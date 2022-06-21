Will the York princesses be promoted to ‘working royals’ at some point?

Last week, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went to Royal Ascot three times. Two out of those three days, Beatrice and Edo rode into Ascot on one of the carriages for VIPs and royals. Beatrice was seen greeting Prince Charles (her uncle) warmly with a kiss on the cheek, and he seemed pleased to see her. In addition to Bea’s appearances at Ascot, she and Eugenie were very visible during the Jubbly. Surprisingly visible, turning up at the parade and the concert, plus the church service and Trooping the Colour. They also hosted a lunch during the Jubbly. Pre-Jubbly, Beatrice had been doing more public events than usual, like Palace garden parties and charity appearances. My point is that despite Prince Andrew’s bullsh-t, it seems like the York princesses are closer than ever to the royal family. So much so that there are rumors of some kind of York Restoration, but only for Bea and Eugenie. From the Daily Beast:

A promotion? Beatrice and Eugenie, who are currently classified as private citizens, could be in line for a promotion, and become part-time, unofficial working royals. Unlike their mother, Sarah Ferguson, who has been outspoken in her defense of Prince Andrew, the York princesses have not publicly stood up for their father. Andrew is unlikely to be surprised or upset by this. Andrew’s most dearly held wish might be his own restoration to public life, but many royal observers believe that a close second would be that one or both of his daughters might once again be elevated to the role of “working royal.”

Andrew hasn’t been lobbying but something is happening: A source familiar with Andrew’s thinking told The Daily Beast is that there is no “lobbying” by the York parents or the girls themselves for them to have an increased role. But a source who knows the girls socially told The Daily Beast, “They have both moved on with their lives and have their own careers and families. They are very down-to-earth, and they know they have to earn a living. It’s not like they are hanging on the telephone waiting for a call. That said, they do have a strong public service ethic, and whenever they are asked to do anything they are delighted to be a part of it. I do think there is a sense of unfinished business, and if they were asked to do more I am sure they would be thrilled.”

There is no doubt Beatrice’s public profile is being quietly raised. All of this is fueling the current speculation—on which Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast that it would not comment—that there may be a way back into the inner circle of the royal fold for the girls, especially if they keep their heads down, and avoid the kind of suspicious financial activity that has caused so much controversy for their parents.

Bea & Eugenie could “replace” the Sussexes: Supporters of the York girls have argued since the day Harry and Meghan set sail for a new life in America that they should be recalled to active duty, and indeed were it not for their father’s disgrace, there is a very good chance they might already have been. The two are well liked within the family, with Eugenie—who is more outgoing than Beatrice—and Harry being so close that Harry allowed Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, the former barman who worked for George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila brand, to live in their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for much of the past two years.

Charles probably won’t allow it: Charles is unlikely to change his mind, not least out of a fear of looking weak or implicitly admitting fault, so a full Yorkist restoration is generally considered unlikely while he sits on the throne. But in the dim and distant future when William, who is extremely fond of them both personally, although he is 7 years older than Beatrice (33) and 8 years older than Eugenie (32), becomes king, who knows what might be possible?