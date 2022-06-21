Will the York princesses be promoted to ‘working royals’ at some point?

Last week, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went to Royal Ascot three times. Two out of those three days, Beatrice and Edo rode into Ascot on one of the carriages for VIPs and royals. Beatrice was seen greeting Prince Charles (her uncle) warmly with a kiss on the cheek, and he seemed pleased to see her. In addition to Bea’s appearances at Ascot, she and Eugenie were very visible during the Jubbly. Surprisingly visible, turning up at the parade and the concert, plus the church service and Trooping the Colour. They also hosted a lunch during the Jubbly. Pre-Jubbly, Beatrice had been doing more public events than usual, like Palace garden parties and charity appearances. My point is that despite Prince Andrew’s bullsh-t, it seems like the York princesses are closer than ever to the royal family. So much so that there are rumors of some kind of York Restoration, but only for Bea and Eugenie. From the Daily Beast:
A promotion? Beatrice and Eugenie, who are currently classified as private citizens, could be in line for a promotion, and become part-time, unofficial working royals. Unlike their mother, Sarah Ferguson, who has been outspoken in her defense of Prince Andrew, the York princesses have not publicly stood up for their father. Andrew is unlikely to be surprised or upset by this. Andrew’s most dearly held wish might be his own restoration to public life, but many royal observers believe that a close second would be that one or both of his daughters might once again be elevated to the role of “working royal.”
Andrew hasn’t been lobbying but something is happening: A source familiar with Andrew’s thinking told The Daily Beast is that there is no “lobbying” by the York parents or the girls themselves for them to have an increased role. But a source who knows the girls socially told The Daily Beast, “They have both moved on with their lives and have their own careers and families. They are very down-to-earth, and they know they have to earn a living. It’s not like they are hanging on the telephone waiting for a call. That said, they do have a strong public service ethic, and whenever they are asked to do anything they are delighted to be a part of it. I do think there is a sense of unfinished business, and if they were asked to do more I am sure they would be thrilled.”
There is no doubt Beatrice’s public profile is being quietly raised. All of this is fueling the current speculation—on which Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast that it would not comment—that there may be a way back into the inner circle of the royal fold for the girls, especially if they keep their heads down, and avoid the kind of suspicious financial activity that has caused so much controversy for their parents.
Bea & Eugenie could “replace” the Sussexes: Supporters of the York girls have argued since the day Harry and Meghan set sail for a new life in America that they should be recalled to active duty, and indeed were it not for their father’s disgrace, there is a very good chance they might already have been. The two are well liked within the family, with Eugenie—who is more outgoing than Beatrice—and Harry being so close that Harry allowed Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, the former barman who worked for George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila brand, to live in their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for much of the past two years.
Charles probably won’t allow it: Charles is unlikely to change his mind, not least out of a fear of looking weak or implicitly admitting fault, so a full Yorkist restoration is generally considered unlikely while he sits on the throne. But in the dim and distant future when William, who is extremely fond of them both personally, although he is 7 years older than Beatrice (33) and 8 years older than Eugenie (32), becomes king, who knows what might be possible?
I wonder if, within the family, it’s a restoration for both Beatrice or Eugenie, or whether Bea is the only one interested. Because that’s how it looks to me – Eugenie seems to be making plans for her post-royal life, she has a good job at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, Jack has a new job in Portugal, she’s splitting her time between resort life in Portugal and a cramped cottage in London. Beatrice, on the other hand, seems to be auditioning to be a working royal. She’s been seen in public a lot lately, her style has improved, she seems to enjoy being seen at royal events. And I actually wonder if Charles is kind of fine with it? Because Beatrice’s increased profile absolutely has the feel of a palace-sanctioned effort. Hm…
Beatrice kind of looks like olsen sisters
Most likely, they have been quietly filling in for the Queen on several occasions, and extra hands are needed.
They haven’t been filling in doing any work for the Queen. Ascot isn’t work, it is showing up and parading around. Nor is attending their granny’s Jubilee, that’s just a family party to them. The Windsors do 3000 engagements a year, which can easily be covered by four royals who 1) WORK and 2) have good central scheduling. Right now Charles and Anne do 500 engagements a year each and they aren’t breaking a sweat. Charles’s own former press secretary admitted it back in 2013. ‘The Windsors are very good at working three days a week, five months of the year and making it look as if they work hard.’
I prefer the Yorks quietude to jazzy hands and royal influencer. As the concept of part time work becomes more acceptable, more royals can contribute.
Interesting that half in half out is okay for everyone but the Sussexes, especially when William gets the brass ring. Hmm…
Yep. And I don’t think there’s enough of a dearth of working royals to prop up the excuse that “Beatrice’s work is necessary to make up the slack” when she’s cohosting a Palace garden party with 6 other working royals. Absolutely a double standard at play.
Everything in the Royal family is okay for everyone but the Sussexes because Meghan is the THREAT. They need MORE than TWO princesses to replace Meghan. Meghan is a TRAILBALZER and they are ALL following in her footsteps. Every single one of them have up their game since Meghan came on the scene.
Double standards yet again. The Sussexes will be proved right. Working as part time royals is the way forward. The Cambridge children will be part time royals. The Sussexes are always ahead of the game in terms of sharp forward thinking.
They didn’t want the Sussexes to be part time because they wanted to control their popularity.
Edo is the big game changer here. He is well placed in the aristo world and causes Bea to shine a bit brighter. It’s all about who you know.
Edo seems like the type who is looking for the next best thing. How successful is his business?
He seems to have done pretty well for himself. According to Hello, while his net worth isn’t known, his company has a portfolio of property totalling about 700 million pounds.
I agree that Bea seems to want the work and Charles will probably use her thusly, though not in a “senior royal” kind of way. Agreed also that Eug is not interested. She moved away, which is pretty conclusive, to my mind. Special occasions for her, I think.
I don’t think Jack is interested. One go-around with being the media scapegoat was enough for him.
Agreed.
Agree that jacks not interested. And not saying he was cheating because nowadays most people seem to be fine with it but did he have to be acting like that on the boat? I think they want Beatrice and she’s game and so is her husband. At the same time they don’t want jack since he’s American and he doesn’t want it either. So it works out. The media can still attack him though, even if he never sees the royal family (actually that would make him more valuable to the tabloids as it hints at drama) hope he will improve his behaviour, that had to be embarrassing for his wife
@Gigi lama: Jack is not American, he is British. That being said, I also don’t think he wants to be part of the royal machinery.
Jack got a taste of the Meghan treatment, saw the toxic handwriting on the wall and left with the wife and baby.
I think the York girls were happy to do stuff for the QUEEN. I don’t think the same could be said for Charles or William. And I think claiming that William is close with the girls is also BS. Kate has been nothing but a mean girl the entire time she had known them.
That said, if asked to be a working , I think only Beatrice would go for it. Because I think Edo is all about that life. Eugenie is slowly backing away from it.
Bea and Eugenie have done the garden parties and Ascot before and it’s not surprising that they did jubbly stuff, but even some of the extra jubbly stuff Eugenie did was only posted on her SM and not the RF SM. I think, like PH, they are doing it for granny.
I think both York girls would gladly do things for the Queen and Charles but not necessarily William and that could actually be because Kate was mean to both of them, not because of Harry and Meghan. Of the two, I see Beatrice working for William than Eugenie.
Don’t expect to see William take on new patronages and charity work in the years ahead. He will instead try to make a greater impact in the areas he’s already invested in – homelessness, the environment and mental health.
This is on BBC website!! Lazybones could probably do with recruiting the cousins and Zara and Thug Tindall to do the bread and butter events beneath him, ahem, whilst he concentrates on kinging about!!
I thought they had mean girled DoC as they didn’t want to curtsy to her since she’s so common. Did she do something to them?
Kkkate was mean to Bea and Eugenie. She made Bea cry and was hugely involved in getting Fergie banned from the Cambridge wedding. Also Bea was close friends with Jecca and the other Toffs.
The York name is still tainted because of Andrew (and Fergie TBH). The palace is still going to play whack-a-mole with York scandals and putting B &E out there will be too much. Also the York princesses are not a draw like the Sussexes.
The fact that they aren’t a draw like the Sussexes, but are still young and able to wear pretty dresses, makes them kind of perfect for royal life. They’ll never overshadow the Cambridges and can pick up the slack of engagements so that W&K get to keep their lazy schedules.
I think as long as they detach themselves from their parents they’ll be fine. Not to say Eugenie wants it — I don’t think she does. But Bea would do it in a heartbeat, and it would be a nice little backup plan in case her marriage ever goes south.
This is the carrot side of the “carrot and stick” approach to the Andrew challenge. If he agrees to sljnk off without trying to snatch the spotlight and without fighting back in the press, then they’ll let his children back in. If not, they showed him with that financial scandal that drew in Eugenie that they have no qualms about going after them if he doesn’t comply.
Remember that Bea was the daughter involved in all of daddy’s mess. Bea was heavily involved the decision making that led to Andrew’s disastrous interview.
I can see Bea doing more especially as she’ll become Counsellor of State IIRC once the queen passes. The max amount of time she’ll be Counsellor though is 12 years because George will replace her once he’s 21. Not a super long time but still a decade+. But full time working royals? No.
As an heir, George may only need to be 18.
Only if he’s Heir Apparent or Presumptive – which he is not until Charles dies. If Charles is on the throne, he’ll not be the heir apparent, his father will be as he’ll be first in line.
If they do begin to work for the firm, they need to be prepared to the new scapegoats. Bea will get the worse of it. Her husband has an outside biracial child and she will have to show her daughter to the public because they are being paid by “the taxpayers “. Wolfie, August and Sienna(any future children)will be used as a shield for Cambridge’s kids. William and Kate will make them do all heavy lifting and they will be sent on tours to Commonwealth countries that are predominantly black. Those York sisters better think again. This ain’t the hill they want to die on. Bea will also have to tone down her “new fashion” style. Bea can’t outshine Kate.
Don’t do it. It’s a trap!!!!!
I think the York girls set up is exactly what H&M wanted – represent the queen at some events (like garden parties) and then have their own careers and charity work outside of that. Funny how it seems to work out just fine for Beatrice.
@Becks1 – So here’s a question. Everyone remembers Harry and Meghan’s half in/half out idea, and the talk is, how come it’s okay for everyone else except them, etc.
But, the other significant part of the proposal they originally put out was 1) they would no longer interact with the rota; and 2) they wouldn’t accept money from the Sovereign Grant. And foregoing the SG money would enable them to do #1; they wouldn’t be obligated to the public in the same way and therefore could bypass the rota. Believe in fact they may have mentioned there as well opening up their media coverage to other outlets, smaller organizations, other points of view. And my impression was, the half out portion of the proposal was at least in part to enable them to compensate for the loss of the SG funds. (I say in part because I don’t think the amount of SG funds they received was that substantial).
I don’t see this part mentioned anymore. Assuming I remember the above correctly, in the discussion of “how come everyone else can do half in/half out but it’s not okay for Harry and Meghan”, I wonder how significant the fact they wanted to dump the rota (remember the “invisible contract”) was in stopping any possibility their proposal would even be realistically considered – and that’s the answer to “how come?”.
Any thoughts?
I think you are remembering correctly (at least my memory aligns with yours.) I don’t know how much money they received from the SG vs what they got from Charles , I know there are others on here who are much better versed in the royal finances than I am lol. But yeah, the idea of going half in/half out wasn’t just about wanting more independence and freedom in their work (although I think that was a big part of it) but also about getting out from the rota.
In itself, H&M being separated from the rota shouldn’t have been a big deal IMO. I think I read at the time that Anne does not participate in the rota. I’m not sure the Kents or Gloucesters are covered by the rota, although they may be. And not participating in the rota obviously doesn’t mean no press coverage, it just means they wouldn’t have to interact with Richard Palmer or whoever. I do think the idea of skipping out on the rota was untenable for H&M because the RRs made a lot of money off of them and did not want that to happen. So its a bit of the invisible contract at work again. the royals did not want H&M to separate from the rota because the rota did not want them to separate.
I don’t think B&E are covered by the rota, its just that they only do the big royal events where RRs are anyway.
I think getting out from under the Royal Rota, the unofficial PR arm of KP & CH (at times), and allowing other aspects of the press in really meant getting out from under William’s thumb (primarily) and the folks who drive the bus that H & M are constantly thrown under. It’s like the thing everyone knows but won’t outright state it. That was probably more of a dealbreaker than the half-out & half-in scheme.
BP had the BBC to cover for it. However, Charles and the others IMO didn’t and doesn’t have as much press protection as QEII & Prince Philip once did. Outside of a few grumbling here and there, the old gray men made sure that QEII and Prince Philip were unassailable. Margaret got thrown to the wolves tho. She accepted it in exchange for her lifestyle (which, for her and at the time, I can somewhat understand).
The others: muck doesn’t stick to Anne (tho she’s had her time too). Andrew has always been so foul and reckless with his sh$t that there was never any use value in him being an absorber for the heir. Edward’s “failure to launch” and distance in age from Charles knocked him out as viable candidate. So, basically that’s kind of been a “deal? No deal” with them. Just the price of doing business.
Last thought on this: the symbiotic relationship they have with the tabloid press proves to be more toxic everyday. They should have ridden the wave to begin putting some air between themselves and the vice-like grip the tabloid press has over them when Prince Harry talked about it in the Oprah interview. However, their fear of exposure keeps them locked into a bad relationship. They blinked when they didn’t have to.
I guess they figured out that they’re going to need someone to do the heavy lifting since the Dolittles cannot be counted on.
Best Whoopie from Ghost voice “you in danger girl”. The Cambs and Cornwalls just need people who can be thrown under the bus. The York sisters have been punching bags for British media all their lives due to their fashion and parents. Do they really want to inflict that on their kids?
So, do non-working royals that do events for the firm just get paid a certain amount for each event? I’m just curious how that works.
I don’t know (and I’m impressed with how many comments here have so much knowledge on how things like that work) but I can say that even if they aren’t paid to go to the ascot, and even if they have to buy their own clothes for it (that, I doubt) it is a valuable activity for them because it elevates their social status and makes other people more interested in them. Soft power, influence, people more likely to donate if they start a charity, listen to their podcast (etc), invest if they have a start up and invite them to places where they can meet people with opportunities for them, etc. I’m not saying it’s a good or bad thing or that they would use it for good or bad, idk, but I’m sure it is valuable for them.
So two PRINCESSES have to go to Ascot to elevate their social status🙄how the mighty have fallen.
So does the firm then say well they’re getting positive exposure and soft diplomacy for this, so there’s no need to pay them for doing specific events? That seems sketchy. Just seems like if they’re doing business for the firm they should get paid for it.
I love how going to ascot a lot is considered moving towards becoming a “working royal”!
Is that cute little kid Edo’s son in the photo?
Perhaps the penny is finally dropping that there will be lack of royals to carry out duties soon esp when the Kents and Gloucesters retire. It must be obvious now to everyone in BP and CH that the Keenbridges are not going to step up.
Beatrice and Eugenie seem quite personable and could easily carry out some royal duties well if they were asked.
The RF were very foolish not to know that there would not be enough people to do duties, so stupid of them to have removed their patronages. Pure jealousy and envy. If William had supported the idea l am sure that the Queen and Charles would have accepted it.
I agree with the posters above who say Edo is at the root of Beatrice’s new interest in being a working royal. He always seemed like an operator to me who would either work with or against Beatrice (she being the dupe) to make a lot of money. He’s working with her now. Interesting to see.
Both would be fools to agree to becoming working royals. They would come under heavy scrutiny by the press and the Royal households will throw them under the bus when they need to cover something up.
I agree with you and in general I’m not sure they want to be working royals at this point. Visible in the royal family? yes (especially for Bea), but I think they like their current gig – they get to go to the big stuff, like Ascot, they get a lot of the perks of being royal (i’m sure they get a lot of freebies etc) , and they can do their own charity work and then they can just go home. they don’t need to play the press games that William and Charles are always playing etc.
I think they both know what life would be like as a working royal under William and they want no part of that, again at this point.
On a frivolous note, I absolutely love that blue and white dress that she is wearing with the black shoes and bag. So flattering for her.
I love that blue and white dress with the strappy shoes too. The small ruffle on the 3/4 length sleeves is fun without being OTT frou-frou.
Re: the story – how do you become a working royal without your permission? Edo seems to be doing fine with his real estate development business, and Bea is well placed to work business development and marketing for Afiniti software company. Sounds like they’ve known each other for more than a few years. Why did they go to Ascot several days? Duh. Why do people golf?
IMO a three bedroom townhouse with taxpayer-security built in is not a ‘cramped cottage’.