go for charitable purposes (I do believe he wants to help people, but is also building his legacy).
With respect to Fawcett, I don’t know if he was involved with the suitcase money in 2015, but IMO putting him in charge of the Prince’s Foundation in 2018 was a sign Charles was expecting there to be the kind of backroom dealing like the cash for honors revelations that got Fawcett dumped from the job, and that pay for play wasn’t a new thing for Charles, the staff (or the RF) in general.
A first year public policy student could write their guidelines for them-
Do not take money in the form of cash, cash equivalents, jewelry, precious metals etc
Do not take money from people with a known nexus to X other people (criminals, human rights abusers, despots)
Do not take money from people whose wealth is derived from X industries
It’s not hard!
Oh I agree that it’s a bad defence end of even if it’s the only defence they have. Incompetent staff is the fault of the royals are they’re the ones who hire them and therefore the blame falls on them when their staffers do something wrong. End of.
“Our staff—the people who know us well, work with us daily, and get a first hand intimate look at the inner workings of all the good we do—don’t respect us personally or the idea of the monarchy in general enough to not be shady criminals constantly putting our reputations and the continuation of monarchy at risk,” really isn’t a good spin. Even the people who are “lucky enough” to “get to” work in their ~*~majestic~*~ presence are like “eh, screw it, I don’t respect or care about these people enough to follow the rules and not jeopardize the institution. They’re not really doing anything important or special enough for me to care about whether or not this whole thing continues.”
They’re basically saying that it’s not their fault that the monarchy is shady, it’s everyone else’s fault and will always be everyone else’s fault, but they have no recourse to fix it, so oh well, the BRF and the whole “we do charity for YOU!” thing is actually a money laundering racket for shady billionaires, but you should keep us around anyways?
I think the comment about the queen is that while she had been given lots of goodies from shady billionaires and despots, the courtiers have made sure that the gifts were not placed directly into the queen’s hands in her presence.
And it’s always seems to be Charles who’s been greedy for money. TQ has never really been desperate for cash, so she gets jewels and horses. Whereas Charles is Scrooge-like in his greed for everything he can get yet expects never to pay a dime in return.
The Queen was named in the Panama Papers. She’s just as greedy for money as her son.
I’m also sure Wills has 100 percent done all this as well. So my guess is that he is helping leak this.
As did Pedo. Who could also (more likely) be part of the leaking to get back at Chaz for keeping him out of the Garter ceremony and Ascot. He knows where a LOT of “bodies” are buried in that family.
The trouble with British royals is that they depend on other people to donate money to support their charitable efforts. They should use their own money for charity .
Hahahahahahahahahhaa!! Sorry… but that’s funny! They don’t even pay for their own lifestyle, let alone vacations, jewels, etc. They are “gifted” or “loaned” things: jewels, horses, cars, houses (of friends to vacation), jets, etc. Or things are paid outright out of taxpayer funds,
Kaiser is spot on here. The Queen does the same things as Charles she just protected more by the press and the British establishment. But even the reaction to this story has been muted and dismissed by some because Charles “broke no laws”.
The Queen’s staff does a better job of protecting her in this regard – I don’t know if shes ever been handed a suitcase of cash, but if someone tried to, her staff would make sure the Queen was kept far away from that suitcase (but the cash, of course, she would keep, one way or the other.) And the story would not be leaked like this was.
Which brings us back to the interesting point of who is leaking these stories and why? This didn’t just happen last week.
It’s either Andrew or William. We’ll just have to see which one makes the headlines when all the dust has settled. One thing I’ll give Charles is that he is patient and will bide his time and then drop his bombshell and it will be a BIG one. For all the trouble this is causing him I doubt very much if his retaliation will be a “drip, drip” attack.
I don’t think it’s coming from Andrew – there would be no advantage. Even if Charles actually loved him, public opinion is so negative that there’s nothing Charles could do to bring Andrew back into public life. It’s to Andrew’s advantage to lay low and collect what money he can.
But, I can see this coming from William (or his supporters) – the stories are targeting Charles’ suitability to be the next monarch and the only one who would gain from this would be the future future monarch.
My vote goes to the government this time. They’re currently annoyed that he’s criticising their unconscionable Rwanda plans and are trying to put him in his place. The media and others have all this information and just choose when to release it for best effect.
Sounds like Scobie knows who those sources are. Who are they, Omid? That’s an even bigger issue, to me. Who was protecting Charles while he played ball but is now blackmailing him when he diverges from their talking points? Throw the whole lot away.
At the end of the day tampon Chuck still is going to be king. Nothing will happen outside of a little bad press they will cover it up by pushing Button’s prop up stories and obsessing over Harry and Meghan.
George is so tall in that balcony pic!
My issue with Scobie in this piece is that he’s stating as fact that all the suitcase money went to charity and that Charles has no idea what Fawcett was doing.
Lol no he isn’t. HM is just that tiny, and has of course been shrinking in recent years.
Yes he is! Look how much taller than Charlotte he is. They are only 2 yrs apart and he’s up to Wills shoulder.
Liz is shrinking and Charles is not that tall. I thought he was then a former colleague whose sister did something to do with art at BP went to some big event and met him and came back and told us!
Now, George is definitely growing but he’s no giant. William is a better comparison for the child/adult height difference.
@Steph, he’s just repeating what was said in the article. And unless he can prove otherwise what can he say without being accused of libel? Everyone *knows* that Charles probably stuck some of that cash in his back pocket but what can be proved is what can be printed. I would be Interested to know if there are laws in the UK about transporting cash into the country and if this violated any laws. Shopping bags full of money seems, ahem, unusual.
I feel like he could have said “according to Prince Charles” or something along those lines.
I’m wondering about the laws too. Shady, shady, shady.
Simon Case used to work for the RF and is now working for the Government. A lot of staff move between RF and Government and clearly know a lot of dirt. Is it a coincidence that this story comes out after PC criticized PM Rwanda refugee policy? Is this a warning shot for PC to keep his opinions to himself? Rupert Murdoch papers support PM and recently started suggesting PC make way for young and clean PW.
The media here absolutely choose what to make ‘news’, we know they have a ton of stuff on all of them (some we know – Rose who? – and a whole lot we don’t) so let’s not pretend there’s anything investigative about this, it’s manipulation with an agenda pure and simple.
Exactly when PM is really under pressure then just hum, To Russia with love, and see how quickly PW’s intimate suppers with the lovely Svetlana at the exclusive Oswald’s club get shared with the tabs!
Shady is right. I think it’s very true that the Queen just had people around her that could keep their mouths shut. Also most of Parliment liked her or respected her enough not to say much. There was another story in the Guardian last night about how Charles meddles in politics to favor his own business interests. There have been some bills that were re written to exclude his properties, etc. I do believe he’s on a sinking ship
“Though legal” – They keep saying that receiving a million in cash from someone is “legal”.
I find that VERY hard to believe. Here in the US it is illegal to even carry more than $10K in cash. Banks are required to report cash deposits of over $10K It is also illegal to enter the US with $10K or more in cash.
How can they keep saying what he did was legal? Are the laws THAT different in the UK?
This is not quite accurate. Perhaps the UK is different but no U.S. law specifically prohibits an individual from possessing or carrying $10,000 or more. And a person can travel into and out of the US with more than 10K in currency, but it must be declared/reported to US Customs. You are correct in that The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to report various transactions of more than $10,000.
That said, I sure don’t travel around the US or the world with that kind of cash. Maybe the rich and the royal are different?
HamsterJam, I think the person who brought that cash into the UK is the one who possibly did something illegal if he didn’t declare it. Let’s say all of the cash went to charity. I would think that would show up for the charity accounting. I’m not saying that a briefcase full of cash isn’t eyebrow raising, but probably isn’t illegal?
I have wondered if PC is getting this stuff out there before he’s crowned, so that there are no surprises later. If someone else is leaking this then all I can say they better be squeaky clean. PC will drop a bomb on them (metaphorically speaking).
Watch the deflections-the queen in Scotland-meeting Lillibet and seeing Archie-most people have stated that his meeting Harry’s children is a complete farce to deflect the inquiry about his bags of cash scandal-Prince Charles would fair better just stating what happened and the corrections that will be taken-dragging people into the middle of this scandal is very obvious and stupid-the UK media and the royal family must think they are talking to small children with small minds-God give me strength.
Submitted two posts, that were recorded as duplicates, but registered as failures.
Thank you.
Charles is standing up to William?
Interesting..
He is openly kind towards Harry and his family.