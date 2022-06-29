Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to twenty years in prison for human trafficking

Just before the New Year, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six charges related to the sex trafficking she operated on Jeffrey Epstein’s behalf. I feel it’s my duty to remind everyone that Maxwell was abusing those girls too – often, she would physically and emotionally abuse them first to groom them for Epstein and the other predators. It’s taken this long to get her sentenced, although she’s been in custody, in jail, since her arrest in 2020. Last week, we heard that Maxwell’s lawyers were trying to make her sound like a victim too – a victim of a mean daddy. Her lawyers asked for the minimum sentence, while the prosecution asked for 30 years in prison. The judge ended up sentencing Ghislaine Maxwell to 20 years.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite who conspired with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday by a judge who said she played a pivotal role in facilitating a horrific scheme that spanned continents and years.
“The damage done to these young girls was incalculable,” said Judge Alison J. Nathan of Federal District Court in Manhattan. The sentence was shorter than the government had recommended — federal prosecutors in Manhattan had asked the judge to impose a sentence of at least 30 years. If the conviction is upheld, Ms. Maxwell, with time potentially credited for good behavior and the two years she has spent in jail, could leave prison in her 70s.
Ms. Maxwell spoke in court on Tuesday — her first public remarks since her July 2020 arrest. Standing at the lectern in blue prison scrubs, her ankles shackled, she acknowledged “the pain and the anguish” of the victimized women who had addressed the court. But she stopped short of apologizing or accepting responsibility for her crimes.
“It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein,” Ms. Maxwell said. “Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you.”
Before imposing the sentence, Judge Nathan said that “although Epstein was central to this criminal scheme, Ms. Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein or as a proxy.”
[From The NY Times]
Again, Maxwell abused the girls too. So many of those girls and women are haunted by how Ghislaine treated them, what she did to them, how easily she trafficked them to her friends. Ghislaine standing up in court and only expressing regret for “meeting Jeffrey Epstein” is too simplistic. And sure, we all wish that Epstein had lived to go to trial. But people had other ideas. Twenty years in prison is nothing to sniff at though – while she deserved 30 years, let’s also be honest: if she decides to name names, she won’t live much longer anyway.
October 3, 2010: Ghislaine Maxwell attending the New York Screening of 'Red', hosted by The Cinema Society and OC Concept, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New york City.
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in this sketch as she appears before Judge Alison Nathan today. Maxwell was denied a bail request and push for home confinement as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.
Judge Nathan said the British socialite, accused of sexually abusing and exploiting young girls alongside Jeffrey Epstein, posed too great of a flight risk to be allowed to leave.
Maxwell appeared before Nathan via video from the Brooklyn, N.Y. federal detention center.
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
The Wie Symposium brings out News Worthy Women who talk about the Female Advantage
Featuring: Ghislaine Maxwell
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 21 Sep 2013
The Wie Symposium brings out News Worthy Women who talk about the Female Advantage
Featuring: Ghislaine Maxwell
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 21 Sep 2013
200 years wouldn’t be enough, but 20 years is something.
+1
Yes, not enough.
I was groomed and abused as a young teen. The man who did it is dead.
It feels as though I lack closure. I can’t imagine how these women feel.
Maxwell needs to cough up the names of other abusers. And prosecutors need to zero in on Noncy Drew. He should feel the full weight of the law.
Jail time is not enough. Those men are still out there abusing young girls with another pimp. They need to be taken off the streets as well.
Andrew’s Nemesis thank you for sharing your story. I am so sorry that happened to you. That should never happen to anyone. The feeling of lacking closure because he is dead sounds awful. You are courageous for sharing your story and I totally agree. Zero in and don’t stop until every one of these fuckers is locked up!
Why are they sending her to a prison in Connecticut?
20 years is not enough for what she did, but long enough for her to rot in a cell, day-by-day until she’s 80.
The Sad reality is that she will get credit for time served and get paroled- she won’t do close to 20
And that is because she kept her mouth shut IMO.
I’ll bet she is out in two
Just shows how little girls and women are valued in our culture. Rape, sex trafficking and child abuse ruin entire lives. All should warrant a life sentence.
The anti-abortion movement wants to take this one step further and make us the vessels of male abuse.
Yes, although I think they simply consider us vessels, period. Once there is conception (or in some states, a “heartbeat”, i.e. 6 weeks) the embryo holds ownership rights to the womb—regardless of circumstances. Minimal value, if any, on the living, breathing girl/woman’s life. It’s backwards and abhorrent.
Not to mention the only person “paying” for it is a female…the men are not being prosecuted and Epstein is dead. She’s scum but she had lots of scum in there buying what she was selling…
There’s no justice here really, but I hope she’s absolutely terrified, that every day since her arrest she’s lived in fear and every noise makes her jump. She looks so smug in these pictures, so assured of her privilege.
So true. I think, in fact, she’s been held in solitary on suicide watch all this time. Without trial prep to break up the monotony from time to time, her existence is really grim, but still far better than she deserves. If she survives the 20 years, I’ll be surprised.
+1
Great, now let’s convict the men these girls were forced to have sex with.
You want men to be held accountable for violence against women and girls? Here in Gilead?
This right here. She said Epstein took those girls to market, and whoever bought them needs to be punished. Those people are out there still doing it. And they are not scared. I wish she would name names but she’s a coward through and through so I’m not holding my breath
I can only imagine the deal they tried to cut with her would have given her no jail time and guaranteed witness protection for life. And yet STILL that wasn’t enough for her to give up any names. Which only makes me think those men must be very powerful and very well known for her to consider 20 years as the better option. That’s a terrifying thought.
I don’t think she was offered a deal. She would have taken it.
Hear hear.
If I’m remembering this all correctly, Ghislaine not only emotionally and physically abused these girls, but also sexually abused them, as did Epstein. I do not know which aspect was worse or if that was different from girl to girl, but I do get pissed off that none of the member to which they were trafficked will appear to have any consequences. My understanding is that Epstein only got offed because he was going to name (some) names.
The only recourse these girls (now women) have is to name them publicly themselves and I just don’t think it’s fair that the victims should have to expose themselves again for the what would probably come to nothing at all in terms of the perpetrators actually getting punished.
If some of the states in which she committed her crimes have “Sexually Dangerous Person” statutes, they can petition the state court to have her civilly declared as such and seek extradition from the federal system at the end of her criminal sentence. At that time, she would be transferred to the state prison and the only way she ever gets out is if a court adjudicated her as no longer being a threat to others.
I still think she’s going to end up dead sooner rather than later, even if she doesn’t name names. The people who could be named don’t want loose ends out there. She’s already on borrowed time, and I wish she would have spent it better by taking some other dirtbags down with her terrible self.
I agree. It’s only a matter of time before they get to her like they did to Epstein. I don’t think she will last a year in jail.
Bye bye Gigi. Do not pass go; do not collect $200. Seriously Maxwell should have been hit with the full 55 years. But for next 20 years she’ll be looking over her shoulder and sleep with one eye open. The powerful men she trafficked these girls to are sweating; twenty years in prison may inspire her to name names are they don’t want to take the chance of that happening.
You see, I think it’s the opposite. I think the fact she’s taken 20 years in jail over naming names says a lot about how afraid she is. She won’t be safe in jail, they’ll come for her somehow. She clearly didn’t think witness protection would have been enough to protect her and that says a lot about the threat she feels about speaking up. The corruption clearly goes high up the food chain.
I agree. She’ll be watched closely and quietly dispatched when her desperation to get out of prison exceeds her fear of reprisal.
I sure wish she would talk, but don’t see that happening. But I agree that she will never be able to really relax. Good.
20 years is BS. Be lucky if she serves 10 in the end too.
they had best not parole this bish! she has zero remorse.
We voted for a president that was friends of this guy! Trump said “He hangs around a lot of pretty women. Some are very young…” TFG knew this!! Bring it up next time Trump threatens to run again!
Trump was credibly accused of raping a 13 year old child the first time he was elected. He was on video bragging about sexual assault. Nothing about this would hurt his chances politically. He may go down for treason, but if not spare your breath telling his supporters he’s a rapist. That’s not a deal breaker for him.
True that! My mom voted for him because Abortion! I pointed out that he is on tape bragging, ” I can just go up to them and grab them in the pussy”.
Her and a lot of other religious fanatics believe that it is “right by God” to vote for an amoral, lying cheating scumbag just as long as he made abortion illegal.
After this decision I can’t bring myself to call her up and chat with her like I used to. I may never feel comfortable calling her again. I am enraged. I know she is a stupid woman, but this sort of stupidity has consequences.
We have voted for more than one President who was friends with this guy .
Yes, Bill Clinton needs to be tried for his crimes, as well. I’m not saying this to be defensive, though, but in 1992 we didn’t know. We knew he was a cheating dirtbag, but we actually didn’t have accusations of rape, and definitely not of child rape. Moreover, Clinton was the first president to be very vocal about women’s rights, he was consistent in that during his presidency, and he appointed women. None of that excuses him being a rapist, but Trump openly expresses hatred for women, and they still vote for him. As an 18 year old in 1992, I genuinely believed Clinton was a good choice for women. And I still believed it in 1996. I never voted for him against my own values. That said, I do now believe he’s a rapist and needs to be held accountable.
It would be a travesty for her to get any time reduced for “good behavior”! Beyond the physical assaults, she also threatened her young victim’s lives and those of their loved ones. I am so impressed with the bravery and fortitude of these women, I pray this helps them to heal. Still, it feels like Maxwell got off too easy. Her lack of responsibility or remorse angers me.
I’m hoping the reason she didn’t get the maximum is because she gave up her list of clients.
She will never talk. Silence is the only thing keeping her alive and she knows it.
If she did, she’ll be suicided in jail just like Epstein, either by someone on the inside (prisoners hate child molesters and rapists) or a carefully planned *visit* by someone on the outside.
It’s pretty infuriating that the men involved are never going to be held accountable. Does GM deserve her sentence and more? Absolutely. But the men who created a market for teen girls to be trafficked TO are all getting away with it and it’s rage inducing. As someone else said, those men are no doubt still out there raping newly trafficked girls.
“those men are no doubt still out there raping newly trafficked girls”
And apparently the royal family and a large part of the UK is fine with that.
I want to be happy about this sentence but all I am is grateful to Virginia and Annie and everyone who told the truth about these monsters. I hope the women can find some peace.
They’re so brave for doing it! Nothing but best wishes for them
Bye b***h
I’m hella-surprised she’s still breathing. 😡😡
Why are we looking only at GM to name the rapists? All of these young victims must know a few names each. Buried somewhere in court proceedings I’ll bet are more than a few names, redacted probably. Let’s get to those names that are already out there. Why are they hidden? Money. Power. Fear.
G got a light sentence, imo. Next, the men (and women?) who “bought” the victims.
Just as deserving of prison time are these monsters:
Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff, Adriana Ross and Nadia Marcinkova.
These are the other 4 of Epstein’s helpers who worked with Ghislaine to prey on young girls.
I was talking to some folks and they believe that she will go to an island and be low key and that she is not imprisoned nor will she be imprisoned–because she did not talk. it made me so mad that I just walked away.
They said Epstein is not dead either–I was seething at the thought.
I believe she will spend the 20yrs minus the time she has already been in jail. There’s no parole in the federal system. The 5 years of supervision kick in if she gets out.
He is dead. The whole world saw the body. The face was definitely him. Guideline is in prison. Fact.